Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Be thankful for Marlon Mack

We don't need a long introduction this week. Those tend to be tedious anyway when you guys just want to get into the starts and sits.

But given that it's Thanksgiving week, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you reading this. On behalf of my colleagues on all our Fantasy Football Today programming, we appreciate you.

Enjoy Thanksgiving Day with your families. And good luck with your matchups in Week 12.

Now, let's see who you might be starting and sitting in this important scoring period, with the Fantasy playoffs just around the corner.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

It took some time, but those of you patient enough with Marlon Mack have been rewarded in a big way. He's become a standout Fantasy running back since to the middle of October.

Mack started the season dealing with foot and ankle problems, and he appeared in just one game prior to Week 6. But then things started to click for him, and he's been great for most of the past five games.

Over that span, Mack has three games with at least 13 PPR points. He's averaging 5.0 yards per game for the season and has five total touchdowns. More importantly, in what was expected to be a crowded backfield with rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, Mack has at least 17 total touches in three of his past four games.

This week, Mack gets a favorable matchup against the Dolphins at home. Miami has allowed a running back to score in all but one game this season, which was Week 9 against the Jets. And for the year, 11 running backs have either scored or gained at least 100 total yards against this defense.

The latest example was Aaron Jones in Week 10 when he had 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 27 yards against Miami, and I'm hopeful Mack has a similar outing this week. I like him as a No. 1 running back in all leagues.

I'm starting Mack over: Joe Mixon (vs. CLE), Mark Ingram (at NO), Phillip Lindsay (vs. PIT), Chris Carson (at CAR) and Adrian Peterson (at DAL)

Quarterbacks



Start 'Em 20.2 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston gets his job back from Ryan Fitzpatrick, and hopefully he will keep it for the rest of the season. And this is a good matchup to trust him against the 49ers (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV), who have allowed eight of 10 quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this year. This passing attack has also been successful all season. The Buccaneers team quarterbacks, which means the combination of Winston and Fitzpatrick, has scored the most Fantasy points on average of any team quarterback this year. They have the most passing yards (3,746) by more than 400, and their 28 total touchdowns are fourth behind Kansas City, Indianapolis and New Orleans. I like Winston as a top-five quarterback in Week 12. 24.2 projected points Tom Brady New England Patriots QB It's rare that we talk about Brady in this part of the column. But he's scored 17 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, which has caused his owners to panic. Don't worry, however, since this matchup with the Jets should cure his woes. He's averaging 24.2 Fantasy points per game in his past five outings against the Jets. And seven of the past eight quarterbacks against the Jets have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. He also should benefit with Rob Gronkowski (back) coming back after missing the past two games. Now, if Brady struggles this week, you can sound the panic alarm. But I'm buying back in with full confidence against the Jets. 21.2 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in six games in a row, and you should be excited to start him this week at Carolina. After some concern about his low pass attempts for most of this season, Wilson has averaged 32 attempts in his past three outings. He also has 150 rushing yards over that span. And the Panthers have allowed four of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and for the season, they allow an average of 23.2 Fantasy points per game. Look for Wilson to once again score at least 23 Fantasy points this week, which would make him a top-10 quarterback in Week 12. 20.6 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins had his best game with the Vikings in Week 2 at Green Bay with 41 Fantasy points when he passed for 425 yards, four touchdowns and one interception during a tie in overtime. He comes into the rematch having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and the Packers are dealing with several injuries on defense, including cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) missing the past two games. While Dalvin Cook should go off in this game, I'm still expecting Cousins to have a solid performance at home. 21.8 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB It wasn't a clean performance for Roethlisberger in Week 11 at Jacksonville, but he managed to finish the game with 24 Fantasy points. And he's now scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four road games in a row, so you don't have to worry about those dreaded home-road splits for Roethlisberger any longer. The Broncos have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 23 Fantasy points, and Philip Rivers just passed for 401 yards against Denver in Week 11. I'm expecting another quality outing from Roethlisberger on the road.

Sleepers

Lamar Jackson (vs. OAK): We're still waiting to find out if Jackson will remain the starter ahead of Joe Flacco (hip), but if that happens as expected, consider Jackson a great streaming option this week. He had 27 carries for 117 yards in Week 11 against Cincinnati and completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards with an interception. The Raiders should be an easy matchup for him, especially playing on the East Coast with a 1 p.m. start, and it would not be a surprise to see Jackson have a breakout game.

Baker Mayfield (at CIN): Mayfield went into the bye in Week 11 on a nice roll as a Fantasy quarterback. He scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including a season-best 28 points in Week 10 against Atlanta. This week he gets another favorable matchup against Cincinnati, which allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season at 27.2. Only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 22 Fantasy points against the Bengals.

Andy Dalton (vs. CLE): We're hoping the Bengals get A.J. Green (toe) back for this game, which will obviously help Dalton's outlook. And he played well in Week 11 at Baltimore with 22 Fantasy points in a tough matchup on the road without Green. In his past five games against the Browns, Dalton has 12 passing touchdowns and no interceptions, and he's averaging 25.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland over that span. This is a different Browns defense than in previous years, but three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against them.

Sit 'Em 19.6 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott had a disappointing game in Week 11 at Atlanta with just 14 Fantasy points, and he's now scored fewer than 20 points in two of his past three games. While he did score 21 Fantasy points at Washington in Week 7, the Redskins have held three of their past four opponents (Eli Manning, Fitzpatrick and Deshaun Watson) to 14 points or less. This feels like a low-scoring affair -- the over/under is 40.5 points, according to Las Vegas -- and Prescott is only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. 16.2 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB The Bears might not have Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) this week, but they do have their MVP, which is Khalil Mack. And this defense will make things tough on Stafford for the second time in the past three weeks. Stafford managed 18 Fantasy points at Chicago, but he was sacked six times. He's without Kerryon Johnson (knee) and Marvin Jones (knee), and has averaged just 11.7 Fantasy points since Golden Tate was traded to Philadelphia. I would avoid Stafford in most leagues this week. 17.6 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning has done a nice job of late with at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, but he's taken advantage of some great matchups over that span against Atlanta in Week 7, San Francisco in Week 10 and Tampa Bay in Week 11. This looks like a good matchup against the Eagles because of their decimated secondary, and it wouldn't be a shock if Manning played well. But Manning also has a terrible history in Philadelphia with an average of 262 passing yards in his past five games there with five touchdowns and seven interceptions, including one game with more than 20 Fantasy points over that span. And while four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against the Eagles, three of them were boosted by their rushing totals, with Cam Newton, Blake Bortles and Prescott all scoring at least four Fantasy points on the ground. Take those four points away from Bortles and Prescott and both finish at under 20 points. Manning is OK in two-quarterback leagues this week, but he's not a must-start option. 23.6 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB I consider Rivers more of a Bust Alert this week than a must-sit option, but I'm not expecting him to have a big game. The Cardinals are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed, mostly because teams don't throw on them. They allow an average of just 16.6 Fantasy points per game, and no quarterback has scored more than 23 points against them, including Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, Trubisky, Cousins and Wilson. Rivers has failed to score 20 Fantasy points just twice this season, but I expect minimal production from him this week. He's a low-end starting option at best in most one-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

I don't think you have to bench Rodgers in most leagues, but I don't expect him to have a big game against the Vikings. For starters, Rodgers has been mediocre on the road of late, averaging just 21.3 Fantasy points in three games at the Rams, Patriots and Seahawks. He was sacked nine times in those matchups, and he took four sacks against Minnesota in Week 2, which was his first game playing with his injured knee. He only scored 17 Fantasy points in that outing, but the Vikings have been tough against opposing quarterbacks when defensive end Everson Griffen has been on the field. In five games with Griffen, Minnesota has held Jimmy Garoppolo, Rodgers, Drew Brees, Stafford and Trubisky to an average of just 11.6 Fantasy points per game, with Rodgers scoring the most points. I'm hopeful Rodgers plays well this week, but I'm skeptical given the matchup.

Running backs



Start 'Em 11.5 projected points Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings RB Cook was terrible in Week 11 at Chicago with nine carries for 12 yards, as well as three catches for minus-2 yards, but there was a stat from that game that should be encouraging to you. He played a season-high 59 snaps, so clearly his hamstring problem is well behind him. And this should be his best game of the season in Week 12 against the Packers (Sunday, 8 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV). Green Bay standout defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) is out, and the Packers run defense was already shaky with a running back scoring or gaining at least 100 total yards in six games in a row. This should be the start of a strong finish for Cook this year. 13.7 projected points Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers RB The last time we saw Breida was in Week 10 against the Giants prior to San Francisco's bye, and he was awesome with 17 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. He seems to be healthy again after battling ankle and shoulder injuries throughout the season, and this is a great matchup against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers lead the NFL in touchdowns allowed to running backs with 17, and they have allowed eight touchdowns to running backs in the past four games. Breida should have the chance for another big outing in Week 12. 11.5 projected points Sony Michel New England Patriots RB Michel should be ready to pick up where he left off prior to hurting his knee in Week 7 at Chicago. He returned in Week 10 at Tennessee, but he struggled against the Titans with just 11 carries for 31 yards. Hopefully, he's healthy coming off the bye in Week 11, and this should be a solid performance against the Jets, who have allowed a running back to score in three of the past four games. Before hurting his knee against the Bears, Michel had three games in a row with more than 100 total yards and a touchdown. I'm expecting him to get back to that level of production again this week. 8.2 projected points Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB Adams could be looking at a big breakout game this week against the Giants. All he needs is the work. For the past three games, Adams has been the best running back in Philadelphia, but he hasn't had more than 10 touches in any outing over that span. He looked great in Week 11 at New Orleans with seven carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 19 yards on six targets. And that's a sign of things to come. This week, he's facing a Giants defense that has allowed a running back to score in every game this season. And since trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison prior to Week 8, three running backs in a row have rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown -- Adrian Peterson, Breida and Peyton Barber. Adams could be next. 8.7 projected points Gus Edwards Baltimore Ravens RB We'll see if last week was a fluke or if Edwards is on his way toward becoming a potential Fantasy star. In Week 11 against Cincinnati, Edwards came out of nowhere with 17 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. It was the first 100-yard rushing performance for a Ravens running back this year, and after the game, coach John Harbaugh said Edwards "took the bull by the horns." He's not guaranteed to start in Week 12 against Oakland, and prior to Week 11 he had just 15 carries for 64 yards, along with one catch for 7 yards on the season. Baltimore also has three other running backs who could get work -- Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Ty Montgomery. But if you added Edwards this week, I would start him against Oakland. The Raiders have allowed 11 running backs to either score or gain 100 total yards this season, including one in four games in a row.

Sleepers

Jalen Richard (at BAL): Doug Martin (ankle) is expected to play this week, but Richard will still get plenty of playing time. And he's a great flex option in PPR. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in all but three games this season. He could also be more involved in the passing game now that Brandon LaFell (Achilles) is out and Jordy Nelson (knee) is banged up. With the Raiders likely chasing points on the road, Richard should be considered the best running back for Oakland.

Theo Riddick (vs. CHI): Riddick will get additional work this week against the Bears with Kerryon Johnson (knee) out, and he's a great flex option in PPR. He's essentially been a receiver for the past three games since Golden Tate was traded to Philadelphia, and he has 18 catches for 126 yards on 22 targets over that span. It's not an easy matchup against the Bears, but he had six catches for 60 yards on seven targets at Chicago in Week 10. A similar performance could happen on Thanksgiving Day.

Peyton Barber (vs. SF): Barber took advantage of a great matchup against the Giants last week with 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 4 yards, and he's worth using as a flex option against the 49ers. His three best games this year have come with Jameis Winston on the field (Week 6 against Atlanta, Week 8 against Cincinnati and last week), and hopefully that continues against the 49ers.

Elijah McGuire (vs. NE): McGuire has taken over for the injured Bilal Powell (neck), and he could play a prominent role in the passing game this week against the Patriots. In two games, McGuire has six catches for 64 yards on 11 targets, and he's also averaging 4.6 yards per carry. New England has struggled with pass-catching running backs this year, and I like McGuire as a flex option in PPR.

Duke Johnson (at CIN): In two games since Freddie Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator, Johnson has at least 14 PPR points in each outing. He has four carries for 23 yards, along with 13 catches for 109 yards and three touchdowns over that span. He also has at least four catches in four of his past five games, and he's worth starting in PPR this week against the Bengals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Nick Chubb, in case you didn't know, is a must-start option in all leagues this week.

Sit 'Em 10.9 projected points Dion Lewis Tennessee Titans RB Lewis had a two-game stretch in Weeks 7 and 9 (the Titans bye was Week 8) where he scored at least 21 PPR points, but he's struggled in his past two outings heading into this matchup with the Texans. And now you have the scenario of Blaine Gabbert potentially starting for an injured Marcus Mariota (neck). Even if Mariota plays, this offense will likely be limited against the Texans, who held Lewis to 14 carries for 42 yards, along with one catch for 1 yard on one target in Week 2, with Gabbert under center. I'm not optimistic about either Lewis or Derrick Henry having a big game in Week 12. 12.0 projected points LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills RB The last time we saw McCoy was prior to Buffalo's bye in Week 11, and he had his best game of the season with 24 PPR points at the Jets. He finally scored a touchdown, and hopefully he can stay hot to close the year. But I don't like this matchup against the Jaguars, even at home. Jacksonville has only allowed five touchdowns to running backs this year and none in the past two games against Marlon Mack and James Conner. McCoy had 119 total yards against the Jaguars in the playoffs last year, but he only has two games this season with more than 100 total yards. He's more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I would only use him as a flex against the Jaguars this week. 10.9 projected points Isaiah Crowell New York Jets RB Crowell scored in his last game in Week 10 against Buffalo, but he's been losing playing time to McGuire of late and can't be trusted this week against the Patriots. Crowell has gone five games in a row with 60 total yards or less, and he's still limited in the passing game with just 13 receptions on the season. The Patriots have only allowed three running backs to score on the ground this year, and with the Jets likely chasing points, you can't count on Crowell to get a ton of work if he's not catching the ball. At best, consider Crowell a flex in deeper leagues. 11.9 projected points Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB Drake is dealing with a shoulder injury heading into Sunday's game at Indianapolis, but he's expected to be fine. That said, you might not want to start him in most leagues this week since he continues to get fewer touches than Frank Gore. Drake should be better in PPR given his role in the passing game, but he's been held to just two catches in two of the past three games. And he only has 11 carries in the past two outings against the Jets and Packers. The Colts struggle with pass-catching running backs, but they are among the league leaders with just six touchdowns allowed to running backs this season. I'm OK with Drake as a flex option in PPR, but in non-PPR leagues, you should keep him reserved. 10.9 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller had a solid game in Week 11 at Washington with 20 carries for 86 yards, as well as three catches for 22 yards on five catches. It continues his up-and-down season where only once has he posted consecutive games with double digits in PPR points. The last time he faced the Titans was Week 2 when he was held to eight PPR points, and Tennessee's run defense has been tough all season. Only four running backs have scored against the Titans this year, including Patriots fullback James Develin. I consider Miller more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I would only use him as a flex in Week 12.

Bust Alert

Peterson scored twice in Week 11 against Houston, which was great, but his rushing stats have been down of late due to the injuries along Washington's offensive line. In his past three games against Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Houston, Peterson has 44 carries for 136 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and just the two scores against the Texans. He also has only five catches for 17 yards over that span. Dallas is top 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and only four running backs have scored on the ground against the Cowboys this year, including just one in the past six games. Peterson is still a flex option in most leagues, but I'd use caution if you consider him a must-start running back this week.

Wide Receivers

Start 'Em 12.2 projected points Doug Baldwin Seattle Seahawks WR I expected Baldwin to play well in Week 11 against Green Bay, and he had his best game of the season with seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he's finally healthy after battling knee injuries earlier in the year. This week (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV), he's facing a Carolina defense that has struggled with slot receivers, including Adam Humphries, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bruce Ellington in the past three weeks. All three have scored at least 11 PPR points, and I would consider that the floor for Baldwin in this matchup. Last year against the Panthers at home, Baldwin had 13 PPR points with seven catches for 65 yards. 13.1 projected points Josh Gordon New England Patriots WR We'll see if Rob Gronkowski (back) is able to play this week and the impact it has on Gordon and Julian Edelman, but I would still trust Gordon in this matchup with the Jets. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games prior to New England's bye in Week 11, and he has 21 targets in his past two outings against Green Bay and Tennessee. The Jets have allowed 15 receivers this season to either score or gain 100 receiving yards, and I like Gordon and Edelman as must-start receivers in all formats in Week 12. 14.7 projected points Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos WR Sanders is in a little bit of a rut lately with 10 PPR points or less in three games in a row. This was after scoring at least 16 PPR points in five of his first seven games to open the season. Facing the Steelers this week should help. Sanders played for Pittsburgh for the first four years of his career from 2010-13, and he faced the Steelers twice as a member of the Broncos. The first time was 2015 when he had 10 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets in the regular season. Then in the playoffs the following year, Sanders had five catches for 85 yards on eight targets against his former team. We hope the revenge factor remains this week, but Sanders is worth trusting again as a No. 2 receiver in this matchup. 9.2 projected points DJ Moore Carolina Panthers WR Moore had a dominant performance in Week 11 at Detroit, and I'm excited to see him build off that game with a strong encore against Seattle. He had seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in a great matchup against the Lions, but Seattle has struggled with opposing receivers as well. The Seahawks have allowed eight receivers to score double digits in PPR in the past four games, including four touchdowns allowed to the position over that span, with four also going over 100 yards. It's risky to trust Moore as a must-start option, but the arrow is clearly pointing up for him as a Fantasy receiver. 15.7 projected points Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR We don't expect Marvin Jones (knee) to play this week against the Bears, and that should allow Golladay the chance to have his third big game in a row. His past two games have been special, starting with Week 10 at Chicago when he had six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He followed that up with eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets against Carolina. Golladay now has six games this season with at least seven targets, and he has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in all of them.

Sleepers

Keke Coutee (vs. TEN): After being out the past two games with a hamstring injury, Coutee returned in Week 11 at Washington and led the team in targets (nine) and receiving yards (77). DeAndre Hopkins is clearly the No. 1 option in this passing game, but Coutee is No. 2 ahead of Demaryius Thomas. And this is a great matchup against the Titans, who have allowed 13 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 yards this year.

Danny Amendola (at IND): Amendola should stay hot coming off Miami's bye in Week 11, and he's a great option in PPR leagues. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has at least five catches in every game over that span. DeVante Parker (shoulder) could be out again for the Dolphins, who also lost Jakeem Grant (leg) and Albert Wilson (hip) for the season. With Miami likely chasing points at Indianapolis, look for Amendola to see 10-plus targets, which has happened twice in his past five outings. He's a great No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues this week.

Adam Humphries (vs. SF): Humphries has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games, with three touchdowns over that span. You know the Buccaneers are going to be throwing the ball all game, and Humphries could benefit with some additional targets with O.J. Howard (ankle) out. The 49ers just allowed three touchdowns to the Giants receivers in Week 10.

Bruce Ellington (vs. CHI): With Golden Tate traded to Philadelphia and Jones (knee) hurt, the Lions need help in the passing game behind Golladay and Theo Riddick. Ellington played well in Week 11 against Carolina with six catches for 52 yards on nine targets, and he could be needed again with Jones still banged up. You'll only want to use Ellington in deep PPR leagues in Week 12 against Chicago, but he could be needed with Detroit likely chasing points, even at home.

Marquise Goodwin (at TB): Goodwin has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games, and hopefully he takes advantage of this matchup with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Goodwin can be a low-end No. 3 receiver in most leagues. There have been 17 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against the Buccaneers this year.

Bust Alert

I wouldn't be surprised if Robinson has a big game this week, as well as Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel. But I also wouldn't be shocked if they all struggled since Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is out, leaving Chase Daniel as the starter. The last time Chicago played Detroit in Week 10, Robinson (six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets) and Miller (five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on six targets) went off, bur Lions cornerback Darrius Slay was out for that game. With Slay expected back -- he's still battling a knee injury – and the quarterback change for the Bears, you should dial back your expectations for Robinson on Thanksgiving Day. He's still worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but I'm nervous for his outlook without Trubisky.

Tight ends



Start 'Em 9.1 projection points Jordan Reed Washington Redskins TE I'm going to buy Reed being better off with Colt McCoy than Alex Smith (ankle) after what happened in Week 11 against Houston when Smith was hurt. McCoy helped Reed have his best game of the season with seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. The targets, receptions and receiving yards were all season-highs, and he scored for just the second time this year. Dallas also has allowed a tight end to score in two of the past three games against Jonnu Smith in Week 9 and Zach Ertz in Week 10. 10.3 projected points Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers TE McDonald has done a nice job in the past two weeks in some favorable matchups against Carolina and Jacksonville, and he has seven catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets over that span. The matchup against the Broncos isn't as easy as his previous two, but Denver just made Antonio Gates look like a young man again in Week 11 when he had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Gates scoring made it three weeks in a row where a tight end has found the end zone against the Broncos, and I'm hopeful McDonald can keep that streak alive for one more week. 9.1 projected points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Brate is now the main tight end for Tampa Bay with O.J. Howard (ankle) out, and he should be in line for a nice performance against the 49ers. Brate already has two touchdowns this year from Jameis Winston, and in 2016, before Howard joined the Buccaneers, Brate had 57 catches for 660 yards and eight touchdowns with Winston under center. There have been six tight ends this year to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against San Francisco, and I like Brate as a No. 1 tight end in all leagues this week.

Sleepers

Benjamin Watson (vs. ATL): Watson has had a rough couple of weeks coming into Week 12 with a combined one Fantasy point against Cincinnati and Philadelphia in the past two games, although he missed scoring twice against the Bengals in Week 10. Still, I'm going back to Watson this week, and he had five catches for 71 yards at Atlanta in Week 3. He's a good streaming option in this matchup at home.

Chris Herndon (vs. NE): I'm hopeful that Sam Darnold (foot) will return this week for the Jets because that will help Herndon's Fantasy outlook. In four games prior to Week 10 when Darnold was out against Buffalo, Herndon had at least 10 PPR points in three of those outings. He scored three touchdowns over that span, and Herndon might be the most reliable option in this passing game. New England also is tied for second with Jacksonville with the most touchdowns allowed to tight ends with seven.

Jeff Heuerman (vs. PIT): Heuerman didn't have a great game at the Chargers in Week 11 with just four catches for 20 yards on five targets, but I'm not bailing on him yet. He scored in the previous two games, and he should continue to be a top target in this Denver offense. The Steelers have allowed five tight ends this year to either score or gain at least 70 receiving yards, and Heuerman is a good streaming option in Week 12.

Sit 'Em 7.1 projected points Trey Burton Chicago Bears TE Burton had a miserable game in Week 11 against Minnesota with one catch for 9 yards on one target. He's scored just once in his past four games, and he has four targets or less in each game over that span, with 40 yards or less in each outing. Now, with Trubisky out and Daniel the expected starter, I would try to bench Burton in most leagues. He also had just four catches for 40 yards on four targets against Detroit in Week 10. 8.5 projected points Kyle Rudolph Minnesota Vikings TE Rudolph hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3, he's been held to fewer than 45 receiving yards in six games in a row and he has two catches or less in three of his past four games. He did have seven catches for 72 yards on eight targets at Green Bay in Week 2, but he's been unreliable as a Fantasy tight end for most of the season. Even with the Packers playing on the road and struggling on defense of late, there's no reason to trust Rudolph as a starter in most leagues this week. 6.0 projected points Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE I expected Seals-Jones to play well in Week 11 against Oakland, but he was a letdown with just one catch for 5 yards on three targets. He still has just one touchdown on the season, and despite getting nine targets in Week 10 at Kansas City for five catches and 51 yards, that's just one of three games this year with 10 PPR points. The Chargers should be able to contain Seals-Jones in this matchup at home.

Bust Alert

Engram has scored eight PPR points in consecutive games against San Francisco and Tampa Bay, but he's combined for just six catches for 112 yards and no touchdowns over that span on seven targets. He's scored once in his past four games, and the Eagles have been good against tight ends all season. Only two tight ends have scored against Philadelphia this year, with Howard in Week 2 and Greg Olsen in Week 7, and Engram is just a borderline starter at best in this matchup on the road.

Defenses/Special Teams

Start 'Em

Patriots (at NYJ) – 13.6 projected points

The Patriots come off the bye with a great matchup against the Jets, who have scored 10 points or less in three games in a row. We'll see if Darnold is able to return to action, but the Patriots DST is in play if Josh McCown starts as well. The Jets have allowed 24 sacks on the season and have six interceptions in their past two games. And in two outings against AFC East foes this season (Miami in Week 4 and Buffalo in Week 8), the Patriots DST scored a combined 33 Fantasy points.

Sleepers

Cowboys (vs. WAS): Washington has allowed 11 sacks in the past three games, and the offensive line woes and quarterback issues make the Dallas DST a strong sleeper this week. Washington also has scored 21 points or less in five games in a row.

Bills (vs. JAC): The Jaguars have scored 18 points or less in five of their past six games, and they have allowed at least three sacks in six games this year. The Bills DST also scored 13 Fantasy points in its last game in Week 10 at the Jets, with two interceptions and three sacks in that matchup.

Colts (vs. MIA): We'll see how the Dolphins do with Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) back after being out for the past five games, but the Colts DST has scored at least 15 Fantasy points in two of its past three home games. Miami has allowed 10 sacks in the past two games, and the Dolphins have scored a combined 25 points in their past two games against the Jets and Packers.

Sit 'Em

Panthers (vs. SEA) – 6.8 projected points

I thought the Panthers DST would play well in Week 11 at Detroit, but I was wrong. The Panthers allowed just 20 points but got only one sack and no turnovers. Carolina has now gone without a turnover in two games in a row, has just two sacks over that span and has allowed 72 total points to the Steelers and Lions. Seattle has allowed 11 sacks in the past three games, but Wilson has no interceptions in his past two games, as the team has scored 58 total points against the Rams and Packers.

Kicker

Start 'Em

I was wrong about Fairbairn last week when he had 13 Fantasy points at Washington. He made three field goals and two extra points, including a 54-yard kick. He's now scored at least 10 Fantasy points in five of his past eight games and only has two outings with fewer than eight points.

Sleepers

Dan Bailey (vs. GB): The Vikings had Daniel Carlson at kicker in the first game against the Packers, and he was terrible with three missed field goals in an overtime tie. Bailey should do better in the rematch, and Green Bay has allowed six field goals in the past two games against Sebastian Janikowski and Jason Sanders.

Matt Bryant (at NO): Bryant had a big performance against Dallas in Week 11 in his first game back after being out three games with a hamstring injury. He scored 17 Fantasy points behind four field goals and one extra point, including a 53-yard kick. He only made three extra points against the Saints in Week 3, but he has scored at least 13 Fantasy points in each of his past three home games this year.

Josh Lambo (at BUF): Lambo has been great in the past three games for the Jaguars, and you should plan to start him in all leagues this week against the Bills. He has nine field goals over that span and has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in each outing against Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. Buffalo has allowed two of the past three opposing kickers to score at least 11 Fantasy points.

Sit 'Em

Succop scored just five Fantasy points in Week 11 at Indianapolis, and he's been held to single digits in points in four of his past five games. He had nine Fantasy points against Houston in Week 2, but it's hard to trust him this week if Mariota is out. The Texans also have allowed just one kicker to make multiple field goals against them in the past four games.

