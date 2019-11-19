Play

Fantasy Football Week 12 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, matchups that matter, DFS plays and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including projections for the position.

Fantasy Football playoff races are heating up as we head into Week 12, and the running back waiver wire is both enticing and confusing. Marlon Mack's injury opens up an opportunity in Indianapolis, but on Tuesday afternoon we don't have a very clear idea who will take it. Bo Scarbrough's emergence in Detroit was a bit mystifying, but if he holds on to the job he could absolutely be a starter against Washington. 

In Indianapolis the first piece of information we're missing is the health of Jordan Wilkins. Wilkins missed Week 11, which opened up the door for Jonathan Williams' breakout. Wilkins was able to participate in practice on Tuesday, which only muddies things further. By Wednesday afternoon we should have a better idea, but that will be too late for many of you. 

That uncertainty is what keeps me from placing Williams atop my waiver wire priority list. He's definitely still on the list, but his ceiling is held down by the matchup against the Texans and the presence of Nyheim Hines. The fact that Wilkins could return and take more of the early down work only makes him less attractive. I'll make claims on all three Colts running backs, but first I'm looking for a Lion.

Scarbrough surprisingly took the first carry for the Lions on Sunday and didn't look back. No other back on the team received more than three rush attempts and Scarbrough led the team with 55 rushing yards. In Week 12 he'll face a Washington defense that has allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to running backs. This should be a spot where thee Lions can run the ball early and often, and Scarbrough looks like their top option.

Of course, he doesn't come without warts, either. Scarbrough won't likely get work in the passing game, the Lions are not a good run offense and they've not remained committed to one back since Kerryon Johnson went down. Scarbrough is my favorite running back to add, but he's not worth blowing your FAAB on. No one is this week.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Colts have three running backs who could be flexes.
headshot-image
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jaylen Samuels is a top-25 running back against the Bengals, while Trey Edmunds has flex appeal.
Numbers to know
  • 3.5 - Duke Johnson's yards after contact per attempt. That's tied with Chris Carson for the best in the league. He's an interesting flex against the Colts.
  • 0 - Touches for David Johnson in Week 11. I don't want to cut him, but I can't make an argument for holding him through his bye.
  • 9 - Austin Ekeler's PPR rank since Melvin Gordon returned in Week 5. 
  • 6.1 - Devin Singletary's yards per carry this season. He received volume in Week 11, but just didn't reach the end zone. I'm still starting him. 
  • 2 - Targets in two games for Royce Freeman since Brandon Allen took over at quarterback. Freeman is being squeezed out, and Allen doesn't target running backs enough. 
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Tevin Coleman RB
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB SF -3 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
409
REC
17
REYDS
154
TD
6
FPTS/G
13
headshot-image
Jaylen Samuels RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN PIT -6.5 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
36th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
115
REC
34
REYDS
186
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Adds
headshot-image
Bo Scarbrough RB
DET Detroit • #40
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Ownership
0%
Scarbrough ran for more than 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns at Alabama, so while he came out of nowhere, he does have pedigree. He also has a a fantastic matchup in Week 12 and very little competition for early down and short-yardage work. Scarbrough could be a low-end No. 2 running back in non-PPR or a flex in PPR.
headshot-image
Jonathan Williams RB
IND Indianapolis • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
0%
If we find out Wilkins is not going to play on Thursday night, Williams could certainly have more upside than Scarbrough, but it won't be certain. The Texans have a solid run defense and Hines is going to handle most of the passing work. I view Williams as a flex in both formats, whose value could disappear if Wilkins plays and starts.
headshot-image
Jordan Wilkins RB
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
3%
If we knew Wilkins was playing and we knew he'd start over Williams, Wilkins would be my top priority this week. But, like Williams, he comes with uncertainty and matchup risk.
headshot-image
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
11%
In PPR, Hines may just be the safest Colts running back. He's caught at least three passes in three of his past four games and should be a safe bet for around eight PPR points. If he scores like he did last week, he'll be a top-20 back.
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
60%
Like Hines, I wouldn't want to sleep on McKissic in PPR. He's scored at least eight PPR points in all three games since Johnson went down and has been very efficient on a per-touch basis.
headshot-image
Trey Edmunds RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
3%
Edmunds could get double-digit carries if the Steelers blow out the Bengals, and this is a defense that's giving up more than 21 Fantasy points per game to running backs.
Stashes
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownwership
57%
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back.
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
32%
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
13%
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Leonard Fournette RB
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 12 Prices
FanDuel
$7,000
DraftKings
$7,300
I expect the Jaguars to overcorrect from their lack of running in Week 11, and Fournette should be benefit. He's been the most unlucky running back in football when it comes to touchdowns, and that's holding is price down lower than it should be based on his production.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Week 12 Prices
FanDuel
$6,300
DraftKings
$5,400
Singletary has been a disappointment the past two weeks, but this is a good spot to get an efficient back who should see good volume at extremely low ownership.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

22.16

27.42

2

2

Alvin Kamara

17.42

24.70

5

3

Leonard Fournette

16.72

21.11

4

4

Josh Jacobs

17.11

19.32

3

5

Nick Chubb

17.32

19.22

6

6

Derrick Henry

16.71

18.42

14

7

Saquon Barkley

12.94

18.04

7

8

Tevin Coleman

15.30

17.59

9

9

Chris Carson

14.48

17.54

8

10

Ezekiel Elliott

14.78

16.98

12

11

Devin Singletary

13.59

16.51

11

12

Aaron Jones

13.65

16.37

10

13

Todd Gurley

13.68

16.09

17

14

Le'Veon Bell

11.98

15.82

15

15

Mark Ingram

12.91

15.14

13

16

David Montgomery

13.00

15.08

16

17

Miles Sanders

12.32

15.03

20

18

Jaylen Samuels

10.44

14.52

18

19

Phillip Lindsay

11.58

14.24

19

20

Ronald Jones

10.99

13.82

29

21

James White

8.89

13.58

28

22

Jamaal Williams

9.00

12.99

22

23

Brian Hill

10.12

12.91

21

24

Joe Mixon

10.21

12.40

26

25

Duke Johnson

9.25

12.06

25

26

Latavius Murray

9.74

11.57

32

27

Kareem Hunt

7.72

11.48

35

28

Tarik Cohen

7.40

11.14

24

29

Sony Michel

9.76

10.98

37

30

Nyheim Hines

6.82

10.78

27

31

Raheem Mostert

9.20

10.49

23

32

Carlos Hyde

10.09

10.46

31

33

Trey Edmunds

7.92

10.38

38

34

JD McKissic

6.74

10.10

36

35

Kalen Ballage

7.17

9.52

34

36

Adrian Peterson

7.63

9.24

33

37

Jonathan Williams

7.68

8.75

30

38

Bo Scarbrough

8.51

9

40

39

Royce Freeman

6

7.67

41

40

Derrius Guice

5.94

7.50

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

