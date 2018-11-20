Fantasy Football: Week 12 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last big move for the championship run? Use our Trade Values Chart to know.

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. 

Running backs


Non PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 56 59
Saquon Barkley, NYG 49 52
Alvin Kamara, NO 48 52
Melvin Gordon, LAC 48 51
Kareem Hunt, KC 48 50
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 47 50
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 34 38
James Conner, PIT 33 36
Joe Mixon, CIN 32 35
David Johnson, ARI 31 34
Leonard Fournette, JAC 31 33
Aaron Jones, GB 30 33
Nick Chubb, CLE 29 31
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 23 25
Dalvin Cook, MIN 22 24
Sony Michel, NE 20 21
Kerryon Johnson, DET 19 22
Marlon Mack, IND 19 21
Mark Ingram, NO 19 21
James White, NE 18 21
Matt Breida, SF 16 18
Tevin Coleman, ATL 14 16
Chris Carson, SEA 14 15
Tarik Cohen, CHI 13 16
Dion Lewis, TEN 13 15
Jordan Howard, CHI 13 14
Adrian Peterson, WAS 13 14
LeSean McCoy, BUF 11 13
Lamar Miller, HOU 10 11
Josh Adams, PHI 9 10
Peyton Barber, TB 8 9
Kenyan Drake, MIA 7 9
Gus Edwards, BAL 7 8
Royce Freeman, DEN 7 8
Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8
Jalen Richard, OAK 5 8
Ito Smith, ATL 5 6
Alex Collins, BAL 5 6
T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 6
Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 6
Latavius Murray, MIN 5 6
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 5 6
Doug Martin, OAK 5 6
Rashaad Penny, SEA 5 6
Spencer Ware, KC 5 5
Malcolm Brown, LAR 5 5

Wide receivers


Non PPR
Michael Thomas, NO 40 44
Antonio Brown, PIT 40 44
Julio Jones, ATL 39 43
Odell Beckham, NYG 39 43
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 38 42
Davante Adams, GB 35 39
Adam Thielen, MIN 35 39
Tyreek Hill, KC 31 34
T.Y. Hilton, IND 29 32
Stefon Diggs, MIN 28 32
A.J. Green, CIN 27 30
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 26 29
Brandin Cooks, LAR 25 28
Mike Evans, TB 25 28
Keenan Allen, LAC 23 26
Robert Woods, LAR 19 22
Kenny Golladay, DET 18 20
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 17 20
Julian Edelman, NE 15 19
Amari Cooper, DAL 15 18
Josh Gordon, NE 15 18
Tyler Boyd, CIN 14 17
Doug Baldwin, SEA 14 17
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 13 16
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 12 15
Allen Robinson, CHI 11 13
Jarvis Landry, CLE 10 12
Tyler Lockett, SEA 10 12
Josh Reynolds, LAR 9 12
DJ Moore, CAR 9 11
Tre'Quan Smith, NO 9 11
Corey Davis, TEN 8 11
Anthony Miller, CHI 8 10
Courtland Sutton, DEN 8 10
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB 7 9
Sammy Watkins, KC 7 9
Marvin Jones, DET 6 9
Sterling Shepard, NYG 6 8
Golden Tate, PHI 5 8
Calvin Ridley, ATL 5 7
DeSean Jackson, TB 5 7
Chris Godwin, TB 5 7

Tight ends


Non PPR
Travis Kelce, KC 28 32
Zach Ertz, PHI 25 29
George Kittle, SF 20 24
Rob Gronkowski, NE 15 18
Greg Olsen, CAR 11 14
David Njoku, CLE 8 10
Eric Ebron, IND 8 10
Jordan Reed, WAS 6 9
Jack Doyle, IND 6 8
Jared Cook, OAK 6 8
O.J. Howard, TB 6 8
Trey Burton, CHI 6 7

Quarterbacks


1QB 2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC 24 48
Drew Brees, NO 21 42
Cam Newton, CAR 20 40
Andrew Luck, IND 20 40
Aaron Rodgers, GB 18 36
Jared Goff, LAR 18 36
Matt Ryan, ATL 17 34
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 17 34
Carson Wentz, PHI 16 32
Russell Wilson, SEA 16 32
Philip Rivers, LAC 15 30
Tom Brady, NE 14 28
Deshaun Watson, HOU 12 24
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 8 16
Kirk Cousins, MIN 7 14
