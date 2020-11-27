Mark Andrews and Eric Ebron have been inconsistent, mediocre Fantasy options this season. It's the nature of the position that also makes them virtual must-start Fantasy options despite that mediocrity. But with the current coronavirus outbreak going on in Baltimore, it would be wise for Fantasy managers to have a plan in place to replace Andrews and Ebron should their game get further postponed.

In fact, it would be understandable if you didn't trust Andrews even if he did play after Lamar Jackson tested positive. For the most part, I'm sticking with both Ebron and Andrews, but I also want to have a backup plan on my roster.

The top two options available in at least a quarter of leagues play each other on Sunday night. Jimmy Graham is among the league leaders in red-zone targets and Robert Tonyan plays with Aaron Rodgers and could see more targets with Marquez Valdes-Scantling out. If they're both rostered, then you're probably looking at Austin Hooper against the worst defense in football or Jordan Reed against one of the best. Even with his recent struggles, I'd prefer Hooper.

Hopefully the Ravens and Steelers are able to play on Sunday, but prepare for the worst.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

5.18 -- Yards per target for Evan Engram this year. That ranks 40th out of 42 NFL players with at least 60 targets.

9 -- Targets inside the 10 for Jimmy Graham this season. That's the most among tight ends.

16.2% -- Touchdown rate for Robert Tonyan this season. In a word, that's unsustainable.

12.1 -- Average depth of target for Mike Gesicki, the highest for a tight end.

87% -- Snap share for Hayden Hurst in Week 11 when he caught zero passes, his highest of the season.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CLE -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 13th Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 10th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Streamers Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -8.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 63% While Tonyan's touchdown rate is unsustainable, he does play with Aaron Rodgers, so he's probably going to score a lot of touchdowns. His team is implied for almost four of them in Week 12. Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 45% Graham is a touchdown-or-bust tight end, but he gets as much opportunity in red zone as anyone. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CLE -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 59% This will Hooper's first decent weather game without Odell Beckham this season.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB KC -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 17.9 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,000 DRAFTKINGS $7,000 It feels like it's pretty rare for us to get Kelce on the main slate. He's lapping the field at tight end this season, and I wouldn't expect that will change against Tampa Bay. In cash games, I'd rather play Kelce than chase a touchdown with someone else.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

