The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Thu, Nov 21 at 8:15 pm ET •
CLE +3.5, O/U 36.5
Steelers RTG (MAX10)BrownsRTG (MAX10)
Russell Wilson5.9Jameis Winston6.7
Najee Harris7.5Nick Chubb5.8
Jaylen Warren6.4Jerome Ford4.9
Cordarrelle Patterson2.7Jerry Jeudy7.0
George Pickens9.4Cedric Tillman6.0
Mike Williams2.0Elijah Moore5.8
Pat Freiermuth4.7David Njoku7.5
Steelers DST 8.6Browns DST 6.8
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +11, O/U 43
Chiefs RTG (MAX10)PanthersRTG (MAX10)
Patrick Mahomes8.1Bryce Young5.2
Kareem Hunt8.0Chuba Hubbard6.7
Xavier Worthy6.7Jonathon Brooks3.9
DeAndre Hopkins5.3Xavier Legette5.1
JuJu Smith-Schuster2.4Adam Thielen4.0
Travis Kelce7.6Jalen Coker2.9
Chiefs DST 8.4Ja'Tavion Sanders4.6


Panthers DST 2.7
Minnesota Vikings
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +3.5, O/U 39.5
Vikings RTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Sam Darnold7.3Caleb Williams5.1
Aaron Jones7.1D'Andre Swift7.0
Cam Akers4.3Roschon Johnson4.7
Justin Jefferson9.8DJ Moore6.3
Jordan Addison5.6Rome Odunze5.9
Jalen Nailor3.5Keenan Allen4.6
T.J. Hockenson6.8Cole Kmet4.9
Vikings DST 8.5Bears DST 4.3
Tennessee Titans
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -7.5, O/U 40.5
Titans RTG (MAX10)TexansRTG (MAX10)
Will Levis6.2C.J. Stroud6.3
Tony Pollard6.5Joe Mixon9.6
Calvin Ridley7.4Nico Collins8.8
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.4Tank Dell5.5
Titans DST 5.0John Metchie III2.6


Dalton Schultz3.9


Texans DST 9.0
Detroit Lions
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +7.5, O/U 50.5
Lions RTG (MAX10)ColtsRTG (MAX10)
Jared Goff8.8Anthony Richardson6.6
Jahmyr Gibbs9.0Jonathan Taylor7.7
David Montgomery8.4Josh Downs7.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.7Alec Pierce4.9
Jameson Williams6.6Michael Pittman4.7
Sam LaPorta5.7Adonai Mitchell3.6
Lions DST 7.1Colts DST 2.2
New England Patriots
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -7, O/U 46
Patriots RTG (MAX10)DolphinsRTG (MAX10)
Drake Maye6.1Tua Tagovailoa7.1
Rhamondre Stevenson7.4De'Von Achane9.5
Kendrick Bourne4.5Raheem Mostert4.8
Demario Douglas4.3Jaylen Wright2.9
Kayshon Boutte2.2Tyreek Hill8.4
Hunter Henry6.2Jaylen Waddle5.2
Patriots DST 4.7Jonnu Smith6.9


Dolphins DST 6.6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +6, O/U 41.5
Buccaneers RTG (MAX10)GiantsRTG (MAX10)
Baker Mayfield7.8Tommy DeVito5.0
Rachaad White6.9Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.6
Bucky Irving6.8Devin Singletary2.8
Mike Evans9.1Malik Nabers7.8
Cade Otton7.3Wan'Dale Robinson3.8
Buccaneers DST 7.5Theo Johnson5.0


Giants DST 3.4
Dallas Cowboys
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -10.5, O/U 45
Cowboys RTG (MAX10)CommandersRTG (MAX10)
Cooper Rush4.2Jayden Daniels7.5
Rico Dowdle5.4Brian Robinson Jr.8.2
CeeDee Lamb8.1Austin Ekeler6.6
Jalen Tolbert3.4Terry McLaurin8.3
Luke Schoonmaker5.8Noah Brown3.1
Cowboys DST 3.3Zach Ertz6.1


Commanders DST 8.3
Denver Broncos
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 24 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +6, O/U 41
Broncos RTG (MAX10)RaidersRTG (MAX10)
Bo Nix8.3Gardner Minshew2.5
Javonte Williams7.2Ameer Abdullah6.3
Jaleel McLaughlin3.3Jakobi Meyers6.5
Courtland Sutton9.0Tre Tucker2.7
Devaughn Vele4.2Brock Bowers7.8
Marvin Mims3.3Raiders DST 2.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey2.5

Troy Franklin2.3

Broncos DST 9.1

San Francisco 49ers
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -2, O/U 47.5
49ers RTG (MAX10)PackersRTG (MAX10)
Brock Purdy7.2Jordan Love7.0
Christian McCaffrey9.4Josh Jacobs8.1
Jauan Jennings7.9Jayden Reed6.8
Deebo Samuel6.4Christian Watson5.7
Ricky Pearsall3.2Romeo Doubs5.4
George Kittle7.7Tucker Kraft5.6
49ers DST 6.4Packers DST 5.6
Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Nov 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA +1, O/U 47.5
Cardinals RTG (MAX10)SeahawksRTG (MAX10)
Kyler Murray8.4Geno Smith6.5
James Conner8.8Kenneth Walker III7.8
Trey Benson4.0Zach Charbonnet3.6
Marvin Harrison Jr.8.0DK Metcalf8.2
Michael Wilson3.0Jaxon Smith-Njigba7.7
Trey McBride7.4Tyler Lockett4.1
Cardinals DST 7.0Seahawks DST 4.0
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 24 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAR +3, O/U 49
Eagles RTG (MAX10)RamsRTG (MAX10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Matthew Stafford6.9
Saquon Barkley9.7Kyren Williams7.9
A.J. Brown9.3Cooper Kupp9.5
DeVonta Smith7.2Puka Nacua9.2
Dallas Goedert6.0Demarcus Robinson3.7
Eagles DST 7.2Rams DST 4.6
Baltimore Ravens
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Nov 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC +3, O/U 51
Ravens RTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson9.0Justin Herbert7.9
Derrick Henry9.3J.K. Dobbins7.3
Justice Hill3.8Gus Edwards4.4
Zay Flowers8.6Ladd McConkey7.5
Rashod Bateman4.8Quentin Johnston6.9
Nelson Agholor2.8Josh Palmer2.1
Mark Andrews6.4Will Dissly7.2
Isaiah Likely4.2Chargers DST 6.0
Ravens DST 6.2