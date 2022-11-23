There are no byes to deal with, but three early Thanksgiving games plus an array of injuries impacting Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, Cooper Kupp, Mecole Hardman, Jerry Jeudy, Rondale Moore and others will make for some challenges for Fantasy managers.
Wide Receivers
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Lockett and DK Metcalf are both worth starting in all leagues for Week 12 against the Raiders. Lockett comes into this game having scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he only has two games this season with fewer than 11 PPR points, which means he has a safe floor. Metcalf has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span, and he's averaging 13.0 PPR points in three home games this year. The Raiders have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points against them this season, and Lockett and Metfalf should both do well in this matchup.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Godwin finally scored in Week 10 against Seattle, and hopefully that will start a streak of him continuing to find the end zone. He has at least eight targets and six catches in five games in a row, and he has at least 71 receiving yards in three games over that span. He should have a floor of 13 PPR points on a weekly basis, and his ceiling should continue to rise with Tampa Bay coming off a bye in Week 11. The Browns have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, which should bode well for Godwin and Mike Evans in this matchup on the road.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Aiyuk needed to score to save his Fantasy production in Week 11 at Arizona, but his two touchdowns on two catches for 20 yards with four targets allowed him to score at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row. The 49ers have a lot of mouths to feed with Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, but Aiyuk had at least six targets in four games in a row prior to Week 11, which will hopefully be the norm. The Saints could get Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) back this week, which might be a problem for Aiyuk, but he's worth trusting as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues given his recent stretch of production. New Orleans has allowed five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five games, which bodes well for Samuel also playing well in this matchup.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Pittman had a tough matchup in Week 11 against Philadelphia but still managed six catches for 75 yards on seven targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Steelers. It would be great if he scored a touchdown for just the second time since Week 1, but Pittsburgh allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, which should mean good things for Pittman and Parris Campbell. I like Pittman as a No. 2 receiver in PPR, with Campbell as a high-end No. 3 receiver/flex.
NE New England • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Meyers let us down in Week 11 against the Jets with just four catches for 52 yards on six targets, and he's now gone two games in a row with nine PPR points or less. But I'm expecting him to rebound this week against the Vikings, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 12 receivers to score at least 13 PPR points against Minnesota, and Meyers should see an uptick in targets in this matchup on the road. In four road games this season, Meyers is averaging 14.5 PPR points per game. He should be considered a No. 2 PPR receiver this week.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Peoples-Jones just continues to produce, scoring at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row after he had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against Buffalo in Detroit. We should see him in that range again in Week 12 against the Buccaneers, who have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, with five touchdowns over that span. Amari Cooper is a must-start receiver in this matchup, especially since the game is in Cleveland, and Peoples-Jones should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues as well.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll continue to monitor the thumb injury for Dortch, but he should have the chance for a prominent role if healthy against the Chargers since Rondale Moore (groin) has been ruled out for Week 12. And the status for Marquise Brown (foot) is up in the air, but even if Brown plays we should see Dortch play in the slot, which is great. Remember, Dortch started the season as the slot receiver for the Cardinals when Moore was out with a hamstring injury, and Dortch scored at least 13 PPR points in each of the first three games. Then on Monday, after Moore was injured on the opening drive against San Francisco, Dortch stepped in and finished with nine catches for 103 yards on 10 targets. He has the chance to be a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if he's able to play without any restrictions, especially with Kyler Murray (hamstring) expected to return.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mike Williams (ankle) might be able to play in Week 12 at Arizona, but hopefully Palmer continues to have a prominent role even with Williams and Keenan Allen on the field. Palmer was amazing in Week 11 against Kansas City in the game where Williams re-injured his ankle, finishing with eight catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Palmer has scored at least 13 PPR points in five of six games this season when he has at least eight targets, so hopefully Justin Herbert continues to lean on Palmer whether Williams plays or not.
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
On Wednesday, JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced but remained in the concussion protocol, and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was out. With Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve, any absence for Smith-Schuster or Toney should put Moore in a good spot to be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 12 against the Rams. After Toney was hurt in Week 11 against the Chargers with Smith-Schuster already sidelined, Moore ended up leading the Chiefs in targets with six and finished with five catches for 63 yards. Hopefully that's a sign of things to come, and he could really benefit if either Smith-Schuster or Toney is out for this week.
BAL Baltimore • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We'll keep an eye on Lamar Jackson (hip) to make sure he's OK, but he seems to like Robinson as his No. 1 receiver. He just had a huge game in Week 11 against Carolina with nine catches for 128 yards on nine targets and now has at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. There's always the chance he disappears because Mark Andrews goes off or the run game is clicking in Baltimore, but Robinson appears to be the most competent receiver for the Ravens with Rashod Bateman (foot) out. And the Jaguars have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past five games, with eight touchdowns over that span. Robinson is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Moore will hopefully benefit with Sam Darnold under center, but it's hard to trust him in a matchup against the Broncos and likely cornerback Patrick Surtain. Moore, with the combination of P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield, has just three touchdowns on the season and seven games with nine PPR points or less, including three in a row. Denver is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only three receivers have scored touchdowns against the Broncos this year.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
George Pickens is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games. Johnson has scored 10 PPR points or less in five games in a row and is still searching for his first touchdown on the season. The matchup isn't easy against the Colts, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, although that's a little deceiving when you look at their opponents. That being said, it's not like Johnson has been producing against easy competition either, so he's difficult to trust as even a No. 3 PPR receiver on Monday night.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cooks will get a new quarterback in Kyle Allen this week with Davis Mills getting benched, and we'll see if that improves what has been a disappointing season for Cooks. He wasn't awful in Week 11 against Washington with three catches for 70 yards on six targets, but he's now scored 10 PPR points or less in four of his past five outings. He also has just one touchdown on the year. The Dolphins could elect to put Xavien Howard on Cooks this week, and that would be tough for Cooks with a new quarterback. At best, he's a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues at Miami.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The addition of T.J. Hockenson has been tough for Thielen, and he just had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against Dallas with two catches for 25 yards on three targets. He's now scored nine PPR points or less in three games in a row since Hockenson joined the Vikings, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. The Vikings are playing in a prime-time game, which doesn't bode well for Kirk Cousins, and the Patriots defense should harass Cousins without left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion). Thielen should have another down outing, and he's only worth using as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues in Week 12.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Watson has been amazing for the past two weeks with eight catches for 155 yards and five touchdowns on 14 targets. He scored 52 PPR points over that span, and it's been great to see his development after a disappointing start. But with the rise in production comes extra attention from opposing defenses, and this Eagles secondary will likely be a challenge for Watson on the road. He's still worth using as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues based on his upside, but I wouldn't consider him a must-start option. I also like Allen Lazard slightly better this week because Lazard should get more targets. Philadelphia has only allowed one touchdown to a receiver since Week 5, so Watson could be in trouble if he doesn't find the end zone.