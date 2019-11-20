Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Faith in Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham set to pay off

It's hard to be patient during a Fantasy Football season. We always want immediate results, especially with a 13-week schedule in most leagues. But this week, your patience could pay off with two players who have been busts in the majority of leagues thus far — Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham. Both are ready for big games against the Dolphins.

Mayfield has been building toward a big game already. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in consecutive games prior to Week 12 in tough matchups against Buffalo and Pittsburgh, but this should be his best game to date.

The Dolphins have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to seven of 10 quarterbacks this year. For the season, quarterbacks are averaging 25.6 Fantasy points per game against Miami, and I could see Mayfield finishing as a top-five quarterback in all leagues.

For Beckham, he's been frustrating all season. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2 and has topped 75 receiving yards just three times all year. The Browns have tried to get him going of late with 22 targets in his past two games against the Bills and Steelers, and hopefully that continues against Miami. The Dolphins are No. 2 in the NFL with 16 touchdowns allowed to receivers, and I expect Beckham to go nuts this week.

You should also get strong performances from Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Kareem Hunt this week, but they have been trustworthy Fantasy options. Mayfield and Beckham have been disappointments for most of the year, but they should reward your patience with a big game against Miami.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 25.8 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2663 RUYDS 77 TD 19 INT 9 FPTS/G 22.3

Matt Ryan has not been a great Fantasy quarterback the past two games, but he should go off this week against Tampa Bay. He has the chance to be the No. 1 quarterback in Week 12. In his past two games against New Orleans and Carolina, both on the road, Ryan has scored 18 Fantasy points in both outings. But that should change in a big way against the Buccaneers, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Only Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 1 and Cam Newton in Week 2 failed to score at least 21 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay. And the past four quarterbacks against the Buccaneers have each scored at least 25 Fantasy points.

Ryan averaged 32.5 Fantasy points in his past two games against Tampa Bay last season. And in his past five games overall against the Buccaneers he's averaging 328.8 passing yards per game with 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions.

It would be great if Ryan had a healthy Austin Hooper (knee) and Devonta Freeman (foot) for this game, but he should get by with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. I love the setup for Ryan in Week 12, and he's poised to go off against the Buccaneers at home.

I'm starting Ryan over: Drew Brees (vs. CAR), Aaron Rodgers (at SF), Dak Prescott (at NE), Tom Brady (vs. DAL) and Deshaun Watson (vs. IND)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -10.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2394 RUYDS 77 TD 13 INT 12 FPTS/G 15 Mayfield was a candidate for the Start of the Week in Week 12 given his recent level of play and the matchup against Miami. He comes into this game having scored at least 21 Fantasy points in his past two outings against tough Buffalo and Pittsburgh defenses. It seems the return of Kareem Hunt has been a nice boost for Mayfield as another reliable target, and now David Njoku (wrist) is back for the Browns. All of this should help Mayfield in a big way against the Dolphins, who have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to seven of 10 quarterbacks this year. For the season, quarterbacks are averaging 25.6 Fantasy points per game against Miami, and Mayfield has the chance to be a top-five quarterback in Week 12. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1797 RUYDS 122 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.1 Brissett has been under 17 Fantasy points in each of his past three games, so he's due for a big outing this week. And the last time he had a quality Fantasy performance was Week 7 against Houston when he scored 35 Fantasy points. He is one of five quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points against this defense in the past six games, and Gardner Minshew in Week 9 is the lone quarterback who struggled against the Texans. Brissett could get T.Y. Hilton (calf) back for this game, which would be great, but even without Hilton, I still expect Brissett to have a strong performance on the road. He's a top-10 quarterback in Week 12. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ OAK -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2494 RUYDS 32 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.5 I thought Carr would play well in Week 11 against Cincinnati, and he did OK with 21 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 21 points in three of his past four games, and he should once again have the chance for a quality performance in Week 12 at the Jets. Four quarterbacks in a row have played well against the Jets with at least 20 Fantasy points, including Minshew, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins. This is not a good defense, and Carr should have the chance for a big game. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3078 RUYDS 162 TD 19 INT 18 FPTS/G 20.9 I was originally a little nervous about Winston this week. He's struggling again with six interceptions in his past two games, and this Falcons defense has turned the corner of late. In their past three games, Atlanta has held Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Kyle Allen to fewer than 20 Fantasy points in each outing. But Winston's track record against the Falcons is amazing. In his past five meetings with Atlanta, Winston is averaging 316.2 passing yards per game with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. I expect this game to be high scoring – it's the highest over/under for the week at 51.5 – and both quarterbacks should do well, including Winston. Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NE -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2752 RUYDS 2 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.5 Like Winston, I went into the week a little concerned with Brady. He's scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and the passing game in New England has looked out of whack for most of the year. But at home, Brady has still been a quality Fantasy quarterback, scoring at least 21 points in all four games. And the Cowboys come into this game having allowed a quarterback to score at least 22 Fantasy points in two games in a row against Kirk Cousins and Jeff Driskel. Also, Dallas has allowed three quarterbacks on the road this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Case Keenum, Sam Darnold and Driskel. Brady should be fine this week as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jeff Driskel QB DET Detroit • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DET -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 478 RUYDS 88 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.5 Driskel just scored 31 Fantasy points against Dallas in Week 11. He also had 18 points at Chicago in Week 10, and Washington just allowed 33 Fantasy points to Sam Darnold in Week 11. One of my favorite stats for Driskel this week is he has more rushing yards in his past two games (88) than Kalen Ballage has in his past five games combined (86). With Matthew Stafford (back) out again, Driskel is worth using as a low-end starting option in all leagues. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK OAK -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 22 TD 12 INT 10 FPTS/G 16.7 Darnold comes into Week 12 against Oakland with consecutive games of at least 23 Fantasy points. And while the Raiders have been better against quarterbacks of late, holding Philip Rivers and Ryan Finley to a combined 18 Fantasy points in the past two games, they still allow an average of 24.8 Fantasy points to the position for the year. I like Darnold as a low-end starter and top streaming option for this week. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1161 RUYDS 83 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 16 Tannehill doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 against the Jaguars, although two of the past four quarterbacks against Jacksonville have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. But Tannehill went into his bye in Week 11 having scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four games in a row. Hopefully, he stays hot in a key AFC South showdown.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PHI -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2274 RUYDS 161 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 Wentz has not been a good Fantasy quarterback lately, and it's hard to trust him this week against the Seahawks, especially with the receiving corps banged up. Alshon Jeffery (ankle) missed Week 11 against New England, and he could be out again. And Nelson Agholor (knee) missed practice on Wednesday. Wentz is running out of healthy bodies to catch passes, and he's scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points in four games in a row. I would only use Wentz in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues in Week 12. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2718 RUYDS 109 TD 18 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.4 I'm torn on Rodgers this week because he should be good coming off his bye, and San Francisco is dealing with injuries on defense with Dee Ford (hamstring) out. But Rodgers doesn't have a great track record coming off a bye, scoring fewer than 18 Fantasy points in four of his past five games after a break. And he's combined for just 23 Fantasy points in his past two outings prior to Week 11 against the Chargers and Panthers. The 49ers have given up two big games to Kyler Murray in the past three weeks, but for the season San Francisco is allowing just 11.2 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Rodgers is risky as a starter in one-quarterback leagues this week. Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 13 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 371 RUYDS 0 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 15 Foles did a nice job with 21 Fantasy points in Week 11 at Indianapolis in his first outing since Week 1 because of a collarbone injury. But I expect him to regress slightly this week with his Fantasy production. Not so much because of the Titans, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. And Minshew had 21 Fantasy points as the starter for the Jaguars against Tennessee in Week 3. But the Jaguars are going to hammer Leonard Fournette in this game after just nine carries as a team in Week 11 at the Colts. Foles may have to throw, but it's doubtful he comes close to the 47 attempts he had against Indianapolis. He's a low-end starter at best in one-quarterback formats. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB SF -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2478 RUYDS 40 TD 19 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.6 It would be great if Garoppolo plays the Cardinals every week because he's a standout Fantasy option in those matchups. In two games against Arizona, Garoppolo has 36 Fantasy points in each outing. But in eight other games this year, Garoppolo has scored more than 19 Fantasy points just once. We'll see if he can post a solid stat line against the Packers, and it will help if George Kittle (knee) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) are able to play at full strength. But the Packers have been tough on opposing quarterbacks all season, allowing just 15.6 Fantasy points per game to the position. I'd only start Garoppolo in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 14.6 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2783 RUYDS 19 TD 13 INT 10 FPTS/G 15.4 Goff should get some help this week if Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal) return as expected, but I'm not sure that will matter against the Ravens. Baltimore has allowed just one quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points this season, which was Patrick Mahomes in Week 3, including matchups with Deshaun Watson, Brady, Russell Wilson and Murray. And Goff has combined for just seven Fantasy points in his past two games against Pittsburgh and Chicago. He's someone to avoid in all leagues if possible in Week 12.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BUF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2175 RUYDS 331 TD 20 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.5 I loved Allen going into Week 11 at Miami, and he had one of the best performances of his career with 39 Fantasy points. He passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and he had seven carries for 56 yards and a touchdown as well. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, and he should be in that range this week against the Broncos if things go right. But Denver has allowed an average of just 12.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and only Minshew in Week 4 and Kirk Cousins last week have scored more than 19 points against the Broncos this year. I'm expecting some regression for Allen this week, and he's a low-end starter at best in Week 12.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 651 REC 27 REYDS 168 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Lindsay is due for a big game, and it could easily come this week against Buffalo. While the Bills defense has been great overall this year, they have struggled against the run. Buffalo has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 120 total yards in every game this season. Lindsay has at least 75 total yards in three games in a row, but he has only one touchdown over that span. Lindsay will continue to share touches with Royce Freeman, who should be considered a sleeper this week, but he saw a larger share of the work last and has the chance to be a top-10 running back in Week 12. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BUF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 384 REC 16 REYDS 115 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Singletary was good in Week 11 at Miami, but I had much higher expectations for him as the Start of the Week. He had 15 carries for 75 yards but failed to score a touchdown and had just one catch for 4 yards on one target. I'm sticking with him again this week against the Broncos, who have allowed six touchdowns to running backs in five road games this year, including two in a row at Indianapolis in Week 8 and at Minnesota in Week 11. This also could be a big game catching the ball for Singletary since Denver has allowed 24 receptions to running backs in the past four games, and Singletary had 10 catches in his three previous outings prior to Week 11. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -6.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 34 REYDS 186 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 I'm excited about Samuels if James Conner (shoulder) is out as expected, even though Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (suspension) won't be on the field. Samuels had a fun game against Cincinnati the first time these teams met in Week 4 when he was the trigger man for the Wildcat. He finished with 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, as well as eight catches for 57 yards. He's now had four games this season with at least 10 total touches, and he has at least 14 PPR points in three of them. The Steelers could lean heavily on Samuels this week with Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee), and Diontae Johnson (concussion) all banged up. Benny Snell could also help Samuels in the ground game, and I like Snell as a sleeper this week. The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 120 total yards in every game this season. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -10.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 42 REC 13 REYDS 90 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5 Nick Chubb is a must-start running back this week against the Dolphins, but I also like Hunt as a low-end starter in all leagues, especially PPR. In two games back from his eight-game suspension to open the year, he has at least 11 PPR points in each game, including 13 catches for 90 yards on 17 targets. He's yet to find the end zone, but that could change this week against the Dolphins, especially if the Browns are playing with a lead at home. Five running backs against Miami this season have also scored at least seven PPR points with just their receiving totals alone, which bodes well for Hunt in that format. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 497 REC 19 REYDS 152 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.4 If there's a week to buy back into Montgomery, it's here against the Giants. The Bears are at home and facing a Giants run defense that has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in five of their past six games. The quarterback situation could be messy for Chicago depending on what happens with Mitchell Trubisky (hip), but I expect Montgomery to get a heavy workload this week (he's had at least 17 total touches in four games in a row). Tarik Cohen should also be considered a starter in PPR and a flex in non-PPR leagues, but I expect Montgomery to be at least a top-20 running back in all formats.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Bo Scarbrough RB DET Detroit • #40

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DET -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 6.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 55 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Scarbrough is the new lead running back in Detroit after he had 14 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against Dallas. His 14 carries were the most for a Lions running back since Kerryon Johnson had 26 in Week 4. Now, it's the Lions, and they'll still continue to give touches to J.D. McKissic, especially in the passing game, as well as Ty Johnson. And Scarbrough didn't have a catch or target against the Cowboys. But the matchup against Washington is great in Week 12 since the Redskins have allowed a running back to score in four of the past five games. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 291 REC 25 REYDS 166 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.1 You should stick with Williams as a flex option this week against the 49ers, who have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 80 total yards in five games in a row. Aaron Jones is still the best running back for the Packers and a must-start option, but Williams has scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five games in a secondary role, with four receiving touchdowns over that span. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 42 REC 4 REYDS 65 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 I wouldn't be shocked if this is a breakout game for Guice, who returned from an eight-game absence with a knee injury in Week 11 against the Jets and finished with 69 total yards and a touchdown. He's still sharing work with Adrian Peterson, who can also be considered a sleeper this week, and it's a great matchup against the Lions. Detroit allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, giving up 17 total touchdowns to the position this year. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 398 REC 27 REYDS 165 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.4 Murray is worth using as a flex option this week with the hope he finds the end zone against the Panthers, who have allowed the most touchdowns to running backs this year with 18 total. Carolina has allowed 14 of those touchdowns in the past six games – hello Alvin Kamara – and multiple running backs have scored in two of those outings over that span. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PHI -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 374 REC 24 REYDS 314 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 I'll stick with Sanders this week as a low-end starter if Jordan Howard (shoulder) remains out for the Eagles. While Sanders didn't have a great game in Week 11 against New England with just 47 total yards on 13 total touches, he should do better with a similar workload against Seattle, especially in the passing game. Seven running backs have caught at least three passes against the Seahawks this year, and Sanders came into Week 11 with 16 catches in his previous five games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 769 REC 6 REYDS 22 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 Hyde's been doing a nice job lately with back-to-back games of at least 12 PPR points against Jacksonville and Baltimore. He scored against the Ravens on a 41-yard run, but I'm concerned about his production this week against the Colts. He struggled at Indianapolis in Week 7 with 12 carries for 35 yards and no catches, and he now has no receptions in four games in a row. The Colts run defense has been exceptional this season with only five total touchdowns allowed to running backs, and Trey Edmunds in Week 9 is the lone running back with more than 60 rushing yards in the past six games against Indianapolis. Duke Johnson is worth using as a flex in PPR, but I'm nervous about Hyde playing well Thursday night. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NE -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 515 REC 9 REYDS 74 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.8 I wouldn't be shocked if the Patriots start giving more work to Rex Burkhead with Michel struggling. And he continues to have minimal production whenever Burkhead is active. In the three games Burkhead missed this year, Michel averaged 18.7 PPR points, but he's at 6.0 PPR points per game when Burkhead is playing. He's gone three games in a row without finding the end zone, and maybe he scores here against the Cowboys, who have allowed a running back to score in back-to-back games against Minnesota and Detroit. Still, given the way Michel has played of late, he's tough to trust, and we'll see if Burkhead gets an expanded role. James White in PPR is the lone Patriots running back to rely on this week against the Cowboys. Brian Hill RB ATL Atlanta • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 131 REC 4 REYDS 32 TD 2 FPTS/G 5 Hill was a huge letdown in Week 12 against Carolina with four PPR points on 15 carries for 30 yards, along with one catch for 8 yards on three targets. He had a touchdown called back by a holding penalty, but he also lost a touchdown to backup Qadree Ollison. There's a chance Devonta Freeman (foot) could return this week, although I wouldn't count on it. And Hill could have a tough time against Tampa Bay as the starter since the Buccaneers are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. They haven't allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 6 and only Christian McCaffrey and Todd Gurley have scored against them this season. Hill is a flex at best if Freeman remains out. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 6.3 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 165 REC 4 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Wilkins should be the lead running back for the Colts with Marlon Mack (hand) out, but it will likely be a committee with Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines as well. It's also a tough matchup against the Texans, who have allowed just seven total touchdowns to running backs this year. Three of those came last week at Baltimore, and Houston held the Colts' running backs, with Mack, to 56 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards in Week 7. Wilkins has yet to score this season and is limited in the passing game with four receptions on the year. And in three games without Mack in 2018, Wilkins combined for 13 PPR points. Wilkins is only worth using as a flex in non-PPR leagues, and Hines might be the best Colts running back this week in PPR.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 423 REC 18 REYDS 202 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 Jones went from playing at least 45 percent of the snaps in two games prior to Week 11 to just 31 percent against the Saints last week. He only had four carries for 13 yards against New Orleans, along with two catches for 1 yard on four targets. It's a typical situation for Jones and his Fantasy managers that every time you buy into him this year, he lets you down, whether due to his performance, game flow or Bruce Arians changing his mind with Peyton Barber. The Falcons defense has improved of late against New Orleans and Carolina, and we'll see how they do against Tampa Bay. Now, Kamara had 74 total yards in Week 10, and McCaffrey had 191 total yards in Week 11. But no one is putting Jones on that level, and he's only worth using as a flex option in Week 12.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 13th OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 64 REYDS 614 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 Ridley finally had the big game we were waiting for in Week 11 at Carolina with eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It snapped a three-game skid without him finding the end zone, and he should have the chance for another big outing in Week 12 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Ridley scored against Tampa Bay in one of two meetings with the Buccaneers last year. Along with Julio Jones, I also like Russell Gage as a sleeper this week. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -10.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 14th OWNED 97% YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 84 REYDS 695 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.3 This should be the breakout game for Odell Beckham against the Dolphins, and Landry should continue to play well in the revenge game against his former team. He's scored a touchdown in three games in a row coming into Week 12, and he has four games in a row with at least 11 PPR points. The Dolphins are No. 2 in the NFL with 16 touchdowns allowed to receivers, and Landry and Beckham should have the chance to both finish as top 10 Fantasy options in Week 12. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 12th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 86 REYDS 633 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 Robinson struggled as expected in Week 11 against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams, finishing with four catches for 15 yards on six targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row, and he's been at five PPR points or less in two of his past three games. But he should break out of his funk this week against the Giants. In their past five games, the Giants have allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 95 receiving yards. Robinson could be a top 10 Fantasy receiver against the Giants at home. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK OAK -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 16th OWNED 85% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 73 REYDS 562 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Crowder is hot coming into Week 12 against the Raiders. He's scored in three games in a row and has 18 catches for 240 yards on 23 targets over that span. This week, he's facing a Raiders secondary that has allowed 57 catches for 905 yards and four touchdowns to receivers in their past five games, with five guys either scoring a touchdown or gaining at least 100 receiving yards over that span. Crowder has excelled as the slot receiver for Adam Gase this year. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -10.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 17th OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 72 REYDS 604 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.9 Parker is having a breakout season for the Dolphins and continues to produce in tough matchups. He just had seven catches for 135 yards on 10 targets against Buffalo in Week 11, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in seven games in a row. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in five of those outings, and he should be trustworthy at this point heading into Week 12 against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed seven receivers to score at least 10 PPR points in the past five games, with five touchdowns allowed to the position over that span.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 64 REYDS 614 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 Metcalf continues to produce on a weekly basis, and he should play well again this week against the Eagles. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has three touchdowns over that span as well. He's now facing an Eagles defense that allows the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the year. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -6.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 43 REYDS 369 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 We'll see if JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) or Diontae Johnson (concussion) are able to play this week for the Steelers, but if one or both are out, Washington will be thrust into a prominent role against the Bengals, who have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in the past four games. Taylor Gabriel WR CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 334 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Gabriel has scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two outings and at least nine PPR points in four games in a row. He just had seven catches for 57 yards on 14 targets in Week 11 at the Rams, and now he faces a Giants secondary that has allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 95 receiving yards in their past five games. Hunter Renfrow WR OAK Oakland • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ OAK -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 7.4 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 365 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Renfrow has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he's done a nice job stepping up as the No. 2 receiver behind Tyrell Williams. Now, Renfrow is also behind Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs, but Renfrow can be a No. 3 receiver in PPR in Week 12 at the Jets, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the year. Mohamed Sanu WR NE New England • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NE -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8.1 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 65 REYDS 421 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are hurt, so we could see Harry getting a bigger role in just his second game this season. He made his debut in Week 11 at the Eagles with three catches for 18 yards on four targets, and this week he's facing a Cowboys defense that has allowed three touchdowns to receivers in their past three games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BUF -4 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 85 REYDS 817 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.7 Stefon Diggs (23 PPR points) and Landry (17 PPR points) have beat up Denver's secondary the past two weeks, but I expect Brown to struggle if he matches up with cornerback Chris Harris. Brown is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, and he just dominated the Dolphins in Week 11 with 34 PPR points. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in seven games in a row, but he's only scored a touchdown in three games this year -- two of them coming against Miami. He's a low-end starter in all leagues, but he could struggle with Harris in this matchup. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 93 REYDS 598 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 It was a disaster for Boyd in Week 11 at Oakland with one catch for no yards on three targets, and he added one carry for 10 yards. He's now gone five games in a row without a touchdown, and he only has one touchdown on the season. In Week 4 at Pittsburgh, he was held to three catches for 33 yards on six targets, and this secondary should make things tough on Boyd, especially with Ryan Finley under center. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 56 REYDS 566 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Lions cornerback Darius Slay will likely make things tough on McLaurin this week after Slay was able to limit Amari Cooper in Week 11 to three catches for 38 yards on eight targets. McLaurin was OK against the Jets in Week 11 with three catches for 69 yards on four targets, and he had a 67-yard reception negated by a holding penalty. But that matchup was much easier than what McLaurin could be dealing with this week against Slay. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues this week. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR BAL -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 51 REYDS 477 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Brown is the type of receiver that typically presents problems for Ramsey because of his size and speed, but I still think you want to avoid Brown this week. Despite Lamar Jackson having a MVP-caliber season, Brown hasn't done much to help, scoring just once in his past three games. He's been at four targets in each of his past three outings, and he's been under 50 receiving yards in two of his past three games. With Ramsey likely in coverage, Brown should not be trusted in most formats. Brandin Cooks WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 402 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Cooks is expected to return this week after being out for the past two games with a concussion. However, you should likely avoid him in all leagues with a tough matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Cooks hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and he only has three games this season with double digits in PPR, with the last one coming in Week 4. Hopefully, Cooks will be fine with any injuries moving forward, but he's not someone to start in most leagues in Week 12.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 79 REYDS 886 TD 7 FPTS/G 18.1 You're likely not sitting Cooper in most leagues, and I'll likely still rank him just inside my top 24, indicating he's a potential starter. But this could be a rough week for him at New England. He just struggled through a tough matchup at Detroit against Slay with only three catches for 38 yards on eight targets. His knee and ankle injuries continue to be a problem, and now he has to deal with Patriots' cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Only two receivers have scored double digits in Fantasy points in non-PPR leagues against New England this year, which was Steven Sims on a touchdown run for Washington in Week 5, as well as Golden Tate scoring the lone receiving touchdown against the Patriots in Week 6. It could be a bad day for Cooper, and I like Michael Gallup better than him this week, although not by much. Both are low-end starters in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Griffin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK OAK -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 30 REYDS 269 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.5 Griffin comes into this game playing at a high level with at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 12 against the Raiders, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Oakland has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past five games, and Griffin could be a top-five Fantasy tight end in all leagues this week. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PHI -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 257 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.4 Goedert has scored in three of his past four games, and he could see an increased role with Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) hurt. He had six targets in Week 11 against New England and finished with three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, and Seattle allows the eighth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -6.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 220 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 McDonald could see an uptick in targets this week with JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) and Diontae Johnson (concussion) hurt. He has seven targets in each of his past three games, but he's scored one touchdown and finished with more than six PPR points just once over that span. This week, he's facing a Bengals defense that has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two games, with three guys scoring at least 11 PPR points over that span.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 6.1 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 137 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Hollister went into Seattle's bye in Week 11 having scored 39 PPR points in his past two games against Tampa Bay and San Francisco. The Eagles have been tough on tight ends this year, but Hollister has 16 targets in his past two outings and should continue to be a prominent part of the game plan this week. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all formats. Ross Dwelley TE SF San Francisco • #82

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB SF -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 3.8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 21 REYDS 66 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.1 George Kittle (knee) is likely out again for the 49ers, leaving Dwelley in a featured role again this week against Green Bay. And the Packers allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. In two games without Kittle, Dwelley has 12 targets for seven catches, 38 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 17 PPR points in the dream matchup with the Cardinals in Week 11. Hopefully, we get a similar performance from Dwelley this week. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 52 REYDS 371 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 Witten hasn't been good of late, but he might be needed against the Patriots. New England has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past three games, with four tight ends scoring at least 11 PPR points over that span. Witten hasn't scored since Week 2, but he could be a reliable weapon for Dak Prescott against the Patriots.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 6 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 40 REYDS 310 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3 Graham heads into Week 12 at San Francisco having scored seven PPR points or less in five of his past six games. He only had three targets in his last game in Week 10 against Carolina, and this is a tough matchup for him this week against the 49ers. San Francisco allows the fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and only two tight ends have scored against the 49ers this year. Darren Fells TE HOU Houston • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 263 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.2 The Colts held Fells to two catches for 27 yards on two targets in Week 7, and only one tight end has scored against Indianapolis since Week 4. In his past two games, Fells has two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and if he doesn't find the end zone then his Fantasy production will be minimal. He could also lose targets if Will Fuller (hamstring) is back for the Texans this week. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 26 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 I have no idea what to make of the Buccaneers' tight end situation. One week after Howard played well in Week 10 against Arizona with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, he went without a catch in Week 11 against New Orleans while also allowing a ball to fumble through his hands for an interception. Cameron Brate went two games without a catch prior to Week 11, and then he had 10 catches for 73 yards against the Saints on 14 targets. I'd prefer Brate over Howard against the Falcons, but I would try to avoid both if you can.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 57 REYDS 385 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 The Ravens have allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this season, which were Ricky Seals-Jones in Week 4 and Tyler Eifert in Week 10. Maybe we could see Everett find the end zone this week, but I'd bet against it, especially since he hasn't scored since Week 7. He had one target in Week 11 against Chicago with one catch for 20 yards, and I'm worried about trusting anyone in this Rams' passing attack. Everett should be reserved in all leagues for his matchup in Week 13 against Arizona.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Ravens (at LAR) — 6.8 projected points

Sleepers

Browns (vs. MIA) — 12.9 projected points

Falcons (vs. TB) — 8.7 projected points

Lions (at WAS) — 11.9 projected points

Sit 'Em

Rams (vs. BAL) — 7.0 projected points

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 4th

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Seibert K CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -10.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 12th Nick Folk K NE New England • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NE -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 8th Matt Prater K DET Detroit • #5

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DET -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 5.6 K RNK 9th