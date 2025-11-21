Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 58 REYDS 457 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 I started the week skeptical of Meyers with the anticipation of Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) returning to action, and Meyers was originally listed as a sit-in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em. That post might still show up on his player page on CBS, so ignore it. Thomas is out for the third game in a row, and I'm hopeful that Meyers will build on his outing from Week 11 against the Chargers, when he had five catches for 64 yards on six targets. Keep in mind that Trevor Lawrence only attempted 22 passes in that game, so clearly he was looking for Meyers, which hopefully will continue at Arizona. I like Meyers as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 52 REYDS 585 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Pierce doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 at Kansas City since the Chiefs are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I'm hopeful he will stay hot based on what he did prior to his bye in Week 11. Pierce has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two in a row with at least 17.5 PPR points. He had 20 targets combined against the Steelers and Falcons in his past two outings, and he's become a go-to target for Daniel Jones. Michael Pittman should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Pierce is right behind him. I also like Josh Downs as a sleeper, and Downs has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in four of his past five games prior to Week 12.

Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -12.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 88 REYDS 638 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.1 Robinson only scored 7.6 PPR points in Week 11 against Green Bay, but he had nine targets. He now has at least nine targets in three games in a row, and he should continue to see plenty of volume from Jameis Winston. Robinson has also scored at least 12.2 PPR points in four of his past six games, and the Lions have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points this season. I like Robinson as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. And with Darius Slayton (hamstring) back in action, he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver also. Prior to missing Week 11, Slayton had scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his past two games.

Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 35 REYDS 256 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Ja'Marr Chase (suspended) is out for Week 12 against New England, which puts Iosivas in a prominent role for the Bengals. Tee Higgins should benefit the most with Chase out, and we'll see who else steps up in Cincinnati to support Joe Flacco. But Iosivas is worth taking a chance on as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He has two games this season with seven targets, including Week 9 against Chicago with Flacco, and Iosivas scored at least 13.2 PPR points in both of those outings. For the season, Chase is averaging 11.7 targets per game, so this could be a good chance for Iosivas to help the Bengals -- and Fantasy managers -- in Week 12.

Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SF -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 56 REYDS 378 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Ricky Pearsall could have an increased role in Week 12 against Carolina, but I still like Jennings as the best wide receiver for the 49ers. He had a down game in Week 11 at Arizona with four catches for 54 yards on six targets, but prior to that, he scored at least 14.1 PPR points in his previous two games. The Panthers have allowed a receiver to score at least 16.1 PPR points in four games in a row, and I hope Jennings will keep that streak alive in this matchup. He should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. Pearsall is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as well.

Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 42 REYDS 224 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Drake London (knee) is out in Week 12 at New Orleans, which will hopefully allow Mooney to have his best game of the season. He's struggled this year with no touchdowns and 9.8 PPR points or less in each game. But he has at least seven targets in each of his past two outings against the Colts and Panthers, and Kirk Cousins should lean on Mooney once again with London out. Three receivers in the past two games against the Saints have scored at least 11 PPR points, and Mooney has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his past two games at New Orleans in the past two years.