Week 12 is a breath of fresh air to Fantasy Football managers with zero teams on a bye. That means we no longer have to pretend like Russell Wilson is a top-12 QB. We can avoid terrible matchups for mediocre Fantasy quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. We probably don't even need the streamer section this week. Well, assuming you don't have Kyler Murray and Justin Fields as your starter.

Early in the week we don't have a great indication of the Week 12 status for either Murray or Fields and that is a slightly bigger problem than normal, because of the three games on Thursday. Assuming their status is still unclear on Thursday morning, you'd definitely have to start Josh Allen and Dak Prescott over them. And you'd have to strongly consider Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones as well. Jared Goff and Mac Jones are probably a little too far, I'd prefer Kenny Pickett to them and he doesn't play until Monday night.

Both Fields and Murray are at least a little bit of a question mark even if they do play. Both have been mediocre as passers this season and it's unclear how much their coaches will want them running if they aren't 100%. Considering both teams are likely out of the playoff hunt as well, I'll be making a claim on Tuesday or Wednesday night planning on being without them

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

218 -- In his last four games, Josh Allen has eclipsed 218 passing yards just once and has thrown four touchdown passes and six interceptions.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIN -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2461 RUYDS 50 TD 16 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.4 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2474 RUYDS 218 TD 18 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.7 Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 13.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1819 RUYDS 32 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.2 Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2542 RUYDS 64 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.3

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 1426 RUYDS 163 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 13 As I said at the top, with no teams on a bye you hopefully don't need a streamer. But if you're looking for a Justin Fields replacement, Pickett is my favorite option. I would expect the Steelers to have more success through the air against the Colts and Pickett would be coming off a monster game if George Pickens hadn't dropped a walk-in touchdown last week. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 1685 RUYDS 38 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.9 The way Tannehill does it isn't always sustainable, but he's found that efficiency groove as of late. He's had a passer rating of at least 94 in four of his last five games and just delivered his best performance of the season against the Packers. The Bengals should score enough to keep Tannehill passing.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 1426 RUYDS 163 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 13 Even if you don't like Pickett this week, he's at Atlanta next week. In a dome against that defense may make him a borderline top-12 option.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2474 RUYDS 218 TD 18 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.7 Smith is coming off a bye against arguably the worst pass defense in the NFL. Smith has multiple pass touchdowns in eight of 10 games this season and threw for exactly 275 yards in each of his last two starts.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jackson hasn't been good lately and there's real reason to doubt him as a must-start quarterback with no byes, but his upside is such that you should always be willing to take a shot on him in GPPs when his roster rate and price are down. Jacksonville has allowed four different quarterbacks to top 30 Fantasy points against them this season including Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Daniel Jones.