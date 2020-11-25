Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYG -6 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 275 REC 13 REYDS 75 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in four of their past five games, and Gallman comes into Week 12 having scored a touchdown in four games in a row, with five total touchdowns over that span. He's not doing as much in the passing game as I would like with only three catches for 34 yards on five targets in his past three outings, but he does have 32 carries in his past two games against Washington and Philadelphia.

Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 518 REC 26 REYDS 227 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 I'll go back to Taylor this week after his performance against the Packers in Week 11 when he had 22 carries for 90 yards, as well as four catches for 24 yards on four targets. Of course, the last time the Colts played the Titans in Week 10 it was the Nyheim Hines show with 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, as well as five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Meanwhile, Taylor had seven carries for 12 yards in that game, along with two catches for 25 yards, and the Colts can easily go back to Hines -- or Jordan Wilkins. Maybe it's just that Taylor likes playing at home since he's averaging 13.6 PPR points in Indianapolis compared to 9.6 PPR points on the road, and I'll gamble that home cooking works for Taylor this week.

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 376 REC 3 REYDS 42 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.1 Edwards is starting against the Steelers with J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram both being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Edwards has now played three games this season with Ingram hurt or out, and he scored in all of them, including Week 8 against Pittsburgh when Edwards had 16 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Dobbins had 15 carries for 113 yards in that game, and we'll see if the Steelers run defense can slow down the Ravens this week. Also, in Week 17 last year with Ingram out with a calf injury, Edwards had 21 carries for 130 yards against Pittsburgh. I wish he did more in the passing game -- he has three catches for 42 yards on three targets in his past three games -- but Edwards should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues given his chance to start.

Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 3rd YTD Stats RUYDS 449 REC 49 REYDS 305 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.9 Davis was solid as the Start of the Week in Week 11 against Detroit with 19 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He scored 15 PPR points, and it was the first time he had more than eight PPR points since Week 6. I expect him to build off that performance this week against the Vikings with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) still out. In Minnesota's past four games, four running backs have scored at least six PPR points with their receiving totals alone. In total, four running backs scored at least 12 PPR points over that span.