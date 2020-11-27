Fantasy managers faced a tough decision as to whether they should start Lamar Jackson in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After his positive Covid test they'll face the tall task of trying to replace his production.

The Ravens joined a growing list of teams starting a different quarterback in Week 12 than they did in their previous games. One of those teams is the Carolina Panthers, with Teddy Bridgewater schedule to return from a one-week absence due to a knee injury. Bridgewater faces a Vikings defense that just allowed Andy Dalton to throw for three touchdowns and has allowed five of the past seven quarterbacks it has faced to score at least 24 Fantasy points. That makes Bridgewater the top option for replacing Jackson in Week 12.

If Bridgewater isn't available, Daniel Jones is probably the safest replacement option, and that tells you just how safe the options are. I would actually prefer Mitchell Trubisky against the Packers if the Bears rule out Nick Foles, and you could make an argument for Robert Griffin III because of his projected rushing production.

Other new starters this week include Mike Glennon and Brandon Allen. It's also been reported that Sam Darnold looks likely to return, displacing Joe Flacco. Unless you're in a deep two-quarterback league, you can ignore all of those guys.

More Week 12: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Starts and Sits, Sleepers and Bust | PPR Cheat Sheet | Non-PPR Cheat Sheet | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Matchup Notes | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Star 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Rankings | Waiver Wire | Trade Values Chart | Cut List | Week 11 Winners and Losers | Believe It Or Not





QB Preview Numbers to know

297.8 -- Matt Ryan is third in passing yards per game.

-- Matt Ryan is third in passing yards per game. 30.6% -- Nick Mullens has been pressured on more than 30% of his drop backs and now he faces Aaron Donald and the Rams.

-- Nick Mullens has been pressured on more than 30% of his drop backs and now he faces Aaron Donald and the Rams. 31 -- Derek Carr has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of the seven games in which he's attempted at least 31 passes.

-- Derek Carr has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of the seven games in which he's attempted at least 31 passes. 50.8 -- Daniel Jones' rushing yards per game over his past five outings.

-- Daniel Jones' rushing yards per game over his past five outings. 22.4 -- Philip Rivers has averaged 22.4 Fantasy points per game in his last five games.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 9th Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 19th Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 20.1 QB RNK 19th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 62% Bridgewater is averaging 283 yards passing per game for the season. He's also added at least three Fantasy points on the ground in five of his past seven games. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYG -6 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 54% Jones has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three straight games. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 5% Trubisky threw multiple touchdowns in each of his first two starts and ran for 87 yards in two and a half games before he was benched for Nick Foles. Robert Griffin III QB BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 1% Griffin is more valuable in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown. He ran for 50 yards in his only start of 2019.

One To Stash Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 5% You don't have to start Trubisky this week, but the schedule gets even better with the Lions and Texans on tap. If he shows anything against Green Bay, we'll be adding him next week.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 26.9 QB RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,600 DRAFTKINGS $7,600 Coming off a bye against a mediocre defense, Allen's Bills have the second highest implied point total on the slate (29). He's struggled in some of his more difficult matchups, but this is not that. Allen and Justin Herbert will be my two most rostered quarterbacks in Week 12 DFS.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Bridgewater's roster rate will be held down by his injury status, but there's not much that separates his projection from someone like Derek Carr. Bridgewater will have half the roster rate, he's cheaper, and he has much more enticing stacking options.