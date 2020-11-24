Arguably the biggest story of Week 12 is the Ravens' Covid situation, specifically with J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram testing positive. The result is that Gus Edwards is the top waiver wire priority in any league where he's available.

Since this piece closes with my Week 12 projections, I figure it should start with an explanation of why Edwards isn't projected higher. For what it's worth, I'm ranking him slightly higher than his projection, but that doesn't mean his projection isn't instructive.

Edwards has one game since the start of 2019 with more than 17 carries. That may seem unfair since he's been a backup for most of that time, but it's also true that Ingram has one game since the start of 2019 with more than 17 carries. Dobbins has topped out at 15 attempts. It's certainly possible Edwards sees more work with both Ingram and Dobbins out, but they still have Justice Hill and you can expect 10-plus rush attempts for Lamar Jackson.

So let's start with 17 rush attempts at Edwards' 2019 efficiency of 4.4 yards per carry. That gives him 73 rushing yards, good enough for ninth among running backs in Week 12 projections. His .65 rushing touchdowns are only 19th, but that's attributable to the fact that the Ravens are a solid underdog with an implied point total of just 20.75. Still, if you were projecting backs just on rushing production, Edwards would be a borderline top-12 back. The problem comes in the passing game.

Edwards has seen 16 targets in 37 career games. He has two games in that stretch with more than one target. Now, you might think that would only hurt his PPR projection, but there are 16 running backs projected to score at least two Fantasy points based on receiving yardage alone, not to mention receiving touchdowns. Edwards loses a ton of ground to the field in the passing game, even in leagues where catches don't count.

Finally, we come to the matchup. I've heard plenty about how good Edwards has been in his last two games. I'm not saying that doesn't matter to me, but it matters less to me than the fact that the Steelers have allowed a league-fewest five rushing touchdowns this season and are among the best in total rushing yards allowed.

None of this is to say I'm suggesting sitting Gus Edwards. As I said, I'm ranking him higher than I'm projecting him. But his lack of receiving work and the Ravens' low implied total does give Edwards a much lower floor than his situation might indicate.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are likely to be out for Week 12:

D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 31 REYDS 275 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2

Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats RUYDS 202 REC 10 REYDS 49 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2

Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
YTD Stats RUYDS 274 REC 25 REYDS 192 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.8

J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5

RB Preview Numbers to know

22.9 -- Derrick Henry is averaging 22.9 rush attempts per game.

-- Derrick Henry is averaging 22.9 rush attempts per game. 101.1 -- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 total yards per game.

-- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 total yards per game. 0 -- Taysom Hill's first start was the first game of Alvin Kamara's career without a catch.

-- Taysom Hill's first start was the first game of Alvin Kamara's career without a catch. 9 -- James White had nine targets in Week 11.

-- James White had nine targets in Week 11. 8.4 -- Chargers running backs are averaging 8.4 targets per game.

-- Chargers running backs are averaging 8.4 targets per game. 3.4 -- Damien Harris is averaging 3.4 yards before contact per attempt. That's third-best among running backs.

-- Damien Harris is averaging 3.4 yards before contact per attempt. That's third-best among running backs. 5 -- Salvon Ahmed caught five passes in Week 11; he only caught one in the two games prior.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.

Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 24th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Adds Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

James White RB NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Over the past two seasons, White has been much better whenever Rex Burkhead has been out. I'd still like to see one more game of high target volume before I rank him as a starter, but White is a very good PPR flex this week.

Troymaine Pope RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #35
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
This is a dart throw, but Pope is available everywhere. If Kalen Ballage and Austin Ekeler are out, I'd expect a big role for Pope, who would be sharing with Joshua Kelley. Both Pope and Kelley would be mid-range flexes, with big upside against a mediocre Bills defense.

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 1% This is a dart throw, but Pope is available everywhere. If Kalen Ballage and Austin Ekeler are out, I'd expect a big role for Pope, who would be sharing with Joshua Kelley. Both Pope and Kelley would be mid-range flexes, with big upside against a mediocre Bills defense.

Stashes Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 53% Perine got dinged up at the end of the Jets Week 11 game and faces a tough Dolphins defense this week, but he's definitely someone who needs to be rostered. He'll be a starter in Week 13 against the Raiders if he's healthy.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 16.5 RB RNK 8th FANDUEL $8,000 DRAFTKINGS $7,200 It's going to be very difficult to fade Dalvin Cook this week, but Jacobs is $3,000 cheaper on FanDuel in an excellent spot. The Raiders have an implied total of 29.5, which is tied with the Bills for the largest on the slate.