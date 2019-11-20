Play

Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls for wide receiver.

There are a lot questions for wide receiver in Week 12, though thankfully the bye weeks won't be too hard to navigate. In fact, the bye comes at a pretty good time for Tyreek Hill and Adam Thielen, both of whom will enjoy the extra week to recover from injuries. That's good news for those of you who will need them for the stretch run.

Unfortunately, things aren't quite so rosy around the league. JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee/concussion) seems unlikely to play this week; Julio Jones was out of practice Wednesday with a foot injury, with one reporter saying he had a "noticeable limp"; Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) were all held out of practice Wednesday. And that's not even the half of it. At least T.Y. Hilton might be back Thursday from the calf injury that has cost him three weeks — might. 

We'll help you sort through it all, with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver here — and running back here and quarterback here — as well as Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview, with projections, matchup notes, and more. With our help, you'll find everything you need, even in an ugly week. 

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receivers
Start 'Em
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
13th
OWNED
98%
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
64
REYDS
614
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.4
Ridley finally had the big game we were waiting for in Week 11 at Carolina with eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It snapped a three-game skid without him finding the end zone, and he should have the chance for another big outing in Week 12 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Ridley scored against Tampa Bay in one of two meetings with the Buccaneers last year. Along with Julio Jones, I also like Russell Gage as a sleeper this week.
headshot-image
Jarvis Landry WR
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA CLE -10.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
20th
WR RNK
14th
OWNED
97%
YTD Stats
REC
49
TAR
84
REYDS
695
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.3
This should be the breakout game for Odell Beckham against the Dolphins, and Landry should continue to play well in the revenge game against his former team. He's scored a touchdown in three games in a row coming into Week 12, and he has four games in a row with at least 11 PPR points. The Dolphins are No. 2 in the NFL with 16 touchdowns allowed to receivers, and Landry and Beckham should have the chance to both finish as top 10 Fantasy options in Week 12.
headshot-image
Allen Robinson WR
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG CHI -6 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
28th
WR RNK
12th
OWNED
99%
YTD Stats
REC
57
TAR
86
REYDS
633
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.4
Robinson struggled as expected in Week 11 against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams, finishing with four catches for 15 yards on six targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row, and he's been at five PPR points or less in two of his past three games. But he should break out of his funk this week against the Giants. In their past five games, the Giants have allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 95 receiving yards. Robinson could be a top 10 Fantasy receiver against the Giants at home.
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK OAK -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
22nd
WR RNK
16th
OWNED
85%
YTD Stats
REC
53
TAR
73
REYDS
562
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.3
Crowder is hot coming into Week 12 against the Raiders. He's scored in three games in a row and has 18 catches for 240 yards on 23 targets over that span. This week, he's facing a Raiders secondary that has allowed 57 catches for 905 yards and four touchdowns to receivers in their past five games, with five guys either scoring a touchdown or gaining at least 100 receiving yards over that span. Crowder has excelled as the slot receiver for Adam Gase this year.
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -10.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
10th
WR RNK
17th
OWNED
86%
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
72
REYDS
604
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.9
Parker is having a breakout season for the Dolphins and continues to produce in tough matchups. He just had seven catches for 135 yards on 10 targets against Buffalo in Week 11, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in seven games in a row. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in five of those outings, and he should be trustworthy at this point heading into Week 12 against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed seven receivers to score at least 10 PPR points in the past five games, with five touchdowns allowed to the position over that span.
Sleepers
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
14.5
WR RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
64
REYDS
614
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.4
Metcalf continues to produce on a weekly basis, and he should play well again this week against the Eagles. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has three touchdowns over that span as well. He's now facing an Eagles defense that allows the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the year.
headshot-image
James Washington WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN PIT -6.5 O/U 39
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
10
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
43
REYDS
369
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.8
We'll see if JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) or Diontae Johnson (concussion) are able to play this week for the Steelers, but if one or both are out, Washington will be thrust into a prominent role against the Bengals, who have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in the past four games.
headshot-image
Taylor Gabriel WR
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG CHI -6 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
45
REYDS
334
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.3
Gabriel has scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two outings and at least nine PPR points in four games in a row. He just had seven catches for 57 yards on 14 targets in Week 11 at the Rams, and now he faces a Giants secondary that has allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 95 receiving yards in their past five games.
headshot-image
Hunter Renfrow WR
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ OAK -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
7.4
WR RNK
41st
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
48
REYDS
365
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.7
Renfrow has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he's done a nice job stepping up as the No. 2 receiver behind Tyrell Williams. Now, Renfrow is also behind Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs, but Renfrow can be a No. 3 receiver in PPR in Week 12 at the Jets, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the year.
headshot-image
Mohamed Sanu WR
NE New England • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL NE -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
8.1
WR RNK
37th
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
65
REYDS
421
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.7
Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are hurt, so we could see Harry getting a bigger role in just his second game this season. He made his debut in Week 11 at the Eagles with three catches for 18 yards on four targets, and this week he's facing a Cowboys defense that has allowed three touchdowns to receivers in their past three games.
Sit 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN BUF -4 O/U 37.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
12.9
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
85
REYDS
817
TD
4
FPTS/G
15.7
Stefon Diggs (23 PPR points) and Landry (17 PPR points) have beat up Denver's secondary the past two weeks, but I expect Brown to struggle if he matches up with cornerback Chris Harris. Brown is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, and he just dominated the Dolphins in Week 11 with 34 PPR points. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in seven games in a row, but he's only scored a touchdown in three games this year -- two of them coming against Miami. He's a low-end starter in all leagues, but he could struggle with Harris in this matchup.
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 39
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
58
TAR
93
REYDS
598
TD
1
FPTS/G
12
It was a disaster for Boyd in Week 11 at Oakland with one catch for no yards on three targets, and he added one carry for 10 yards. He's now gone five games in a row without a touchdown, and he only has one touchdown on the season. In Week 4 at Pittsburgh, he was held to three catches for 33 yards on six targets, and this secondary should make things tough on Boyd, especially with Ryan Finley under center. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week.
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
56
REYDS
566
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.1
Lions cornerback Darius Slay will likely make things tough on McLaurin this week after Slay was able to limit Amari Cooper in Week 11 to three catches for 38 yards on eight targets. McLaurin was OK against the Jets in Week 11 with three catches for 69 yards on four targets, and he had a 67-yard reception negated by a holding penalty. But that matchup was much easier than what McLaurin could be dealing with this week against Slay. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues this week.
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR BAL -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
9
WR RNK
40th
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
51
REYDS
477
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.3
Brown is the type of receiver that typically presents problems for Ramsey because of his size and speed, but I still think you want to avoid Brown this week. Despite Lamar Jackson having a MVP-caliber season, Brown hasn't done much to help, scoring just once in his past three games. He's been at four targets in each of his past three outings, and he's been under 50 receiving yards in two of his past three games. With Ramsey likely in coverage, Brown should not be trusted in most formats.
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
9.6
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
45
REYDS
402
TD
1
FPTS/G
9
Cooks is expected to return this week after being out for the past two games with a concussion. However, you should likely avoid him in all leagues with a tough matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Cooks hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and he only has three games this season with double digits in PPR, with the last one coming in Week 4. Hopefully, Cooks will be fine with any injuries moving forward, but he's not someone to start in most leagues in Week 12.
Bust Alert
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
13.2
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
79
REYDS
886
TD
7
FPTS/G
18.1
You're likely not sitting Cooper in most leagues, and I'll likely still rank him just inside my top 24, indicating he's a potential starter. But this could be a rough week for him at New England. He just struggled through a tough matchup at Detroit against Slay with only three catches for 38 yards on eight targets. His knee and ankle injuries continue to be a problem, and now he has to deal with Patriots' cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Only two receivers have scored double digits in Fantasy points in non-PPR leagues against New England this year, which was Steven Sims on a touchdown run for Washington in Week 5, as well as Golden Tate scoring the lone receiving touchdown against the Patriots in Week 6. It could be a bad day for Cooper, and I like Michael Gallup better than him this week, although not by much. Both are low-end starters in this matchup.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories