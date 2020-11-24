The biggest Week 11 storyline in Fantasy football was quite clearly the performance of Taysom Hill in his first career start at quarterback,, and it may be for one more week. And there are two primary questions to answer around his play:

Can Hill be a starting-caliber quarterback when he's not playing the Falcons?

How much of his target distribution will stick moving forward?

As for the first question, that depends on what type of league you're in. In leagues that reward four points per passing touchdown, I feel pretty confident in Hill's ability to be a top-12 option. In a standard CBS league, I still have questions. Hill scored 80% of the Fantasy points the Falcons have allowed to starters on average this season. His 24 Fantasy points matched the third-lowest output against them. That's why I have him ranked as a borderline start against the Broncos, who are closer to a league-average unit; I feel more confident Hill will produce like a starter in Week 13 (against the Falcons again) than I do in Week 12.

As for the distribution, it's worth noting that he threw just 23 passes Sunday. Michael Thomas saw more than half of them, and we know that won't last. Hopefully that means Alvin Kamara can see a big boost from his one target in Week 11. Still, we expect that Hill's pass volume will be among the league's lowest, and mobile quarterbacks typically don't throw to their running backs as often. You're obviously starting Kamara regardless, but Hill's presence may be enough reason to fade the Saints star back in DFS.

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 9th Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 19th Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 9th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN NO -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 64% Even with the questions I have about Hill's staying power, he's the top streamer of the week assuming Derek Carr (71%) isn't available. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -4 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 49% The Titans have a bad pass defense and Rivers has been mostly solid lately. He's a better option is leagues that reward six points per pass touchdown than four. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CLE -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 44% Let's just hope the bad weather from Cleveland doesn't follow Mayfield to Jacksonville. These Browns have to figure something out with the passing game before the playoffs, and Jacksonville presents an excellent opportunity to try some things out.

One To Stash Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 21% At some point the Jaguars have to quit with this Jake Luton nonsense, right?

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 26.9 QB RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,600 DRAFTKINGS $7,600 Coming off a bye against a mediocre defense, Allen's Bills have the highest implied point total on the slate (29.5). He's struggled in some of his more difficult matchups, but this is not that. Allen and Justin Herbert will be my two most rostered quarterbacks in Week 12 DFS.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. To be clear, Derek Carr should not be contrarian play. He's a top-12 quarterback facing the easiest matchup in Fantasy. But he's also a bit of a punching bag in the Fantasy community, so I won't believe a high roster rate is coming until I see it. The only problem with playing Carr is choosing which receiver (besides Darren Waller) to stack with him.