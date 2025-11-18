Over the past two weeks, TreVeyon Henderson has scored 60.3 PPR Fantasy points, good for number two at the position. For the season, Travis Etienne has scored 142.9 PPR Fantasy points, good for RB12 on the season. Neither has a difficult matchup. Which probably makes it seem strange that they are two of the most difficult backs for me to rank in Week 12. It's because of the other backs in the backfield.

We are expecting Rhamondre Stevenson to return from his toe injury in Week 12. In the first nine weeks of the season, when Stevenson was healthy, Henderson had just a 25%share of the team's rush attempts. It would be tempting to believe that Henderson has proven he is so much better that Stevenson will take a back seat now. But I thought Henderson was clearly the best back three months ago, and that didn't seem to matter until Stevenson got hurt. For now, I am projecting close to a 50/50 split, which makes Henderson a high-upside RB2 who ranks just outside of my top 20. Dave and Jamey have more faith in Vrabel than I do, ranking Henderson inside the top 13 at running back this week.

Etienne has pretty much been the lead back all year, but it looked like that was maybe changing early in Week 11. At halftime, Tuten had a 47.1% rush share and Etienne had a 35.3% share. Tuten also scored the team's first touchdown and was more efficient in the game. Tuten left with an ankle injury, and Etienne had a solid second half, but we are expecting Tuten to play this week and have little reason to feel confident that Etienne will lead the team in rushing. I have both Jaguars backs ranked around RB24, with Etienne just ahead of Tuten.

At this point in the season, you may not have much choice but to just start Henderson or Etienne. But running back does look like the one position this week you may have options. I have 30 backs projected to score double-digit PPR Fantasy points this week, including multiple guys on the waiver wire. Check out that section below before you make your waiver claims.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 12 RB Preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

46.4% -- Bhayshul Tuten and Travis Etienne both played 46.4% of the snaps in the first half of Week 11.

-- Bhayshul Tuten and Travis Etienne both played 46.4% of the snaps in the first half of Week 11. 81.8% -- Chase Brown played 81.8% of the offensive snaps in Week 11. He's back to must-start status even in a bad matchup against the Patriots.

-- Chase Brown played 81.8% of the offensive snaps in Week 11. He's back to must-start status even in a bad matchup against the Patriots. 19 -- Kenneth Walker had 19 touches last week, his second-highest total of the season. Head Coach Mike MacDonald said Walker is earning more opportunities.

-- Kenneth Walker had 19 touches last week, his second-highest total of the season. Head Coach Mike MacDonald said Walker is earning more opportunities. 50% -- Amongst qualified running backs, Kareem Hunt's 50% success rate ranks second only to James Cook.

-- Amongst qualified running backs, Kareem Hunt's 50% success rate ranks second only to James Cook. 15 -- Chris Rodriguez had a career-high 15 rush attempts against the Dolphins. He could be a borderline RB2 after their Week 12 bye.

-- Chris Rodriguez had a career-high 15 rush attempts against the Dolphins. He could be a borderline RB2 after their Week 12 bye. 3.99 -- TreVeyon Henderson's 3.99 yards after contact per rush attempt is second only to Jonathan Taylor. Rhamondre Stevenson ranks 32nd at 2.89.

-- TreVeyon Henderson's 3.99 yards after contact per rush attempt is second only to Jonathan Taylor. Rhamondre Stevenson ranks 32nd at 2.89. 35 -- Woody Marks has 35 touches over the past two weeks. He has another great matchup on Thursday against Buffalo, hopefully, he takes advantage of it.

-- Woody Marks has 35 touches over the past two weeks. He has another great matchup on Thursday against Buffalo, hopefully, he takes advantage of it. 14.5% -- Kenneth Gainwell has a 14.5% target share this year, fifth amongst running backs. He is a smash start if Jaylen Warren misses Week 12.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Adds (RB Preview) Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 13th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 220 REC 11 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 It is no fun to blow your FAB budget on a back who may not start this week. But you may need to take that risk in Week 12. As of Tuesday, we are not expecting Josh Jacobs to play this week, which would make Emanuel Wilson a must-start running back. Wilson has had double-digit touches in two games this year and has scored 11 Fantasy points in both. In Week 12, he could see 15-20 touches against the Vikings. Minnesota's defense doesn't provide an easy matchup, but it's not one to avoid either. Maybe more importantly, their offense has been so meek that you should expect the Packers to be run-heavy against them. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 10th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 36 REYDS 204 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Gainwell's situation is even dicier than Emanuel Wilson's. Head Coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic that Jaylen Warren could play this week, but doesn't expect Warren to do much early in the week. That means you probably won't know when you make your waiver claim. The last game Warren missed, Gainwell had 25 touches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. That means you have to at least put in a claim, but with Warren potentially back, you may not want to bid much. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 8 REYDS 61 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.2 Tuten looked fantastic before he left Week 11 with an injury, and the opportunities indicate that the coaches noticed. He had 15 carries for 74 yards and a score despite the fact that he left early and only played 32% of the snaps. I would not be surprised if this is close to a 50/50 split in Week 12. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 12 REYDS 86 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.1 Emari Demercado has a high ankle sprain, and Trey Benson, as of Tuesday, is still on Injured Reserve. That could mean that Knight and Michael Carter are the top two backs for Arizona in Week 12. Knight should be the leading rusher and should certainly be the goalline back. He also has four targets in three of his last four games. View him as a high-end flex this week. Sean Tucker RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 235 REC 7 REYDS 30 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.4 For the second time in two years, Sean Tucker had a monster one-game performance. If Bucky Irving comes back this week, it may be another case of Tucker disappearing as soon as you add him to your Fantasy roster. Last year, after his 192-yard performance, he didn't have one game the rest of the year with double-digit touches. Then again, we have been waiting a long time for Irving to return, and there is no guarantee he does so in Week 12. Proceed with caution.

Stashes (RB Preview) Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN WAS -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 Rodriguez is on bye this week, but he pretty clearly looks like the lead back in Washington and could be a high-end flex in the Fantasy playoffs. With all the other options available on the waiver wire, he may be close to free this week. He gets the Giants in Week 15 and the Cowboys in Week 17.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET Detroit

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DET -10.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 21.9 RB RNK 3rd YTD Stats RUYDS 732 REC 37 REYDS 334 TD 10 FPTS/G 20.4 Gibbs has 318 yards from scrimmage in the two games since Dan Campbell took over the play-calling. This week, he faces a Giants defense that is giving up the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Don't make this more difficult than it has to be.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 16 REYDS 169 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Everyone wants Henderson to keep this job. Everyone wants to pretend like Stevenson doesn't exist. But if this is a 50/50 share, both backs could be good against the worst run defense in the league. This is a true contrarian play, going against the wishes of everyone in the community. It could pay off big if it hits.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

