Fantasy Football Week 12 stash rankings: Can Aaron Rodgers be a league-winner at the end of your bench?
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.
So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem: You don't know who to drop.
You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.
This will be the last week of redraft stash rankings, but next week I will have a special edition for keeper and dynasty league players, looking at guys you should stash for the future. Why? Well, as you can see, this list is dwindling. Bye weeks are over and most injured players have either returned or won't return. But there has been one interesting development in the past week, however.
The Packers are sounding more and more optimistic about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning in 2017. Considering Rodgers is owned in fewer than half of all Fantasy leagues, that would be an enormous development. He's eligible to return in Week 15, which is the semifinals of most Fantasy Football leagues. I'm conflicted about what this means.
On one hand, Rodgers could absolutely be a league-winner. He's a consensus top-two Fantasy quarterback when healthy. Adding a talent like that in the playoffs is almost unprecedented.
On the other hand, I question how likely it is that he comes back. The Packers are currently 5-5 but they have looked terrible with Brett Hundley under center. Sure, they could beat the Browns but if they're 6-7 and three games out of a playoff race come Week 15, is Rodgers rushing back for that? Also, his two matchups (Carolina and Minnesota) are pretty terrible ones for Fantasy.
Are you going to feel great about throwing him in your lineup that first week back with your season on the line? That really depends on your roster.
If you've streamed quarterback most of the year and you're headed to the playoffs, adding Rodgers makes all the sense in the world. If you have Tom Brady or Carson Wentz and you're fighting for a final playoff spot, it doesn't really make any sense. Evaluate your roster, your quarterback situation, and your playoff chances and go from there.
Here's the full list:
|Player
|Ownership
|Last Week
|Trend
|Devonta Freeman
|100%
|1
|--
|Chris Hogan
|92%
|1
|--
|Ty Montgomery
|84%
|6
|--
|Marlon Mack
|63%
|8
|--
|Sterling Shepard
|95%
|NR
|David Johnson
|73%
|11
|--
|Austin Ekeler
|56%
|17
|Jordan Reed
|83%
|5
|Kelvin Benjamin
|91%
|NR
|Aaron Rodgers
|49%
|NR
|Matt Breida
|20%
|9
|--
|Josh Gordon
|47%
|15
|--
|Mike Williams
|12%
|13
|--
|Rod Smith
|28%
|10
|Dede Westbrook
|25%
|18
|--
|T.J. Yeldon
|15%
|NR
|Chris Ivory
|25%
|19
|--
|Jalen Richard
|17%
|20
|--
|DeAndre Washington
|22%
|23
|--
|James Conner
|16%
|24
|--
|Wayne Gallman
|9%
|25
|--
|Darren McFadden
|34%
|26
|--
|Teddy Bridgewater
|15%
|27
|--
|Jameis Winston
|64%
|28
|--
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|21%
|30
|--
-
