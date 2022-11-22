There are going to be some new names near the top of the running back rankings in Fantasy Football, at least for Week 12. The most notable one is probably Samaje Perine, who comes in as RB15 for me in my initial run -- but that assumes Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out this week. Mixon did miss two games the last time he had a concussion, but as of Tuesday, at least, we don't know his chances of being cleared just yet.

Perine will be a must-start option if Mixon is out, but I can't necessarily say the same thing about the likes of Rachaad White or Latavius Murray. White is the better bet, if you have to pick one, and Leonard Fournette's hip injury kept him sidelined as the Buccaneers returned to practice from the bye week Monday. That doesn't necessarily mean Fournette will be out this week, but it's a point in White's favor, and he should be in line for a significant role if that's the case. He's a strong RB2 in PPR formats, but this Buccaneers offense hasn't been nearly as good for running back production as it was last season, so, while White should see a strong workload, that doesn't necessarily mean it'll translate to points.

And that's even more true for Murray, who shot up the rankings Monday with news that the Broncos waived the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon and have Chase Edmonds dealing with a high-ankle sprain. That leaves Marlon Mack as the only other healthy running back for the Broncos besides Murray, and seeing as Mack hasn't seen the field for them yet, it seems safe to assume Murray is going to have a big role this week.

The problem is, this Broncos offense has been an absolute disaster. Murray is averaging 3.3 yards per carry, which is, somehow, worse than what Gordon was managing, and their running backs have combined for just five touchdowns in 10 games on the season on the worst scoring offense in the league. The matchup with the Panthers isn't a terrible one, as their dreadful offense makes it easy for teams to focus on the run, but it's fair to ask if Murray and the Broncos are capable of taking advantage.

What complicates things for Murray is that he's never been a great pass catcher, and hasn't been a big part of the Broncos offense in that regard so far. Russell Wilson has been throwing to his running backs 8.1 times per game this season, so Murray could have a solid pass-catching role, and if he does, that'll make it a lot easier for him to be the RB2 most are likely to view him as this week. I think he's right on the fringe there -- he's not a must-start option, but he's a pretty good one.

Here are my final rankings for Week 12 at running back: