Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers

Start 'Em 12.2 projected points Doug Baldwin Seattle Seahawks WR I expected Baldwin to play well in Week 11 against Green Bay, and he had his best game of the season with seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he's finally healthy after battling knee injuries earlier in the year. This week (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV), he's facing a Carolina defense that has struggled with slot receivers, including Adam Humphries, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bruce Ellington in the past three weeks. All three have scored at least 11 PPR points, and I would consider that the floor for Baldwin in this matchup. Last year against the Panthers at home, Baldwin had 13 PPR points with seven catches for 65 yards. 13.1 projected points Josh Gordon New England Patriots WR We'll see if Rob Gronkowski (back) is able to play this week and the impact it has on Gordon and Julian Edelman, but I would still trust Gordon in this matchup with the Jets. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games prior to New England's bye in Week 11, and he has 21 targets in his past two outings against Green Bay and Tennessee. The Jets have allowed 15 receivers this season to either score or gain 100 receiving yards, and I like Gordon and Edelman as must-start receivers in all formats in Week 12. 14.7 projected points Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos WR Sanders is in a little bit of a rut lately with 10 PPR points or less in three games in a row. This was after scoring at least 16 PPR points in five of his first seven games to open the season. Facing the Steelers this week should help. Sanders played for Pittsburgh for the first four years of his career from 2010-13, and he faced the Steelers twice as a member of the Broncos. The first time was 2015 when he had 10 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets in the regular season. Then in the playoffs the following year, Sanders had five catches for 85 yards on eight targets against his former team. We hope the revenge factor remains this week, but Sanders is worth trusting again as a No. 2 receiver in this matchup. 9.2 projected points DJ Moore Carolina Panthers WR Moore had a dominant performance in Week 11 at Detroit, and I'm excited to see him build off that game with a strong encore against Seattle. He had seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in a great matchup against the Lions, but Seattle has struggled with opposing receivers as well. The Seahawks have allowed eight receivers to score double digits in PPR in the past four games, including four touchdowns allowed to the position over that span, with four also going over 100 yards. It's risky to trust Moore as a must-start option, but the arrow is clearly pointing up for him as a Fantasy receiver. 15.7 projected points Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR We don't expect Marvin Jones (knee) to play this week against the Bears, and that should allow Golladay the chance to have his third big game in a row. His past two games have been special, starting with Week 10 at Chicago when he had six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He followed that up with eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets against Carolina. Golladay now has six games this season with at least seven targets, and he has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in all of them.

Sleepers

Keke Coutee (vs. TEN): After being out the past two games with a hamstring injury, Coutee returned in Week 11 at Washington and led the team in targets (nine) and receiving yards (77). DeAndre Hopkins is clearly the No. 1 option in this passing game, but Coutee is No. 2 ahead of Demaryius Thomas. And this is a great matchup against the Titans, who have allowed 13 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 yards this year.

Danny Amendola (at IND): Amendola should stay hot coming off Miami's bye in Week 11, and he's a great option in PPR leagues. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has at least five catches in every game over that span. DeVante Parker (shoulder) could be out again for the Dolphins, who also lost Jakeem Grant (leg) and Albert Wilson (hip) for the season. With Miami likely chasing points at Indianapolis, look for Amendola to see 10-plus targets, which has happened twice in his past five outings. He's a great No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues this week.

Adam Humphries (vs. SF): Humphries has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games, with three touchdowns over that span. You know the Buccaneers are going to be throwing the ball all game, and Humphries could benefit with some additional targets with O.J. Howard (ankle) out. The 49ers just allowed three touchdowns to the Giants receivers in Week 10.

Bruce Ellington (vs. CHI): With Golden Tate traded to Philadelphia and Jones (knee) hurt, the Lions need help in the passing game behind Golladay and Theo Riddick. Ellington played well in Week 11 against Carolina with six catches for 52 yards on nine targets, and he could be needed again with Jones still banged up. You'll only want to use Ellington in deep PPR leagues in Week 12 against Chicago, but he could be needed with Detroit likely chasing points, even at home.

Marquise Goodwin (at TB): Goodwin has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games, and hopefully he takes advantage of this matchup with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Goodwin can be a low-end No. 3 receiver in most leagues. There have been 17 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against the Buccaneers this year.

Bust Alert

I wouldn't be surprised if Robinson has a big game this week, as well as Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel. But I also wouldn't be shocked if they all struggled since Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is out, leaving Chase Daniel as the starter. The last time Chicago played Detroit in Week 10, Robinson (six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets) and Miller (five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on six targets) went off, bur Lions cornerback Darrius Slay was out for that game. With Slay expected back -- he's still battling a knee injury – and the quarterback change for the Bears, you should dial back your expectations for Robinson on Thanksgiving Day. He's still worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but I'm nervous for his outlook without Trubisky.