Fantasy Football Week 12 Quarterback Preview: How to take advantage of matchups

With Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers, Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray on bye in Week 12, there are plenty of managers scrambling for a replacement at quarterback. There's also no shortage of streaming options, but this week is really going to test of how much you care about the matchup, and how you measure it.

In terms of Fantasy points allowed, Baker Mayfield and Dwayne Haskins have the best matchups, but Mason Rudolph and Sam Darnold aren't far behind and their matchups rate better by yards per attempt allowed. The thing is, those four signal callers have combined to throw 36 touchdowns and 35 interceptions this season. None of them rank among the top 20 at the position. Jeff Driskel doesn't either, but he's performed surprisingly well against the Bears and Cowboys and now gets to face a Washington defense that just allowed Darnold to throw four touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill's matchup against Jacksonville isn't near as good as the other streaming options, but his advantage is that he's actually been good. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in every game he's started.

The flip side of the matchup discussion is how much bad matchups matter for great quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers is traveling to San Francisco and Dak Prescott heads to New England. These are the only two defenses surrendering fewer than 12 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Prescott has been so good this season that I can't sit him, but I would consider a few of the streamers over Rodgers.

The one quarterback who has talent and a great matchup is Matt Ryan, which is why he's my No. 1 quarterback to start the week.

QB Preview Numbers to know

88 - Rushing yards for Jeff Driskel in his two starts. That certainly helps his floor.

83.6% - On-target rate for Nick Foles. That's the highest mark in the league (min. 50 attempts)

9.6 - Intended air yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill this season. That's top five and two full yards higher than Marcus Mariota.

8.8 - Yards per attempt for Dak Prescott. Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback the Patriots have faced who is averaging even 7 yards per attempt this season.

18 - Interceptions for Jameis Winston. The turnovers are the only reason he's not a breakout star this season.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 27 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2663 RUYDS 77 TD 19 INT 9 FPTS/G 22.3 Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -10.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2394 RUYDS 77 TD 13 INT 12 FPTS/G 15 Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1797 RUYDS 122 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.1 Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2718 RUYDS 109 TD 18 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 33% Tannehill's matchup isn't great, but it's not enough to scare me away either. He's the one quarterback who is widely available who hasn't had stretches of terrible play this season. He's also done some damage with his legs the past two games, rushing for 75 yards against the Panthers and Chiefs. Jeff Driskel QB DET Detroit • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 12% I actually have Driskel projected for the most Fantasy points of the guys available on the waiver wire, but his sample size is too small to feel secure about the projection. This is his easiest matchup yet and he doesn't have a phenomenal supporting cast of pass catchers. The biggest risk may be that the Lions run all over Washington, but thy haven't had much success running on anyone this season. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 62% It's the Dolphins! In fairness to Mayfield, he does have multiple passing touchdowns in each of his past two games and those were against much better defenses. The Browns could beat the Dolphins solely with the run if they wanted, but this is a good spot for Mayfield to feed Odell Beckham and try to get him back on track for the stretch run.

One to Stash Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 52% Foles' Week 12 matchup against the Titans isn't great, but this may be the last time you sit him. This offense has pretty steadily produced borderline QB1 stats, and after the Titans the Jags face their easiest stretch of schedule starting with Tampa Bay in Week 13.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 12 Prices FanDuel $7,900 DraftKings $6,700 The Falcons cannot run the ball and Tampa Bay has been one of the best run defenses in the league. The Falcons throw the ball very well and the Buccaneers have allowed the second-most points to opposing quarterbacks. It's a match made in heaven.

Top Contrarian Play Jeff Driskel QB DET Detroit • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 12 Prices FanDuel $7,300 DraftKings $5,500 We'll see if I have to change this later in the week, but Driskel's low price allows you to get closer to playing Christian McCaffrey and Michael Thomas. Hopefully he's not too popular.

QB Preview Heath's projections

Rank QB FPTs 1 Matt Ryan 29.51 2 Russell Wilson 28.39 3 Lamar Jackson 28.37 4 DeShaun Watson 27.42 5 Drew Brees 25.52 6 Carson Wentz 24.28 7 Jameis Winston 23.25 8 Dak Prescott 22.68 9 Jacoby Brissett 22.59 10 Tom Brady 22.59 11 Jeff Driskel 22.49 12 Jimmy Garoppolo 22.36 13 Derek Carr 22.34 14 Ryan Tannehill 22.32 15 Aaron Rodgers 22.10 16 Baker Mayfield 21.91 17 Josh Allen 21.69 18 Mason Rudolph 21.26 19 Chase Daniel 21.01 20 Nick Foles 20.97 21 Daniel Jones 20.64 22 Sam Darnold 20.30 23 Jared Goff 19.72 24 Dwayne Haskins 17.59 25 Kyle Allen 17.11 26 Ryan Finley 16.89 27 Ryan Fitzpatrick 16.57 28 Brandon Allen 15.38

