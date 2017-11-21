Fantasy Football Week 12 Streaming options: Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft should feast on the Browns

As we head down the stretch and out of bye-season it's a good time to check your streaming ways. I'm clearly a fan of streaming, but with everyone available every week, it's important not to stream just to stream.

There are some legitimately good streaming options this week, but not necessarily three per position. Make sure to check our rankings for Week 12 to make sure the guy you're planning on streaming is better than the guy you already have.

Quarterback 1 Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton is at home against a Browns defense giving up 20.8 Fantasy points per game. There are some game script concerns, but Dalton is pretty clearly the top streaming option if he's available in your league. 2 Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Case Keenum is more available than Dalton, and that's largely because of concerns with Teddy Bridgewater I assume. Keenum has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in his past three starts, but his matchup against the the Lions isn't spectacular. 3 Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB Speaking of concerns about getting benched, Tyrod Taylor! We can only assume the Nathan Peterman experiment is over. If it is, Taylor has a brilliant finishing schedule that starts in Week 12 with the Chiefs.

Tight End 1 Tyler Kroft Cincinnati Bengals TE Tyler Kroft was a hit last week in a good matchup against the Broncos. In Week 12, he gets a great matchup against the Browns. The Browns give up the fourth most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Kroft had the best game of his career the last time he faced them. 2 Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Much like Tyrod Taylor, Charles Clay is more of an add than a streamer. But he's below 70 percent owned and a top-12 option this week. The Chiefs have been decent against tight ends, but I love Clay's opportunity anyway. He had a touchdown taken away by penalty and dropped another in Week 11. 3 Tyler Higbee Los Angeles Rams TE Yeah, it's not a great week for streaming tight ends. I do think the Rams will have to throw the ball to keep up with the Saints, and Higbee's target volume has been decent lately. It could be even better if Robert Woods is out this week.

DST 1 Bengals A lot of people streamed the Bengals against Denver last week. If you did, you should just hold on to them. If not, you should see if they're available in your league. The Browns allow 15.4 Fantasy points to opposing DSTs, the most in the league. 2 Falcons The Falcons are starting to become the big-play defense I was hoping for with at least 13 Fantasy points in each of their last two games. This DST has scored at least nine Fantasy points in four straight games and faces Ryan Fitzpatrick this week. 3 Chargers The Chargers could be a great multi-week streamer with the Cowboys this week and Cleveland in Week 13. But you're going to want to check on the status of Tyron Smith, because this isn't a good matchup if he's playing.