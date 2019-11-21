Play

Fantasy Football Week 12 Tight End Preview: Delanie Walker returning, should you start him?

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling the Titans.

Only nine tight ends have averaged more than 10 PPR Fantasy points per game this season. One of them (Will Dissly) is on IR. Another, (Austin Hooper) probably should be. George Kittle and Evan Engram are going to come back this season, but maybe not in Week 12. Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry are on bye this week. So with Delanie Walker returning for the Titans,  he has to be a must-start, right? 

Not necessarily. 

Walker averaged just 6.9 yards per target earlier this year and hasn't been a reliable Fantasy starter since 2017. His teammate, Jonnu Smith, has averaged 9.2 yards per target over the past two seasons and flat out looks like the better playmaker. 

Do I think Walker rides the bench? Not at all. The Titans will run a lot of two-tight end sets with both Walker and Smith on the field together. But I will be curious what the target split is and I would expect any downfield shots to go Smith's way. 

I'm projecting Walker will out-target Smith five to three, but with Walker's recent efficiency, five targets isn't enough to make him a must-start tight end. I wouldn't argue against stashing either of Walker or Smith but you shouldn't trust them in Week 12.  

Week 12 TE Preview
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Rhett Ellison could miss Week 12 as well.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 94 - Air yards for Cameron Brate in Week 12. I'm going to have to see it two weeks in a row before I believe it.
  • 26% - Target share for Noah Fant since Emmanuel Sanders was traded. No tight end has a bigger share than Fant over that time frame.
  • 109 - Receiving yards for Ryan Griffin in Week 11, a career-high.
  • 28 - Targets for Dallas Goedert over his past five games. With all of the injuries in Philadelphia, there are two starting Fantasy tight ends there. 
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK OAK -3 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
7.3
TE RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
30
REYDS
269
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.5
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Streamers
headshot-image
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
59%
Fant is dominating targets for the Broncos and has been a top-six tight end in Fantasy since Emmanuel Sanders was traded. He doesn't have a great matchup this week, but I view him as the best rest of season starter.
headshot-image
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ownership
52%
Griffin won't repeat what he did in Week 11 but he does have a prominent role in the red zone, and he's facing a defense that has been terrible against tight ends.
headshot-image
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
54%
Unless Alshon Jeffery comes back, I would expect Goedert to see a significant target share, especially in the red zone.
headshot-image
Vance McDonald TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ownership
47%
McDonald has seven targets in three straight games and a matchup against the Bengals.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Zach Ertz TE
PHI Philadelphia • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Week 12 Prices
FanDuel
$6,200
DraftKings
$6,000
it took a bunch of injuries, but Ertz got back to a large target share the past two weeks. That should continue against a Seahawks team that could have the Eagles chasing the score.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Week 12 Prices
FanDuel
$5,100
DraftKings
$3,900
Fant had multiple shots at a score last week. While this isn't a good matchup, that should only serve to keep his ownership lower.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

Zach Ertz

9.72

15.66

2

2

Mark Andrews

8.53

12.95

3

3

Darren Waller

7.89

12.50

4

4

Ryan Griffin

7.42

11.05

5

5

Jared Cook

7.17

10.64

9

6

Noah Fant

6.22

10.23

6

7

Eric Ebron

6.56

9.94

8

8

Greg Olsen

6.27

9.94

7

9

Dallas Goedert

6.56

9.88

10

10

Vance McDonald

5.84

9.78

14

11

Jacob Hollister

5.42

9.53

16

12

Jason Witten

4.92

9.50

11

13

Ross Dwelley

5.81

9.46

12

14

Nick Boyle

5.49

9.16

15

15

Gerald Everett

5.23

8.63

17

16

Mike Gesicki

4.92

8.45

13

17

Darren Fells

5.47

8.40

18

18

Delanie Walker

4.88

7.95

20

19

Jack Doyle

4.66

7.47

24

20

Jimmy Graham

4.35

7.10

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
11/21: Start or Sit (AFC); Rankings Disputes (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories