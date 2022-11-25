The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 4.0 Sam Darnold 3.9 Latavius Murray 6.8 D'Onta Foreman 7.8 Courtland Sutton 6.8 D.J. Moore 5.5 Kendall Hinton 4.0 Terrace Marshall Jr. 3.8 Greg Dulcich 5.9 Panthers DST 6.1 Broncos DST 5.9





Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Tom Brady 7.1 Jacoby Brissett 6.5 Rachaad White 7.1 Nick Chubb 8.7 Leonard Fournette 6.1 Kareem Hunt 5.5 Chris Godwin 8.9 Amari Cooper 9.0 Mike Evans 8.3 Donovan Peoples-Jones 6.4 Julio Jones 3.9 David Njoku 7.1 Cade Otton 4.7 Browns DST 4.1 Buccaneers DST 6.7





Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 7.2 Trevor Lawrence 5.8 Kenyan Drake 6.6 Travis Etienne 8.4 Demarcus Robinson 5.9 Christian Kirk 7.4 Mark Andrews 8.5 Zay Jones 5.4 Ravens DST 9.1 Marvin Jones 4.3



Evan Engram 7.0



Jaguars DST 5.3

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Kyle Allen 2.8 Tua Tagovailoa 9.1 Dameon Pierce 7.5 Jeff Wilson 8.5 Brandin Cooks 4.8 Raheem Mostert 6.4 Nico Collins 4.4 Tyreek Hill 9.9 Texans DST 1.0 Jaylen Waddle 9.1



Mike Gesicki 5.5



Dolphins DST 8.1

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 5.9 Mike White 4.3 David Montgomery 7.9 Michael Carter 7.0 Darnell Mooney 5.0 James Robinson 4.8 Cole Kmet 6.5 Garrett Wilson 6.9 Bears DST 3.9 Corey Davis 6.0



Tyler Conklin 5.3



Jets DST 7.1

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 8.9 Ryan Tannehill 6.8 Samaje Perine 7.2 Derrick Henry 9.7 Tee Higgins 8.6 Treylon Burks 6.2 Ja'Marr Chase 8.5 Robert Woods 3.6 Tyler Boyd 5.8 Austin Hooper 5.7 Hayden Hurst 6.1 Titans DST 3.3 Bengals DST 4.9





Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Marcus Mariota 5.1 Taylor Heinicke 4.1 Cordarrelle Patterson 6.5 Antonio Gibson 6.9 Tyler Allgeier 5.0 Brian Robinson Jr. 5.7 Drake London 5.7 Terry McLaurin 8.8 Olamide Zaccheaus 2.8 Curtis Samuel 5.6 Falcons DST 3.5 Logan Thomas 5.1



Commanders DST 8.3

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 7.6 Kyler Murray 7.4 Austin Ekeler 9.9 James Conner 8.1 Keenan Allen 8.0 DeAndre Hopkins 9.5 Josh Palmer 7.3 Greg Dortch 6.1 Chargers DST 4.7 Trey McBride 3.5



Cardinals DST 5.5

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 6.9 Geno Smith 7.9 Josh Jacobs 9.5 Kenneth Walker III 9.6 Davante Adams 10.0 Tyler Lockett 9.2 Mack Hollins 4.7 DK Metcalf 8.4 Foster Moreau 4.9 Noah Fant 4.5 Raiders DST 3.7 Seahawks DST 5.7

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Perkins 2.7 Patrick Mahomes 9.5 Cam Akers 5.3 Isiah Pacheco 6.2 Kyren Williams 5.2 Jerick McKinnon 6.0 Allen Robinson 4.9 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5.1 Tyler Higbee 6.7 Justin Watson 4.5 Rams DST 4.3 Skyy Moore 4.2



Travis Kelce 9.8



Chiefs DST 8.2

Saints RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Andy Dalton 4.5 Jimmy Garoppolo 7.0 Alvin Kamara 8.8 Christian McCaffrey 9.8 Chris Olave 7.9 Elijah Mitchell 4.9 Jarvis Landry 3.5 Brandon Aiyuk 7.8 Juwan Johnson 6.3 Deebo Samuel 7.7 Taysom Hill 3.7 George Kittle 7.5 Saints DST 2.6 49ers DST 8.4

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 6.6 Jalen Hurts 8.3 Aaron Jones 9.2 Miles Sanders 7.7 Allen Lazard 7.2 A.J. Brown 8.7 Christian Watson 6.7 DeVonta Smith 8.2 Randall Cobb 4.6 Quez Watkins 3.1 Robert Tonyan 3.9 Eagles DST 7.6 Packers DST 4.5





