Welcome back, Mark Andrews. All it took was me saying he wasn't a must-start tight end any longer. You're welcome.

In all seriousness, Andrews now has 27 targets in his past four games, which probably has more to do with his re-emergence than anything I wrote. That's why, even with a terribly difficult matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Andrews is a consensus top-five tight end. What else can the tight end targets from the past month tell us?

Eric Ebron, Hunter Henry and Noah Fant are tied for fifth with 24 targets in their last four games. As I said last week, six targets per game is about all we can ask for at this position. Of course, Henry has scored each of the past two weeks and Fant hasn't scored since Week 2. I understand how much that matters, but it doesn't matter enough for me to drop Fant out of my top-10 this week.

Maybe the most confusing tight end is Evan Engram. He has 23 targets over the past three weeks and that includes his bye. In his past seven games he has four games with nine or more targets and three games with three or fewer targets. I don't have any idea what it will be in Week 12, but I lean towards the lower number because the Giants really shouldn't have to pass to beat the Bengals, and I can't imagine Joe Judge wants to watch Daniel Jones pass anymore than he has to.

To be clear, I would totally understand why you might start Engram over someone like Fant, but that's not the advice you're going to receive here.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

5.18 -- Yards per target for Evan Engram this year. That ranks 40th out of 42 NFL players with at least 60 targets.

-- Yards per target for Evan Engram this year. That ranks 40th out of 42 NFL players with at least 60 targets. 9 -- Targets inside the 10 for Jimmy Graham this season. That's the most among tight ends.

-- Targets inside the 10 for Jimmy Graham this season. That's the most among tight ends. 16.2% -- Touchdown rate for Robert Tonyan this season. In a word, that's unsustainable.

-- Touchdown rate for Robert Tonyan this season. In a word, that's unsustainable. 12.1 -- Average depth of target for Mike Gesicki, the highest for a tight end.

-- Average depth of target for Mike Gesicki, the highest for a tight end. 87% -- Snap share for Hayden Hurst in Week 11 when he caught zero passes, his highest of the season.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CLE -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 13th Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 10th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Streamers Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 45% This is game is a battle between two of the best "touchdown or bust" tight ends in the league. If I have to choose one, I'll choose the one among the league leaders in red-zone targets. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -8.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 58% While Tonyan's touchdown rate is unsustainable, he does play with Aaron Rodgers, so he'll probably going to score a lot of touchdowns. His team is implied for almost four of them in Week 12. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CLE -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 58% I'm giving Hooper one more week before I cut bait. Jacksonville is terrible defensively and this will be Hooper's first game in decent weather since he returned from surgery.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB KC -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 17.9 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,000 DRAFTKINGS $7,000 It feels like it's pretty rare for us to get Kelce on the main slate. He's lapping the field at tight end this season and I wouldn't expect that will change against Tampa Bay. In cash games I'd rather play Kelce than chase a touchdown with someone else.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

