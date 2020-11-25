Heading into Week 12 of the NFL season, how many backfields can you confidently predict the leader in carries for the upcoming week? It's probably more than you might initially think-- maybe as many as 25 teams, which is pretty surprising when you actually start to add them up. Of course, some of those situations don't provide much Fantasy upside even with one every-down back -- looking at you, Jets and Texans -- while plenty of the other ones have absolute must-start options, so there isn't much cause to spend much time thinking about them.
However, you still have the Bills, Colts, Broncos, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, and 49ers as teams with real questions about who will be the lead back. And it's unfortunate that those are all pretty excellent situations for running backs, with good offenses, run-heavy approaches, or both, because it limits the number of stand out Fantasy options. Obviously Alvin Kamara is a must-start option every week and Raheem Mostert will be if he is activated off IR for Week 12, but you've got tough decisions to make on the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon/Phillip Lindsay, Zack Moss, Ronald Jones, Darrell Henderson and a few other names here.
Jamey Eisenberg will walk you through some of those decisions as well as the rest of the toughest decisions with the Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for running back below:
Running Backs
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in four of their past five games, and Gallman comes into Week 12 having scored a touchdown in four games in a row, with five total touchdowns over that span. He's not doing as much in the passing game as I would like with only three catches for 34 yards on five targets in his past three outings, but he does have 32 carries in his past two games against Washington and Philadelphia.
IND Indianapolis • #28

I'll go back to Taylor this week after his performance against the Packers in Week 11 when he had 22 carries for 90 yards, as well as four catches for 24 yards on four targets. Of course, the last time the Colts played the Titans in Week 10 it was the Nyheim Hines show with 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, as well as five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Meanwhile, Taylor had seven carries for 12 yards in that game, along with two catches for 25 yards, and the Colts can easily go back to Hines -- or Jordan Wilkins. Maybe it's just that Taylor likes playing at home since he's averaging 13.6 PPR points in Indianapolis compared to 9.6 PPR points on the road, and I'll gamble that home cooking works for Taylor this week.
Gus Edwards RB
Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore

Edwards is starting against the Steelers with J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram both being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Edwards has now played three games this season with Ingram hurt or out, and he scored in all of them, including Week 8 against Pittsburgh when Edwards had 16 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Dobbins had 15 carries for 113 yards in that game, and we'll see if the Steelers run defense can slow down the Ravens this week. Also, in Week 17 last year with Ingram out with a calf injury, Edwards had 21 carries for 130 yards against Pittsburgh. I wish he did more in the passing game -- he has three catches for 42 yards on three targets in his past three games -- but Edwards should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues given his chance to start.
Mike Davis RB
Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina

Davis was solid as the Start of the Week in Week 11 against Detroit with 19 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He scored 15 PPR points, and it was the first time he had more than eight PPR points since Week 6. I expect him to build off that performance this week against the Vikings with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) still out. In Minnesota's past four games, four running backs have scored at least six PPR points with their receiving totals alone. In total, four running backs scored at least 12 PPR points over that span.
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32

Get Carson back in your lineup now that he's on track to play Monday night at Philadelphia after being out for the past four games with a knee injury. Prior to getting hurt in Week 7, Carson scored at least 19 PPR points in four of his first five games. And in the four games he missed, the Seahawks had a running back score at least 11 PPR points in each outing, including five touchdowns over that span. Carlos Hyde might still have a role in tandem with Carson, but Carson has at least 17 total touches in three of the five healthy games he's played this year.
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25

I'm giving Johnson one more chance to be at least a flex with his matchup against the Lions, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Since Week 7, Detroit has allowed 12 total touchdowns to running backs, and Johnson owes us after two dud performances against Cleveland and New England the past two games with David Johnson (concussion) out.
Zack Moss RB
Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo

Moss has scored three touchdowns in his past three games, and he should continue to be the better running back in Buffalo this week, ahead of Devin Singletary. This is a great matchup for Moss against the Chargers, who have allowed eight total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games.
James White RB
James White RB NE New England

White will be the primary pass-catching running back for the Patriots with Rex Burkhead (knee) out, and hopefully White plays like he did last week at Houston when he matched his season high in carries (five) and had his most targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (64) since Week 6. White has three games this season with more than five targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in all three outings.
Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers

There's a chance Austin Ekeler (hamstring) could play this week, which would obviously make it tough to trust Ballage. But if Ekeler is out again, consider Ballage a strong start in all leagues. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 12 catches for 61 yards on 15 targets in his past two outings. The Bills have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row prior to Week 12.
Salvon Ahmed RB
MIA Miami • #26

It doesn't appear like Myles Gaskin (knee) will return in Week 12, which means Ahmed will again be the lead running back for Miami against the Jets. In Week 11 at Denver, it was good to see the Dolphins use Ahmed in the passing game with five catches for 31 yards on six targets. He also added 12 carries for 43 yards, and this is consecutive games with at least 17 total touches. Gaskin had 126 total yards against the Jets in Week 6, and hopefully Ahmed has similar success this week.
DEN Denver • #25

Gordon and Phillip Lindsay were great in Week 11 against Miami, which was a surprise. Gordon had 15 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and Lindsay added 16 carries for 82 yards. However, prior to Week 11, Gordon averaged 6.8 PPR points in his previous four games, and he should struggle again this week against the Saints. New Orleans allows the fewest Fantasy points to running backs this season, and Gordon and Lindsay are both worth avoiding this week if you can.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Henderson is now fully entrenched in a three-headed backfield with Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown, and Henderson should not be started in most leagues. He's scored nine PPR points or less in five games in a row, which includes him scoring a touchdown in Week 10 against Seattle. Akers could start taking more work from Henderson, and Brown will still get touches as well. It's now been three games in a row where Henderson has nine touches or less.
Kenyan Drake RB
ARI Arizona • #41

It was great to see Drake get four catches for 31 yards on five targets in Week 11 at Seattle, and that was the most involved he's been in the passing game all season. We'll see if that continues this week against the Patriots, but we know Chase Edmonds will also be a factor. I'm still starting Drake as at least a flex option in all leagues, but the Patriots run defense has been tough the past three games against the Jets, Baltimore and Houston. Those three backfields combined for 48 carries for 144 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and no touchdowns, as well as 15 catches for 121 yards on 19 targets. Drake could be a disappointment this week if he doesn't score a touchdown.
TB Tampa Bay • #28

The good news for Fournette this week is the Buccaneers will likely be throwing the ball a lot, which is typically in his favor over Ronald Jones. The bad news is Fournette had three drops in Week 11 against the Rams, and he's scored 10 PPR points or less in four games in a row while averaging 7.8 PPR points over that span. I wouldn't be surprised if Jones had a good game this week against the Chiefs, who have allowed a rushing touchdown in three of their past four games. But Fournette is tough to trust since he has 10 touches or less in three games in a row.
CIN Cincinnati • #25

The past two games have been a struggle for Bernard with eight PPR points in each outing against Pittsburgh and Washington. He does have four catches in each game, and he's still worth using as at least a flex option this week in PPR, but he's someone to sit in non-PPR leagues. The Bengals offense could be ugly with Brandon Allen starting at quarterback for the injured Joe Burrow (knee), and the Giants defense should be able to contain Bernard coming off their bye.