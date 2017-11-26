Fantasy Football Week 12: Sunday update for our expert rankings at QB, RB, WR, TE
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
More Week 12: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 10:30 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.
Teams on bye in Week 12: Nobody!
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
- First Three Out: Jamey: Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Matthew Stafford; Dave: Stafford, Alex Smith, Jared Goff; Heath: Smith, Keenum, Philip Rivers
- Biggest disagreement: Dave and Jamey are scared off Goff, with a matchup against what has been a tough Saints' defense. However, Goff actually had his only good game as a rookie against those Saints, tossing three touchdowns, and they've mostly feasted on bad quarterbacks during their recent run of strong play. Kirk Cousins dropped 31 on them last week, passing for three touchdowns and 322 yards, so they aren't impenetrable.
- Is he back? Roethlisberger passed for four touchdowns in Week 11, the first game he has had with more than two since Week 17 of last season – a stretch of 12 games. Is one game enough for Fantasy players to trust him, especially when the Steelers may not have to throw much to beat a Packers' team that can't put points on the board without Aaron Rodgers? Seeing as he's a top-four option across the board, our experts are buying it.
Running Back Rankings
- First Three Out: Jamey: Alex Collins, J.D. McKissic, Marshawn Lynch; Dave: Lynch, Isaiah Crowell, Doug Martin; Heath: Damien Williams, Jay Ajayi, Bilal Powell
- Biggest disagreements: Among the top-24, Samaje Perine looks pretty controversial as the lead back in Washington. Dave and Jamey both have Perine 17, while Heath views him as a top-12 option with Chris Thompson out for the season. However, that's nothing compared to Jamaal Williams, who is ranked a whopping nine spots higher on Heath's ranking than either Dave or Jamey's. The Steelers are a tough matchup, to be sure, but Williams did get 22 touches in a week where the Packers trailed all game. Given injuries to Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, Williams seems to be a shoo-in for heavy work.
- Ready to bounce back? Karrem Hunt is struggling through a tough stretch, having failed to find the end zone in seven straight games, with three straight of single digits in Fantasy points. Have opposing defenses figured out the Chiefs' offense, or is it just bad luck? The good news is, it may not matter in Week 12, as the Bills' rush defense has fallen apart since the trade of Marcel Dareus. If he can't get going this week, it might really be time to panic.
Wide Receiver Rankings
- First Three Out: Jamey: Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Desean Jackson; Dave: Mike Wallace, Sammy Watkins, Jackson; Heath: Bryant, T.Y. Hilton, Rishard Matthews
- Biggest disagreements: Keenan Allen put together a massive game in Week 11, hauling in 12 of 13 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was his best game of the season, by far, and it was enough to get Jamey to buy all the way for this week's matchup against the Cowboys; he has Allen ranked fifth this week. Dave and Heath still like Allen, ranking him 14th and 13th, but that's a pretty huge difference… Another big difference: Dave has Mohamed Sanu ranked 20th, while neither Jamey nor Heath has him in the top-36. He's going out on a limb, but it's a good matchup against a Buccaneers team that has struggled to defend slot receivers with Vernon Hargreaves sidelined.
Tight End Rankings
- First Three Out: Jamey: Kyle Rudolph, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Austin Hooper; Dave: Rudolph, Charles Clay, Seferian-Jenkins; Heath: Tyler Kroft, Hooper, Garrett Celek
- Welcome back! You'll need to watch the injury report to see how Greg Olsen does throughout the week, but all signs point to him making his return from a broken foot this week. We don't know how much he'll play, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him limited in his first game back. On the other hand, the Panthers don't have Kelvin Benjamin anymore, and Olsen had 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015 with Benjamin out. You're probably starting him this week.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
Add a Comment