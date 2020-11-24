What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back



Player tm Non PPR D. Cook MIN 45 47 A. Kamara NO 42 46 C. McCaffrey CAR 36 40 D. Henry TEN 35 35 A. Jones GB 34 37 N. Chubb CLE 32 32 J. Robinson JAC 30 32 J. Jacobs LV 27 28 M. Sanders PHI 25 27 C. Carson SEA 24 26 J. Conner PIT 21 22 E. Elliott DAL 18 20 D. Swift DET 17 20 A. Ekeler LAC 16 19 T. Gurley ATL 16 16 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 15 16 R. Mostert SF 15 16 K. Drake ARI 15 15 K. Hunt CLE 14 16 J. Taylor IND 14 15 A. Gibson WAS 14 15 G. Bernard CIN 13 14 W. Gallman NYG 12 12 D. Harris NE 12 11 J. Dobbins BAL 11 12 J. Mixon CIN 10 12 Da. Johnson HOU 10 11 R. Jones TB 10 10 M. Davis CAR 9 10 D. Montgomery CHI 9 10 C. Edmonds ARI 7 9 M. Gaskin MIA 7 8 G. Edwards BAL 7 7 D. Henderson LAR 7 7 M. Gordon DEN 6 8 K. Ballage LAC 6 8 Z. Moss BUF 6 7 M. Brown LAR 6 7 C. Hyde SEA 6 7 T. Pollard DAL 6 6 P. Lindsay DEN 6 6 S. Ahmed MIA 6 6 C. Akers LAR 6 6 J. Williams GB 5 6 J. McKinnon SF 5 6 L. Fournette TB 5 6 N. Hines IND 5 6 J. White NE 5 6 Du. Johnson HOU 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 L. Murray NO 5 5 B. Scott PHI 5 5 B. Snell PIT 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR D. Adams GB 34 38 T. Hill KC 32 34 K. Allen LAC 30 34 S. Diggs BUF 26 30 DK Metcalf SEA 23 26 D. Hopkins ARI 22 25 J. Jones ATL 20 24 A.J. Brown TEN 20 23 M. Thomas NO 19 23 T. McLaurin WAS 19 22 C. Ridley ATL 18 21 W. Fuller HOU 18 20 A. Thielen MIN 17 20 M. Evans TB 17 20 D.J. Moore CAR 17 19 K. Golladay DET 17 19 C. Kupp LAR 16 20 D. Johnson PIT 16 19 R. Woods LAR 16 18 A. Robinson CHI 15 18 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 15 18 T. Lockett SEA 15 18 C. Godwin TB 14 16 J. Jefferson MIN 12 14 C. Claypool PIT 12 14 A. Cooper DAL 10 13 B. Cooks HOU 10 13 T. Higgins CIN 10 12 T. Boyd CIN 9 12 C. Lamb DAL 9 10 M. Williams LAC 9 10 C. Kirk ARI 8 10 J. Jeudy DEN 8 10 M. Pittman IND 8 10 B. Aiyuk SF 8 10 R. Anderson CAR 8 9 An. Brown TB 7 10 C. Beasley BUF 7 9 D.J. Chark JAC 7 9 D. Parker MIA 7 9 D. Samuel SF 7 9 C. Davis TEN 7 9 S. Shepard NYG 6 9 T. Fulgham PHI 6 8 T. Patrick DEN 6 7 A. Lazard GB 6 7 M. Brown BAL 6 6 J. Meyers NE 5 8 J. Crowder NYJ 5 8 J. Brown BUF 5 7 D. Slayton NYG 5 6 C. Samuel CAR 5 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 31 35 D. Waller LV 20 23 M. Andrews BAL 14 16 T. Hockenson DET 10 12 H. Henry LAC 10 12 E. Engram NYG 8 10 H. Hurst ATL 7 9 R. Gronkowski TB 7 8 J. Smith TEN 7 8 Z. Ertz PHI 7 7 J. Cook NO 6 7 D. Goedert PHI 6 7 E. Ebron PIT 6 7 D. Schultz DAL 5 7 A. Hooper CLE 5 6 N. Fant DEN 5 6

Quarterback