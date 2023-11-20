The list of starting quarterbacks who have been lost for the season got longer last week, and now includes the following names: Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, and Kirk Cousins. And, for Week 12 at least, we could also be down a couple more, as Derek Carr (concussion) and Geno Smith (elbow/triceps) are in question as the week kicks off.

And we're getting a few more QB changes this week, with the Jets finally benching Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle (a net-neutral change for their offense, unfortunately), and the Falcons going back to Desmond Ridder. And the Patriots may be making a change from Mac Jones, though as of Monday that hasn't been decided yet, apparently.

All told, there might be 12 teams with a different QB in Week 12 than they had in Week 1, and that's not counting the Cardinals. And the amazing thing is, there have been weeks prior to this with even more backup QBs starting. Injuries and poor performance at the QB position have been a league-wide issue, and it's dragged down some of the most promising offenses in the league as a result. The Bengals are likely to be the next one affected, with Jake Browning taking over for Joe Burrow after his season-ending injury.

Expectations for Browning are, rightfully, quite low, with the Bengals sitting as one-point underdogs against the Steelers, in a game with an over/under of just 34.5; their implied total is just 16.75 for this week, tying them for the second-lowest mark on the schedule. If you're looking for a Burrow replacement, Browning probably isn't going to get the job done.

Consider Jameis Winston if Carr is out. He'll make his share of mistakes, but also has enough weapons to be a useful Fantasy option against the Falcons. Gardner Minshew could also be useful against a Buccaneers defense that is down several contributors in the secondary and has been vulnerable to the pass all season long. I'd have to be pretty desperate to go down to the Tommy DeVito range of the rankings, but he does have multiple touchdowns in consecutive games and gets a Patriots defense that hasn't been as stout as expected this season, so if you need a QB2, he's in consideration.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 12:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 12 QB Rankings