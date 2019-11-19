Fantasy Football Week 12 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, matchups that matter, DFS plays and more
Fantasy Football playoff races are heating up as we head into Week 12, and the running back waiver wire is both enticing and confusing. Marlon Mack's injury opens up an opportunity in Indianapolis, but on Tuesday afternoon we don't have a very clear idea who will take it. Bo Scarbrough's emergence in Detroit was a bit mystifying, but if he holds on to the job he could absolutely be a starter against Washington.
In Indianapolis the first piece of information we're missing is the health of Jordan Wilkins. Wilkins missed Week 11, which opened up the door for Jonathan Williams' breakout. Wilkins was able to participate in practice on Tuesday, which only muddies things further. By Wednesday afternoon we should have a better idea, but that will be too late for many of you.
That uncertainty is what keeps me from placing Williams atop my waiver wire priority list. He's definitely still on the list, but his ceiling is held down by the matchup against the Texans and the presence of Nyheim Hines. The fact that Wilkins could return and take more of the early down work only makes him less attractive. I'll make claims on all three Colts running backs, but first I'm looking for a Lion.
Scarbrough surprisingly took the first carry for the Lions on Sunday and didn't look back. No other back on the team received more than three rush attempts and Scarbrough led the team with 55 rushing yards. In Week 12 he'll face a Washington defense that has allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to running backs. This should be a spot where thee Lions can run the ball early and often, and Scarbrough looks like their top option.
Of course, he doesn't come without warts, either. Scarbrough won't likely get work in the passing game, the Lions are not a good run offense and they've not remained committed to one back since Kerryon Johnson went down. Scarbrough is my favorite running back to add, but he's not worth blowing your FAAB on. No one is this week.
Week 12 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Colts have three running backs who could be flexes.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jaylen Samuels is a top-25 running back against the Bengals, while Trey Edmunds has flex appeal.
Numbers to know
- 3.5 - Duke Johnson's yards after contact per attempt. That's tied with Chris Carson for the best in the league. He's an interesting flex against the Colts.
- 0 - Touches for David Johnson in Week 11. I don't want to cut him, but I can't make an argument for holding him through his bye.
- 9 - Austin Ekeler's PPR rank since Melvin Gordon returned in Week 5.
- 6.1 - Devin Singletary's yards per carry this season. He received volume in Week 11, but just didn't reach the end zone. I'm still starting him.
- 2 - Targets in two games for Royce Freeman since Brandon Allen took over at quarterback. Freeman is being squeezed out, and Allen doesn't target running backs enough.
Matchups that matter
Tevin Coleman RB
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Bo Scarbrough RB
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Scarbrough ran for more than 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns at Alabama, so while he came out of nowhere, he does have pedigree. He also has a a fantastic matchup in Week 12 and very little competition for early down and short-yardage work. Scarbrough could be a low-end No. 2 running back in non-PPR or a flex in PPR.
Jonathan Williams RB
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If we find out Wilkins is not going to play on Thursday night, Williams could certainly have more upside than Scarbrough, but it won't be certain. The Texans have a solid run defense and Hines is going to handle most of the passing work. I view Williams as a flex in both formats, whose value could disappear if Wilkins plays and starts.
Jordan Wilkins RB
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If we knew Wilkins was playing and we knew he'd start over Williams, Wilkins would be my top priority this week. But, like Williams, he comes with uncertainty and matchup risk.
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
In PPR, Hines may just be the safest Colts running back. He's caught at least three passes in three of his past four games and should be a safe bet for around eight PPR points. If he scores like he did last week, he'll be a top-20 back.
JD McKissic RB
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Like Hines, I wouldn't want to sleep on McKissic in PPR. He's scored at least eight PPR points in all three games since Johnson went down and has been very efficient on a per-touch basis.
Trey Edmunds RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmunds could get double-digit carries if the Steelers blow out the Bengals, and this is a defense that's giving up more than 21 Fantasy points per game to running backs.
Alexander Mattison RB
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
Leonard Fournette RB
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I expect the Jaguars to overcorrect from their lack of running in Week 11, and Fournette should be benefit. He's been the most unlucky running back in football when it comes to touchdowns, and that's holding is price down lower than it should be based on his production.
Devin Singletary RB
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Singletary has been a disappointment the past two weeks, but this is a good spot to get an efficient back who should see good volume at extremely low ownership.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
22.16
27.42
2
2
Alvin Kamara
17.42
24.70
5
3
Leonard Fournette
16.72
21.11
4
4
Josh Jacobs
17.11
19.32
3
5
Nick Chubb
17.32
19.22
6
6
Derrick Henry
16.71
18.42
14
7
Saquon Barkley
12.94
18.04
7
8
Tevin Coleman
15.30
17.59
9
9
Chris Carson
14.48
17.54
8
10
Ezekiel Elliott
14.78
16.98
12
11
Devin Singletary
13.59
16.51
11
12
Aaron Jones
13.65
16.37
10
13
Todd Gurley
13.68
16.09
17
14
Le'Veon Bell
11.98
15.82
15
15
Mark Ingram
12.91
15.14
13
16
David Montgomery
13.00
15.08
16
17
Miles Sanders
12.32
15.03
20
18
Jaylen Samuels
10.44
14.52
18
19
Phillip Lindsay
11.58
14.24
19
20
Ronald Jones
10.99
13.82
29
21
James White
8.89
13.58
28
22
Jamaal Williams
9.00
12.99
22
23
Brian Hill
10.12
12.91
21
24
Joe Mixon
10.21
12.40
26
25
Duke Johnson
9.25
12.06
25
26
Latavius Murray
9.74
11.57
32
27
Kareem Hunt
7.72
11.48
35
28
Tarik Cohen
7.40
11.14
24
29
Sony Michel
9.76
10.98
37
30
Nyheim Hines
6.82
10.78
27
31
Raheem Mostert
9.20
10.49
23
32
Carlos Hyde
10.09
10.46
31
33
Trey Edmunds
7.92
10.38
38
34
JD McKissic
6.74
10.10
36
35
Kalen Ballage
7.17
9.52
34
36
Adrian Peterson
7.63
9.24
33
37
Jonathan Williams
7.68
8.75
30
38
Bo Scarbrough
8.51
9
40
39
Royce Freeman
6
7.67
41
40
Derrius Guice
5.94
7.50
