Todd Gurley (knee) wasn't at practice Friday for the Falcons, which means he could be out in Week 12 against the Raiders. That makes Brian Hill worth using as a potential sleeper this week.

Hill would likely share touches with Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison, but Hill should get the most work. Hill is second on the team in carries behind Gurley for the season, and if Hill does start against the Raiders, he should be considered a borderline starter in all Fantasy leagues.

Las Vegas has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in seven of 10 games this season, and last week the Chiefs had three rushing touchdowns between Clyde Edwards-Helaire (two) and Le'Veon Bell. For the season, the Raiders are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs.

Hill hasn't done much this year as the backup to Gurley, although he leads the team with 4.4 yards per carry (Gurley is at 3.7). Hill has one touchdown, along with 16 catches for 111 yards on 20 targets.

The hope is Hill would get the same scoring chances that typically go to Gurley, who is tied for third in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns. There have only been three games this year where Gurley failed to find the end zone.

We have the latest on Todd Gurley, mailbag and Fantasy Cops on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

It would be great for the Falcons if Julio Jones (hamstring) plays this week, and interim coach Raheem Morris said Jones would be a game-time decision, although he also missed practice Friday. Without Jones, maybe the Falcons lean more on the ground game, which would help Hill.

He's worth adding in all leagues where available, and his roster percentage on CBS Sports as of Friday afternoon was 16 percent. Gurley, if he doesn't play against the Raiders, could also miss more time if this knee injury is a problem.

Along with Hill, here are several other sleeper options to consider for Week 12. And we have DFS options for you to consider on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Now, let's look at some other sleeper options for Week 12, as well as DFS options to use on DraftKings and FanDuel this week.

More Week 12: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Starts and Sits, Sleepers and Bust | PPR Cheat Sheet | Non-PPR Cheat Sheet | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Matchup Notes | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Star 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Rankings | Waiver Wire | Trade Values Chart | Cut List | Week 11 Winners and Losers | Believe It Or Not

Week 12 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats PAYDS 2823 RUYDS 44 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.5 Goff has thrown the ball well over the past two games against Seattle and Tampa Bay with 678 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he scored 29 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers in Week 12. He had 18 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 6, but he also has four games with at least 20 Fantasy points against San Francisco in his past six meetings with this team. And two of the past three quarterbacks against the 49ers have scored at least 36 Fantasy points. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 2683 RUYDS -3 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.6 Rivers has become a quality Fantasy quarterback of late, and he comes into Week 12 having scored at least 27 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. He only scored 18 Fantasy points at Tennessee in Week 10, but he played well with 308 passing yards and a touchdown. And Jacoby Brissett also added a rushing touchdown in that game. The Titans have allowed seven of 10 quarterbacks to pass for at least 249 yards and two touchdowns, and Rivers can certainly accomplish that this week. Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats PAYDS 2552 RUYDS 196 TD 16 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.3 Bridgewater will play this week after being out in Week 11 with a knee injury, and hopefully he will pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt in Week 10. He scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his previous four games, and he's facing a Vikings defense that just gave up 24 Fantasy points against Andy Dalton in Week 11. Bridgewater, who started his career in Minnesota, should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues.

Running backs Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats RUYDS 267 REC 23 REYDS 187 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.6 Moss has scored three touchdowns in his past three games, and he should continue to be the better running back in Buffalo this week ahead of Devin Singletary. This is a great matchup for Moss against the Chargers, who have allowed eight total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 33 REYDS 267 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 White will be the primary pass-catching running back for the Patriots with Rex Burkhead (knee) out, and hopefully White plays like he did last week at Houston when he matched his season high in carries (five) and had his most targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (64) since Week 6. White has three games this season with more than five targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in all three outings. Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats RUYDS 194 REC 23 REYDS 143 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 There's a chance Austin Ekeler (hamstring) could play this week, which would obviously make it tough to trust Ballage. But if Ekeler is out again, consider Ballage a strong start in all leagues. He has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 12 catches for 61 yards on 15 targets in his past two outings. The Bills have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row prior to Week 12. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 303 REC 11 REYDS 150 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.1 Mostert is more of a low-end starter than a sleeper, but we'll put him here since we don't know his status heading into Sunday at the Rams. If he plays as expected, hopefully he can finish as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 12. He has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of four games this year, and I trust that he'll still get at least 14 total touches, which he's done in three of four games. The Rams run defense is tough, but Mostert had 76 total yards against them in Week 6 before getting hurt. If he plays a full game, he could be better than that and will hopefully find the end zone.

Wide receivers Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 69% 2020 Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 302 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Pittman is emerging as the best receiver for the Colts and has scored 34 PPR points in his past two games. Included in that was his outing in Week 10 at Tennessee when he had seven catches for 101 yards on eight targets, as well 21 yards on the ground, and hopefully he has similar production in the rematch this week. He has 18 targets in his past three games, and he's building a solid rapport with Philip Rivers. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYG -6 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 295 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Shepard comes off his bye with a great matchup against the Bengals, who are tied for third in touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 14. Shepard has at least six targets in every healthy game he's played this year, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past four outings. Shepard and Darius Slayton should be considered sleepers in Week 12 as No. 3 Fantasy receivers. Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 443 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.4 Agholor has been the best Fantasy receiver for the Raiders this season, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his past seven games. He just had six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Chiefs in Week 11, and he has a great matchup in Week 12 at Atlanta. The Falcons allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Agholor can be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 355 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 John Brown (ankle) is out this week against the Chargers, and that should be a good thing for Beasley. He's been successful with or without Brown in the lineup, having scored at least 11 PPR points in 7-of-10 games this year. However, in the two games Brown has missed in Week 5 at Tennessee and Week 7 at the Jets, Beasley has a combined 17 catches for 165 yards on 18 targets. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 425 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.4 Sam Darnold (shoulder) will play this week, which should help Crowder get back to being a reliable Fantasy receiver. In his past two starts with Joe Flacco, Crowder had three catches for 42 yards on five targets. But in three previous games with Darnold, Crowder had 33 targets for 22 catches, 268 yards and a touchdown, and he scored 11 PPR points at Miami in Week 6. Crowder will be at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Darnold is back.

Tight ends Jordan Reed TE SF San Francisco • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 150 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 The last time we saw Reed he played well in Week 10 at New Orleans with five catches for 62 yards on six targets. Hopefully, he can continue to produce like that in PPR -- and maybe find the end zone. Reed now has three games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in two of them. The Rams haven't allowed a tight end to score since George Kittle in Week 6 in the first meeting between these two teams, and hopefully Reed has similar success as the replacement for Kittle (foot) in the rematch. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CLE -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 216 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Hooper hasn't been great in two games back following a two-game absence due to an appendectomy, but hopefully his matchup with Jacksonville in Week 12 will lead to positive results. And, for what it's worth, he did have five targets in Week 11 against the Eagles, which tied for the team lead, although he only had three catches for 33 yards. The Jaguars have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games. Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIN -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 27 REYDS 266 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Irv Smith (groin) missed practice Friday and is likely out in Week 12 against the Panthers, which means Rudolph is now a borderline starter in all leagues. In Week 10 at Chicago, Smith was out, and Rudolph had four catches for 63 yards on five targets, although he lost a fumble. The Panthers have allowed six tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points in their past five games, and Rudolph could be the No. 2 receiving option for Kirk Cousins this week if Adam Thielen (illness) is out.

Week 12 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Daniel Jones ($5,500) at CIN

RB: Kareem Hunt ($5,600) at JAX

RB: Zack Moss ($4,800) vs. LAC

WR: Keenan Allen ($8,000) at BUF

WR: Stefon Diggs ($7,600) vs. LAC

WR: Darius Slayton ($4,900) at CIN

TE: Darren Waller ($6,000) at ATL

FLEX: Evan Engram ($4,500) at CIN

DST: Browns ($3,100) at JAX I'm going to stack the Giants here with their matchup against the Bengals, and Jones has played well of late, especially with his legs. He has run for at least 64 yards in three of his past five games, including a rushing touchdown in Week 10 against the Eagles. Slayton gets a Bengals secondary that is tied for third in touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 14. And Engram faces a Cincinnati defense that is No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Hunt should stay hot against the Jaguars, and you know I like Moss based on his writeup in this column. I'm also excited to use Waller with his matchup against the Falcons. But my favorite part of this lineup is Allen and Diggs, and I'm looking forward to watching them play head-to-head in Buffalo this weekend. They could be two of the best receivers in the NFL in Week 12.

FanDuel