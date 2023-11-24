It's tough to trust anyone on the Browns with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starting quarterback, but there are three players I'm interested in this week as Cleveland plays at Denver. I listed two of them as starts in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em in Jerome Ford and David Njoku, and we'll talk about the third one here in Kareem Hunt. He should be considered a sleeper in all leagues for Week 12.

Hunt is the No. 2 running back for the Browns behind Ford, but Hunt has still been a productive Fantasy running back of late. He comes into Week 12 with a touchdown in five of his past six games, with six touchdowns over that span, and he's scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three of those outings.

Now, he hasn't rushed for more than 55 yards in any of those games, and he only has seven catches on nine targets in his past six contests. But this matchup against the Broncos is fantastic, and Hunt should be considered a quality flex option in all leagues.

Denver is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Broncos this season, including three in the past two games against Buffalo (Latavius Murray and James Cook) and Minnesota (Ty Chandler). Hunt will likely need to score a touchdown to help Fantasy managers, but Denver has allowed nine rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns to running backs this year.

The Browns should lean heavily on their running backs in this game with Thompson-Robinson under center. I like Ford as a No. 2 running back in all leagues ahead of Hunt, but Hunt has the chance to help Fantasy managers this week in this matchup.

Now, let's look at some other sleepers I like for Week 12. Hopefully these players will deliver in a big way to help your lineups. And if you're looking for my Week 12 DFS plays, you can find my million-dollar contest tournament lineups for both DraftKings and FanDuel over at SportsLine.

Week 12 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats PAYDS 463 RUYDS 84 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.4 Murray seems all the way back from last year's torn ACL, and he just scored 23.7 Fantasy points at Houston in Week 11. He's now run for 84 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games this season, and that's a great sign that there's no restrictions on his movement. This week, Murray faces a Rams defense that has struggled with mobile quarterbacks, as Anthony Richardson, Jalen Hurts and Joshua Dobbs, when he was starting for the Cardinals in Week 6, all had at least 47 yards on the ground. Richardson and Hurts each scored at least 29.3 Fantasy points against the Rams, and Los Angeles is tied for the NFL lead with four rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats PAYDS 2389 RUYDS 139 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.9 Mayfield struggled as expected in Week 11 at San Francisco with 12.3 Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He should get back on track in Week 12 against the Colts, who have allowed six quarterbacks to score at least 18.1 Fantasy points this season. The only quarterbacks who failed to top 18 Fantasy points are Ryan Tannehill, P.J. Walker, Bryce Young and Mac Jones. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB IND -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 1721 RUYDS 44 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 11.3 Minshew has the chance for a big game against the Buccaneers, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 32.7 Fantasy points. For the season, Tampa Bay allows 22.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and hopefully Minshew will take advantage of this matchup. He's due for a quality outing after scoring 18.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but I'm hopeful the Colts will be ready to go coming off their bye, especially with a healthy Josh Downs. Minshew is my favorite streaming quarterback for Week 12.

Sleeper RBs Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats RUYDS 493 REC 34 REYDS 234 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 I'm curious to see how the Steelers offense looks with coordinator Matt Canada fired, and now quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will be calling plays. Warren will likely continue to split work with Najee Harris, and both are worth using as at least flex options against the Bengals in Week 12. But I'll give Warren the nod over Harris if you have to decide between the two, and Warren is hot coming into this matchup. He has over 100 total yards in three games in a row, and he's rushed for a touchdown in each of the past two games. He's scored at least 14.3 PPR points in each game over that span, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score at least 17.9 PPR points in four of the past five games. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 9 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Chandler was impressive in Week 11 at Denver with 14 total touches (four catches on four targets), and he finished with 15 PPR points. He had 10 carries for 73 yards, but 31 of those yards came off a fake punt, so take that into consideration. Still, he's going to continue to work in tandem with Alexander Mattison, and Chandler should be considered a flex option in all leagues against the Bears in Week 12. Chicago is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit just had two running backs score at least 17.8 PPR points against the Bears in Week 11. Mattison and Chandler should both be considered flex options in all leagues for Week 12. Samaje Perine RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -1.5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 118 REC 32 REYDS 326 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 I'm not expecting Javonte Williams to have a big game running the ball against the Browns in Week 12, which means Perine could be heavily involved in the passing game. We saw that play out in Week 11 against Minnesota, and Perine had seven catches for 60 yards on seven targets. That's now three games in his past four outings with at least three catches, and I like Perine as a flex option in PPR against Cleveland. Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -3.5 O/U 34 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 18 REYDS 108 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 I like Rhamondre Stevenson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Giants in Week 12, but Elliott can be a flex option in deeper leagues. It's a favorable matchup since a running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points in four games in a row against the Giants, including three with at least 20.1 PPR points (Breece Hall in Week 8, Josh Jacobs in Week 9 and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 11). Stevenson has the best chance to take advantage of this defense, but Elliott should get opportunities as well. He scored 10.8 PPR points in Week 10 against the Colts with 13 carries for 54 yards, along with two catches for 34 yards on two targets, and he's now scored at least 9.1 PPR points in three of his past five games. Keaton Mitchell RB BAL Baltimore • #34

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 4 REYDS 45 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 Gus Edwards has the best chance to take advantage of this Chargers defense, but I like Mitchell as a sleeper for this week as a flex option in all leagues. The Chargers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and in Week 10 they allowed both Detroit running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to each score at least 17.6 PPR points. Mitchell still hasn't had more than 10 total touches in a game this season, but he's scored at least 13.6 PPR points in two of his past three outings. He can help your Fantasy team win a week with one big play against this defense.

Sleeper WRs Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 72 REYDS 588 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 I like the setup for Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. with Mark Andrews (ankle) out for the Ravens, and both should be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues for Week 12 against the Chargers. Andrews missed Week 1 this season against Houston, and Flowers had a strong NFL debut with nine catches for 78 yards on targets. He only has one game with more than eight PPR points in his past four outings, but I expect him to see more targets with Andrews out. And Beckham has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and he should be a good red-zone target for Lamar Jackson with Andrews off the field. The Chargers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so look for Flowers and Beckham to have the chance for a big game. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -3.5 O/U 34 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 361 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 As of Friday afternoon, we don't know who will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 12 at the Giants, but it shouldn't matter much for Douglas. Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe should lean on Douglas, and he's coming off a solid game in Week 10 against the Colts prior to New England's bye. Douglas had nine targets against Indianapolis for six catches and 84 yards, and he now has at least six targets in four games in a row. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots, and this is a favorable matchup against the Giants, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Consider Douglas a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Sleeper TEs Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats PAYDS 72 RUYDS 261 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.7 The last time we saw Hill in Week 10 prior to the Saints bye was a dud for him against Minnesota with two catches for 17 yards on four targets and one carry for 6 yards. Prior to that, Hill had scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and I'm hopeful he can get back to that level of production. He's scored a touchdown against the Falcons in three games in a row (two passing and one rushing), and Hill will hopefully get the chance for some goal-line carries this week at Atlanta. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 46 REYDS 303 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Otton has been a somewhat reliable Fantasy tight end of late with at least 8.7 PPR points in four of his past five games. I'm expecting him to stay in that range again in Week 12 at the Colts, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Indianapolis is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and this game has some sneaky shootout appeal. Otton should see five-plus targets in this matchup, which should help him maintain his recent level of play. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -2.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 60 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.4 I'm hopeful that with Matt Canada fired as the offensive coordinator for the Steelers that the passing game improves in Pittsburgh with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan now calling plays. It could be good for Freiermuth in Week 12 at Cincinnati since the Bengals are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Freiermuth returned to action in Week 11 against the Browns after missing the previous five games with a hamstring injury and only had one catch for 7 yards on one target. However, he did score two touchdowns in his first three games of the season, and he has two touchdowns in four career games against the Bengals. And for the season, Cincinnati has allowed eight tight ends to score at least 8.5 PPR points, including four touchdowns.

