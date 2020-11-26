With just two or three weeks left until the Fantasy Football playoffs, who can you trust at wide receiver? There's no shortage of viable starting options at the position, of course -- 38 different wide receivers are averaging at least 13 PPR points per game, compared to just 24 at running back -- but there is also a remarkable amount of parity at the position. The gap between No. 38 (D.J. Chark) and No. 16 (Chase Claypool) is less than 3.0 Fantasy points per game.

And the gap in any given week is usually a lot smaller. Over the last five weeks (four games), Chark has outscored Claypool twice. That's just one small example, but it highlights how many wide receivers are viable plays in any given week. You might have as many as five guys to choose from for two WR spots and a flex, so you'll always run the risk of leaving points on the board.

We'll help you make the right decisions. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver in Week 12.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIN -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 59 REYDS 848 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.6 Jefferson has been the best rookie wide receiver this year in the NFL, and he's putting up tremendous stats with Adam Thielen on the field. There's a chance Thielen (illness) is out this week after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so hopefully that leads to more targets for Jefferson. He's had three games this season with more than five targets, and he's scored at least 21 PPR points in all three. Jefferson should be considered a starter in all leagues even if Thielen plays. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 51 REYDS 465 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.1 I like all three Tampa Bay receivers this week with Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Godwin. Evans and Godwin are must-start Fantasy receivers in all leagues, and Brown is a low-end starter in PPR and a flex in non-PPR. For Godwin, he's scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. While Brown has taken targets from Godwin and made him seemingly less valuable as a Fantasy option, he still had 10 targets in Week 11 against the Rams. I expect Tampa Bay to be throwing a lot in this game, and all three receivers should be successful. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 80 REYDS 863 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 I like all three Carolina wide receivers this week with Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel and Moore. Moore is a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, while Anderson is a starter in PPR and a flex in non-PPR. Samuel is more of a flex option in both leagues, but all three of them are in play against this inexperienced Minnesota secondary. The Vikings allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to receivers and second-most touchdowns to the position (17). Moore has scored at least 14 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and he should do well again this week with Teddy Bridgewater (knee) back for Carolina. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 65 REYDS 523 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 In their past four games, the Jets have allowed opposing wide receivers from Buffalo, Kansas City, New England and the Chargers to catch 78 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns on 104 targets. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points, including five with at least 22 PPR points. Parker hasn't been great with Tua Tagovailoa starting for the Dolphins, but the two have connected for two touchdowns in the past four games. Parker also has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and there have been 15 receivers with at least seven targets against the Jets this year. Of those 15, 10 have scored at least 11 PPR points. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET HOU -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 73 REYDS 634 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 Cooks didn't have a great game in Week 11 against New England, but he was once again solid with four catches for 85 yards on five targets. He has now scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed five receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in the past two games against Washington and Carolina, and Cooks and Will Fuller should add to that total this week. It doesn't help that the Lions will be without rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) this week as well.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 302 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Pittman is emerging as the best receiver for the Colts and has scored 34 PPR points in his past two games. Included in that was his outing in Week 10 at Tennessee when he had seven catches for 101 yards on eight targets, as well 21 yards on the ground, and hopefully he has similar production in the rematch this week. He has 18 targets in his past three games, and he's building solid rapport with Philip Rivers. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYG -6 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 295 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Shepard comes off his bye with a great matchup against the Bengals, who are tied for third in touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 14. Shepard has at least six targets in every healthy game he's played this year, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past four outings. Shepard and Darius Slayton should be considered sleepers in Week 12 as No. 3 Fantasy receivers. Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 443 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.4 Agholor has been the best Fantasy receiver for the Raiders this season, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his past seven games. He just had six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Chiefs in Week 11, and he has a great matchup in Week 12 at Atlanta. The Falcons allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Agholor can be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 67 REYDS 642 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 It appears like John Brown (ankle) will be out this week against the Chargers, and that should be a good thing for Beasley. He's been successful with or without Brown in the lineup, having scored at least 11 PPR points in seven of 10 games this year. However, in the two games Brown has missed in Week 5 at Tennessee and Week 7 at the Jets, Beasley has a combined 17 catches for 165 yards on 18 targets. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 425 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.4 It appears like Sam Darnold (shoulder) will play this week, which should help Crowder get back to being a reliable Fantasy receiver. In his past two starts with Joe Flacco, Crowder had three catches for 42 yards on five targets. But in three previous games with Darnold, Crowder had 33 targets for 22 catches, 268 yards and a touchdown, and he scored 11 PPR points at Miami in Week 6. Crowder will be at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Darnold is back.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -6 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 71 REYDS 629 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.1 Maybe Brandon Allen will be good for Higgins as the replacement quarterback for Joe Burrow (knee). Or Allen could be awful, and Higgins could struggle. I'm not going to risk it this week against the Giants, who could use cornerback James Bradberry to shadow the rookie, even though he's been fantastic. Higgins comes into Week 12 with at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has at least nine targets in three games in a row. I'll still use Tyler Boyd as a low-end starter in all leagues, but Higgins and A.J. Green make me nervous. Hopefully, I'm wrong, and Allen to Higgins will be a strong connection this week and for the rest of the season. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE ARI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 52 REYDS 477 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8 Kirk has been a disappointment for the past two games with a combined 15 PPR points against Buffalo and Seattle. He has 12 targets over that span for eight catches, 77 yards and no touchdowns. Prior to that, Kirk had scored at least 20 PPR points in three games in a row, and hopefully he gets back to that level of production. But this week could be a problem for Kirk against a good New England secondary. Along with Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson has been doing a nice job against opposing receivers, and Kirk could have a bad game in Week 12 on the road, especially if he doesn't score. I'm still starting Kirk as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but he's not a must-start option this week. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 56 REYDS 563 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 ick has been Denver's best receiver this season, and he should be added in all leagues where available. But this isn't the week to use him as a starter. While he does have a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in five of his past seven games -- and the two outings where he failed to reach that mark he got hurt (Week 7) or was ejected (Week 10) -- he should have minimal production against the Saints. Only one receiver has scored against New Orleans in the past three games, which was Brandon Aiyuk in Week 10, and Aiyuk and Calvin Ridley are the lone receivers with more than 64 receiving yards over that span. Patrick and Jerry Jeudy can still be low-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week, but I would prefer to avoid them against the Saints. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 52 REYDS 503 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 Williams has been great of late with at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, but he could struggle in a matchup with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White this week. While White hasn't been as dominant in 2020 as he was in 2019, he should still make things tough on Williams, who did have only five PPR points in his last road game at Miami in Week 10. Williams is likely a touchdown-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 59 REYDS 431 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Brown scored in his first meeting with the Steelers in Week 8, but he only had one catch for 3 yards on two targets. He's now gone five games in a row with single digits in PPR points, including no catches on three targets in Week 11 against Tennessee. The Ravens keep talking about getting Brown more involved, but we haven't seen it since Week 5 when he had 10 targets against the Bengals. Even though the Steelers are among the league leaders in touchdowns allowed to receivers with 13, it's difficult to trust Brown in most formats given his recent level of play.