Fantasy Football Week 12 Updated Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 54 58 Dalvin Cook 49 52 Ezekiel Elliott 41 43 Saquon Barkley 32 36 Alvin Kamara 30 34 Josh Jacobs 29 30 Aaron Jones 28 31 Nick Chubb 27 30 Chris Carson 27 29 Derrick Henry 26 26 Leonard Fournette 25 28 Melvin Gordon 23 26 Le'Veon Bell 22 25 Todd Gurley 22 24 Mark Ingram 18 19 Phillip Lindsay 14 17 Joe Mixon 13 14 Austin Ekeler 12 15 James Conner 12 14 Devin Singletary 12 14 David Montgomery 12 13 Devonta Freeman 9 11 Tevin Coleman 9 11 Jordan Howard 9 9 Kenyan Drake 8 10 Marlon Mack 8 9 Carlos Hyde 8 8 James White 7 11 Jamaal Williams 7 9 Miles Sanders 7 9 Damien Williams 6 8 Kareem Hunt 6 8 Royce Freeman 6 8 Ronald Jones 6 7 David Johnson 6 7 Bo Scarborough 6 6 Alexander Mattison 6 6 Derrius Guice 6 6 Sony Michel 6 6 Tarik Cohen 5 7 Latavius Murray 5 6 Matt Breida 5 6 Tony Pollard 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 38 42 Tyreek Hill 30 33 Amari Cooper 28 32 Mike Evans 26 30 Julio Jones 26 30 Davante Adams 23 26 DeAndre Hopkins 22 26 Julian Edelman 20 24 Tyler Lockett 20 23 Chris Godwin 18 22 Kenny Golladay 17 20 Adam Thielen 17 20 Cooper Kupp 17 20 Keenan Allen 16 20 Stefon Diggs 16 19 D.J. Moore 14 18 T.Y. Hilton 14 17 Courtland Sutton 14 17 D.J. Chark 14 17 Odell Beckham 13 16 Michael Gallup 13 16 Allen Robinson 12 16 Tyrell Williams 11 13 DeVante Parker 10 13 D.K. Metcalf 9 12 Emmanuel Sanders 9 12 Deebo Samuel 9 12 Jarvis Landry 9 12 Golden Tate 8 12 John Brown 8 11 Jamison Crowder 8 11 Calvin Ridley 8 10 Robert Woods 8 10 Marvin Jones 8 10 Alshon Jeffery 7 10 JuJu Smith-Schuster 7 9 Marquise Brown 7 9 Curtis Samuel 7 9 Christian Kirk 6 9 Tyler Boyd 6 9 Darius Slayton 6 8 Mohamed Sanu 6 7 Randall Cobb 5 7

Tight End

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce 22 25 George Kittle 18 21 Zach Ertz 17 20 Hunter Henry 17 20 Mark Andrews 14 16 Darren Waller 13 16 Austin Hooper 11 15 Evan Engram 11 14 Greg Olsen 6 8 Kyle Rudolph 5 7 Dallas Goedert 5 7 Ryan Griffin 5 7

Quarterback

Player 1QB 2QB Lamar Jackson 33 66 Patrick Mahomes 25 50 Deshaun Watson 22 44 Russell Wilson 22 44 Dak Prescott 17 34 Aaron Rodgers 14 28 Drew Brees 14 28 Matt Ryan 12 24 Kyler Murray 10 20 Kirk Cousins 8 16 Jimmy Garoppolo 8 16 Jameis Winston 6 12 Tom Brady 6 12 Derek Carr 6 12 Josh Allen 6 12 Sam Darnold 5 10 Nick Foles 5 10

