I'm D'Andre Swift had somewhat of a down game in Week 11 at Minnesota, but he should bounce back this week against Pittsburgh. I still plan to use Swift as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues.

Swift had 21 carries against the Vikings for 90 yards, which is respectable, but he had no touchdowns and no catches on just one target. Kyle Monangai scored a rushing touchdown against Minnesota, and Swift's five-game streak of scoring at least 14.8 PPR points came to an end.

He doesn't have an easy matchup against the Steelers in Week 12, but four running backs in the past five games have scored at least 12 PPR points against Pittsburgh, including two in a row with Kimani Vidal in Week 10 and Chase Brown in Week 11. Swift also has at least 18 total touches in three of his past four games.

While Monangai's uptick in workload has become a problem for Swift, including scoring a touchdown in each of the past two games, I'm still confident in Swift in this contest. This is the type of game where the Bears should lean on him, and Swift has top-15 upside in the majority of leagues.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 348 REC 16 REYDS 190 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.4 Marks struggled in Week 11 at Tennessee with just 6.1 PPR points, but he should bounce back in Week 12 against the Bills. Buffalo is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and De'Von Achane and Sean Tucker combined for 74.5 PPR points against the Bills in the past two games. For the season, eight running backs have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Buffalo, and Marks has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 12. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 256 REC 13 REYDS 112 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Jones has taken over as the No. 1 running back for the Vikings, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three games in a row heading into Week 12 at Green Bay. This is a revenge game for Jones, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Packers, and he scored 17.9 PPR points at Green Bay in Week 4 last season, along with 11.7 PPR points against the Packers in Week 17. Green Bay has allowed four running backs to score at least 13.1 PPR points in the past four games, including Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary combining for 35 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns and five catches for 54 yards on five targets in Week 11. I like Jones as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DET -10.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 493 REC 15 REYDS 116 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.2 Montgomery has been tough to trust lately and has just one touchdown in his past five games. To put that in perspective, he scored 25 touchdowns in 28 games with the Lions prior to this season. But I'm going to lean on Montgomery as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 12 against the Giants, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Giants have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, including five in their past four games. Jahmyr Gibbs should crush the Giants, but Montgomery should also do well since the Lions are favored by 10.5 points at home. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN SEA -13.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 606 REC 14 REYDS 127 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.1 Walker finally had a solid game in Week 11 at the Rams with 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 44 yards on three targets. This was his first touchdown since Week 3, and it was his most receiving yards of the season. Mike Macdonald said Monday that "Ken's showing that he's earning more opportunities to get the ball," and we hope that happens against the Titans, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Seven running backs have scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season, with 14 total touchdowns, and Walker should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. I also like Zach Charbonnet as a flex given the matchup, but this should be the Walker show if Macdonald is true to his word. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 460 REC 31 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 For the season, the Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But since Week 7, a span of five games, Atlanta is No. 1 in that category, and six running backs have scored at least 12.7 PPR points against the Falcons over that span, with eight total touchdowns. Kamara had one of his best games of the season prior to the Saints' bye in Week 11 with 14.5 PPR points at Carolina in Week 10, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 12. He also has scored at least 15.9 PPR points in three games in a row against the Falcons prior to this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 36 REYDS 204 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Jaylen Warren (ankle) could play in Week 12 at Chicago, but if he's out, then Gainwell would be a must-start Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Warren missed Week 4 against Minnesota, and Gainwell scored 31.4 PPR points with 25 total touches for 134 total yards and two touchdowns. And after Warren left Week 11 against Cincinnati, Gainwell finished with 29.5 PPR points with 16 total touches for 105 total yards and two touchdowns. Even if Warren plays, you can use Gainwell as a flex in PPR since he has at least four catches in two of his past three games. But Gainwell could be a star if Warren is unable to play against the Bears. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 220 REC 11 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 Josh Jacobs (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, and Matt LaFleur called Jacobs "day-to-day" after he was injured in Week 11 at the Giants. If Jacobs can't play in Week 12 against Minnesota, then Wilson would be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Wilson finished the Giants game with 11 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 9 yards on one target. He has three games this season with at least 11 total touches in a reserve role behind Jacobs, and Wilson scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each outing. This isn't an easy matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But six guys have scored at least 13 PPR points against Minnesota this season, and I'll take my chances with Wilson as a starter in most leagues if Jacobs is out. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 8 REYDS 61 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.2 Tuten injured his ankle in Week 11 against the Chargers, but he was able to practice Wednesday and should play in Week 12 at Arizona. He is worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues against the Cardinals, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Prior to leaving in Week 11, Tuten had more carries than Travis Etienne (15-12) at that point in the game, and Tuten finished with 74 rushing yards and a touchdown. I would still use Etienne as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but Tuten can also have another productive outing as long as he's healthy. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 16 REYDS 169 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Stevenson (toe) is expected to return in Week 12 against Cincinnati from a three-game absence, and he should be considered a flex option in the majority of leagues. TreVeyon Henderson should be considered a must-start Fantasy running back, even with Stevenson back, but this matchup against the Bengals should allow both running backs to have success. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four times this season, a pair of backfield mates scored at least 11.5 PPR points against the Bengals, including Jacksonville in Week 2, Denver in Week 4, Detroit in Week 5, and the Jets in Week 8. Henderson will hopefully remain the star, but Stevenson can also perform well in this matchup.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Sean Tucker RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 235 REC 7 REYDS 30 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.4 The first problem for Tucker is Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) can return this week, and he practiced again Wednesday. If Irving plays, then Tucker will most likely be in a reserve role, even though he should be at least No. 2 on the depth chart ahead of Rachaad White. The other problem for Tucker is the Rams defense is much tougher than the Bills, who Tucker destroyed in Week 11 for 34 PPR points. Prior to facing Buffalo, Tucker scored 10.2 PPR points at New Orleans in Week 8 and 6.1 PPR points against New England in Week 10, and that's the level of production you should expect from Tucker this week, whether Irving plays or not. The Rams are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Tucker should struggle in this matchup. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 336 REC 18 REYDS 138 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Tracy easily had his best game of the season in Week 11 against Green Bay with 19 carries for 88 yards and four catches for 51 yards on four targets. Hopefully, interim coach Mike Kafka will continue to lean on Tracy, but he has a brutal matchup in Week 12 at Detroit. The Lions are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only four guys this season have scored at least 12 PPR points, including none since Week 4. Devin Singletary will also impact Tracy's production, and I would consider both Giants' running backs as flex options at best in Week 12 at Detroit. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 12 REYDS 86 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.1 Emari Demcercado (ankle) is out for the Cardinals in Week 12 against Jacksonville, but Trey Benson (knee) could be activated off injured reserve. If Benson plays, then it will be tough to trust Knight in the majority of leagues, but I'd be skeptical of Knight even if Benson remains out. While Knight has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in four of six games without Benson, including three rushing touchdowns, this is a tough matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only two running backs have rushed for touchdowns against Jacksonville this season, and one since Week 5. Knight, if Benson remains out, is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues.