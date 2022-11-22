Week 12 is a breath of fresh air to Fantasy Football managers with zero teams on a bye. That means we no longer have to pretend like Russell Wilson is a top-12 QB. We can avoid terrible matchups for mediocre Fantasy quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. We probably don't even need the streamer section this week. Well, assuming you don't have Kyler Murray and Justin Fields as your starter.
Early in the week we don't have a great indication of the Week 12 status for either Murray or Fields and that is a slightly bigger problem than normal, because of the three games on Thursday. Assuming their status is still unclear on Thursday morning, you'd definitely have to start Josh Allen and Dak Prescott over them. And you'd have to strongly consider Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones as well. Jared Goff and Mac Jones are probably a little too far, I'd prefer Kenny Pickett to them and he doesn't play until Monday night.
Both Fields and Murray are at least a little bit of a question mark even if they do play. Both have been mediocre as passers this season and it's unclear how much their coaches will want them running if they aren't 100%. Considering both teams are likely out of the playoff hunt as well, I'll be making a claim on Tuesday or Wednesday night planning on being without them
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 12 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 218 -- In his last four games, Josh Allen has eclipsed 218 passing yards just once and has thrown four touchdown passes and six interceptions.
- 8.14 -- Lamar Jackson's air yards per pass attempt is the lowest in his career.
- 44 -- The Patriots have allowed 44 or fewer passing yards in two straight games, the first team to do so since 1988. In two career games versus the Patriots, Kirk Cousins has a 69.4 passer rating.
- 70.7 -- Passer rating for Zach Wilson through 20 career starts. JaMarcus Russell's passer rating was 70.6 through as many games.
- 37.1 -- Kenny Pickett has scored 37.1 Fantasy points in his last two games. He and the offense look much improved since their bye.
- 326.5 -- Patrick Mahomes is averaging 326.5 passing yards per game this season. His 329 in Week 11 was his lowest total since Week 5.
Matchups that matter
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
As I said at the top, with no teams on a bye you hopefully don't need a streamer. But if you're looking for a Justin Fields replacement, Pickett is my favorite option. I would expect the Steelers to have more success through the air against the Colts and Pickett would be coming off a monster game if George Pickens hadn't dropped a walk-in touchdown last week.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
The way Tannehill does it isn't always sustainable, but he's found that efficiency groove as of late. He's had a passer rating of at least 94 in four of his last five games and just delivered his best performance of the season against the Packers. The Bengals should score enough to keep Tannehill passing.
Even if you don't like Pickett this week, he's at Atlanta next week. In a dome against that defense may make him a borderline top-12 option.
DFS Plays
Smith is coming off a bye against arguably the worst pass defense in the NFL. Smith has multiple pass touchdowns in eight of 10 games this season and threw for exactly 275 yards in each of his last two starts.
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jackson hasn't been good lately and there's real reason to doubt him as a must-start quarterback with no byes, but his upside is such that you should always be willing to take a shot on him in GPPs when his roster rate and price are down. Jacksonville has allowed four different quarterbacks to top 30 Fantasy points against them this season including Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Daniel Jones.