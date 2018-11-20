Fantasy Football: Week 12 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 56 59 Saquon Barkley, NYG 49 52 Alvin Kamara, NO 48 52 Melvin Gordon, LAC 48 51 Kareem Hunt, KC 48 50 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 47 50 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 34 38 James Conner, PIT 33 36 Joe Mixon, CIN 32 35 David Johnson, ARI 31 34 Leonard Fournette, JAC 31 33 Aaron Jones, GB 30 33 Nick Chubb, CLE 29 31 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 23 25 Dalvin Cook, MIN 22 24 Sony Michel, NE 20 21 Kerryon Johnson, DET 19 22 Marlon Mack, IND 19 21 Mark Ingram, NO 19 21 James White, NE 18 21 Matt Breida, SF 16 18 Tevin Coleman, ATL 14 16 Chris Carson, SEA 14 15 Tarik Cohen, CHI 13 16 Dion Lewis, TEN 13 15 Jordan Howard, CHI 13 14 Adrian Peterson, WAS 13 14 LeSean McCoy, BUF 11 13 Lamar Miller, HOU 10 11 Josh Adams, PHI 9 10 Peyton Barber, TB 8 9 Kenyan Drake, MIA 7 9 Gus Edwards, BAL 7 8 Royce Freeman, DEN 7 8 Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8 Jalen Richard, OAK 5 8 Ito Smith, ATL 5 6 Alex Collins, BAL 5 6 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 6 Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 6 Latavius Murray, MIN 5 6 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 5 6 Doug Martin, OAK 5 6 Rashaad Penny, SEA 5 6 Spencer Ware, KC 5 5 Malcolm Brown, LAR 5 5

Wide receivers



Non PPR Michael Thomas, NO 40 44 Antonio Brown, PIT 40 44 Julio Jones, ATL 39 43 Odell Beckham, NYG 39 43 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 38 42 Davante Adams, GB 35 39 Adam Thielen, MIN 35 39 Tyreek Hill, KC 31 34 T.Y. Hilton, IND 29 32 Stefon Diggs, MIN 28 32 A.J. Green, CIN 27 30 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 26 29 Brandin Cooks, LAR 25 28 Mike Evans, TB 25 28 Keenan Allen, LAC 23 26 Robert Woods, LAR 19 22 Kenny Golladay, DET 18 20 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 17 20 Julian Edelman, NE 15 19 Amari Cooper, DAL 15 18 Josh Gordon, NE 15 18 Tyler Boyd, CIN 14 17 Doug Baldwin, SEA 14 17 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 13 16 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 12 15 Allen Robinson, CHI 11 13 Jarvis Landry, CLE 10 12 Tyler Lockett, SEA 10 12 Josh Reynolds, LAR 9 12 DJ Moore, CAR 9 11 Tre'Quan Smith, NO 9 11 Corey Davis, TEN 8 11 Anthony Miller, CHI 8 10 Courtland Sutton, DEN 8 10 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB 7 9 Sammy Watkins, KC 7 9 Marvin Jones, DET 6 9 Sterling Shepard, NYG 6 8 Golden Tate, PHI 5 8 Calvin Ridley, ATL 5 7 DeSean Jackson, TB 5 7 Chris Godwin, TB 5 7

Tight ends



Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 28 32 Zach Ertz, PHI 25 29 George Kittle, SF 20 24 Rob Gronkowski, NE 15 18 Greg Olsen, CAR 11 14 David Njoku, CLE 8 10 Eric Ebron, IND 8 10 Jordan Reed, WAS 6 9 Jack Doyle, IND 6 8 Jared Cook, OAK 6 8 O.J. Howard, TB 6 8 Trey Burton, CHI 6 7

Quarterbacks