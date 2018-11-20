Fantasy Football: Week 12 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last big move for the championship run? Use our Trade Values Chart to know.
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|56
|59
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|49
|52
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|48
|52
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|48
|51
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|48
|50
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|47
|50
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|34
|38
|James Conner, PIT
|33
|36
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|32
|35
|David Johnson, ARI
|31
|34
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|31
|33
|Aaron Jones, GB
|30
|33
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|29
|31
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|23
|25
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|22
|24
|Sony Michel, NE
|20
|21
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|19
|22
|Marlon Mack, IND
|19
|21
|Mark Ingram, NO
|19
|21
|James White, NE
|18
|21
|Matt Breida, SF
|16
|18
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|14
|16
|Chris Carson, SEA
|14
|15
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|13
|16
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|13
|15
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|13
|14
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|13
|14
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|11
|13
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|10
|11
|Josh Adams, PHI
|9
|10
|Peyton Barber, TB
|8
|9
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|7
|9
|Gus Edwards, BAL
|7
|8
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|7
|8
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|6
|8
|Jalen Richard, OAK
|5
|8
|Ito Smith, ATL
|5
|6
|Alex Collins, BAL
|5
|6
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|5
|6
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|5
|6
|Latavius Murray, MIN
|5
|6
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|5
|6
|Doug Martin, OAK
|5
|6
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|5
|6
|Spencer Ware, KC
|5
|5
|Malcolm Brown, LAR
|5
|5
Wide receivers
|
|Non
|PPR
|Michael Thomas, NO
|40
|44
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|40
|44
|Julio Jones, ATL
|39
|43
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|39
|43
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|38
|42
|Davante Adams, GB
|35
|39
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|35
|39
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|31
|34
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|29
|32
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|28
|32
|A.J. Green, CIN
|27
|30
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|26
|29
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|25
|28
|Mike Evans, TB
|25
|28
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|23
|26
|Robert Woods, LAR
|19
|22
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|18
|20
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|17
|20
|Julian Edelman, NE
|15
|19
|Amari Cooper, DAL
|15
|18
|Josh Gordon, NE
|15
|18
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|14
|17
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|14
|17
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|13
|16
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|12
|15
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|11
|13
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|10
|12
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|10
|12
|Josh Reynolds, LAR
|9
|12
|DJ Moore, CAR
|9
|11
|Tre'Quan Smith, NO
|9
|11
|Corey Davis, TEN
|8
|11
|Anthony Miller, CHI
|8
|10
|Courtland Sutton, DEN
|8
|10
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB
|7
|9
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|7
|9
|Marvin Jones, DET
|6
|9
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|6
|8
|Golden Tate, PHI
|5
|8
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|5
|7
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|5
|7
|Chris Godwin, TB
|5
|7
Tight ends
|
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|28
|32
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|25
|29
|George Kittle, SF
|20
|24
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|15
|18
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|11
|14
|David Njoku, CLE
|8
|10
|Eric Ebron, IND
|8
|10
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|6
|9
|Jack Doyle, IND
|6
|8
|Jared Cook, OAK
|6
|8
|O.J. Howard, TB
|6
|8
|Trey Burton, CHI
|6
|7
Quarterbacks
|
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|24
|48
|Drew Brees, NO
|21
|42
|Cam Newton, CAR
|20
|40
|Andrew Luck, IND
|20
|40
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|18
|36
|Jared Goff, LAR
|18
|36
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|17
|34
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|17
|34
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|16
|32
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|16
|32
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|15
|30
|Tom Brady, NE
|14
|28
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|12
|24
|Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
|8
|16
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|7
|14
