There's no need for a long, rambling intro this week for Start 'Em and Sit 'Em. We know you just want to get right into the players to put in your Fantasy football lineup, and the ones you want to avoid. That's why you're here.

But before you get there, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, I just wanted to thank you for reading this column all season long, as well as watching our shows on CBS Sports HQ and listening to our podcasts. We appreciate it more than you know.

While our advice wasn't always on the mark -- that's the nature of predicting sports -- hopefully we steered you in the right direction more often than not. And we hope you were entertained as well.

So enjoy the holiday weekend with your loved ones. And good luck with your Fantasy lineups this week.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2955 RUYDS 8 TD 28 INT 9 FPTS/G 24.3

Tom Brady definitely looked like a 43-year-old quarterback in Week 11 against the Rams. There were throws he seemingly couldn't make, and he struggled in a 27-24 loss, finishing with 216 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. It was bad, and people are starting to question if Brady is washed up.

He certainly could be, but I'm not buying it yet. I expect Brady to rebound in Week 12 and play like a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in a potential shootout with the Chiefs. The over-under for this game is 53 points, and the Buccaneers offense should do its part to get there.

Let's face it: Brady has been bad in prime-time games this season, scoring 16 Fantasy points or less in three of four night games, and maybe his age factors into playing in the dark. The broadcast of Monday's game against the Rams indicated Brady likes to go to sleep by 9:30 p.m. each night.

In the daytime, however, Brady has at least 23 Fantasy points in five of seven games, and this game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday. It also helps that the Chiefs have allowed at least 27 Fantasy points to both Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr in the past two games.

The Buccaneers have too many weapons for the Chiefs to contend with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski. All of them are potential starters in all Fantasy leagues this week. And the same goes for Brady.

You might be done with him as a starting Fantasy quarterback, and I get that. But I would give him one more chance. During the day on Sunday, Brady should deliver another quality performance.

More Week 12: Starts and Sits, Sleepers and Bust | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Star 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Rankings | Waiver Wire | Trade Values Chart | Cut List | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | Week 11 Winners and Losers | Believe It Or Not

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2431 RUYDS 124 TD 19 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.7 I was excited about Carr last week against the Chiefs, and he delivered an excellent performance with 27 Fantasy points. He should have the chance for another solid outing this week against the Falcons, who have allowed Teddy Bridgewater, Kirk Cousins, Drew Lock and Taysom Hill to all score at least 24 Fantasy points in Atlanta's past six games. Carr has played five games indoors this season and has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four of them. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN NO -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 319 RUYDS 237 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Hill was great last week and a pleasant surprise with 24 Fantasy points against the Falcons. He passed for 233 yards on 18-of-23 completions and ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. The rushing numbers should be sustainable since he had at least 35 yards on the ground in three games in a row prior to starting for Drew Brees (ribs) in Week 11. And two of the past four quarterbacks against the Broncos have scored at least 28 Fantasy points. Hill should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1900 RUYDS 341 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.6 Newton is coming around as a Fantasy quarterback of late, averaging 20.3 points per game in his past three outings. Even though he only had 6 rushing yards in Week 11 at Houston, you can typically count on his rushing prowess, and he had four rushing touchdowns in three games prior to facing the Texans. And the Cardinals have allowed at least 35 rushing yards to quarterbacks in four games in a row. Over that span, Arizona has allowed four games in a row with a quarterback scoring at least 23 Fantasy points, and hopefully Newton makes it five in a row this week. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 2699 RUYDS 187 TD 25 INT 6 FPTS/G 29.1 Herbert should continue his dominant rookie campaign in Week 12 at Buffalo, and he has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in seven games in a row. I'm looking forward to a potential shootout with Herbert and Josh Allen, and the Bills have allowed two quarterbacks in a row to score at least 29 Fantasy points with Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. Herbert should be in that range again and should be considered a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all formats. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYG -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2122 RUYDS 384 TD 9 INT 9 FPTS/G 15.3 Jones comes into Week 12 having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. The nice thing is his rushing production of late with at least 64 yards on the ground in three of his past five games, including a rushing touchdown in Week 10 against the Eagles. The Bengals have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and Jones should be in that range this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2823 RUYDS 44 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.5 Goff has thrown the ball well over the past two games against Seattle and Tampa Bay with 678 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he scored 29 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers in Week 12. He had 18 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 6, but he also has four games with at least 20 Fantasy points against San Francisco in his past six meetings with this team. And two of the past three quarterbacks against the 49ers have scored at least 36 Fantasy points. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2683 RUYDS -3 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.6 Rivers has become a quality Fantasy quarterback of late, and he comes into Week 12 having scored at least 27 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. He only scored 18 Fantasy points at Tennessee in Week 10, but he played well with 308 passing yards and a touchdown. And Jacoby Brissett also added a rushing touchdown in that game. The Titans have allowed seven of 10 quarterbacks to pass for at least 249 yards and two touchdowns, and Rivers can certainly accomplish that this week. Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2552 RUYDS 196 TD 16 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.3 Bridgewater will play this week after being out in Week 11 with a knee injury, and hopefully he will pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt in Week 10. He scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his previous four games, and he's facing a Vikings defense that just gave up 24 Fantasy points against Andy Dalton in Week 11. Bridgewater, who started his career in Minnesota, should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2387 RUYDS 149 TD 23 INT 4 FPTS/G 24.3 Tannehill gets a break if Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (illness) is out this week, but it will still be tough to trust Tannehill as a starter in all leagues. He was held to 11 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 10, and he's scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three games overall. Only three quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Colts this year -- Gardner Minshew in Week 1, Matthew Stafford in Week 8 and Aaron Rodgers in Week 11 -- and I'd bet against Tannehill joining that group this week, even if Buckner is out. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2326 RUYDS 216 TD 19 INT 14 FPTS/G 20.2 Wentz has a dream matchup against the Seahawks, but it's tough to trust him given his recent level of play. He's scored 18 Fantasy points or fewer in three games in a row, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson could be looking at playing rookie Jalen Hurts more if Wentz continues to struggle. It's not all Wentz's fault as he's been plagued by offensive line and receiver injuries all season, but he only has one game this year without a turnover. I'd like to see Wentz have success against the Seahawks, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, but I'm only starting him in 2QB and Superflex leagues. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2581 RUYDS 82 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.9 Kenny Golladay (hip) is out against the Texans, and Stafford has struggled without his No. 1 receiver. He's played five games without Golladay, and Stafford is averaging just 16.4 Fantasy points per game in those outings. He only managed seven Fantasy points in Week 11 at Carolina, and Stafford is only worth starting in two-quarterbacks and Superflex leagues. While he usually plays well on Thanksgiving Day at home, Stafford needs Golladay to maximize his Fantasy production. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 602 RUYDS 34 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Could I see Tagovailoa bounce back from last week's poor performance at Denver and play well this week? Sure, he's facing the Jets. But I could also see a very conservative game plan from the Dolphins in an effort to make Tagovailoa comfortable, and we've seen him score 18 Fantasy points or less in three of four starts this year. He's worth gambling on in 2QB and Superflex leagues because the Jets are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. But don't be surprised if the Dolphins keep things simple in an effort to just make sure they win the game.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1948 RUYDS 575 TD 18 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.7 Jackson has been arguably the biggest non-injury Fantasy bust this season, and he comes into Week 12 against the Steelers having scored 18 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. One of those outings was against Pittsburgh in Week 8 when Jackson had 208 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as 65 rushing yards and two fumbles, and Jackson also was held to 13 Fantasy points at Pittsburgh last year. Jackson should score at least 20 Fantasy points this week, but I don't expect him to have a high ceiling. He's a low-end starter at best in all one-quarterback leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYG -6 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 275 REC 13 REYDS 75 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in four of their past five games, and Gallman comes into Week 12 having scored a touchdown in four games in a row, with five total touchdowns over that span. He's not doing as much in the passing game as I would like with only three catches for 34 yards on five targets in his past three outings, but he does have 32 carries in his past two games against Washington and Philadelphia. Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 518 REC 26 REYDS 227 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 I'll go back to Taylor this week after his performance against the Packers in Week 11 when he had 22 carries for 90 yards, as well as four catches for 24 yards on four targets. Of course, the last time the Colts played the Titans in Week 10 it was the Nyheim Hines show with 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, as well as five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Meanwhile, Taylor had seven carries for 12 yards in that game, along with two catches for 25 yards, and the Colts can easily go back to Hines -- or Jordan Wilkins. Maybe it's just that Taylor likes playing at home since he's averaging 13.6 PPR points in Indianapolis compared to 9.6 PPR points on the road, and I'll gamble that home cooking works for Taylor this week. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 376 REC 3 REYDS 42 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.1 Edwards is starting against the Steelers with J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram both being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Edwards has now played three games this season with Ingram hurt or out, and he scored in all of them, including Week 8 against Pittsburgh when Edwards had 16 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Dobbins had 15 carries for 113 yards in that game, and we'll see if the Steelers run defense can slow down the Ravens this week. Also, in Week 17 last year with Ingram out with a calf injury, Edwards had 21 carries for 130 yards against Pittsburgh. I wish he did more in the passing game -- he has three catches for 42 yards on three targets in his past three games -- but Edwards should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues given his chance to start. Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 3rd YTD Stats RUYDS 449 REC 49 REYDS 305 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.9 Davis was solid as the Start of the Week in Week 11 against Detroit with 19 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He scored 15 PPR points, and it was the first time he had more than eight PPR points since Week 6. I expect him to build off that performance this week against the Vikings with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) still out. In Minnesota's past four games, four running backs have scored at least six PPR points with their receiving totals alone. In total, four running backs scored at least 12 PPR points over that span. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI SEA -5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 323 REC 22 REYDS 147 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.5 Get Carson back in your lineup now that he's on track to play Monday night at Philadelphia after being out for the past four games with a knee injury. Prior to getting hurt in Week 7, Carson scored at least 19 PPR points in four of his first five games. And in the four games he missed, the Seahawks had a running back score at least 11 PPR points in each outing, including five touchdowns over that span. Carlos Hyde might still have a role in tandem with Carson, but Carson has at least 17 total touches in three of the five healthy games he's played this year.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET HOU -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 164 REC 17 REYDS 129 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 I'm giving Johnson one more chance to be at least a flex with his matchup against the Lions, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Since Week 7, Detroit has allowed 12 total touchdowns to running backs, and Johnson owes us after two dud performances against Cleveland and New England the past two games with David Johnson (concussion) out. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 224 REC 9 REYDS 68 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 Moss has scored three touchdowns in his past three games, and he should continue to be the better running back in Buffalo this week, ahead of Devin Singletary. This is a great matchup for Moss against the Chargers, who have allowed eight total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 33 REYDS 267 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 White will be the primary pass-catching running back for the Patriots with Rex Burkhead (knee) out, and hopefully White plays like he did last week at Houston when he matched his season high in carries (five) and had his most targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (64) since Week 6. White has three games this season with more than five targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in all three outings. Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 194 REC 23 REYDS 143 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 There's a chance Austin Ekeler (hamstring) could play this week, which would obviously make it tough to trust Ballage. But if Ekeler is out again, consider Ballage a strong start in all leagues. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 12 catches for 61 yards on 15 targets in his past two outings. The Bills have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row prior to Week 12. Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 166 REC 6 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 It doesn't appear like Myles Gaskin (knee) will return in Week 12, which means Ahmed will again be the lead running back for Miami against the Jets. In Week 11 at Denver, it was good to see the Dolphins use Ahmed in the passing game with five catches for 31 yards on six targets. He also added 12 carries for 43 yards, and this is consecutive games with at least 17 total touches. Gaskin had 126 total yards against the Jets in Week 6, and hopefully Ahmed has similar success this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 523 REC 20 REYDS 87 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.8 Gordon and Phillip Lindsay were great in Week 11 against Miami, which was a surprise. Gordon had 15 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and Lindsay added 16 carries for 82 yards. However, prior to Week 11, Gordon averaged 6.8 PPR points in his previous four games, and he should struggle again this week against the Saints. New Orleans allows the fewest Fantasy points to running backs this season, and Gordon and Lindsay are both worth avoiding this week if you can. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 491 REC 13 REYDS 129 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 Henderson is now fully entrenched in a three-headed backfield with Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown, and Henderson should not be started in most leagues. He's scored nine PPR points or less in five games in a row, which includes him scoring a touchdown in Week 10 against Seattle. Akers could start taking more work from Henderson, and Brown will still get touches as well. It's now been three games in a row where Henderson has nine touches or less. Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE ARI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 641 REC 12 REYDS 69 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.3 It was great to see Drake get four catches for 31 yards on five targets in Week 11 at Seattle, and that was the most involved he's been in the passing game all season. We'll see if that continues this week against the Patriots, but we know Chase Edmonds will also be a factor. I'm still starting Drake as at least a flex option in all leagues, but the Patriots run defense has been tough the past three games against the Jets, Baltimore and Houston. Those three backfields combined for 48 carries for 144 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and no touchdowns, as well as 15 catches for 121 yards on 19 targets. Drake could be a disappointment this week if he doesn't score a touchdown. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 261 REC 25 REYDS 161 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.5 The good news for Fournette this week is the Buccaneers will likely be throwing the ball a lot, which is typically in his favor over Ronald Jones. The bad news is Fournette had three drops in Week 11 against the Rams, and he's scored 10 PPR points or less in four games in a row while averaging 7.8 PPR points over that span. I wouldn't be surprised if Jones had a good game this week against the Chiefs, who have allowed a rushing touchdown in three of their past four games. But Fournette is tough to trust since he has 10 touches or less in three games in a row.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -6 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 191 REC 32 REYDS 244 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 The past two games have been a struggle for Bernard with eight PPR points in each outing against Pittsburgh and Washington. He does have four catches in each game, and he's still worth using as at least a flex option this week in PPR, but he's someone to sit in non-PPR leagues. The Bengals offense could be ugly with Brandon Allen starting at quarterback for the injured Joe Burrow (knee), and the Giants defense should be able to contain Bernard coming off their bye. That he is apparently in the concussion protocol as of Wednesday only hurts his prospects.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIN -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 59 REYDS 848 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.6 Jefferson has been the best rookie wide receiver this year in the NFL, and he's putting up tremendous stats with Adam Thielen on the field. There's a chance Thielen (illness) is out this week after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so hopefully that leads to more targets for Jefferson. He's had three games this season with more than five targets, and he's scored at least 21 PPR points in all three. Jefferson should be considered a starter in all leagues even if Thielen plays. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 51 REYDS 465 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.1 I like all three Tampa Bay wide receivers this week between Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Godwin. Evans and Godwin are must-start Fantasy receivers in all leagues, and Brown is a low-end starter in PPR and a flex in non-PPR. For Godwin, he's scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. While Brown has taken targets from Godwin and made him seemingly less valuable as a Fantasy option, he still had 10 targets in Week 11 against the Rams. I expect Tampa Bay to be throwing a lot in this game, and all three receivers should be successful. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 80 REYDS 863 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 I like all three Carolina wide receivers this week with Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel and Moore facing the Vikings. Moore is a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, while Anderson is a starter in PPR and a flex in non-PPR. Samuel is more of a flex option in both leagues, but all three of them are in play against this inexperienced Minnesota secondary. The Vikings allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to receivers and second-most touchdowns to the position (17). Moore has scored at least 14 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and he should do well again this week with Teddy Bridgewater (knee) back for Carolina. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 65 REYDS 523 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 In their past four games, the Jets have allowed opposing wide receivers from Buffalo, Kansas City, New England and the Chargers to catch 78 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns on 104 targets. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points, including five with at least 22 PPR points. Parker hasn't been great with Tua Tagovailoa starting for the Dolphins, but the two have connected for two touchdowns in the past four games. Parker also has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and there have been 15 receivers with at least seven targets against the Jets this year. Of those 15, 10 have scored at least 11 PPR points. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET HOU -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 73 REYDS 634 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 Cooks didn't have a great game in Week 11 against New England, but he was once again solid with four catches for 85 yards on five targets. He has now scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed five receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in the past two games against Washington and Carolina, and Cooks and Will Fuller should add to that total this week. It doesn't help that the Lions will be without rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) this week as well.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 302 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Pittman is emerging as the best receiver for the Colts and has scored 34 PPR points in his past two games. Included in that was his outing in Week 10 at Tennessee when he had seven catches for 101 yards on eight targets, as well 21 yards on the ground, and hopefully he has similar production in the rematch this week. He has 18 targets in his past three games, and he's building solid rapport with Philip Rivers. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYG -6 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 295 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Shepard comes off his bye with a great matchup against the Bengals, who are tied for third in touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 14. Shepard has at least six targets in every healthy game he's played this year, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past four outings. Shepard and Darius Slayton should be considered sleepers in Week 12 as No. 3 Fantasy receivers. Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 443 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.4 Agholor has been the best Fantasy receiver for the Raiders this season, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his past seven games. He just had six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Chiefs in Week 11, and he has a great matchup in Week 12 at Atlanta. The Falcons allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Agholor can be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 67 REYDS 642 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 It appears like John Brown (ankle) will be out this week against the Chargers, and that should be a good thing for Beasley. He's been successful with or without Brown in the lineup, having scored at least 11 PPR points in seven of 10 games this year. However, in the two games Brown has missed in Week 5 at Tennessee and Week 7 at the Jets, Beasley has a combined 17 catches for 165 yards on 18 targets. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 425 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.4 It appears like Sam Darnold (shoulder) will play this week, which should help Crowder get back to being a reliable Fantasy receiver. In his past two starts with Joe Flacco, Crowder had three catches for 42 yards on five targets. But in three previous games with Darnold, Crowder had 33 targets for 22 catches, 268 yards and a touchdown, and he scored 11 PPR points at Miami in Week 6. Crowder will be at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Darnold is back.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -6 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 71 REYDS 629 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.1 Maybe Brandon Allen will be good for Higgins as the replacement quarterback for Joe Burrow (knee). Or Allen could be awful, and Higgins could struggle. I'm not going to risk it this week against the Giants, who could use cornerback James Bradberry to shadow the rookie, even though he's been fantastic. Higgins comes into Week 12 with at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has at least nine targets in three games in a row. I'll still use Tyler Boyd as a low-end starter in all leagues, but Higgins and A.J. Green make me nervous. Hopefully, I'm wrong, and Allen to Higgins will be a strong connection this week and for the rest of the season. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE ARI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 52 REYDS 477 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8 Kirk has been a disappointment for the past two games with a combined 15 PPR points against Buffalo and Seattle. He has 12 targets over that span for eight catches, 77 yards and no touchdowns. Prior to that, Kirk had scored at least 20 PPR points in three games in a row, and hopefully he gets back to that level of production. But this week could be a problem for Kirk against a good New England secondary. Along with Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson has been doing a nice job against opposing receivers, and Kirk could have a bad game in Week 12 on the road, especially if he doesn't score. I'm still starting Kirk as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but he's not a must-start option this week. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 56 REYDS 563 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Patrick has been Denver's best receiver this season, and he should be added in all leagues where available. But this isn't the week to use him as a starter. While he does have a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in five of his past seven games -- and the two outings where he failed to reach that mark he got hurt (Week 7) or was ejected (Week 10) -- he should have minimal production against the Saints. Only one receiver has scored against New Orleans in the past three games, which was Brandon Aiyuk in Week 10, and Aiyuk and Calvin Ridley are the lone receivers with more than 64 receiving yards over that span. Patrick and Jerry Jeudy can still be low-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week, but I would prefer to avoid them against the Saints. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 52 REYDS 503 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 Williams has been great of late with at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, but he could struggle in a matchup with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White this week. While White hasn't been as dominant in 2020 as he was in 2019, he should still make things tough on Williams, who did have only five PPR points in his last road game at Miami in Week 10. Williams is likely a touchdown-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 59 REYDS 431 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Brown scored in his first meeting with the Steelers in Week 8, but he only had one catch for 3 yards on two targets. He's now gone five games in a row with single digits in PPR points, including no catches on three targets in Week 11 against Tennessee. The Ravens keep talking about getting Brown more involved, but we haven't seen it since Week 5 when he had 10 targets against the Bengals. Even though the Steelers are among the league leaders in touchdowns allowed to receivers with 13, it's difficult to trust Brown in most formats given his recent level of play.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 56 REYDS 451 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 Fulgham should be great against Seattle since the Seahawks allow the most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, but it's hard to trust him given Carson Wentz's level of play. And since Jalen Reagor and Alshon Jeffery have returned from injury, Fulgham has two catches for 16 yards on 12 targets in his past two games. Now, Zach Ertz (ankle) might return in Week 12 against Seattle, which could further impact Fulgham, and he should only be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYG -6 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11.6 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 67 REYDS 347 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Engram had a down game in Week 10 against the Eagles with two catches for 15 yards on three targets, but that was his first game with fewer than nine targets since Week 6. It also snapped a three-game streak with Engram scoring at least 10 PPR points. I expect him to get back on track in Week 12 against the Bengals, and Cincinnati is No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Engram has top-five upside in all leagues this week. Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 66 REYDS 435 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Henry hasn't had more than four catches in any game since Week 3, but he does have at least six targets in three games in a row. More importantly, he has scored in two-straight games, and hopefully his touchdown streak continues this week against the Bills. Buffalo hasn't allowed a tight end to score since Week 6, but I'll take my chances with Henry this week on the road. Rob Gronkowski TE TB Tampa Bay • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 55 REYDS 399 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 The Chiefs had a problem with the Raiders tight ends in Week 11 as Darren Waller had seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and Jason Witten also scored. We'll see if Gronkowski can find the end zone as well, and he has a touchdown in four of his past six games. As you can see, I like the Tampa Bay pass catchers this week, and Gronkowski should again be considered a top 10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET HOU -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 26 REYDS 275 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Jordan Akins (at DET): Akins could be in a good spot for the Texans with Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (quad) hurt, and Akins just had his best game of the season in Week 11 against New England with five catches for 83 yards on six targets. The problem is Darren Fells is still a factor for the Texans at tight end, as well as Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks at receiver. Still, the potential absences for Cobb and Stills is a positive for Akins against the Lions, who have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CLE -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 249 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Hooper hasn't been great in two games back following a two-game absence due to an appendectomy, but hopefully his matchup with Jacksonville in Week 12 will lead to positive results. And, for what it's worth, he did have five targets in Week 11 against the Eagles, which tied for the team lead, although he only had three catches for 33 yards. The Jaguars have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 61 REYDS 408 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 Schultz has at least six targets in three games in a row, and he just scored in his first game back with Andy Dalton in Week 11 at Minnesota. He had four catches for 25 yards on six targets against the Vikings, and hopefully Dalton continues to look for him in the red zone in this matchup against Washington.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 35 REYDS 315 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 Higbee hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and he's scored nine PPR points or less in seven games in a row. He faced the 49ers in Week 6, and he had three catches for 56 yards on four targets. That's likely the stat line you can expect from Higbee this week as well, and he's not worth starting in most leagues. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 58 REYDS 422 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Like Higbee, Fant hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2. Unlike Higbee, Fant does have one game with more than nine Fantasy points in his past seven outings, but it's only one. He does have 12 targets in his past two games against the Raiders and Dolphins, but Fant isn't worth trusting against the Saints. New Orleans hasn't allowed a tight end to score in four games in a row. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN NO -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 35 REYDS 285 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.1 Cook has been awful of late, and it's hard to trust him in Week 12 against the Broncos. In his past three games, Cook has six targets for three catches, 36 yards and no touchdowns. He had one catch for 6 yards on one target from Taysom Hill last week against Atlanta, and Hill doesn't seem inclined to lean on Cook. On top of that, Denver hasn't allowed a tight end to score since Week 1, including matchups with Eric Ebron, Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Henry and Darren Waller. Don't expect Cook to end that streak this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 56 REYDS 302 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.5 The good news for Graham is the Packers just allowed two tight ends to score touchdowns against them in Week 11, with Trey Burton and Jack Doyle finding the end zone for the Colts. The bad news is Graham only has one touchdown in his past five games, and he only had two targets for no catches in his last outing in Week 10 against Minnesota. And even though Green Bay gave up those two touchdowns last week, the Packers have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends on the season. Ignore Graham in most leagues even though this is a revenge game for him against his former team.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Saints (at DEN): The Broncos did a nice job against the Dolphins defense in Week 11 with no sacks and just one interception from Drew Lock. However, prior to that, Denver had allowed 10 sacks in the previous five games, with 10 interceptions over that span. And the Broncos scored 18 points or less in three of those games. The Saints have held their past three opponents (Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Atlanta) to 25 points with 13 sacks, seven interceptions and two fumbles over that span.

Sleepers

Giants (at CIN): The Giants get to face Brandon Allen in his first start this year, and this should be a good week to trust their defense. Allen appeared in three games last year for the Broncos, and he had two interceptions and was sacked nine times. The Giants have 13 sacks and five interceptions in their past five games.

Seahawks (at PHI): Carson Wentz has been sacked at least three times in eight games in a row, with 32 sacks over that span. He has a turnover in all but one game this season, with 14 interceptions on the year. And the Eagles have scored 17 points in each of their past two games against the Giants and Browns.

Packers (vs. CHI): It appears Mitchell Trubisky will start for the injured Nick Foles (hip) this week, but either quarterback will make the Packers defense attractive in this matchup. In the three games Trubisky started this season he was sacked six times with three interceptions. The Bears have allowed 14 sacks in their past four games, and Chicago has scored 17 points or less in three of its past four games.

Sit 'Em

Chargers (at BUF): I liked the Chargers DST last week with the matchup against the Jets, and the unit had a touchdown, a sack and an interception. But the Chargers also allowed 26 points, and opponents have scored at least 26 points in six of their past seven games. The Bills have scored 74 points in their past two games, and Josh Allen wasn't sacked in Week 10 against the Cardinals. This should be a big game for Allen and the Bills on offense.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Rodrigo Blankenship K IND Indianapolis • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS K 8th PROJ PTS 7.8 K RNK 2nd Blankenship scored 10 Fantasy points at Tennessee in Week 10 with two field goals and four PATs, and he followed that up with 14 Fantasy points against the Packers in Week 11. Justin Tucker had 10 Fantasy points against the Titans in Week 11 as well.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Bass K BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 9.8 K RNK 18th Bass has scored at least 14 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he made three field goals and five PATs in his last home game against Seattle in Week 9. Joey Slye K CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 17th The Vikings are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and five kickers have scored at least 11 Fantasy points against Minnesota this year. Slye just had 10 Fantasy points in Week 11 against Detroit with two field goals, including a 56-yarder, as well as two PATs. Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -8.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 8.2 K RNK 7th Five kickers have scored at least 10 Fantasy points against the Bears this year, and Chicago leads the NFL in made field goals with 26. Crosby also has scored at least 10 Fantasy points four times this season.