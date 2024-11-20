We have two prominent running backs in a slump with Kyren Williams and Aaron Jones. Fantasy managers are frustrated with both, but can they break out of their recent funk in Week 12?

Let's start with Williams, who has scored 11.2 PPR points or less in three games in a row, including a season-low 8.6 PPR points in Week 11 at New England. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8, and he has a brutal matchup in Week 12 against Philadelphia.

The Eagles are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have allowed just three touchdowns to running backs all season. But hopefully, Williams will make some plays in the passing game to help his production.

He didn't have a target against the Patriots, but prior to that, he caught five passes for 20 yards on six targets in Week 10 against Miami. He also caught five passes for 19 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in a tough matchup against Minnesota in Week 8.

I've lowered expectations for Williams in this matchup with Philadelphia, but I'm still starting him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Despite his recent woes, he's still getting at least 15 total touches each week, and his workload -- hopefully in the passing game -- is hard to overlook.

For Jones, he has scored 12.2 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. He suffered a rib injury in Week 10 at Jacksonville, which could be part of the problem, and he just had a season-low 5.3 PPR points in Week 11 at Tennessee.

Cam Akers has started to cut into Jones' workload with at least 12 total touches in each of the past two games, which is something to consider. And you have to hope that the 29-year-old Jones is not slowing down as the season goes on.

He has a favorable matchup in Week 12 at Chicago, which is why I still like him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. But I'm worried about Jones moving forward if he doesn't do well against the Bears.

Let's hope that the slump ends here for Williams and Jones. If not, we might have a big problem with both as the Fantasy playoffs are approaching.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 545 REC 18 REYDS 117 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 The last time we saw Tracy in Week 10 against Carolina, he had a solid performance ruined by a late fumble. But he scored 15.4 PPR points against the Panthers, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in four of five games this season where he had double digits in carries. He should get plenty of work in Week 12 against Tampa Bay, and hopefully, new Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito involves Tracy more in the passing game. The Buccaneers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs in the past five games have scored at least 13.8 PPR points. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -6 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 306 REC 37 REYDS 291 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.9 I like White and Bucky Irving as top 20 running backs this week, and both are worth starting against the Giants. At least one running back has scored at least 13.1 PPR points against the Giants in seven games in a row, but the Buccaneers duo have the potential to each reach that total in Week 12. White has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in four games in a row, including two outings with at least 19 PPR points over that span. And Irving has scored at least 15.4 PPR points in four of his past five games. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 708 REC 21 REYDS 182 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 Harris is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues heading into Thursday's game against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed a running back to score at least 12.9 PPR points in three games in a row, but Taysom Hill also had seven carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns in Week 11. Harris has scored at least 13.3 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he scored at least 12.6 PPR points in three of his past five meetings against the Browns. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 585 REC 28 REYDS 118 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.8 Stevenson has scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games against the Dolphins, including Week 5, when he had 12 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 3 yards on four targets. Stevenson also comes into Week 12, having scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of his past four games overall. Miami is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 11 running backs have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against the Dolphins this season. Stevenson is a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR KC -11 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 509 REC 14 REYDS 116 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.2 We'll see if Isiah Pacheco (leg) returns in Week 12 at Carolina, and that will determine the outlook for Hunt in the majority of leagues. If Pacheco is active, then I still like Hunt as at least a flex option, but Hunt has top-10 upside if Pacheco remains out. Hunt had a down game in Week 11 at Buffalo with just six PPR points, but prior to that, he scored at least 13.3 PPR points in five games in a row. The Panthers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Carolina in every game this season. For the year, 14 running backs have scored at least 12.1 PPR points against the Panthers, so this should be a big week for Hunt if Pacheco is out.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. I'm not sure what Sean Payton will do with Williams and Audric Estime in Week 12 against the Raiders, but both have sleeper appeal. I like Williams as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, with Estime more of a flex. Williams was great in Week 11 against Atlanta, with nine carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 28 yards on five targets. And he had 13 carries for 61 yards and five catches for 50 yards on six targets in Week 5 against the Raiders. Las Vegas is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 13.3 PPR points against the Raiders in every game this season. Ameer Abdullah RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. On Wednesday, Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) did not practice, so we could be looking at Abduallah in a featured role for the Raiders in Week 12 against Denver. His best game of the season actually came against the Broncos in Week 5 when he had five carries for 42 yards, a touchdown, and three catches for 9 yards. He also had three catches for 16 yards, a touchdown on three targets, and one carry for 1 yard in Week 11 at Miami when Mattison and White were injured. Most of Abdullah's production will likely come in the passing game, and Denver has allowed eight running backs to score at least 6.8 PPR points this season with just their receiving totals alone. He's worth using as a flex option in all leagues. Austin Ekeler RB WAS Washington • #30

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Brian Robinson Jr. is my Start of the Week, but I also like Ekeler as a flex option in all leagues. He comes into Week 12 having scored at least 17.3 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has eight games this season with at least 10.2 PPR points. In Week 11 at Philadelphia, Ekeler made a huge impact in the passing game with eight catches for 89 yards on nine targets, and he should be a nice complement to Robinson in this matchup. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ford made an impact in the passing game for the Browns in Week 11 at New Orleans, and he could do something similar Thursday night against the Steelers. Against the Saints, Ford had four catches for 29 yards on four targets. Pittsburgh just allowed Justice Hill to catch four passes for 28 yards on seven targets in Week 11, and five running backs have caught at least four passes against the Steelers this season. In two games against Pittsburgh last season, Ford combined for 28 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. He's worth using as a flex in Week 12. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Warren is worth using as a flex option in all leagues Thursday night at Cleveland. He has scored at least 7.9 PPR points in four games in a row, including the past two outings against Washington and Baltimore, with at least 9.5 PPR points. He had a season-high four catches for 27 yards on four targets in Week 11 against Baltimore, and hopefully, he continues to see more action in the passing game. Warren should again prove to be a solid complement to Najee Harris in this matchup on the road.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 I thought Chubb had the chance to play well in Week 11 at New Orleans, but he finished with 11 carries for 50 yards and no targets. He only played 22 snaps because Kevin Stefanski didn't want to overwork him with Thursday's game, so we'll see what kind of workload Chubb gets against the Steelers. He's now gone three games in a row with 5.2 PPR points or less, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. Pittsburgh has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in seven games in a row, so there's a chance for Chubb to do well if he finds the end zone. But I can only trust him as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -10.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 402 REC 26 REYDS 172 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Dowdle has struggled in two games without Dak Prescott (hamstring), and now the Cowboys offensive line is banged up heading into Week 12 against Washington. Dowdle has combined for 14 PPR points in his past two outings against Philadelphia and Houston, and it was disappointing to see him get just five catches for 9 yards on eight targets combined over that span. The Commanders run defense isn't a difficult matchup, but Dan Quinn should know how to limit what Dallas wants to do as the former defensive coordinator. Dowdle is just a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -11 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 818 REC 30 REYDS 124 TD 7 FPTS/G 16.2 Hubbard is more of a bust alert than a must-sit running back, but this could be a tough week for him for two reasons. For starters, this is the worst matchup for any running back since the Chiefs are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position. Only four running backs have scored touchdowns against Kansas City this season, and the Chiefs should be able to focus on stopping Hubbard since he's Carolina's best offensive weapon. But we also know the Panthers plan to use Jonathon Brooks for the first time this year, and we'll see how much work the rookie running back gets in tandem with Hubbard. He's still worth starting as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues, but I'm worried about Hubbard's production in this matchup, along with the presence of Brooks. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 681 REC 30 REYDS 168 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.3 Pollard is more of a bust alert than a must-sit running back, and he does benefit if Tyjae Spears (concussion) is out for Week 12 against the Texans. But this is a brutal matchup for him since Houston is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Pollard has been bothered by an injured foot the past two weeks, and he has just 13 total touches in each of his past two games against the Chargers and Minnesota, combining for 15.2 PPR points over that span. Consider Pollard a low-end No. 2 running back in most leagues for Week 12.