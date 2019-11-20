Fantasy Football Week 12: Starts, sits, sleepers and busts for every game

David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 497 REC 19 REYDS 152 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.4 Starting a Bears running back feels about as exciting as walking in to get a root canal. All five of their starting offensive linemen have a negative Pro Football Focus grade, Montgomery is averaging 3.5 yards per carry and Tarik Cohen, who's averaging 3.1 yards per carry, has seen less than five carries in all but two games this season. But the last time the Bears were this desperate for a win and playing a sub-standard run defense (the Giants rank 23rd), Montgomery had 27 carries, four catches and 20 non-PPR points. It's also worth noting that the Giants have allowed at least 10 non-PPR Fantasy points to each of the seven running backs they've faced who have had at least 14 carries. Some have needed receiving help to get there (Ronald Jones, Sony Michel, Le'Veon Bell), but they've all hit the mark. Lo and behold, Montgomery has at least 14 carries in each of his past four games, and the Bears seem much more likely to keep handing off to him rather than lean too heavily on their passing game.