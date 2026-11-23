The Fantasy football season is reaching the stretch run and now is crunch time. It's likely your trade deadline is approaching fast in most leagues, and now is your chance to strike on some of the best buy-low and buy-high trade candidates. Week 11 brought us plenty of action in the early slate of games and now comes the fallout. Let's take a look at the most important takeaways from the early-slate action and how you should approach these developments from a Fantasy football standpoint.

Here are some Fantasy thoughts from Sunday's early games:

Kansas City 34 – Arizona 7

NOT A WINNER BUT NOT A LOSER: Trey McBride

You love 14 targets, but you hate 54 yards. Obviously, the Cardinals' offense is a mess and won't score many touchdowns going forward. I assume Carson Beck will be the starter when healthy, and I don't think that's good for McBride. On the bright side, the schedule will get a lot easier. I think McBride will be fine, but not a league winner.

LOSER: Rashee Rice

Rice is simply not running enough routes. Unofficially, he ran about 60% of the routes with Patrick Mahomes on the field and hasn't reached a 70% route participation rate since returning from injury in Week 8. And with Josh Downs commanding targets (and still working his way into a bigger route participation rate), Rice is no longer a must-start player. I still anticipate him being a Top 24 WR for the rest of the season, but I'm not expecting him to be anywhere near as consistent as we drafted him to be.

Dallas 51 – Tennessee 30

NOT AS GOOD AS THE NUMBERS: Cam Ward

Ward scored 26.2 Fantasy points (6 point per passing TD) but got very lucky with a fluky 59-yard TD throw to Carnell Tate and a wacky across-his-body TD throw to Calvin Ridley in garbage time. He did not move the ball effectively against the Cowboys, and I won't be trusting him next week against the Jaguars. He could be an OK contributor later in the year as the schedule gets very favorable.

Philadelphia 19 – Pittsburgh 16

ENCOURAGED: DeVonta Smith

Smith had 12 targets on 21 pass attempts from Joe Milton. He turned those 12 targets into 41 yards, but he and Milton were close to connecting on a few chunk plays. Of course, Milton is not an accurate QB, and that will hold Smith back, but it was nice to see him as the focal point of the passing game. He's a low-end WR2 going forward.

DISCOURAGED: Jaylen Warren

Two duds in a row for Warren (at Cincinnati and at Philadelphia). It's a fairly even split with Rico Dowdle, though Warren still appears to be the lead back for the Steelers. Overall, I just don't have much faith in the Steelers' offense. I will continue to start Warren, but I'm a little nervous about it.

Buffalo 26 – Miami 9

ENCOURAGED #1: DJ Moore scored 23.1 PPR Fantasy points, the most by any WR against the Dolphins this season. He looked great all game. I really hate his schedule going forward, so I wouldn't mind trying to sell high on Moore (if your trade deadline hasn't passed). But you've got to get him something great.

ENCOURAGED #2: Caleb Douglas

Similar to DeVonta Smith, Douglas was close to big production today. He dropped a pass around in the five-yard line that likely would have been a TD had he been able to make the catch. Douglas has 18 targets in his last two games, so he is clearly the top option in this passing game. You can still consider him a WR3.

Chicago 21 – New Orleans 13

DUD OF THE WEEK: Jordyn Tyson

I was excited to start Tyson this week, and boy was I wrong to be excited. Tyson was started in 62% of CBS leagues and he rewarded his Fantasy managers with one catch for six yards on two targets. Unofficially, he ran fewer than 50% of the routes. Where do we go from here? I still think he's a WR3 and I'm definitely not dropping him. There will be better days ahead.

WINNER: Travis Etienne

Etienne dominated carries and looks like the clear RB1 in the Saints backfield. He'll be a starting option for Fantasy managers now, though probably not a great one.

Detroit 31 – Tampa Bay 21

NOT BUYING IT: Ted Hurst

Hurst led the Bucs in every receiving category, but I'm not adding him outside of very deep leagues.

SIT HIM: Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka was started in 65% of leagues, and that makes sense with six teams on a bye. And let's give credit to the Lions defense, which has improved throughout the season, but how can we trust Egbuka at this point? I'm not saying he's a must-sit, but I hope you have better options. He's in the same category as Caleb Douglas and Jordyn Tyson.

Carolina 35 – Baltimore 33

I'M CONFUSED: Bryce Young

I don't feel confident knowing when to start or sit Young. His next two games are at Tampa Bay and at Minnesota, so I'm going to sit him. I think I'm actually going to be right! Keep an eye on injuries in the Bucs secondary before making that decision in Week 12.

WORTH A LOOK: Justice Hill

I know Hill had a good day as a rusher (and nearly a great day, but he fumbled just before reaching the goal line), but it's his receiving role that makes him a potential flex in PPR leagues. Hill has three or more catches in six straight games, and the Ravens might be a pass-heavy team with Jacoby Brissett.