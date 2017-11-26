Fantasy Football Week 12: Sunday update for our expert rankings at QB, RB, WR, TE

More Week 12: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 10:30 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 12: Nobody!

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 12 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (vs MIA) Tom Brady NE (vs MIA) Tom Brady NE (vs MIA) 2 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs GB) Russell Wilson SEA (at SF) Russell Wilson SEA (at SF) 3 Russell Wilson SEA (at SF) Carson Wentz PHI (vs CHI) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs GB) 4 Carson Wentz PHI (vs CHI) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs GB) Carson Wentz PHI (vs CHI) 5 Cam Newton CAR (at NYJ) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs NYG) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs NYG) 6 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs NYG) Matt Ryan ATL (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (at NYJ) 7 Matt Ryan ATL (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (at NYJ) Matt Ryan ATL (vs TB) 8 Drew Brees NO (at LAR) Drew Brees NO (at LAR) Jared Goff LAR (vs NO) 9 Andy Dalton CIN (vs CLE) Andy Dalton CIN (vs CLE) Drew Brees NO (at LAR) 10 Philip Rivers LAC (at DAL) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at KC) Andy Dalton CIN (vs CLE) 11 Marcus Mariota TEN (at IND) Philip Rivers LAC (at DAL) Marcus Mariota TEN (at IND) 12 Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAC) Marcus Mariota TEN (at IND) Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAC)

First Three Out: Jamey: Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Matthew Stafford; Dave: Stafford, Alex Smith, Jared Goff; Heath: Smith, Keenum, Philip Rivers

Jamey: Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Matthew Stafford; Dave: Stafford, Alex Smith, Jared Goff; Heath: Smith, Keenum, Philip Rivers Biggest disagreement: Dave and Jamey are scared off Goff, with a matchup against what has been a tough Saints' defense. However, Goff actually had his only good game as a rookie against those Saints, tossing three touchdowns, and they've mostly feasted on bad quarterbacks during their recent run of strong play. Kirk Cousins dropped 31 on them last week, passing for three touchdowns and 322 yards, so they aren't impenetrable.



Dave and Jamey are scared off Goff, with a matchup against what has been a tough Saints' defense. However, Goff actually had his only good game as a rookie against those Saints, tossing three touchdowns, and they've mostly feasted on bad quarterbacks during their recent run of strong play. Kirk Cousins dropped 31 on them last week, passing for three touchdowns and 322 yards, so they aren't impenetrable. Is he back? Roethlisberger passed for four touchdowns in Week 11, the first game he has had with more than two since Week 17 of last season – a stretch of 12 games. Is one game enough for Fantasy players to trust him, especially when the Steelers may not have to throw much to beat a Packers' team that can't put points on the board without Aaron Rodgers? Seeing as he's a top-four option across the board, our experts are buying it.



Running Back Rankings

Week 12 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) 2 Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) 3 Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF) 4 Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) 5 Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF) LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) 6 Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR) 7 LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR) Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) 8 Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF) Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) 9 Tevin Coleman ATL (vs TB) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs TB) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs TB) 10 Alfred Morris DAL (vs LAC) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NYJ) Carlos Hyde SF (vs SEA) 11 Carlos Hyde SF (vs SEA) Carlos Hyde SF (vs SEA) Alfred Morris DAL (vs LAC) 12 Dion Lewis NE (vs MIA) Alfred Morris DAL (vs LAC) Samaje Perine WAS (vs NYG) 13 Samaje Perine WAS (vs NYG) Jordan Howard CHI (at PHI) Lamar Miller HOU (at BAL) 14 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NYJ) Latavius Murray MIN (at DET) Dion Lewis NE (vs MIA) 15 Latavius Murray MIN (at DET) Dion Lewis NE (vs MIA) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NYJ) 16 Jordan Howard CHI (at PHI) Samaje Perine WAS (vs NYG) DeMarco Murray TEN (at IND) 17 Lamar Miller HOU (at BAL) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at WAS) Jordan Howard CHI (at PHI) 18 Alex Collins BAL (vs HOU) Alex Collins BAL (vs HOU) Latavius Murray MIN (at DET) 19 Devontae Booker DEN (at OAK) Lamar Miller HOU (at BAL) Jamaal Williams GB (at PIT) 20 Orleans Darkwa NYG (at WAS) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at DET) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at WAS) 21 DeMarco Murray TEN (at IND) Jay Ajayi PHI (vs CHI) Alex Collins BAL (vs HOU) 22 Jerick McKinnon MIN (at DET) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs MIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at DET) 23 Joe Mixon CIN (vs CLE) Devontae Booker DEN (at OAK) Joe Mixon CIN (vs CLE) 24 Jay Ajayi PHI (vs CHI) Joe Mixon CIN (vs CLE) Jay Ajayi PHI (vs CHI)

First Three Out: Jamey: Alex Collins, J.D. McKissic, Marshawn Lynch; Dave: Lynch, Isaiah Crowell, Doug Martin; Heath: Damien Williams, Jay Ajayi, Bilal Powell

Jamey: Alex Collins, J.D. McKissic, Marshawn Lynch; Dave: Lynch, Isaiah Crowell, Doug Martin; Heath: Damien Williams, Jay Ajayi, Bilal Powell Biggest disagreements: Among the top-24, Samaje Perine looks pretty controversial as the lead back in Washington. Dave and Jamey both have Perine 17, while Heath views him as a top-12 option with Chris Thompson out for the season. However, that's nothing compared to Jamaal Williams, who is ranked a whopping nine spots higher on Heath's ranking than either Dave or Jamey's. The Steelers are a tough matchup, to be sure, but Williams did get 22 touches in a week where the Packers trailed all game. Given injuries to Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, Williams seems to be a shoo-in for heavy work.



Among the top-24, Samaje Perine looks pretty controversial as the lead back in Washington. Dave and Jamey both have Perine 17, while Heath views him as a top-12 option with Chris Thompson out for the season. However, that's nothing compared to Jamaal Williams, who is ranked a whopping nine spots higher on Heath's ranking than either Dave or Jamey's. The Steelers are a tough matchup, to be sure, but Williams did get 22 touches in a week where the Packers trailed all game. Given injuries to Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, Williams seems to be a shoo-in for heavy work. Ready to bounce back? Karrem Hunt is struggling through a tough stretch, having failed to find the end zone in seven straight games, with three straight of single digits in Fantasy points. Have opposing defenses figured out the Chiefs' offense, or is it just bad luck? The good news is, it may not matter in Week 12, as the Bills' rush defense has fallen apart since the trade of Marcel Dareus. If he can't get going this week, it might really be time to panic.



Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 12 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (vs GB) A.J. Green CIN (vs CLE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs GB) 2 A.J. Green CIN (vs CLE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs GB) A.J. Green CIN (vs CLE) 3 Brandin Cooks NE (vs MIA) Brandin Cooks NE (vs MIA) Julio Jones ATL (vs TB) 4 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at BAL) Doug Baldwin SEA (at SF) Brandin Cooks NE (vs MIA) 5 Keenan Allen LAC (at DAL) Adam Thielen MIN (at DET) Mike Evans TB (at ATL) 6 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs CHI) Julio Jones ATL (vs TB) Adam Thielen MIN (at DET) 7 Adam Thielen MIN (at DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at BAL) Michael Thomas NO (at LAR) 8 Julio Jones ATL (vs TB) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs CHI) Doug Baldwin SEA (at SF) 9 Mike Evans TB (at ATL) Mike Evans TB (at ATL) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at BAL) 10 Michael Thomas NO (at LAR) Michael Thomas NO (at LAR) Keenan Allen LAC (at DAL) 11 Doug Baldwin SEA (at SF) Jarvis Landry MIA (at NE) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs CHI) 12 Tyreek Hill KC (vs BUF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs BUF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs BUF) 13 Devin Funchess CAR (at NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (at DAL) Golden Tate DET (vs MIN) 14 Jarvis Landry MIA (at NE) Golden Tate DET (vs MIN) Devin Funchess CAR (at NYJ) 15 T.Y. Hilton IND (vs TEN) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at OAK) Jamison Crowder WAS (vs NYG) 16 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at OAK) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs TEN) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs CAR) 17 Golden Tate DET (vs MIN) Davante Adams GB (at PIT) Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAC) 18 Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAC) Devin Funchess CAR (at NYJ) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs TEN) 19 Robby Anderson NYJ (vs CAR) Stefon Diggs MIN (at DET) Jarvis Landry MIA (at NE) 20 Jamison Crowder WAS (vs NYG) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs CAR) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at OAK) 21 Stefon Diggs MIN (at DET) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs NO) Stefon Diggs MIN (at DET) 22 Sammy Watkins LAR (vs NO) Kenny Stills MIA (at NE) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs JAC) 23 Kenny Stills MIA (at NE) Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs TB) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs NO) 24 Corey Davis TEN (at IND) Mike Wallace BAL (vs HOU) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (at OAK)

First Three Out: Jamey: Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Desean Jackson; Dave: Mike Wallace, Sammy Watkins, Jackson; Heath: Bryant, T.Y. Hilton, Rishard Matthews

Jamey: Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Desean Jackson; Dave: Mike Wallace, Sammy Watkins, Jackson; Heath: Bryant, T.Y. Hilton, Rishard Matthews Biggest disagreements: Keenan Allen put together a massive game in Week 11, hauling in 12 of 13 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was his best game of the season, by far, and it was enough to get Jamey to buy all the way for this week's matchup against the Cowboys; he has Allen ranked fifth this week. Dave and Heath still like Allen, ranking him 14th and 13th, but that's a pretty huge difference… Another big difference: Dave has Mohamed Sanu ranked 20th, while neither Jamey nor Heath has him in the top-36. He's going out on a limb, but it's a good matchup against a Buccaneers team that has struggled to defend slot receivers with Vernon Hargreaves sidelined.



Tight End Rankings

Week 112 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs MIA) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs MIA) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs MIA) 2 Travis Kelce KC (vs BUF) Jimmy Graham SEA (at SF) Evan Engram NYG (at WAS) 3 Vernon Davis WAS (vs NYG) Travis Kelce KC (vs BUF) Travis Kelce KC (vs BUF) 4 Evan Engram NYG (at WAS) Vernon Davis WAS (vs NYG) Jimmy Graham SEA (at SF) 5 Jimmy Graham SEA (at SF) Evan Engram NYG (at WAS) Vernon Davis WAS (vs NYG) 6 Tyler Kroft CIN (vs CLE) Zach Ertz PHI (vs CHI) Delanie Walker TEN (at IND) 7 Zach Ertz PHI (vs CHI) Delanie Walker TEN (at IND) Zach Ertz PHI (vs CHI) 8 Delanie Walker TEN (at IND) Jack Doyle IND (vs TEN) Greg Olsen CAR (at NYJ) 9 Jared Cook OAK (vs DEN) Jared Cook OAK (vs DEN) Jared Cook OAK (vs DEN) 10 Jack Doyle IND (vs TEN) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs CLE) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at DET) 11 Greg Olsen CAR (at NYJ) Greg Olsen CAR (at NYJ) Jack Doyle IND (vs TEN) 12 Charles Clay BUF (at KC) Austin Hooper ATL (vs TB) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs CLE)