Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 61 REYDS 577 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Peoples-Jones just continues to produce, scoring at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row after he had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against Buffalo in Detroit. We should see him in that range again in Week 12 against the Buccaneers, who have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, with five touchdowns over that span. Amari Cooper is a must-start receiver in this matchup, especially since the game is in Cleveland, and Peoples-Jones should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues as well.

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 39 REYDS 324 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 We'll continue to monitor the thumb injury for Dortch, but he should have the chance for a prominent role if healthy against the Chargers since Rondale Moore (groin) has been ruled out for Week 12. And the status for Marquise Brown (foot) is up in the air, but even if Brown plays we should see Dortch play in the slot, which is great. Remember, Dortch started the season as the slot receiver for the Cardinals when Moore was out with a hamstring injury, and Dortch scored at least 13 PPR points in each of the first three games. Then on Monday, after Moore was injured on the opening drive against San Francisco, Dortch stepped in and finished with nine catches for 103 yards on 10 targets. He has the chance to be a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if he's able to play without any restrictions, especially with Kyler Murray (hamstring) expected to return.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 68 REYDS 496 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Mike Williams (ankle) might be able to play in Week 12 at Arizona, but hopefully Palmer continues to have a prominent role even with Williams and Keenan Allen on the field. Palmer was amazing in Week 11 against Kansas City in the game where Williams re-injured his ankle, finishing with eight catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Palmer has scored at least 13 PPR points in five of six games this season when he has at least eight targets, so hopefully Justin Herbert continues to lean on Palmer whether Williams plays or not.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 6.3 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 169 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 On Wednesday, JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced but remained in the concussion protocol, and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was out. With Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve, any absence for Smith-Schuster or Toney should put Moore in a good spot to be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 12 against the Rams. After Toney was hurt in Week 11 against the Chargers with Smith-Schuster already sidelined, Moore ended up leading the Chiefs in targets with six and finished with five catches for 63 yards. Hopefully that's a sign of things to come, and he could really benefit if either Smith-Schuster or Toney is out for this week.