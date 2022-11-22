The trend in the NFL over the past 10 years has definitely been moving towards fewer workhorse backs. That's been a major headache for Fantasy managers, but for the past couple of weeks at least, that trend appears to be reversing itself.
An injury to Khalil Herbert looks to have David Montgomery lined up for 20 touches per game once again. The Cardinals surprisingly cut Eno Benjamin, putting James Conner in a similar situation. And Jaylen Warren's hamstring injury has the potential to do the same thing for Najee Harris. But the one workhorse back no one anticipated was Latavius Murray.
The Broncos released Melvin Gordon after yet another fumble and Chase Edmonds is going to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury. That leaves Murray with Marlon Mack and Devine Ozigbo as his competition for touches. And it probably makes him a top-20 running back for the foreseeable future.
- Week 12 Previews: QB
Murray isn't going to be an efficient rusher, but neither is Conner nor Montgomery. Like them he also appears to have the high-value touches locked down. He has seven catches in the past two weeks combined and no one is taking him off the field inside the five yard line.
At running back, more than any other position, role matters more than talent. And Murray's role looks like a near must-start running back.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 12 RB Preview:
Week 12 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:
Samaje Perine could be a week-winner based on volume alone.
Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon are both solid PPR flexes.
If Warren remains out Najee Harris is a must-start.
Numbers to know
- 84.1% -- Route involvement rate for Najee Harris. The 37 routes in Week 11 were the most by far Harris has run this season and it showed up in his Fantasy output.
- 154.7 -- Tony Pollard leads the NFL in scrimmage yards per game since Week 8 and also is tied with Jamaal Williams for the most touchdowns (6) during that time.
- 17 -- Carries for David Montgomery in the first game without Khalil Herbert. Trestan Ebner had six carries for eight yards.
- 3 -- Alvin Kamara has just three touchdowns this season and they all came in Week 8 versus the Raiders.
- 7 -- Touches for Kareem Hunt last week. At this point, he's just a handcuff.
- 54 -- The Commanders haven't allowed more than 54 rushing yards from a running back in five consecutive games.
- 4 -- Weeks in a row Isiah Pacheco has led the Chiefs backfield in carries. He's established as the lead ball carrier but does nothing in the passing game.
Matchups that matter
Tony Pollard RB
Jeff Wilson RB
Waiver Wire Targets
We would rather start Samaje Perine than Latavius Murray this week, but only if Joe Mixon is ruled out and we won't likely know that before waivers run. Murray has more staying power than Perine; he could be an RB2 rest of season.
Joe Burrow is throwing more than eight passes per game to his running backs. Perine should be in line for 15-plus carries and five or more catches if Mixon is out. The Titans present a difficult matchup, but Perine has top-five upside because of his volume.
McKinnon continues to play the most snaps among Chiefs running backs and he's their clear passing-downs back. He has about a 50-50 chance at red zone work as well. If Edwards-Helaire misses significant time, McKinnon could be a league-winner in the playoffs due to touchdown potential.
James Cook RB
Cook has performed like a startable flex lately, but you probably don't need to start him this week since there aren't any byes. Still, he's one injury away from league-winning upside. Cook has shown big-play ability in a limited role and could have a Tony Pollardesque breakout if he gets the opportunity.
DFS Plays
If Mixon is out then Perine will be the chalk at running back and I will be happy to try to be contrarian somewhere else.
I know Rachaad White started the last Buccaneers' game, but Leonard Fournette had more touches, more yards, and a touchdown before he got hurt. Assuming he's back to full strength, there's at least a 40% chance he's the best Tampa running back against one of the worst run defenses in the league.