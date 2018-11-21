Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 12! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on quarterbacks for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's quarterback.



Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks



Start 'Em 20.2 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston gets his job back from Ryan Fitzpatrick, and hopefully he will keep it for the rest of the season. And this is a good matchup to trust him against the 49ers (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV), who have allowed eight of 10 quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this year. This passing attack has also been successful all season. The Buccaneers team quarterbacks, which means the combination of Winston and Fitzpatrick, has scored the most Fantasy points on average of any team quarterback this year. They have the most passing yards (3,746) by more than 400, and their 28 total touchdowns are fourth behind Kansas City, Indianapolis and New Orleans. I like Winston as a top-five quarterback in Week 12. 24.2 projected points Tom Brady New England Patriots QB It's rare that we talk about Brady in this part of the column. But he's scored 17 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, which has caused his owners to panic. Don't worry, however, since this matchup with the Jets should cure his woes. He's averaging 24.2 Fantasy points per game in his past five outings against the Jets. And seven of the past eight quarterbacks against the Jets have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. He also should benefit with Rob Gronkowski (back) coming back after missing the past two games. Now, if Brady struggles this week, you can sound the panic alarm. But I'm buying back in with full confidence against the Jets. 21.2 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in six games in a row, and you should be excited to start him this week at Carolina. After some concern about his low pass attempts for most of this season, Wilson has averaged 32 attempts in his past three outings. He also has 150 rushing yards over that span. And the Panthers have allowed four of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and for the season, they allow an average of 23.2 Fantasy points per game. Look for Wilson to once again score at least 23 Fantasy points this week, which would make him a top-10 quarterback in Week 12. 20.6 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins had his best game with the Vikings in Week 2 at Green Bay with 41 Fantasy points when he passed for 425 yards, four touchdowns and one interception during a tie in overtime. He comes into the rematch having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and the Packers are dealing with several injuries on defense, including cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) missing the past two games. While Dalvin Cook should go off in this game, I'm still expecting Cousins to have a solid performance at home. 21.8 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB It wasn't a clean performance for Roethlisberger in Week 11 at Jacksonville, but he managed to finish the game with 24 Fantasy points. And he's now scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four road games in a row, so you don't have to worry about those dreaded home-road splits for Roethlisberger any longer. The Broncos have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 23 Fantasy points, and Philip Rivers just passed for 401 yards against Denver in Week 11. I'm expecting another quality outing from Roethlisberger on the road.

Sleepers

Lamar Jackson (vs. OAK): We're still waiting to find out if Jackson will remain the starter ahead of Joe Flacco (hip), but if that happens as expected, consider Jackson a great streaming option this week. He had 27 carries for 117 yards in Week 11 against Cincinnati and completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards with an interception. The Raiders should be an easy matchup for him, especially playing on the East Coast with a 1 p.m. start, and it would not be a surprise to see Jackson have a breakout game.

Baker Mayfield (at CIN): Mayfield went into the bye in Week 11 on a nice roll as a Fantasy quarterback. He scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including a season-best 28 points in Week 10 against Atlanta. This week he gets another favorable matchup against Cincinnati, which allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season at 27.2. Only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 22 Fantasy points against the Bengals.

Andy Dalton (vs. CLE): We're hoping the Bengals get A.J. Green (toe) back for this game, which will obviously help Dalton's outlook. And he played well in Week 11 at Baltimore with 22 Fantasy points in a tough matchup on the road without Green. In his past five games against the Browns, Dalton has 12 passing touchdowns and no interceptions, and he's averaging 25.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland over that span. This is a different Browns defense than in previous years, but three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against them.

Sit 'Em 19.6 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott had a disappointing game in Week 11 at Atlanta with just 14 Fantasy points, and he's now scored fewer than 20 points in two of his past three games. While he did score 21 Fantasy points at Washington in Week 7, the Redskins have held three of their past four opponents (Eli Manning, Fitzpatrick and Deshaun Watson) to 14 points or less. This feels like a low-scoring affair -- the over/under is 40.5 points, according to Las Vegas -- and Prescott is only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. 16.2 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB The Bears might not have Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) this week, but they do have their MVP, which is Khalil Mack. And this defense will make things tough on Stafford for the second time in the past three weeks. Stafford managed 18 Fantasy points at Chicago, but he was sacked six times. He's without Kerryon Johnson (knee) and Marvin Jones (knee), and has averaged just 11.7 Fantasy points since Golden Tate was traded to Philadelphia. I would avoid Stafford in most leagues this week. 17.6 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning has done a nice job of late with at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, but he's taken advantage of some great matchups over that span against Atlanta in Week 7, San Francisco in Week 10 and Tampa Bay in Week 11. This looks like a good matchup against the Eagles because of their decimated secondary, and it wouldn't be a shock if Manning played well. But Manning also has a terrible history in Philadelphia with an average of 262 passing yards in his past five games there with five touchdowns and seven interceptions, including one game with more than 20 Fantasy points over that span. And while four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against the Eagles, three of them were boosted by their rushing totals, with Cam Newton, Blake Bortles and Prescott all scoring at least four Fantasy points on the ground. Take those four points away from Bortles and Prescott and both finish at under 20 points. Manning is OK in two-quarterback leagues this week, but he's not a must-start option. 23.6 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB I consider Rivers more of a bust alert this week than a must-sit option, but I'm not expecting him to have a big game. The Cardinals are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed, mostly because teams don't throw on them. They allow an average of just 16.6 Fantasy points per game, and no quarterback has scored more than 23 points against them, including Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, Trubisky, Cousins and Wilson. Rivers has failed to score 20 Fantasy points just twice this season, but I expect minimal production from him this week. He's a low-end starting option at best in most one-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

I don't think you have to bench Rodgers in most leagues, but I don't expect him to have a big game against the Vikings. For starters, Rodgers has been mediocre on the road of late, averaging just 21.3 Fantasy points in three games at the Rams, Patriots and Seahawks. He was sacked nine times in those matchups, and he took four sacks against Minnesota in Week 2, which was his first game playing with his injured knee. He only scored 17 Fantasy points in that outing, but the Vikings have been tough against opposing quarterbacks when defensive end Everson Griffen has been on the field. In five games with Griffen, Minnesota has held Jimmy Garoppolo, Rodgers, Drew Brees, Stafford and Trubisky to an average of just 11.6 Fantasy points per game, with Rodgers scoring the most points. I'm hopeful Rodgers plays well this week, but I'm skeptical given the matchup.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 12? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.