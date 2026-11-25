With Aaron Rodgers benched and Justin Herbert (concussion) potentially out, here are some of the backup quarterbacks who might be starting in Week 12. This is a wild list and what some Fantasy managers are dealing with, especially in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Arizona: Josh Johnson

Indianapolis: Anthony Richardson

Chargers: DJ Uiagalelei

Miami: Kyle McCord

New England: Tommy DeVito

Philadelphia: Joe Milton III

Pittsburgh: Mason Rudolph

Along with that, you have Kirk Cousins, who started the season in Las Vegas and is now the starter in Minnesota, Jacoby Brissett, who started the season in Arizona and is now the starter in Baltimore, and J.J. McCarthy, who was in Minnesota this season and is now the starter for the Giants. There has been a lot of quarterback turnover this season due to injuries and poor play.

We'll see how these guys perform in Week 12, but Fantasy managers should be thankful if they have Cousins or McCarthy. And I'm excited to see what Richardson can do against the Giants, but he has a lot of prove before Fantasy managers can start him in one-quarterback leagues. Milton also has a great matchup at Dallas if you are desperate.

We know the Fantasy managers with Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen are loving life. And the Fantasy managers who drafted Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love and C.J. Stroud with late-round picks are loving their value.

When you look at that list, you also might feel great about starting Deshaun Watson, Geno Smith and Fernando Mendoza this week. All three could be top-12 Fantasy quarterbacks in Week 12.

It's been a crazy season for quarterbacks. And Week 12 could be wild with so many backups under center. I'm excited to see how it all unfolds.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL HOU -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2656 RUYDS 147 TD 23 INT 4 FPTS/G 24.8 Stroud continues to have a monstrous season heading into Week 12 against Baltimore, and he should be considered a top-three Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He has scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in seven games in a row, including his past three with at least 26.4 points. He's only failed to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points twice this season, and it was the two games Nico Collins missed in Weeks 2 and 3 with a hamstring injury. Collins is healthy against the Ravens, who have only allowed four quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and I'm expecting Stroud to add his name to that list. He should have another solid outing in Week 12. Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1788 RUYDS 335 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.6 Daniels is playing well in reality, but he's only scored more than 17.1 Fantasy points once in his past four games. I'm expecting a big Fantasy outing in Week 12 at Arizona, and he has top-five upside in all leagues. Only two quarterbacks this season -- Justin Herbert in Week 1 and Drew Lock in Week 9 -- have failed to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points against the Cardinals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. In the past two games, Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes each scored at least 25.7 Fantasy points, and I hope Daniels will be in that range this week. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2716 RUYDS 35 TD 21 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.8 Goff has played in five Thanksgiving Day games with the Lions, and he scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in each of the past four games. He also has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games against the Bears, including three in a row with at least 331 passing yards, and Chicago has allowed four of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.5 Fantasy points. Goff has also scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in four of five games in Detroit this season, and the lone time he failed to reach that total was in Week 8 against Minnesota. I like Goff as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2624 RUYDS 222 TD 25 INT 5 FPTS/G 27.1 I doubted Purdy in Week 11 against Minnesota, and he proved me wrong with 28.2 Fantasy points in a brutal matchup. I'm not doubting him again. Seattle is another tough matchup, but he already scored 20.2 Fantasy points against the Seahawks in Week 5. He's also scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three games against Seattle in the regular season, and I expect him to be in that range again in Week 12. Purdy is also averaging 28.8 Fantasy points in five games in San Francisco this season. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CHI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.1 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1727 RUYDS 156 TD 12 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.6 Williams was good but not great as the Start of the Week in Week 11 against New Orleans, and he failed to reach 20 Fantasy points for the third game in row. He only scored 18.3 Fantasy points, but he was 15-of-23 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, with 11 rushing yards. I'm expecting a shootout with the Lions, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and he scored at least 20.6 Fantasy points in two meetings against Detroit last season. I'm sure Ben Johnson wants to light up the scoreboard against his former team on Thanksgiving, and only Malik Willis and the combination of Drake Maye/Tommy DeVito failed to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points against the Lions this year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Cousins has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback since joining the Vikings with 19.4 Fantasy points or less in two games against Green Bay and San Francisco, but he should have the chance for a big outing in Week 12. He finally gets to play in Minnesota and against Atlanta in a revenge game since he played for the Falcons from 2024-25. It helps that Atlanta is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes combined for 80.9 Fantasy points against the Falcons in their past two games. Cousins should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough has only topped 20 Fantasy points twice in his past seven games, but I'm expecting him to be a low-end starter in Week 12 at Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed at least 20.6 Fantasy points to three of the past six opposing quarterbacks, and Shough should be chasing points against Joe Burrow. Shough is also averaging 25.7 Fantasy points in four road games this season, and he is averaging 36.7 rushing yards in his past three games against Cleveland, Carolina and Chicago. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. The Raiders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and a quarterback has thrown multiple touchdowns against Las Vegas in eight of the past nine games. Watson hasn't thrown a touchdown in four games in a row, but he has three games in a row with at least 308 passing yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns over that span and has run for at least 22 yards in seven of nine games. I like Watson as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2651 RUYDS 46 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.6 The last time Young faced Tampa Bay in Week 7 he was 14-of-27 passing for 163 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked five times and lost a fumble and scored just 7.4 Fantasy points. Young has scored 19.9 Fantasy points or less four times in his past five outings, and the Buccaneers have allowed just one quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points in their past four games and only three for the season. Young is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT DEN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1955 RUYDS 121 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.6 Nix was a huge letdown in Week 11 against Las Vegas with just 13.5 Fantasy points, and he snapped a streak of eight quarterbacks in a row throwing multiple touchdown passes against the Raiders. Nix has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just three times this season, and it's hard to trust him in one-quarterback leagues against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed just one quarterback this season to score more than 16 Fantasy points, and it was Joe Burrow, who did it twice. Burrow is the only quarterback with multiple passing touchdowns against the Steelers, and Nix has seven games this season with one touchdown or less. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1109 RUYDS 116 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 11.4 Mayfield surprisingly had his best game of the season in Week 11 at Detroit with 23.1 Fantasy points when he passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, along with 36 rushing yards. It's his only game this season with multiple touchdowns, and it's hard to trust him in any one-quarterback league, even against the Panthers. The Buccaneers will likely try to run on Carolina like they did in Week 7 behind Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell, and Mayfield was only 7-of-11 passing for 64 yards and one touchdown in that first meeting. I have little faith in Mayfield in Week 12, even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jacoby Brissett QB BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 2335 RUYDS 96 TD 12 INT 9 FPTS/G 15.8 Brissett has scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in each of his two starts with the Ravens against the Chargers and Panthers, and it's tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 12 at Houston. The Texans' defense has underperformed this season, but only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Houston in the past six games. I'm hesistant to start Brissett in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues given the matchup on the road.