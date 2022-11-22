The trend in the NFL over the past 10 years has definitely been moving towards fewer workhorse backs. That's been a major headache for Fantasy managers, but for the past couple of weeks at least, that trend appears to be reversing itself.

An injury to Khalil Herbert looks to have David Montgomery lined up for 20 touches per game once again. The Cardinals surprisingly cut Eno Benjamin, putting James Conner in a similar situation. And Jaylen Warren's hamstring injury has the potential to do the same thing for Najee Harris. But the one workhorse back no one anticipated was Latavius Murray.

The Broncos released Melvin Gordon after yet another fumble and Chase Edmonds is going to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury. That leaves Murray with Marlon Mack and Devine Ozigbo as his competition for touches. And it probably makes him a top-20 running back for the foreseeable future.

Week 12 Previews: QB

Murray isn't going to be an efficient rusher, but neither is Conner nor Montgomery. Like them he also appears to have the high-value touches locked down. He has seven catches in the past two weeks combined and no one is taking him off the field inside the five yard line.

At running back, more than any other position, role matters more than talent. And Murray's role looks like a near must-start running back.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 12 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Samaje Perine could be a week-winner based on volume alone. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon are both solid PPR flexes. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie If Warren remains out Najee Harris is a must-start.

RB Preview Numbers to know

84.1% -- Route involvement rate for Najee Harris. The 37 routes in Week 11 were the most by far Harris has run this season and it showed up in his Fantasy output.



Route involvement rate for Najee Harris. The 37 routes in Week 11 were the most by far Harris has run this season and it showed up in his Fantasy output. 154.7 -- Tony Pollard leads the NFL in scrimmage yards per game since Week 8 and also is tied with Jamaal Williams for the most touchdowns (6) during that time.



-- Tony Pollard leads the NFL in scrimmage yards per game since Week 8 and also is tied with Jamaal Williams for the most touchdowns (6) during that time. 17 -- Carries for David Montgomery in the first game without Khalil Herbert. Trestan Ebner had six carries for eight yards.



-- Carries for David Montgomery in the first game without Khalil Herbert. Trestan Ebner had six carries for eight yards. 3 -- Alvin Kamara has just three touchdowns this season and they all came in Week 8 versus the Raiders.



-- Alvin Kamara has just three touchdowns this season and they all came in Week 8 versus the Raiders. 7 -- Touches for Kareem Hunt last week. At this point, he's just a handcuff.



-- Touches for Kareem Hunt last week. At this point, he's just a handcuff. 54 -- The Commanders haven't allowed more than 54 rushing yards from a running back in five consecutive games.



-- The Commanders haven't allowed more than 54 rushing yards from a running back in five consecutive games. 4 -- Weeks in a row Isiah Pacheco has led the Chiefs backfield in carries. He's established as the lead ball carrier but does nothing in the passing game.



RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 454 REC 8 REYDS 46 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.3 Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 668 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 12 FPTS/G 15.4 Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -9 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 16.6 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 701 REC 21 REYDS 243 TD 8 FPTS/G 16.3 D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 450 REC 4 REYDS 25 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.1 Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU MIA -12 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 638 REC 15 REYDS 136 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 501 REC 18 REYDS 204 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Adds (RB Preview) Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -2.5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 266 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.6 We would rather start Samaje Perine than Latavius Murray this week, but only if Joe Mixon is ruled out and we won't likely know that before waivers run. Murray has more staying power than Perine; he could be an RB2 rest of season. Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 18th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 22 REYDS 178 TD 4 FPTS/G 8 Joe Burrow is throwing more than eight passes per game to his running backs. Perine should be in line for 15-plus carries and five or more catches if Mixon is out. The Titans present a difficult matchup, but Perine has top-five upside because of his volume. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 149 REC 26 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 McKinnon continues to play the most snaps among Chiefs running backs and he's their clear passing-downs back. He has about a 50-50 chance at red zone work as well. If Edwards-Helaire misses significant time, McKinnon could be a league-winner in the playoffs due to touchdown potential.

Stashes (RB Preview) James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET BUF -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 255 REC 7 REYDS 96 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.6 Cook has performed like a startable flex lately, but you probably don't need to start him this week since there aren't any byes. Still, he's one injury away from league-winning upside. Cook has shown big-play ability in a limited role and could have a Tony Pollardesque breakout if he gets the opportunity.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 22 REYDS 178 TD 4 FPTS/G 8 If Mixon is out then Perine will be the chalk at running back and I will be happy to try to be contrarian somewhere else.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 462 REC 43 REYDS 315 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.5 I know Rachaad White started the last Buccaneers' game, but Leonard Fournette had more touches, more yards, and a touchdown before he got hurt. Assuming he's back to full strength, there's at least a 40% chance he's the best Tampa running back against one of the worst run defenses in the league.