We were supposed to have three games Thursday, but the Steelers-Ravens game was postponed to Sunday as a result of the Ravens COVID-19 outbreak, according to multiple reports Wednesday afternoon. That leaves the Lions-Texans and Cowboys-Cardinals as the two Thanksgiving games, and it makes setting your Fantasy football lineups for Week 12 a little bit easier, because you have a few extra days to make decisions on your Ravens and Steelers players. That means, if you were facing a tough decision to start Gus Edwards or someone like Raheem Mostert or Chris Carson this week, you're going to have a lot more information about their status before locking in the lineup.

In tomorrow's Fantasy Football Today Newsletter, we'll have everything you need to know about from Wednesday's practice reports around the NFL to help you make the most informed decision possible for Thursday, but right now we're in a bit of a holding pattern while we wait for more news.

For now, let's continue to prepare for Week 12 with the Fantasy Football Today team's latest preview content. Here we're looking at some of the toughest decisions ahead of Week 12, along with the latest injuries and news, some of Heath Cummings' notes from his preview of each position, and our consensus expert rankings. Let's make sure you've got the foundation you need before you need to lock in your lineups and make those tough decisions.

Make sure to check out Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart for your last-minute moves. Now, here's what you need to know for Week 12:

Those of you with Lamar Jackson on your roster are faced with a seemingly tough decision in Week 12 as he's set to take on the fierce Steelers defense. Given his struggles in what can only be described as a majorly disappointing season (Jackson ranks just 12th in points per game), shouldn't you sit him against this matchup? After all, the Steelers allow the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks on the season and held Jackson to 18.8 points in their last matchup. However, it's worth noting that Jackson has rushed for 135 yards in two starts against the Steelers, and it's possible their aggressive pass rush might be especially poorly suited to slowing him down on the ground. He'll need to throw the ball better than he has against them, but if he's even decent, you'll probably regret sitting Jackson. Just a fair warning!

Injuries and News

Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will practice this week -- Bridgewater was pretty close to playing last week, warming up before being ruled out prior to kick off. That's no guarantee he'll be back for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but I would say it seems more likely than not at this point. And the matchup makes him a viable streamer.

Numbers to Know

7.5% -- Matthew Stafford's pass catchers lead the NFL in drop rate. It's hard to start him unless Kenny Golladay returns.

-- pass catchers lead the NFL in drop rate. It's hard to start him unless returns. 297.8 -- Matt Ryan is third in passing yards per game.

-- is third in passing yards per game. 30.6% -- Nick Mullens has been pressured on more than 30% of his drop backs and now he faces Aaron Donald and the Rams.

-- has been pressured on more than 30% of his drop backs and now he faces and the Rams. 31 -- Derek Carr has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of the seven games in which he's attempted at least 31 passes.

-- has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of the seven games in which he's attempted at least 31 passes. 50.8 -- Daniel Jones ' rushing yards per game over his past five outings.

-- ' rushing yards per game over his past five outings. 22.4 -- Philip Rivers has averaged 22.4 Fantasy points per game in his past five games.

Consensus Expert Rankings

I saw David Willsey of DynastyLeagueFootball.com tweet earlier this week that five rookie running backs currently rank in the top-16 at the position in PPR scoring for the 2020 season -- James Robinson (RB4), Antonio Gibson (RB10), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB11), D'Andre Swift (RB15) and Jonathan Taylor (RB16). And, while he meant it as a sign of how valuable those players have been, my first thought when I saw that was, "Has running back really been this bad?" While Robinson has been an elite player all year and Gibson has been consistently reliable for a while now, I don't think anyone has looked at Taylor and Swift and thought, "Boy, am I glad I have them on my team" for most of the season.

Part of their lofty ranks has to do with the fact that Swift's absence from Week 11 represented the first time any of them have missed a game, of course, while the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Chris Carson, Raheem Mostert, Joe Mixon, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb have all missed at least four games. But it's interesting, because moving forward, I actually think all five have the chance to finish very strong. Taylor is coming off his best game of the season and has every opportunity to pull away from his three-way backfield split, and Swift had already done that before missing Week 11 with a concussion. And watch out for Gibson, who just needs to shave a few targets from J.D. McKissic every week to be an absolute star. There's a decent chance that's exactly what he is down the stretch, beginning with Week 12, as he gets another shot against the Cowboys after he rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown in their Week 7 matchup.

Injuries and News

D'Andre Swift (concussion) was limited at practice -- That's a good sign, but it isn't a guarantee. Swift has to be cleared through the league's protocol, and that's a process with pretty rigid rules. If he can get through the protocol by Thursday he'll play, but it's something we may not know until Thursday morning. If he plays, he's a must-start against the Texans, but have a contingency plan in place.

Rashaad Penny (knee/PUP) could practice in Week 13 -- Penny will probably need several weeks of practice to be cleared to play, but there is an outside shot he'll be able to contribute for the 2020 Fantasy season. He's only worth stashing in deep leagues, but it's something to watch down the stretch.

Numbers to Know

0 -- Taysom Hill's first start was the first game of Alvin Kamara's career without a catch.

-- first start was the first game of Alvin Kamara's career without a catch. 9 -- James White had nine targets in Week 11.

-- had nine targets in Week 11. 8.4 -- Chargers running backs are averaging 8.4 targets per game.

-- Chargers running backs are averaging 8.4 targets per game. 3.4 -- Damien Harris is averaging 3.4 yards before contact per attempt. That's third-best among running backs.

-- is averaging 3.4 yards before contact per attempt. That's third-best among running backs. 5 -- Salvon Ahmed caught five passes in Week 11; he only caught one in the two games prior.

Consensus Expert Rankings

We update NFL News and talk big Fantasy finishers on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

I've written a lot about wide receivers like Adam Thielen, D.J. Moore and Justin Jefferson this season, because I think it's a class of receiver that is pretty underrated for Fantasy. Everyone wants consistent production from their starters, but if you're a consistent wide receiver, you're probably one of the truly elite guys at the position. Everyone else will have plenty of ups and downs, and guys like Thielen, Moore and Jefferson who rely more on hitting on big plays down the field tend to frustrate Fantasy players more because when they hit, the upside is so huge. It makes the let-down games feel even worse. But the reason you live with the four-catches-in-two-games stretch from Moore, for example, is that he's capable of 11 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown the next two games. A few players in that mold who could be in line for breakout performances in Week 12 and beyond? DeVante Parker, Denzel Mims, D.J. Chark and Jerry Jeudy, all of whom rank in the top five in football over the past three weeks in targets thrown at least 15 yards downfield.

Injuries and News

Adam Thielen (Reserve/COVID-19 list) tested negative after testing positive -- It could have been a false-positive for Thielen in his initial test, in other words. Or the subsequent test could have been a false-negative. We should know more today, but right now it looks like his status is legitimately up in the air for Week 12. If he is confirmed to have tested positive, Thielen would miss Week 12 and possibly longer, so there's a lot riding on this.

Numbers to Know

17.6% -- Chris Godwin's target share since Antonio Brown arrived in Tampa Bay.

-- target share since Antonio Brown arrived in Tampa Bay. 158 -- Ryan Finley averaged 158 yards passing in three starts last year.

-- averaged 158 yards passing in three starts last year. 42.21% -- Adam Thielen is responsible for 42.21% of the Vikings air yards, the second-highest mark in the league.

-- is responsible for 42.21% of the Vikings air yards, the second-highest mark in the league. 84.48% -- Curtis Samuel's catch rate, No. 1 among wide receivers.

-- catch rate, No. 1 among wide receivers. 11.7 -- Corey Davis has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in every game but one this season.

Consensus Expert Rankings

Week 11 looked like what we were hoping the tight end position would be this season, as 11 players at the position had at least 12 PPR points, including guys like Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, Hunter Henry, Eric Ebron and Jonnu Smith who had been disappointments to date. That may not be the start of a trend, but we can hope, can't we?

Injuries and News

Zach Ertz is "trending in the right direction" for a Week 12 return -- Ertz was designated to return from IR last week but wasn't able to get up to full speed. We'll see if he can get up to a full practice this week, but you might want to give Ertz a week before you get him in your starting lineup anyway -- though it is worth noting that Dallas Goedert pretty much played a full snap share in his first game back from IR. The Eagles aren't necessarily afraid to throw guys back in the fire coming off injury.



Numbers to Know

5.18 -- Yards per target for Evan Engram this year. That ranks 40th out of 42 NFL players with at least 60 targets.

-- Yards per target for Evan Engram this year. That ranks 40th out of 42 NFL players with at least 60 targets. 9 -- Targets inside the 10 for Jimmy Graham this season. That's the most among tight ends.

-- Targets inside the 10 for Jimmy Graham this season. That's the most among tight ends. 16.2% -- Touchdown rate for Robert Tonyan this season. In a word, that's unsustainable.

-- Touchdown rate for Robert Tonyan this season. In a word, that's unsustainable. 12.1 -- Average depth of target for Mike Gesicki , the highest for a tight end.

-- Average depth of target for , the highest for a tight end. 87% -- Snap share for Hayden Hurst in Week 11 when he caught zero passes, his highest of the season.

Consensus Expert Rankings