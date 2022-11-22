najee-harris-1400-us.jpg
The trend in the NFL over the past 10 years has definitely been moving towards fewer workhorse backs. That's been a major headache for Fantasy managers, but for the past couple of weeks at least, that trend appears to be reversing itself. 

An injury to Khalil Herbert looks to have David Montgomery lined up for 20 touches per game once again. The Cardinals surprisingly cut Eno Benjamin, putting James Conner in a similar situation. And Jaylen Warren's hamstring injury has the potential to do the same thing for Najee Harris. But the one workhorse back no one anticipated was Latavius Murray.

The Broncos released Melvin Gordon after yet another fumble and Chase Edmonds is going to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury. That leaves Murray with Marlon Mack and Devine Ozigbo as his competition for touches. And it probably makes him a top-20 running back for the foreseeable future.

Murray isn't going to be an efficient rusher, but neither is Conner nor Montgomery. Like them he also appears to have the high-value touches locked down. He has seven catches in the past two weeks combined and no one is taking him off the field inside the five yard line.

At running back, more than any other position, role matters more than talent. And Murray's role looks like a near must-start running back.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 12 RB Preview:

Week 12 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Samaje Perine could be a week-winner based on volume alone.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon are both solid PPR flexes.
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
If Warren remains out Najee Harris is a must-start.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 84.1% -- Route involvement rate for Najee Harris. The 37 routes in Week 11 were the most by far Harris has run this season and it showed up in his Fantasy output. 
  • 154.7 -- Tony Pollard leads the NFL in scrimmage yards per game since Week 8 and also is tied with Jamaal Williams for the most touchdowns (6) during that time. 
  • 17 -- Carries for David Montgomery in the first game without Khalil Herbert. Trestan Ebner had six carries for eight yards. 
  • 3 -- Alvin Kamara has just three touchdowns this season and they all came in Week 8 versus the Raiders
  • 7 -- Touches for Kareem Hunt last week. At this point, he's just a handcuff. 
  • 54 -- The Commanders haven't allowed more than 54 rushing yards from a running back in five consecutive games.
  • 4 -- Weeks in a row Isiah Pacheco has led the Chiefs backfield in carries. He's established as the lead ball carrier but does nothing in the passing game.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Matchups that Matter
Cordarrelle Patterson RB
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -4 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
8.3
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
454
REC
8
REYDS
46
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.3
Jamaal Williams RB
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
12th
PROJ PTS
10.9
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
668
REC
9
REYDS
57
TD
12
FPTS/G
15.4
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG DAL -9 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
13th
PROJ PTS
16.6
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
701
REC
21
REYDS
243
TD
8
FPTS/G
16.3
D'Onta Foreman RB
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 36
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
8.2
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
450
REC
4
REYDS
25
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.1
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU MIA -12 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
638
REC
15
REYDS
136
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.2
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
501
REC
18
REYDS
204
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.5
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Adds (RB Preview)
Latavius Murray RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR DEN -2.5 O/U 36
OPP VS RB
28th
RB RNK
24th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
266
REC
12
REYDS
64
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.6
We would rather start Samaje Perine than Latavius Murray this week, but only if Joe Mixon is ruled out and we won't likely know that before waivers run. Murray has more staying power than Perine; he could be an RB2 rest of season.
Samaje Perine RB
CIN Cincinnati • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
5th
RB RNK
18th
ROSTERED
15%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
163
REC
22
REYDS
178
TD
4
FPTS/G
8
Joe Burrow is throwing more than eight passes per game to his running backs. Perine should be in line for 15-plus carries and five or more catches if Mixon is out. The Titans present a difficult matchup, but Perine has top-five upside because of his volume.
Jerick McKinnon RB
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
8th
RB RNK
36th
ROSTERED
48%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
149
REC
26
REYDS
212
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.6
McKinnon continues to play the most snaps among Chiefs running backs and he's their clear passing-downs back. He has about a 50-50 chance at red zone work as well. If Edwards-Helaire misses significant time, McKinnon could be a league-winner in the playoffs due to touchdown potential.
Stashes (RB Preview)
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET BUF -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
18th
RB RNK
38th
ROSTERED
29%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
255
REC
7
REYDS
96
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.6
Cook has performed like a startable flex lately, but you probably don't need to start him this week since there aren't any byes. Still, he's one injury away from league-winning upside. Cook has shown big-play ability in a limited role and could have a Tony Pollardesque breakout if he gets the opportunity.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Top DFS Play
Samaje Perine RB
CIN Cincinnati • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
5th
PROJ PTS
9.3
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
163
REC
22
REYDS
178
TD
4
FPTS/G
8
If Mixon is out then Perine will be the chalk at running back and I will be happy to try to be contrarian somewhere else.
Contrarian DFS Play
Contrarian DFS Play
Leonard Fournette RB
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE TB -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
13.2
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
462
REC
43
REYDS
315
TD
6
FPTS/G
15.5
I know Rachaad White started the last Buccaneers' game, but Leonard Fournette had more touches, more yards, and a touchdown before he got hurt. Assuming he's back to full strength, there's at least a 40% chance he's the best Tampa running back against one of the worst run defenses in the league.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections