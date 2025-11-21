Fantasy Football Week 12 Sleepers: Zach Charbonnet poised for a breakout if Kenneth Walker sits
Under-the-radar players who could give your lineup an edge in Week 12
Kenneth Walker III (glute) popped up on the injury report Friday, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee. Coach Mike Macdonald said Walker should play against the Titans, but this is a situation to monitor. If Walker is out, then Zach Charbonnet would be a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues. But I also like Charbonnet as a sleeper, even if Walker is active.
In 2024, Walker missed six games due to injury, and Charbonnet averaged 17.5 PPR points in those outings, including two games with at least 25.7 PPR points. He has top-10 upside in all leagues if he was the featured back for the Seahawks.
We've seen Charbonnet have several quality Fantasy outings this season in tandem with Walker, mostly because of touchdowns. In fact, Charbonnet has more games with double digits in PPR (five) than Walker (four) since Charbonnet has more touchdowns (six to four).
This was supposed to be a big week for Walker, which could still happen, after Macdonald said Monday that "Ken's showing that he's earning more opportunities to get the ball." Walker just had his best game of the season in Week 11 at the Rams with 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 44 yards on three targets, and he scored 20.1 PPR points.
But now that Walker might be at less than 100 percent, we could see Charbonnet continue to be an important part of the offense. And he has at least 12 total touches in seven of nine games this year.
The Titans are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs have scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season, with 14 total touchdowns. If Walker is active, then consider him a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Charbonnet should be considered a high-end flex.
But if Walker is out, then Charbonnet would be a must-start running back in all leagues. Keep an eye on the injury report, and Charbonnet could be a league winner in Week 12.
Week 12 Sleepers
Sleepers
Sam Darnold QB
I thought Darnold would struggle in Week 11 at the Rams, but he was worse than expected with only 4.3 Fantasy points, which included four interceptions. He's scored 10.6 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games, but those bad outings were against tough opponents in Houston, Arizona, and the Rams. This week, Darnold plays a Titans defense that has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 27.4 Fantasy points. Darnold should get back on track in this matchup, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
Joe Flacco QB
I'll update this post Saturday if Joe Burrow (toe) is activated to play, but if Flacco starts, then I still consider him a low-end starter in all leagues. He won't have Ja'Marr Chase (suspended), which isn't ideal, but he still has enough weapons to succeed with Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Mike Gesicki, and Chase Brown. And I like that Flacco is in Cincinnati since he scored at least 28.3 Fantasy points in three home games for the Bengals. The Patriots have also allowed three quarterbacks in a row (Michael Penix Jr., Baker Mayfield, and Justin Fields) to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and the only quarterbacks who have failed to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points against New England this season are Geno Smith, Aaron Rodgers, Spencer Rattler, Cam Ward, and Dillon Gabriel.
Jaxson Dart (concussion) is out again, so Winston will start in Week 12 at the Lions. I expect the Giants to be chasing points at Detroit, and Winston should attempt more than the 29 passes he had in Week 11 against Green Bay. Four of the past six quarterbacks against the Lions have scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points, and Winston should be considered a low-end Fantasy starter in deeper leagues.
Bryce Young QB
Young just had the best game of his career in Week 11 at Atlanta with 448 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he scored 37.8 Fantasy points. That's only his third game this season with more than 20 points, and prior to Week 12, Young combined for 4.4 Fantasy points against Green Bay and New Orleans, so he's risky. But the 49ers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four quarterbacks in a row (C.J. Stroud, Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, and Jacoby Brissett) have scored at least 25.7 points against San Francisco. It would be great to see Young build off his performance against the Falcons with another strong outing against the 49ers, and he's worth using as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 12.
Kareem Hunt RB
Isiah Pacheco (knee) will miss his third game in a row in Week 12 against the Colts, and Hunt should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Hunt has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in all three games without Pacheco, thanks to scoring a touchdown in each outing against Washington, Buffalo, and Denver. This week, Hunt will face a Colts defense that is No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Indianapolis is without standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (neck). In one game without Buckner in Week 10 against Atlanta, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 28 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and the Colts have also allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past three games. I like Hunt's chances to find the end zone again in this game.
Jaylen Warren (ankle) is cleared to play in Week 12 at Chicago, but I still like Gainwell as a flex. He should continue to have a solid role in tandem with Warren, and Gainwell has at least four catches in two of his past three games. The Steelers might also use caution with Warren and limit his playing time after he left Week 11 against Cincinnati. It also helps that the Bears have allowed two running back tandems to score at least 10.5 PPR points this season (Detroit in Week 2 and Minnesota in Week 11). And Chicago will be without three linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds (groin), T.J. Edwards (hand), and Noah Sewell (elbow).
Josh Jacobs (knee) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota. And Matt LaFleur called Jacobs "day-to-day" after he was injured in Week 11 at the Giants. If Jacobs can't play in Week 12, then Wilson would be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Wilson finished the Giants game with 11 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 9 yards on one target. He has three games this season with at least 11 total touches in a reserve role behind Jacobs, and Wilson scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each outing. This isn't an easy matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But six guys have scored at least 13 PPR points against Minnesota this season, and I'll take my chances with Wilson as a starter in most leagues if Jacobs is out.
Tuten injured his ankle in Week 11 against the Chargers, but he should play in Week 12 at Arizona. He is worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues against the Cardinals, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Prior to leaving in Week 11, Tuten had more carries than Travis Etienne (15-12) at that point in the game, and Tuten finished with 74 rushing yards and a touchdown. I would still use Etienne as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but Tuten can also have another productive outing as long as he's healthy.
Stevenson (toe) is expected to return in Week 12 against Cincinnati from a three-game absence, and he should be considered a flex option in the majority of leagues. TreVeyon Henderson should be considered a must-start Fantasy running back, even with Stevenson back, but this matchup against the Bengals should allow both running backs to have success. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four times this season, a pair of backfield mates scored at least 11.5 PPR points against the Bengals, including Jacksonville in Week 2, Denver in Week 4, Detroit in Week 5, and the Jets in Week 8. Henderson will hopefully remain the star, but Stevenson can also perform well in this matchup.
I started the week skeptical of Meyers with the anticipation of Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) returning to action, and Meyers was originally listed as a sit-in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em. That post might still show up on his player page on CBS, so ignore it. Thomas is out for the third game in a row, and I'm hopeful that Meyers will build on his outing from Week 11 against the Chargers, when he had five catches for 64 yards on six targets. Keep in mind that Trevor Lawrence only attempted 22 passes in that game, so clearly he was looking for Meyers, which hopefully will continue at Arizona. I like Meyers as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
Alec Pierce WR
Pierce doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 at Kansas City since the Chiefs are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I'm hopeful he will stay hot based on what he did prior to his bye in Week 11. Pierce has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two in a row with at least 17.5 PPR points. He had 20 targets combined against the Steelers and Falcons in his past two outings, and he's become a go-to target for Daniel Jones. Michael Pittman should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Pierce is right behind him. I also like Josh Downs as a sleeper, and Downs has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in four of his past five games prior to Week 12.
Robinson only scored 7.6 PPR points in Week 11 against Green Bay, but he had nine targets. He now has at least nine targets in three games in a row, and he should continue to see plenty of volume from Jameis Winston. Robinson has also scored at least 12.2 PPR points in four of his past six games, and the Lions have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points this season. I like Robinson as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. And with Darius Slayton (hamstring) back in action, he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver also. Prior to missing Week 11, Slayton had scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his past two games.
Ja'Marr Chase (suspended) is out for Week 12 against New England, which puts Iosivas in a prominent role for the Bengals. Tee Higgins should benefit the most with Chase out, and we'll see who else steps up in Cincinnati to support Joe Flacco. But Iosivas is worth taking a chance on as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He has two games this season with seven targets, including Week 9 against Chicago with Flacco, and Iosivas scored at least 13.2 PPR points in both of those outings. For the season, Chase is averaging 11.7 targets per game, so this could be a good chance for Iosivas to help the Bengals -- and Fantasy managers -- in Week 12.
Ricky Pearsall could have an increased role in Week 12 against Carolina, but I still like Jennings as the best wide receiver for the 49ers. He had a down game in Week 11 at Arizona with four catches for 54 yards on six targets, but prior to that, he scored at least 14.1 PPR points in his previous two games. The Panthers have allowed a receiver to score at least 16.1 PPR points in four games in a row, and I hope Jennings will keep that streak alive in this matchup. He should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. Pearsall is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as well.
Drake London (knee) is out in Week 12 at New Orleans, which will hopefully allow Mooney to have his best game of the season. He's struggled this year with no touchdowns and 9.8 PPR points or less in each game. But he has at least seven targets in each of his past two outings against the Colts and Panthers, and Kirk Cousins should lean on Mooney once again with London out. Three receivers in the past two games against the Saints have scored at least 11 PPR points, and Mooney has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his past two games at New Orleans in the past two years.
Boutte is back in Week 12 at Cincinnati after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury, and hopefully, he'll pick up where he left off. Prior to getting hurt in Week 9 against Atlanta, Boutte had scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three games in a row. He only had 12 targets combined over that stretch and finished with 10 catches for 223 yards, but he scored four touchdowns. Drake Maye should have success through the air against the Bengals, and Boutte is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
Goedert had seven catches for 44 yards on seven targets in Week 1 against Dallas, and he should do well in the rematch in Week 12. The Cowboys have allowed three tight ends in the past four games to score at least 12.7 PPR points, including Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers. I like Goedert as a low-end starter in all leagues, and hopefully, he'll find the end zone for the first time since Week 8.
Hunter Henry TE
Henry has struggled of late with one touchdown in his past seven games, and he hasn't scored double digits in PPR since Week 4. But he gets to face the Bengals in Week 12, and this is the dream matchup. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and nine guys have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against the Bengals, with 12 touchdowns. Henry is worth using as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues.
Theo Johnson TE
Johnson had a down game in Week 11 against Green Bay with just 6.6 PPR points, but he should rebound in Week 12 against the Lions. Prior to Week 11, Johnson had scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four outings, including two in a row against the 49ers and Bears. Four tight ends have scored at least 9.1 PPR points against Detroit in the past four games, with two touchdowns, and I like Johnson as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues.
Chimere Dike (chest) is cleared to play Sunday against the Seahawks, but Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) is out, while Calvin Ridley (leg) is done for the season. Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm could be thrust into bigger roles against Seattle, and this is a good matchup since the Seahawks are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Okonkwo just had three catches for 56 yards on three targets against the Texans in Week 11, and Helm had four catches for 29 yards on five targets. I like Okonkwo better than Helm, but both are worth a look in deeper leagues as sleepers.
