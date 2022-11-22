For the first time since Week 6, there are no teams on a bye for the upcoming scoring period. That's the good news for Week 12. The bad news is we have some major injuries that we're dealing with -- again. And that's not fun.

As we start the stretch run to the Fantasy playoffs, which begin in Week 15 for the majority of leagues, Fantasy managers could be scrambling to replace several players, including a few stars. For example, Justin Fields (shoulder), Joe Mixon (concussion), Mike Williams (ankle), Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Rondale Moore (groin) could all be out in Week 12.

We also lost Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) for the season in Week 11, and Kyle Pitts (knee) was placed on injured reserve with a torn MCL. He will miss at least four games but could be lost for the season as well.

There are other injuries that we're dealing with heading into Week 12, which should make for a busy waiver wire. As you know, injuries create openings for other players to succeed, and you can take advantage of that for your Fantasy roster. Players like Samaje Perine (13 percent rostered on CBS Sports), Greg Dortch (3 percent) and Skyy Moore (9 percent) could end up being difference makers in Week 12 -- and beyond.

We'll break down all of the injuries and the potential replacements below, as well as highlight some players who could be ascending at the right time like Ryan Tannehill (29 percent), Latavius Murray (57 percent), James Cook (28 percent), Donovan Peoples-Jones (64 percent) and Treylon Burks (28 percent). And it's fantastic that Jameson Williams (31 percent) might be making his NFL debut soon.

We'll also have streaming options at DST and kicker as always. This is a good week to spend your FAB because there are plenty of players who could help your Fantasy team make it to the playoffs or solidify your roster for what will hopefully be a long postseason run.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: None



None Injuries: Josh Allen (elbow), Justin Fields (shoulder), Kyler Murray (hamstring), Matthew Stafford (concussion), Carson Wentz (finger), P.J. Walker (ankle) and John Wolford (neck).

Josh Allen (elbow), Justin Fields (shoulder), Kyler Murray (hamstring), Matthew Stafford (concussion), Carson Wentz (finger), P.J. Walker (ankle) and John Wolford (neck). Check to see if available : Derek Carr (77 percent rostered) and Deshaun Watson (77 percent). Carr comes into Week 12 having scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including a season-high 24 points in Week 11 at Denver. He faces the Seahawks this week, who have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Carr can be a serviceable low-end starter in this matchup. ... Watson is eligible to play in Week 13 once his suspension is over. He should be rostered in all leagues since he could be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback to close the season.

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 1685 RUYDS 38 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.9 I said it prior to last week that Tannehill just finds a way to be a productive Fantasy quarterback, and then he scored 23 Fantasy points at Green Bay for the second week in a row. He now has at least 20 Fantasy points in four of seven healthy games this year, and he might have found a No. 1 receiver in Treylon Burks after he had a breakout game against the Packers. Tannehill doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 against the Bengals, but his past two matchups against Denver and Green Bay were bad on paper as well. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues and is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jacoby Brissett QB CLE Cleveland • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats PAYDS 2398 RUYDS 211 TD 13 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.7 This will likely be Brissett's last start this season since Deshaun Watson is eligible to return from his suspension in Week 13, and hopefully Brissett goes out with a strong performance against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points, and seven of their past opposing passers have scored at least 19 points. Brissett just had a season-high 30 Fantasy points against Buffalo in Week 11 and has scored at least 18 points in three games in a row against the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills. He's also run for 69 yards in his past two outings. In deeper leagues, Brissett is a good one-week option and is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL WAS -4 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats PAYDS 1031 RUYDS 62 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.6 Heinicke will remain the starter for Washington even when Carson Wentz (finger) is healthy, which gives him staying power as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. It's tougher to believe in him as a starter in one-quarterback leagues since he has combined for 28 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but he has a favorable matchup in Week 12 against Atlanta. The Falcons allow an average of 21.1 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Heinicke can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 1426 RUYDS 163 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 13 Pickett has looked better in two games after Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9, scoring 18 Fantasy points against New Orleans in Week 10 and 17 points against Cincinnati in Week 11. He's just missing a second touchdown, and maybe that will come in Week 12 at Indianapolis on Monday night. The Colts have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and they have struggled with rushing quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence, Taylor Heinicke and Jalen Hurts have all scored at least eight Fantasy points on the ground against Indianapolis since Week 6, and Pickett has run for at least 37 yards in two of his past three games. He's a sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues for Week 12 and is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Joe Flacco QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYJ -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 901 RUYDS 6 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.2 Jets coach Robert Saleh opened the door for Zach Wilson to be replaced as the starter heading into Week 12 against Chicago, but we don't know if that means Joe Flacco or Mike White (1 percent) would be the new quarterback. Flacco makes more sense for the Jets to remain in playoff contention, and he has more touchdown passes (five) in three games this year than Wilson does (four) in seven outings. In three starts this year, Flacco scored 16 Fantasy points, 34 points and three points against the Ravens, Browns and Bengals. He should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. And, unless we find out anything concrete, you should also take a flier on White in case he gets the job for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Bryce Perkins QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 61 RUYDS 43 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 3.4 With Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol for the second time since Week 9 and John Wolford (neck) also hurt, Perkins could be the starter for the Rams in Week 12 at the Chiefs. That makes him someone to add in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Perkins replaced Stafford in the third quarter of Week 11 at New Orleans and was 5-of-10 passing for 64 yards and ran five times for 39 yards. He has limited weapons and a bad offensive line, but his rushing ability could be attractive in deeper leagues. Keep an eye on the health for Stafford and Walford, but Perkins could be a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback formats in Week 12. Trevor Siemian QB CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 5 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.2 I hope Siemian doesn't play in Week 12 at the Jets or at all this season, but there's the potential for that now with Justin Fields dealing with a dislocated left shoulder. If Siemian does start then he's someone to add in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. While he won't be Fields -- not many quarterbacks can do that -- he could take advantage of throwing to Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet. Let's hope Fields is OK, but Fantasy managers in deeper Superflex and two-quarterback leagues should add Siemian just in case Fields can't play in Week 12 or beyond.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: None

None Injuries: Leonard Fournette (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Darrell Henderson (knee), Jaylen Warren (hamstring), Khalil Herbert (hip), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Chase Edmonds (ankle), Mark Ingram (knee), J.D. McKissic (neck), Darrel Williams (hip) and Damien Williams (ribs).

Leonard Fournette (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Darrell Henderson (knee), Jaylen Warren (hamstring), Khalil Herbert (hip), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Chase Edmonds (ankle), Mark Ingram (knee), J.D. McKissic (neck), Darrel Williams (hip) and Damien Williams (ribs). Check to see if available: Elijah Mitchell (84 percent rostered), Michael Carter (83 percent) and Damien Harris (81 percent). Mitchell is worth rostering in all leagues for two reasons. He's the handcuff for Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, and we know all too well about McCaffrey's injury history. But Mitchell is also getting enough work in tandem with McCaffrey to be a potential flex option in deeper formats. In his past two games, Mitchell has 27 carries for 148 yards, and he seems to be the preferred closer for the 49ers when they have a lead. ... I thought Harris looked great in Week 11 against the Jets with eight carries for 65 yards, including a 22-yard run and a 30-yard gain, as well as two catches for 28 yards on two targets. Rhamondre Stevenson remains the lead back for New England, but Harris can be stashed on your bench, especially in non-PPR leagues, if he's available.

Elijah Mitchell (84 percent rostered), Michael Carter (83 percent) and Damien Harris (81 percent). Mitchell is worth rostering in all leagues for two reasons. He's the handcuff for Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, and we know all too well about McCaffrey's injury history. But Mitchell is also getting enough work in tandem with McCaffrey to be a potential flex option in deeper formats. In his past two games, Mitchell has 27 carries for 148 yards, and he seems to be the preferred closer for the 49ers when they have a lead. ... I thought Harris looked great in Week 11 against the Jets with eight carries for 65 yards, including a 22-yard run and a 30-yard gain, as well as two catches for 28 yards on two targets. Rhamondre Stevenson remains the lead back for New England, but Harris can be stashed on your bench, especially in non-PPR leagues, if he's available. Drop candidates: Melvin Gordon (79 percent rostered), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (79 percent) and Darrell Henderson (70 percent). The Broncos released Gordon on Monday, and we'll see if the 29-year-old can find a new home this year. Even if he does end up with a new team, it's doubtful he'll have a prominent role. He's not worth rostering in any redraft leagues at this time. ... Edwards-Helaire is dealing with a high-ankle sprain after getting hurt in Week 11 against the Chargers, and he will likely miss multiple weeks. He was already behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon in terms of touches, and now Fantasy managers can safely drop Edwards-Helaire in redraft leagues while he's injured. ... Rams coach Sean McVay said Henderson "felt a little something in his knee" prior to Week 11 at New Orleans, and we'll see if that forces him to miss any time. Even when healthy, Henderson has struggled, scoring seven PPR points or less in six of his past eight games. There's little reason to roster him in redraft leagues at this time.

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -2.5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 266 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.6 Murray is now the clear No. 1 running back in Denver after the Broncos released Melvin Gordon on Monday, and Chase Edmonds (ankle) could miss several weeks after getting hurt in Week 11 against the Raiders. Murray had already been the best running back in Denver with three touchdowns in his past four games, and he had a season-high 16 PPR points against Las Vegas with 17 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 23 yards on four targets. He's now in the weekly flex conversation with the chance to be a low-end starter, including a great matchup in Week 12 at Carolina, and his competition for touches is likely going to be Marlon Mack or Devine Ozigbo until Mike Boone (hip) returns, which could be Week 13 at the earliest. Murray should be added in all leagues where available for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 18th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 22 REYDS 178 TD 4 FPTS/G 8 Joe Mixon (concussion) could be out in Week 12 at Tennessee, which would give Perine the chance for a big workload. It helps that Perine just stood out at Pittsburgh in Week 11 with 11 carries for 30 yards, along with four catches for 52 yards and three touchdowns on four targets for 30 PPR points. The matchup against the Titans won't be easy -- Tennessee has allowed just two touchdowns to running backs all season and none on the ground since Week 1 -- but Perine should get enough volume to make him a No. 2 running back in all leagues, especially in PPR. Perine is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 149 REC 26 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 McKinnon didn't have a good outing in Week 11 at the Chargers with six carries for 24 yards and just one catch for no yards on one target. That ended a two-game streak where he scored at least 10 PPR points. But with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) hurt, I want McKinnon rostered in all of my leagues, especially since he's sharing playing time with a rookie in Isiah Pacheco. We could easily see McKinnon in a major role moving forward for the Chiefs, and he's already led them in snaps out of the backfield this season. He should be added in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB, with his value higher in PPR. James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET BUF -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 255 REC 7 REYDS 96 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.6 So much for Cook losing his job to Nyheim Hines. Since Hines was added at the trade deadline, Cook has looked fantastic, including a career-best performance for the rookie in Week 11 against Cleveland with 11 carries for 86 yards. He's the clear handcuff for Devin Singletary, which gives him lottery-ticket appeal, but he might be working his way into flex territory in deeper leagues. Cook is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 237 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 We don't know the extent of Darrell Henderson's knee injury, but maybe Akers has taken over the lead role for good for the Rams. Now, that likely doesn't mean much for his Fantasy value, and his production in Week 11 at New Orleans (14 carries for 61 yards and no catches) could be the norm. He only has one touchdown this season and just two catches for 18 yards on six targets, and Kyren Williams (34 percent rostered) will continue to have a role as well. This is also a bad offense, and now Matthew Stafford (concussion) could be out. Akers should be added in all leagues for 5 percent of your remaining FAB based on his potential role, but his ceiling is likely a flex option at best moving forward. Isaiah Spiller RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats RUYDS 38 REC 2 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.9 Spiller is the No. 2 running back for the Chargers behind Austin Ekeler since he's played the second-most snaps at the position for three games in a row, ahead of Sony Michel. That makes Spiller a lottery-ticket to roster in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Should something happen to Ekeler, Spiller and Michel would likely split touches, but Spiller offers more upside. The wild card in all of this is Joshua Kelley (knee), who could return before the season ends. But for now, stash Spiller where available if you have an open roster spot in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: None

None Injuries: Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Mike Williams (ankle), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Rondale Moore (groin), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Marquise Brown (foot), Hunter Renfrow (oblique), DeVante Parker (knee), Josh Reynolds (back), Corey Davis (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and D.J. Chark (ankle).

Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Mike Williams (ankle), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Rondale Moore (groin), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Marquise Brown (foot), Hunter Renfrow (oblique), DeVante Parker (knee), Josh Reynolds (back), Corey Davis (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and D.J. Chark (ankle). Check to see if available: Darnell Mooney (79 percent rostered), Drake London (75 percent), Parris Campbell (74 percent) and Josh Palmer (69 percent). Mooney could have a quarterback issue if Justin Fields (shoulder) can't play in Week 12, but hopefully Trevor Siemian would still be good for Mooney if he starts. Mooney has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, with two touchdowns over that span. ... London might get a bump in targets with Kyle Pitts (knee) out, and he has scored a touchdown in consecutive games. He hasn't eclipsed 40 yards since Week 3, but hopefully the absence of Pitts, who had 24 targets prior to Week 11, will help London moving forward. ... Campbell had another quality outing with Matt Ryan in Week 11 against Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards on six targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in his past four starts with Ryan, and he should be considered at least a No. 3 PPR receiver for the rest of the season, as long as Ryan is under center. ... Palmer had his best game of the season in Week 11 against Kansas City with eight catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams returned for the game, but Williams re-injured his ankle, meaning he could miss more time. That's good news for Palmer, who has scored at least 13 PPR points in five of six games this season when he has at least eight targets.



Week 12 Waiver Priority List Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 61 REYDS 577 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 We've been saying for weeks now to add Peoples-Jones, and he continues to produce, scoring at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row. He just scored his first touchdown in Week 11 at Buffalo, and Deshaun Watson is coming back in Week 13, which will hopefully enhance the Fantasy value for Peoples-Jones, Amari Cooper and David Njoku. For Peoples-Jones, he is a definite starter in three-receiver leagues, and he could emerge as a starter in all two-receiver formats. He should be added for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB where still available. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 39 REYDS 324 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Dortch would be a must-start PPR receiver if Rondale Moore (groin) is forced to miss any time. Dortch stepped in for Moore against the 49ers on Monday night after Moore was injured on Arizona's first drive and finished with nine catches for 103 yards on 10 targets. Remember, Dortch started the season as the slot receiver for the Cardinals when Moore was out with a hamstring injury, and Dortch scored at least 13 PPR points in each of the first three games. Now, Marquise Brown (foot) could return in Week 12 and make things tough for Dortch or Moore, but I want Dortch rostered to see what happens. He's worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 264 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 Burks had a breakout game in Week 11 at Green Bay with seven catches for 111 yards on eight targets. Now, part of that was a 51-yard grab late in the game, but he still had six catches for 50 yards on seven targets prior to that, which is encouraging. And he has 14 targets in his past two outings after being out four games with a toe injury. There's a ton of upside for Burks as the lead receiver for the Titans, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. And Robert Woods (42 percent rostered) is also worth a look in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Woods has 14 targets in his past two games and just scored 12 PPR points in Week 11 at Green Bay. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Lions opened the window for Williams to make his NFL debut, which could happen in the next three weeks. When active, it might take him some time to get adjusted to the NFL, but his potential makes him worth stashing if you have an open roster spot. He could be a solid complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown and eventually emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver to close the season. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 169 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Moore could have a limited role in Week 12 against the Rams, or he could be the best receiver in Kansas City if JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) remain out. Toney left Week 11 against the Chargers, and Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman (abdomen - IR) were out. Moore ended up leading the Chiefs in targets with six and finished with five catches for 63 yards. Justin Watson (19 percent rostered) is also worth a look in deeper leagues since he had three catches for 67 yards on four targets against the Chargers. I would take both over Marquez Valdes-Scantling at this point. Moore is worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Watson is worth 1 percent. Demarcus Robinson WR BAL Baltimore • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 280 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Robinson just had a huge game in Week 11 against Carolina with nine catches for 128 yards on nine targets. He now has at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens with Rashod Bateman (foot) out. We'll see if Robinson can keep up this level of production, but it's worth adding him to find out for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Remember, the Ravens are a run-first team, and Mark Andrews is likely the only consistent threat in this passing attack. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -12 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 402 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Collins might never develop into a consistent Fantasy option, but he does have 17 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Commanders. He has 10 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown over that span, and he's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Texans ahead of Brandin Cooks. You can use Collins as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 59 REYDS 468 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Hollins just had nine targets in Week 11 at Denver, and he finished with six catches for 52 yards. He should remain in a prominent role for the Raiders with Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) on injured reserve, and he can be used as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues in Week 12 at Seattle. Hollins is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Julio Jones WR TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 178 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 Jones is coming off his best game of the season in Week 10 against Seattle, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues. Against the Seahawks, Jones had three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on five targets. If he can stay healthy, Jones could be a reliable No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 65 REYDS 417 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 The last time we saw Jones he had eight catches for 68 yards on 10 targets in Week 10 at Kansas City. He should continue to play a prominent role for the Jaguars moving forward, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. The Jaguars will likely be chasing points most weeks, and Jones should be the No. 2 target for Trevor Lawrence behind Christian Kirk. Jones has five games this season with at least eight targets, and he has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of them. Richie James WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 29 REYDS 239 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 James could see a boost in production with Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) out for the season. James came on for Robinson in Week 11 against Detroit and finished with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and all three of his targets were after Robinson was injured. He started the season in a prominent role for the Giants and scored 10 PPR points in each of his first two games. He's worth adding in deeper PPR leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, and he should be the No. 2 receiver for the Giants moving forward behind Darius Slayton.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: None

None Injuries : Kyle Pitts (knee), Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Gerald Everett (groin), Darren Waller (hamstring), Irv Smith (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (eye).

: Kyle Pitts (knee), Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Gerald Everett (groin), Darren Waller (hamstring), Irv Smith (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (eye). Check to see if available: Dawson Knox (76 percent rostered), David Njoku (73 percent) and Darren Waller (69 percent). Knox just had his best game of the season in Week 11 against Cleveland with seven catches for 70 yards on seven targets and has 13 targets in his past two games. Maybe Josh Allen dealing with an elbow injury is good for Knox, who should be the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Consider Knox a starter in all leagues moving forward. ... Njoku returned from a two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 11 at Buffalo and had minimal production with two catches for 17 yards on three targets. But he has shown the ability to be a must-start Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and he should benefit with Deshaun Watson starting for the Browns in Week 13. Make sure Njoku is added in all formats. ... Waller will hopefully return to form when he's healthy after being out with a hamstring injury. He's eligible to play in Week 14, and hopefully he can help Fantasy managers in the playoffs. If you have an IR spot then definitely stash Waller, but he's worth a roster spot in all leagues if your tight end situation is shaky.

Drop candidates: Kyle Pitts (93 percent rostered), Taysom Hill (56 percent) and Robert Tonyan (55 percent). There's a chance Pitts could be done for the season, and Fantasy managers should only be stashing him at this point in redraft leagues if you have an open IR spot. ... Hill had a productive game in Week 11 against the Rams with nine carries for 52 yards and one catch for 8 yards, but now he has to face the 49ers, which should be problematic. He has been at eight PPR points or less for six games in a row. ... Tonyan hasn't been the factor in the passing game I hoped for this season, and he comes into Week 12 at the Eagles having scored eight PPR points or less in five games in a row. There's little reason to roster him at this point in the majority of leagues.

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 47 REYDS 349 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 Johnson has scored a touchdown in three games in a row and in four of his past five outings. While you don't want to count on touchdowns, we are looking for tight ends who produce at this point, and he definitely qualifies. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 at San Francisco, but Johnson should be considered a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Austin Hooper TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 227 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 Hooper is trending in the right direction with his production of late. He has 11 targets in his past two games against Denver and Green Bay and has finished with nine catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns over that span. Ryan Tannehill is looking for Hooper, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 12 against the Bengals. Hooper is worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 51 REYDS 352 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Engram will hopefully get back on track for the Jaguars and Fantasy managers coming off a bye. His past two games prior to the bye, however, were disappointing with a combined five PPR points against Las Vegas in Week 9 and Kansas City in Week 10. Prior to that, Engram scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his previous four outings. Engram can still re-emerge as a low-end starter, but you don't want to start him in Week 12 against Baltimore. Still, for the potential of his long-term production, Engram is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL WAS -4 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 183 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Thomas just had his best game of the season in Week 11 at Houston with five catches for 65 yards on six targets. Hopefully, it's a sign of things to come, and he can build off that heading into Week 12 against Atlanta. The Commanders are leaning on their ground game of late, so it's hard to expect huge numbers from Thomas, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. But in deeper leagues, Thomas could emerge as a low-end starter. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Foster Moreau TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 34 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Moreau was bad in Week 11 at Denver with one catch for 33 yards on three targets. But the reason he's mentioned here is his Week 12 matchup at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and hopefully Moreau will take advantage of this defense and produce at a high level. He's worth trusting for at least one more week for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Chiefs (53 percent rostered) vs. LAR

Steelers (41 percent rostered) at IND

Broncos (64 percent rostered) at CAR

Dolphins (42 percent rostered) vs. HOU

Buccaneers (63 percent rostered) at CLE

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS