Play

Fantasy Football Week 12 Tight End Preview: Projections, streaming options, matchups that matter, and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.

This season, only nine tight ends have averaged more than 10 PPR Fantasy points per game. One of them (Will Dissly) is on IR. Another, (Austin Hooper) probably should be. George Kittle and Evan Engram are going to come back this season, but maybe not in Week 12. Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry are on bye this week. 

That leaves Mark Andrews, Darren Waller and Zach Ertz as the only tight ends we can actually have confidence in this week. It means almost everyone is looking for a streamer and almost anyone with a pulse qualifies. It also means guys like Jonnu Smith, Ryan Griffin and Jared Cook will find their way into various analyst's top-five at the position. 

So how do you choose from this crop? I've prioritized them below. For me I'd like as much certainty of volume as possible. I'd like a decent shot at a touchdown, or at least some reason to hope for one. I'd love someone on a good team with a good matchup as well, but that's more of a wish than a realistic expectation.

I do also think the answer is dependent on how long you're planning for. Someone like Noah Fant doesn't have a very good matchup this week but could be a reliable starter for most of the rest of the season. Smith could be awesome if Delanie Walker needs another week, but it's hard to see Smith contributing past Week 12. 

Know your need, know what you value, and then lower expectations. If you get more than a handful of Fantasy points you should feel fortunate.

Week 12 TE Preview
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Rhett Ellison remains relevant if Engram can't go.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 9.6 - Yards per target for Jonnu Smith. He remains in play if Delanie Walker misses Week 12.
  • 94 - Air yards for Cameron Brate in Week 12. I'm going to have to see it two weeks in a row before I believe it.
  • 26% - Target share for Noah Fant since Emmanuel Sanders was traded. No tight end has a bigger share than Fant over that timeframe.
  • 109 - Receiving yards for Ryan Griffin in Week 11, a career-high.
  • 28 - Targets for Dallas Goedert over his past five games. With all of the injuries in Philadelphia there are two starting Fantasy tight ends there. 
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK OAK -3 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
7.3
TE RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
30
REYDS
269
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.5
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Streamers
headshot-image
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
48%
Fant is dominating targets for the Broncos and has been a top-six tight end in Fantasy since Emmanuel Sanders was traded. He doesn't have a great matchup this week but I view him as the best rest of season starter.
headshot-image
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ownership
7%
Griffin won't repeat what he did in Week 11 but he does have a prominent role in the red zone and he's facing a defense that has been terrible against tight ends.
headshot-image
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
25%
Unless Alshon Jeffery comes back I would expect Goedert to see a significant target share, especially in the red zone.
headshot-image
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
20%
Without Delanie Walker, Smith would actually be my favorite streamer this week. But we don't know if Walker will play Week 12 and it seems very likely he's back after that.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Zach Ertz TE
PHI Philadelphia • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Week 12 Prices
FanDuel
$6,200
DraftKings
$6,000
it took a bunch of injuries but Ertz got back to a large target share the past two weeks. That should continue against a Seahawks team that could have the Eagles chasing the score.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Week 12 Prices
FanDuel
$5,100
DraftKings
$3,900
Fant had multiple shots at a score last week. While this isn't a good matchup, that should only serve to keep his ownership lower.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

Zach Ertz

9.72

15.66

2

2

Mark Andrews

8.53

12.95

3

3

Darren Waller

7.89

12.50

5

4

Jonnu Smith

7.48

11.62

4

5

Ryan Griffin

7.72

11.35

6

6

Jared Cook

7.17

10.64

9

7

Noah Fant

6.22

10.23

7

8

Eric Ebron

6.56

9.94

8

9

Dallas Goedert

6.56

9.88

14

10

Jacob Hollister

5.42

9.53

16

11

Jason Witten

4.92

9.50

10

12

Ross Dwelley

5.81

9.46

11

13

Nick Boyle

5.49

9.16

13

14

Vance McDonald

5.45

8.96

15

15

Greg Olsen

5.37

8.80

12

16

Darren Fells

5.47

8.40

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories