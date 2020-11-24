The biggest Week 11 storyline in Fantasy football was quite clearly the performance of Taysom Hill in his first career start at quarterback,, and it may be for one more week. And there are two primary questions to answer around his play:
- Can Hill be a starting-caliber quarterback when he's not playing the Falcons?
- How much of his target distribution will stick moving forward?
As for the first question, that depends on what type of league you're in. In leagues that reward four points per passing touchdown, I feel pretty confident in Hill's ability to be a top-12 option. In a standard CBS league, I still have questions. Hill scored 80% of the Fantasy points the Falcons have allowed to starters on average this season. His 24 Fantasy points matched the third-lowest output against them. That's why I have him ranked as a borderline start against the Broncos, who are closer to a league-average unit; I feel more confident Hill will produce like a starter in Week 13 (against the Falcons again) than I do in Week 12.
As for the distribution, it's worth noting that he threw just 23 passes Sunday. Michael Thomas saw more than half of them, and we know that won't last. Hopefully that means Alvin Kamara can see a big boost from his one target in Week 11. Still, we expect that Hill's pass volume will be among the league's lowest, and mobile quarterbacks typically don't throw to their running backs as often. You're obviously starting Kamara regardless, but Hill's presence may be enough reason to fade the Saints star back in DFS.
Week 12 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 7.5% -- Matthew Stafford's pass catchers lead the NFL in drop rate. It's hard to start him unless Kenny Golladay returns.
- 297.8 -- Matt Ryan is third in passing yards per game.
- 30.6% -- Nick Mullens has been pressured on more than 30% of his drop backs and now he faces Aaron Donald and the Rams.
- 31 -- Derek Carr has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of the seven games in which he's attempted at least 31 passes.
- 50.8 -- Daniel Jones' rushing yards per game over his past five outings.
- 22.4 -- Philip Rivers has averaged 22.4 Fantasy points per game in his last five games.
Matchups that matter
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Taysom Hill QB
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Even with the questions I have about Hill's staying power, he's the top streamer of the week assuming Derek Carr (71%) isn't available.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
The Titans have a bad pass defense and Rivers has been mostly solid lately. He's a better option is leagues that reward six points per pass touchdown than four.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Let's just hope the bad weather from Cleveland doesn't follow Mayfield to Jacksonville. These Browns have to figure something out with the passing game before the playoffs, and Jacksonville presents an excellent opportunity to try some things out.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
At some point the Jaguars have to quit with this Jake Luton nonsense, right?
DFS Plays
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Coming off a bye against a mediocre defense, Allen's Bills have the highest implied point total on the slate (29.5). He's struggled in some of his more difficult matchups, but this is not that. Allen and Justin Herbert will be my two most rostered quarterbacks in Week 12 DFS.
To be clear, Derek Carr should not be contrarian play. He's a top-12 quarterback facing the easiest matchup in Fantasy. But he's also a bit of a punching bag in the Fantasy community, so I won't believe a high roster rate is coming until I see it. The only problem with playing Carr is choosing which receiver (besides Darren Waller) to stack with him.