Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Taylor IND 45 45.5 46 C. McCaffrey SF 42 44 46 D. Achane MIA 39 41.5 44 J. Gibbs DET 38 39.5 41 B. Robinson ATL 36 38 40 J. Cook BUF 36 37 38 J. Jacobs GB 31 31.5 32 S. Barkley PHI 28 28 28 J. Williams DAL 23 24 25 D. Henry BAL 22 22 22 K. Williams LAR 22 22 22 R. Dowdle CAR 19 20 21 D. Swift CHI 16 17 18 C. Brown CIN 15 16.5 18 T. Etienne JAC 16 16.5 17 T. Henderson NE 15 16 17 B. Hall NYJ 15 16 17 A. Jeanty LV 13 14.5 16 O. Hampton LAC 12 13 14 J. Warren PIT 12 13 14 B. Irving TB 10 11 12 K. Walker III SEA 10 10 10 R. Harvey DEN 9 9.5 10 Q. Judkins CLE 9 9.5 10 A. Jones MIN 8 8.5 9 D. Montgomery DET 8 8.5 9 T. Benson ARI 8 8.5 9 W. Marks HOU 6 7 8 K. Monangai CHI 6 6.5 7 R. Stevenson NE 6 6.5 7 A. Kamara NO 6 6.5 7 K. Vidal LAC 6 6.5 7 K. Hunt KC 6 6.5 7 B. Tuten JAC 6 6 6 T. Allgeier ATL 6 6 6 E. Wilson GB 6 6 6 Z. Knight ARI 6 6 6 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 5 5.5 6 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 5.5 6 S. Tucker TB 5 5.5 6 K. Gainwell PIT 5 5.5 6 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 C. Rodriguez Jr. WAS 5 5 5 J. Mason MIN 5 5 5 D. Singletary NYG 5 5 5 R. White TB -- -- 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Smith-Njigba SEA 36 39.5 43 J. Chase CIN 34 37.5 41 P. Nacua LAR 33 36.5 40 A. St. Brown DET 32 34.5 37 R. Rice KC 28 31 34 C. Lamb DAL 27 30.5 34 D. London ATL 26 28.5 31 E. Egbuka TB 23 25.5 28 N. Collins HOU 21 23 25 D. Adams LAR 21 23 25 L. McConkey LAC 21 23 25 J. Waddle MIA 20 21.5 23 J. Jefferson MIN 18 20 22 T. Higgins CIN 17 18.5 20 G. Pickens DAL 16 17.5 19 M. Pittman IND 15 17 19 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 14 16 18 C. Olave NO 12 14.5 17 R. Odunze CHI 13 14.5 16 D. Smith PHI 13 14.5 16 T. McMillan CAR 10 12.5 15 A. Brown PHI 10 11.5 13 Z. Flowers BAL 10 11.5 13 J. Williams DET 10 11 12 S. Diggs NE 9 10 11 D. Samuel WAS 8 9 10 D. Metcalf PIT 8 9 10 G. Wilson NYJ 7 8.5 10 A. Pierce IND 7 8 9 T. Franklin DEN 7 8 9 R. Pearsall SF 7 8 9 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 6 7 8 C. Sutton DEN 6 7 8 Q. Johnston LAC 6 7 8 K. Shakir BUF 6 7 8 J. Jennings SF 6 6.5 7 T. McLaurin WAS 5 6 7 J. Addison MIN 5 6 7 C. Watson GB 6 6 6 R. Doubs GB 5 5.5 6 K. Boutte NE 5 5.5 6 X. Worthy KC 5 5.5 6 J. Meyers JAC 5 5.5 6 W. Robinson NYG -- -- 6 D. Moore CHI -- -- 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR T. McBride ARI 18 20 22 B. Bowers LV 15 17.5 20 G. Kittle SF 14 15.5 17 T. Warren IND 13 14.5 16 T. Kelce KC 10 11.5 13 J. Ferguson DAL 8 9 10 O. Gadsden LAC 8 9 10 J. Johnson NO 6 6.5 7 M. Andrews BAL 6 6.5 7 D. Schultz HOU 5 6 7 D. Kincaid BUF 5 5.5 6 K. Pitts ATL 5 5.5 6 D. Goedert PHI 5 5.5 6 H. Fannin CLE 5 5.5 6 S. LaPorta DET 5 5.5 6 C. Otton TB -- -- 6

Quarterback