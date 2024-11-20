Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2058 RUYDS 371 TD 16 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.3 Murray will hopefully stay hot coming off the bye in Week 11, and he has top-five upside in Week 12 against Seattle. Murray scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and the Seahawks have allowed six of the past seven quarterbacks to score at least 20.4 Fantasy points, including three in a row. Murray is also averaging 24.0 Fantasy points per game in his past six outings against Seattle.

Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV DEN -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2275 RUYDS 295 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.3 Nix was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 11 against Atlanta with a career-high 36.8 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in five of his past seven games, including two in a row. That streak started in Week 5 against Las Vegas when he scored 27.1 Fantasy points with 206 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 9 rushing yards and a touchdown, and I expect him to have another outstanding game against the Raiders in Week 12. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Las Vegas have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, including three in a row.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND DET -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2492 RUYDS 39 TD 21 INT 9 FPTS/G 21.4 Let's hope Goff doesn't have another down game on the road in Week 12 because his last two games away from Detroit haven't been good. He scored 11.6 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 9 and 11.8 points at Houston in Week 10 with five interceptions. In two previous road games at Dallas in Week 6 and at Minnesota in Week 7 he scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in both outings, so I'm counting on him to perform well here. The Colts have allowed at least 20.1 Fantasy points to two of the past three opposing quarterbacks, and Goff is worth trusting as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues.

Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2505 RUYDS 192 TD 26 INT 9 FPTS/G 25.9 Mayfield had his six-game streak with at least 22 Fantasy points snapped in Week 10 against San Francisco, but I expect him to get back on track coming off his bye in Week 11. Mike Evans (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 12 against the Giants, who have allowed at least 23.8 Fantasy points to two of the past four opposing quarterbacks. Mayfield has failed to score at least 20.8 Fantasy points just once this season when Evans was healthy.