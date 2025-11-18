Last week in this space, I called Dalton Schultz and Cade Otton must-start tight ends. Schultz did just fine, finishing as TE8 with 11.1 PPR Fantasy points. Otton was a huge bust with just two catches for 28 yards. Now they may be the most difficult tight ends to rank in Week 12.

Part of the reason Schultz is so difficult to rank is because of what just happened to Otton: He faced the Bills. Buffalo has given up just 5.3 PPR FPPG to tight ends this season, a mark Otton fell just short of. Travis Kelce (10.6) is the only tight end who has scored double-digit Fantasy points against them. They held each of Kyle Pitts, Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, and Juwan Johnson below seven Fantasy points.

So why are we even considering Schultz?

To start with, he has scored double-digit Fantasy points in five of his last six games. In the last three games, mostly with Davis Mills, Schultz has averaged 14.4 PPR Fantasy points. He has 28 total targets in those three games, good for a 22.8% target share. Those are not the numbers of a tight end we would even consider benching right now. As of Tuesday, I have Schultz ranked as TE8. The three guys behind him (Juwan Johnson, Jake Ferguson, Dallas Goedert) are all fine starts over him if you are scared of the matchup.

As for Otton, as long as Chris Godwin is out, I am starting him. I'll chalk last week up to a bad matchup. He had 26 targets in his prior three games, and I expect Baker Mayfield to throw a lot more passes in Week 12 than he did in Week 11. If Godwin returns, Otton may very well fall out of the top 12, but not very far.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 11:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

Week 12 Streamers (TE Preview) Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 60 REYDS 491 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Juwan Johnson has played two full games with Tyler Shough. He has averaged 15.65 PPR Fantasy points in those two games. He should be the number two target in the offense rest of season and could very well be a top 12 tight end rest of season. AJ Barner TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN SEA -13.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 37 REYDS 306 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Barner had a huge spike week against the Rams, catching 10 of 11 targets for 70 yards. It was his sixth game this season with at least 10 PPR Fantasy points. Unfortunately, he also had 31 yards combined in his prior three games. He is the Seahawks' tush push option, so he is live for a rushing touchdown, but this is an emergency-only streamer.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 15.3 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 99 REYDS 718 TD 7 FPTS/G 18.5 I don't know how you play anyone else in cash games this week. Since Week 6, McBride is averaging 24.5 PPR FPPG. He is facing a Jacksonville defense that is giving up the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Save money somewhere else.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Wright TE DET Detroit • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DET -10.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 79 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.1 Wright had seven targets in his first game without Sam LaPorta. He didn't do anything with them, but the Eagles are a pretty menacing defense right now. The Giants, while they have had some success against tight ends, are not. Wright is the most likely under-the-radar tight end to score two touchdowns this week. It's a long shot, but that's what contrarian plays are all about.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

