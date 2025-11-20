I'm writing this from my son's baseball practice, and it was fun to field Fantasy questions from the players and other coaches. Like you guys, they have a lot of lineup issues for Week 12.

"How do you feel about Kenneth Gainwell?" Hudson Agoado, 13, asked.

"Is Josh Allen going to do well against Houston's defense?" Henry Flax, 13, wanted to know.

"Do you think Josh Jacobs will play?" Coach Colin Flynn asked.

And, finally, my 13-year-old son, Ronen, wanted to know "if Michael Wilson will be good again this week?"

I told them all their questions will be answered here. And more. So let's get to it, and good luck to all of you in Week 12.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DET -10.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 16.7 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 2490 RUYDS 22 TD 21 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.6 Jared Goff was bad in Week 11 at Philadelphia with 14.1 Fantasy points, but that was expected. The Eagles defense is tough, and Goff was playing outdoors. This week, Goff should go off at home against the Giants, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past six opposing quarterbacks against the Giants scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Caleb Williams and Jordan Love. In their past five games, the Giants have allowed 11 passing touchdowns and no interceptions. The Lions are also 10.5-point favorites at home, and this is typically when Goff thrives. I love him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 12.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB LAR -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2557 RUYDS -9 TD 27 INT 2 FPTS/G 25.7 Stafford snapped his three-game streak of scoring at least 34.8 Fantasy points in Week 11 against Seattle when he had 17.2. I expect him to get back on track in Week 12 against the Buccaneers, who just allowed Drake Maye and Josh Allen to combine for 70.7 Fantasy points in the past two games. Prior to facing the Seahawks, Stafford scored at least 31.6 Fantasy points in three consecutive home games, and Tampa Bay's defense should struggle to contain the Rams passing attack in this matchup. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1570 RUYDS 80 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.1 Brissett comes into Week 12 having scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in five games in a row since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot) in Week 6. He's attempted at least 44 passes in three of those games, and he has two outings with at least 320 yards. This week, Brissett faces a Jaguars defense that has allowed at least 21.7 Fantasy points to six of their past seven opposing quarterbacks, including four guys scoring at least 28.7 points. I like Brissett as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 12. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SF -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 786 RUYDS 23 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.8 Purdy looked great in his return from a six-game absence with a toe injury in Week 11 at Arizona with 25.3 Fantasy points on 19-of-26 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He's now scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in all three starts that he's made this season, and he should have another solid outing against the Panthers. Carolina is No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but Drake Maye, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen all scored at least 26.1 Fantasy points against the Panthers. Purdy should follow suit, and he has top-10 upside in all leagues. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2587 RUYDS 117 TD 22 INT 6 FPTS/G 23.5 Prescott only scored 7.8 Fantasy points at Philadelphia in Week 1, and the Eagles have limited Jordan Love and Jared Goff to a combined 21.9 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. This is a tough defense, but Prescott has scored at least 26.1 Fantasy points in three of four home games this season. He also scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points against Philadelphia in five games in a row prior Week 1, and Prescott is averaging 27.3 Fantasy points against the Eagles in his past three meetings against them in Dallas. I trust Prescott as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2365 RUYDS 197 TD 18 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.4 Mayfield is coming off a down game at Buffalo with just 18.8 Fantasy points, and he's been under 20 points in three of his past four games, all on the road. The Rams also just held Sam Darnold to 4.3 Fantasy points and rank No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. So why are we starting Mayfield? He has done well in tough matchups this season at Houston (23.9), vs. Philadelphia (22.9), at Seattle (30.7) and vs. New England (28.9), and this feels like a shootout between Mayfield and Matthew Stafford. I'm still going to trust Mayfield as a No. 1 quarterback in this game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Flacco QB CIN Cincinnati • #16

Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs. Flacco won't have Ja'Marr Chase (suspended) in this game, and this could be Flacco's last start if Joe Burrow (toe) returns in Week 13. But I expect Flacco to perform like a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 12, and he scored at least 28.3 Fantasy points in three home games for the Bengals. The Patriots have also allowed three quarterbacks in a row (Michael Penix Jr., Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields) to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and the only quarterbacks who have failed to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points against New England this season are Geno Smith, Aaron Rodgers, Spencer Rattler, Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel. Flacco, even without Chase, should still be productive in this game. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. I thought Darnold would struggle in Week 11 at the Rams, but he was worse than expected with only 4.3 Fantasy points, which included four interceptions. He's scored 10.6 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games, but those bad outings were against tough opponents in Houston, Arizona and the Rams. This week, Darnold plays a Titans defense that has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 27.4 Fantasy points. Darnold should get back on track in this matchup, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year This could be Jaxson Dart (concussion) in this spot if he's cleared to play, so check back here before setting your lineup. For Winston, I expect the Giants to be chasing points at Detroit, and he should attempt more than the 29 passes he had in Week 11 against Green Bay. Four of the past six quarterbacks against the Lions have scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points, and Winston should be considered a low-end Fantasy starter in deeper leagues if he starts again for the Giants in Week 12.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2421 RUYDS 145 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.5 The Vikings defense got back on track in the past two games against Lamar Jackson and Caleb Williams, and that duo combined for just 28.9 Fantasy points, which included only one passing touchdown and each quarterback throwing for less than 200 yards. Love scored 21.7 Fantasy points at the Giants in Week 11, but prior to that, he combined for 16.8 Fantasy points in two games against Carolina and Philadelphia. Love is also averaging just 15.7 Fantasy points in five home games this season, and he should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 12. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2659 RUYDS 143 TD 20 INT 7 FPTS/G 22.2 Jones went into his bye in Week 11 having scored 17.5 Fantasy points or less in consecutive games against the Steelers and Falcons. He had four interceptions, three fumbles and was sacked 12 times over that span. Jones is also averaging just 18.0 Fantasy points in five games this season outside of Indianapolis. And in five home games this season, the Chiefs have done well against Jalen Hurts (11.5 Fantasy points), Lamar Jackson (12.7), Jared Goff (20.8), Geno Smith (2.8) and Marcus Mariota (13.3). Jones should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2151 RUYDS 181 TD 16 INT 8 FPTS/G 18 Lawrence scored 17 Fantasy points in Week 11 against the Chargers, and he's now been under 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. We'll see if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) and Brenton Strange (hip) play for the Jaguars in Week 12, but this is a tough matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the only guys with more than 20 points against the Cardinals were Bryce Young, Daniel Jones and Brock Purdy, which also includes matchups against Sam Darnold twice, Jordan Love and Dak Prescott. I would only start Lawrence in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 12.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CHI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2329 RUYDS 272 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.9 Williams struggled in Week 11 at Minnesota with just 10.3 Fantasy points, and it was the third time in his past five games where he failed to score a touchdown. The Steelers defense has also improved greatly of late in holding Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert and Joe Flacco to 16.7 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. Williams will hopefully be productive enough to be trusted as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues, but I would sit him if you can. Pittsburgh's defense will harass Williams enough to where he should have another down game in Week 12. I would prefer to start him in just Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 348 REC 16 REYDS 190 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.4 Marks struggled in Week 11 at Tennessee with just 6.1 PPR points, but he should bounce back in Week 12 against the Bills. Buffalo is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and De'Von Achane and Sean Tucker combined for 74.5 PPR points against the Bills in the past two games. For the season, eight running backs have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Buffalo, and Marks has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 12. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 256 REC 13 REYDS 112 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Jones has taken over as the No. 1 running back for the Vikings, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three games in a row heading into Week 12 at Green Bay. This is a revenge game for Jones, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Packers, and he scored 17.9 PPR points at Green Bay in Week 4 last season, along with 11.7 PPR points against the Packers in Week 17. Green Bay has allowed four running backs to score at least 13.1 PPR points in the past four games, including Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary combining for 35 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns and five catches for 54 yards on five targets in Week 11. I like Jones as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DET -10.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 493 REC 15 REYDS 116 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.2 Montgomery has been tough to trust lately and has just one touchdown in his past five games. To put that in perspective, he scored 25 touchdowns in 28 games with the Lions prior to this season. But I'm going to lean on Montgomery as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 12 against the Giants, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Giants have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, including five in their past four games. Jahmyr Gibbs should crush the Giants, but Montgomery should also do well since the Lions are favored by 10.5 points at home. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN SEA -13.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 606 REC 14 REYDS 127 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.1 Walker finally had a solid game in Week 11 at the Rams with 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 44 yards on three targets. This was his first touchdown since Week 3, and it was his most receiving yards of the season. Mike Macdonald said Monday that "Ken's showing that he's earning more opportunities to get the ball," and we hope that happens against the Titans, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Seven running backs have scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season, with 14 total touchdowns, and Walker should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. I also like Zach Charbonnet as a flex given the matchup, but this should be the Walker show if Macdonald is true to his word. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 460 REC 31 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 For the season, the Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But since Week 7, a span of five games, Atlanta is No. 1 in that category, and six running backs have scored at least 12.7 PPR points against the Falcons over that span, with eight total touchdowns. Kamara had one of his best games of the season prior to the Saints' bye in Week 11 with 14.5 PPR points at Carolina in Week 10, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 12. He also has scored at least 15.9 PPR points in three games in a row against the Falcons prior to this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 36 REYDS 204 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Jaylen Warren (ankle) could play in Week 12 at Chicago, but if he's out, then Gainwell would be a must-start Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Warren missed Week 4 against Minnesota, and Gainwell scored 31.4 PPR points with 25 total touches for 134 total yards and two touchdowns. And after Warren left Week 11 against Cincinnati, Gainwell finished with 29.5 PPR points with 16 total touches for 105 total yards and two touchdowns. Even if Warren plays, you can use Gainwell as a flex in PPR since he has at least four catches in two of his past three games. But Gainwell could be a star if Warren is unable to play against the Bears. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 220 REC 11 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 Josh Jacobs (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, and Matt LaFleur called Jacobs "day-to-day" after he was injured in Week 11 at the Giants. If Jacobs can't play in Week 12 against Minnesota, then Wilson would be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Wilson finished the Giants game with 11 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 9 yards on one target. He has three games this season with at least 11 total touches in a reserve role behind Jacobs, and Wilson scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each outing. This isn't an easy matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But six guys have scored at least 13 PPR points against Minnesota this season, and I'll take my chances with Wilson as a starter in most leagues if Jacobs is out. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 8 REYDS 61 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.2 Tuten injured his ankle in Week 11 against the Chargers, but he was able to practice Wednesday and should play in Week 12 at Arizona. He is worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues against the Cardinals, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Prior to leaving in Week 11, Tuten had more carries than Travis Etienne (15-12) at that point in the game, and Tuten finished with 74 rushing yards and a touchdown. I would still use Etienne as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but Tuten can also have another productive outing as long as he's healthy. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 16 REYDS 169 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Stevenson (toe) is expected to return in Week 12 against Cincinnati from a three-game absence, and he should be considered a flex option in the majority of leagues. TreVeyon Henderson should be considered a must-start Fantasy running back, even with Stevenson back, but this matchup against the Bengals should allow both running backs to have success. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four times this season, a pair of backfield mates scored at least 11.5 PPR points against the Bengals, including Jacksonville in Week 2, Denver in Week 4, Detroit in Week 5, and the Jets in Week 8. Henderson will hopefully remain the star, but Stevenson can also perform well in this matchup.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Sean Tucker RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 235 REC 7 REYDS 30 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.4 The first problem for Tucker is Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) can return this week, and he practiced again Wednesday. If Irving plays, then Tucker will most likely be in a reserve role, even though he should be at least No. 2 on the depth chart ahead of Rachaad White. The other problem for Tucker is the Rams defense is much tougher than the Bills, who Tucker destroyed in Week 11 for 34 PPR points. Prior to facing Buffalo, Tucker scored 10.2 PPR points at New Orleans in Week 8 and 6.1 PPR points against New England in Week 10, and that's the level of production you should expect from Tucker this week, whether Irving plays or not. The Rams are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Tucker should struggle in this matchup. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 336 REC 18 REYDS 138 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Tracy easily had his best game of the season in Week 11 against Green Bay with 19 carries for 88 yards and four catches for 51 yards on four targets. Hopefully, interim coach Mike Kafka will continue to lean on Tracy, but he has a brutal matchup in Week 12 at Detroit. The Lions are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only four guys this season have scored at least 12 PPR points, including none since Week 4. Devin Singletary will also impact Tracy's production, and I would consider both Giants' running backs as flex options at best in Week 12 at Detroit. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 12 REYDS 86 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.1 Emari Demcercado (ankle) is out for the Cardinals in Week 12 against Jacksonville, but Trey Benson (knee) could be activated off injured reserve. If Benson plays, then it will be tough to trust Knight in the majority of leagues, but I'd be skeptical of Knight even if Benson remains out. While Knight has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in four of six games without Benson, including three rushing touchdowns, this is a tough matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only two running backs have rushed for touchdowns against Jacksonville this season, and one since Week 5. Knight, if Benson remains out, is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ashton Jeanty RB LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE LV -4 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 554 REC 29 REYDS 163 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.1 Jeanty just had one of his worst games of the season in Week 11 against Dallas with six carries for 7 yards and six catches for 27 yards on eight targets. He's now scored 9.4 PPR points or less, four times this season, including twice in his past four games overall. Things might not get any easier for Jeanty in Week 12 against the Browns, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Cleveland has allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 5, and Breece Hall scored on a 42-yard reception in Week 10. The offensive line for the Raiders is a mess without Kolton Miller (ankle) and Jackson Powers-Johnson (ankle), and Geno Smith is also struggling. I'm still starting Jeanty as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues, but I'm worried about his overall production in this game.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 15.8 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 95 REYDS 664 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.8 Olave was great in Week 10 at Carolina with five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he should continue to be the main weapon in the passing game for Tyler Shough heading into Week 12 against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed seven receivers to score at least 12.8 PPR points in the past five games, with eight touchdowns over that span, and Olave has scored at least 14.6 PPR points in three games in a row against the Falcons prior to this matchup. Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 89 REYDS 748 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.9 I was way off on McMillan last week when I listed him as the Bust Alert at wide receiver, and he scored 33 PPR points at Atlanta. He had eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he should stay hot in Week 12 at San Francisco. The 49ers are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers in the past two weeks scored at least 17.4 PPR points against San Francisco from the Rams (Puka Nacua and Davante Adams) and Cardinals (Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch). McMillan will hopefully follow suit, and he's worth starting as a high-end No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 72 REYDS 659 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 Diggs revealed Wednesday that he's been playing through a fractured finger, but it hasn't impacted his production. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four games in a row, and he has 19 targets in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and the Jets. This week, Diggs gets to face the Bengals at home, and Cincinnati has allowed three receivers to score at least 15.4 PPR points in the past three games. I like Diggs as a high-end No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues. Kayshon Boutte, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, should also be considered a sleeper in his return to action. Prior to getting hurt in Week 9, Boutte had scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three games in a row. Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 416 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) is out in Week 12 against Jacksonville, which means Wilson will once again be the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals. That worked out well in Week 11 against San Francisco when Wilson had 15 catches for 185 yards on 18 targets. I wouldn't expect that level of volume again, but Jacoby Brissett has attempted at least 44 passes in three of five starts. And prior to getting hurt, Harrison was averaging 11 targets per game in his previous two outings. The Jaguars have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Wilson has top-15 upside in the majority of leagues. Greg Dortch, who scored 18.6 PPR points in Week 11, is also worth using as a sleeper in deeper leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DET -10.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 50 REYDS 562 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.9 Dan Campbell started calling plays for the Lions in the past two games against Washington and Philadelphia, and Williams has 10 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets over that span. His route tree has changed, and Williams now benefits with Sam LaPorta (back) on injured reserve. This week, Williams should stay hot against the Giants, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 14 receivers with at least 14 PPR points against the Giants this season, which bodes well for Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown both going off in Week 12.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Pierce doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 at Kansas City since the Chiefs are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I'm hopeful he will stay hot based on what he did prior to his bye in Week 11. Pierce has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two in a row with at least 17.5 PPR points. He had 20 targets combined against the Steelers and Falcons in his past two outings, and he's become a go-to target for Daniel Jones. Michael Pittman should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Pierce is right behind him. I also like Josh Downs as a sleeper, and Downs has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in four of his past five games prior to Week 12. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Robinson only scored 7.6 PPR points in Week 11 against Green Bay, but he had nine targets. He now has at least nine targets in three games in a row, and he should continue to see plenty of volume, no matter if Jaxson Dart (concussion) or Jameis Winston starts in Week 12 at Detroit. Robinson has also scored at least 12.2 PPR points in four of his past six games, and the Lions have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points this season. I like Robinson as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ja'Marr Chase (suspended) is out for Week 12 against New England, which puts Iosivas in a prominent role for the Bengals. Tee Higgins should benefit the most with Chase out, and we'll see who else steps up in Cincinnati to support Joe Flacco. But Iosivas is worth taking a chance on as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He has two games this season with seven targets, including Week 9 against Chicago with Flacco, and Iosivas scored at least 13.2 PPR points in both of those outings. For the season, Chase is averaging 11.7 targets per game, so this could be a good chance for Iosivas to help the Bengals -- and Fantasy managers -- in Week 12. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ricky Pearsall could have an increased role in Week 12 against Carolina, but I still like Jennings as the best wide receiver for the 49ers. He had a down game in Week 11 at Arizona with four catches for 54 yards on six targets, but prior to that, he scored at least 14.1 PPR points in his previous two games. The Panthers have allowed a receiver to score at least 16.1 PPR points in four games in a row, and I hope Jennings will keep that streak alive in this matchup. He should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Drake London (knee) is not expected to play in Week 12 at New Orleans, which will hopefully allow Mooney to have his best game of the season. He's struggled this year with no touchdowns and 9.8 PPR points or less in each game. But he has at least seven targets in each of his past two outings against the Colts and Panthers, and Kirk Cousins should lean on Mooney once again with London out. Three receivers in the past two games against the Saints have scored at least 11 PPR points, and Mooney has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his past two games at New Orleans in the past two years.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 58 REYDS 457 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Meyers had a solid game in Week 11 against the Chargers with five catches for 64 yards on six targets, and he scored 11.4 PPR points. That was his first game with double digits in PPR since Week 2, and he's still looking for his first touchdown this season. Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) could return in Week 12 at Arizona after being out for the past two games, and we'll see how Thomas and Meyers work together. The Cardinals are also a tough matchup, and Arizona has allowed just five receiving touchdowns to wide receivers this season. Meyers is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in this matchup. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 52 REYDS 412 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.7 Addison caught a touchdown in Week 11 against Chicago but still scored just 10 PPR points with two catches for 20 yards on seven targets. In three starts with J.J. McCarthy, Addison has combined for seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets. Hopefully, Addison and McCarthy will start to connect on a high level moving forward, but Addison is tough to trust right now heading into Week 12 at Green Bay. He's only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE LV -4 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 54 REYDS 502 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.2 Tucker had a solid game in Week 11 against Dallas with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It was his first touchdown since Week 3 and his first game with double digits in PPR since Week 6. Geno Smith should continue to lean on Tucker as the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders, but he has a tough matchup in Week 12 against the Browns. Cleveland is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the Browns have allowed just two receiving touchdowns to a receiver in their past four games against Miami, New England, the Jets, and Baltimore. I would only start Tucker in three-receiver leagues in Week 12. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND KC -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Worthy had another down game in Week 11 at Denver with three catches for 25 yards on five targets. He has now scored 10.3 PPR points or less in each of the four games since Rashee Rice returned from his six-game suspension, and Worthy only has one touchdown on the year. There appears to be little upside with Worthy heading into Week 12, and he could be headed for a matchup with Indianapolis cornerback Sauce Gardner. Worthy is barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues in this matchup.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 234 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Watson scored 20.5 PPR points in Week 11 at the Giants thanks to two touchdowns, and I hope he's trending in the right direction to be a difference maker for the Packers and Fantasy managers to close the season. But he only had five targets -- which were a season high -- against the Giants and finished with four catches for 46 yards. He needs more targets to be considered a starter in the majority of leagues, and this is a tough matchup against Minnesota in Week 12. The Vikings are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Watson should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 12. Romeo Doubs, who has combined for 10.8 PPR points in his past two games against the Eagles and Giants, is also just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats in this game.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 53 REYDS 381 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Otton ran into a tough matchup at Buffalo in Week 11, and he struggled with two catches for 28 yards on five targets. Prior to Week 11, Otton had scored at least 10.1 PPR points in four of his previous five games, and he should get back on track against the Rams in Week 12. Three tight ends in a row have scored at least 12.1 PPR points against the Rams with Juwan Johnson, George Kittle, and A.J. Barner, and Otton has top-five upside in this game, especially if Chris Godwin (leg) remains out as expected. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 62 REYDS 434 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 The last time we had Kirk Cousins starting for Michael Penix Jr. (knee), along with Drake London (knee) out, was in Week 8 against Miami. Pitts had nine catches for 59 yards on nine targets in that game, and he could have similar production in Week 12 at New Orleans. The Saints have only allowed three tight ends to score double digits in PPR this season, but Pitts is worth trusting as a starting Fantasy option in this matchup, given his expected volume with London out. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 60 REYDS 491 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 The Falcons are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but Johnson is still worth starting in the majority of leagues. He went into his bye in Week 11 on a high note with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on four targets in the first game since Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle. And Johnson has now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in all but three games this season. He should continue to be a go-to option for Tyler Shough heading into Week 12 against Atlanta, and I'm still confident in Johnson despite the tough matchup with the Falcons.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PHI -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 50 REYDS 356 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.6 Goedert had seven catches for 44 yards on seven targets in Week 1 against Dallas, and he should do well in the rematch in Week 12. The Cowboys have allowed three tight ends in the past four games to score at least 12.7 PPR points, including Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers. I like Goedert as a low-end starter in all leagues, and hopefully, he'll find the end zone for the first time since Week 8. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 53 REYDS 422 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.1 Henry has struggled of late with one touchdown in his past seven games, and he hasn't scored double digits in PPR since Week 4. But he gets to face the Bengals in Week 12, and this is the dream matchup. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and nine guys have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against the Bengals, with 12 touchdowns. Henry is worth using as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 55 REYDS 350 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.2 Johnson had a down game in Week 11 against Green Bay with just 6.6 PPR points, but he should rebound in Week 12 against the Lions. Prior to Week 11, Johnson had scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four outings, including two in a row against the 49ers and Bears. Four tight ends have scored at least 9.1 PPR points against Detroit in the past four games, with two touchdowns, and I like Johnson as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 68 REYDS 489 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Schultz is on fire heading into Week 12 against Buffalo with at least 11.1 PPR points in five of his past six games, including three in a row. He has at least eight targets in four games over that span, and he's done well in two games with Davis Mills at quarterback, with a combined 29.4 PPR points against the Jaguars and Titans in the past two weeks. But this week, Schultz is facing the tight end erasers in Buffalo. The Bills are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Jeremy Ruckert in Week 2 is the lone tight end to score a touchdown against Buffalo. Travis Kelce in Week 9 had 10.6 PPR points against the Bills, which is the season high against them, including matchups with Mark Andrews, Juwan Johnson, Hunter Henry, Kyle Pitts, and Cade Otton. As good as Schultz has been of late, I would only start him in deeper leagues in Week 12.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Browns (at LV)

The Browns defense, led by Myles Garrett, should have a field day against Geno Smith and the Raiders in Week 12. Cleveland has 18 sacks in the past four games, including five against Lamar Jackson in Week 11, and Smith has been sacked 10 times in his past two games against Denver and Dallas. Smith also has an interception in three games in a row, and the Browns have seven interceptions in their past four games. I love the Browns DST in Week 12.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Chiefs (vs. IND)

Raiders (vs. CLE)

Jaguars (at ARI)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Cowboys (vs. PHI)

The Cowboys defense was rejuvenated in Week 11 at Las Vegas with new additions in Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, and Dallas had four sacks, one interception, and held the Raiders to 16 points. But things get tougher this week against the Eagles. Jalen Hurts has only been sacked once in his past two games against Green Bay and Detroit, and he has one interception on the season. Dallas is no longer a pushover on defense with the new additions, but the Cowboys DST is not worth starting in Week 12.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Loop K BAL Baltimore • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BAL -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 10 K RNK 4th Loop has done well in his past two games prior to Week 12, with seven made field goals in his past eight attempts, along with three made PATs, against the Vikings and Browns. He should stay hot in Week 12 against the Jets, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers. Only two kickers this season against the Jets have failed to make multiple field goals, and Loop has top-five upside in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Harrison Butker K KC Kansas City • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND KC -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 10th Cam Little K JAC Jacksonville • #39

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Cairo Santos K CHI Chicago • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CHI -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 8.2 K RNK 9th