Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Slide Bo Scarbrough and Jonathan Williams into your starting lineup?

This is an interesting week for the No. 1 player to claim off the waiver wire. There are two running backs to debate for the top spot. You can make a strong case for Bo Scarbrough or Jonathan Williams given their situations. And both have the chance to be starting Fantasy options in Week 12.

For Scarbrough, he seems to be the lead running back in Detroit, and he's facing Washington in a favorable matchup. For Williams, he looks like the best running back in Indianapolis with Marlon Mack (hand) out, although Jordan Wilkins (ankle) could ruin that if healthy against Houston on Thursday night.

With the potential of Wilkins playing in Week 12, I'll give the nod to Scarbrough as the top player to add this week. But I wouldn't be surprised if Williams is better if Wilkins is unable to play.

As of Monday, Wilkins was listed as having not practiced for the Colts after being inactive in Week 11 with his ankle injury. If we find out he didn't practice Tuesday, maybe you can prioritize Williams over Scarbrough.

The risk you have is Wilkins still being active Thursday night, and then the Colts are likely using a committee of Williams, Wilkins and Nyheim Hines to replace Mack against the Texans. That would likely continue until Mack is healthy, although that might not be for a few weeks.

We'll get into more with the running backs below, as well as free-agent options to consider at quarterback, receiver, tight end, kicker and DST. There are still four teams on bye this week (Kansas City, Minnesota, Arizona and the Chargers), and we have plenty of injuries to deal with, so the waiver wire will once again be busy in Week 12.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins

Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins Injuries of note: Matthew Stafford (back), Jameis Winston (ankle), Mitchell Trubisky (hip)

Matthew Stafford (back), Jameis Winston (ankle), Mitchell Trubisky (hip) Priority list: Baker Mayfield (62% ownership), Nick Foles (52%), Jeff Driskel (12%), Sam Darnold (33%), Ryan Tannehill (33%)

Check to see if available: Jacoby Brissett (72%). He returned from his one-game absence with a knee injury to score 16 Fantasy points against Jacksonville in Week 11, but he has a favorable matchup at Houston in Week 12. He scored 35 Fantasy points against the Texans in Week 7.

Jacoby Brissett (72%). He returned from his one-game absence with a knee injury to score 16 Fantasy points against Jacksonville in Week 11, but he has a favorable matchup at Houston in Week 12. He scored 35 Fantasy points against the Texans in Week 7. Drop candidates: Jared Goff (92%), Philip Rivers (92%), Matthew Stafford (80%). Goff has combined for seven Fantasy points in his past two games and should struggle against Baltimore this week. Rivers is not worth stashing on his bye, and Stafford might not play again this year.

Week 12 Priority List Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 11th OWNED 62% YTD Stats PAYDS 2394 RUYDS 77 TD 13 INT 12 FPTS/G 15 Mayfield has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against two tough defenses in Buffalo and Pittsburgh, and his schedule is about to lighten up with matchups against Miami, Cincinnati and Arizona in three of the next four weeks. I love him this week against the Dolphins, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your FAAB budget. Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 17th OWNED 52% YTD Stats PAYDS 371 RUYDS 0 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 15 Foles scored 21 Fantasy points in Week 11 against the Colts in his return from the collarbone injury he suffered in Week 1. He should be OK at Tennessee in Week 12 -- three of the past four quarterbacks against the Titans have scored at least 23 Fantasy points -- and then he faces Tampa Bay, the Chargers, Oakland and Atlanta through the Fantasy playoffs. He should be at least a low-end starter in all of those games, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Jeff Driskel QB DET Detroit • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DET -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 15th OWNED 12% YTD Stats PAYDS 478 RUYDS 88 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.5 Driskel could be a better Fantasy option than Foles in Week 12 with his matchup at Washington, and Driskel just scored 31 Fantasy points against Dallas in Week 11. He also had 18 points at Chicago in Week 10, and Washington just allowed 33 Fantasy points to Sam Darnold in Week 11. Driskel is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK OAK -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 19th OWNED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 22 TD 12 INT 10 FPTS/G 16.7 We thought Darnold had the chance to be successful once his schedule turned favorable in Week 9, and he comes into Week 12 against Oakland with consecutive games of at least 23 Fantasy points. He still has Oakland, Cincinnati and Miami over the next three weeks, starting with the Raiders, who allow an average of 24.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the year. Darnold is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 18th OWNED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 1161 RUYDS 83 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 16 Tannehill doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 against the Jaguars, although two of the past four quarterbacks against Jacksonville have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. But Tannehill went into his bye in Week 11 having scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four games in a row. He should have the chance to be a low-end starter again this week, and then he faces Indianapolis, Oakland and Houston in his next three games, with the Raiders and Texans being favorable matchups. Tannehill is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Kenyan Drake, David Johnson, Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams

Kenyan Drake, David Johnson, Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams Injuries of note: James Conner (shoulder), Marlon Mack (hand), Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Devonta Freeman (foot), Damien Williams (ribs), Jordan Howard (shoulder), LeSean McCoy (concussion), Matt Breida (ankle), Chase Edmonds (hamstring), Benny Snell (knee), Jordan Wilkins (ankle), Chris Thompson (toe)

James Conner (shoulder), Marlon Mack (hand), Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Devonta Freeman (foot), Damien Williams (ribs), Jordan Howard (shoulder), LeSean McCoy (concussion), Matt Breida (ankle), Chase Edmonds (hamstring), Benny Snell (knee), Jordan Wilkins (ankle), Chris Thompson (toe) Priority list: Bo Scarbrough (0% ownership), Jonathan Williams (0%), Jordan Wilkins (3%), Nyheim Hines (11%), Darrel Williams (10%), Trey Edmunds (3%), Rex Burkhead (27%), Gus Edwards (13%), Patrick Laird (1%), Wayne Gallman (15%), Qadree Ollison (1%), Jay Ajayi (19%)

Check to see if available: Jaylen Samuels (79%), Royce Freeman (78%), Duke Johnson (76%), Derrius Guice (76%), Tarik Cohen (74%). Samuels should be the top priority if available with Conner hurt, and he should have the chance for a big game in Week 12 against the Bengals, especially in PPR. We told you for weeks to add Guice, and hopefully he takes over the lead role in Washington for the rest of the season. Freeman, Cohen and Johnson are potential flex options in all leagues, and it would be great if the Bears gave Cohen more work after he looked like their best player in Week 11 at the Rams.

Jaylen Samuels (79%), Royce Freeman (78%), Duke Johnson (76%), Derrius Guice (76%), Tarik Cohen (74%). Samuels should be the top priority if available with Conner hurt, and he should have the chance for a big game in Week 12 against the Bengals, especially in PPR. We told you for weeks to add Guice, and hopefully he takes over the lead role in Washington for the rest of the season. Freeman, Cohen and Johnson are potential flex options in all leagues, and it would be great if the Bears gave Cohen more work after he looked like their best player in Week 11 at the Rams. Drop candidates: David Johnson (98%), Matt Breida (84%), Frank Gore (61%). Johnson appears to be getting phased out in Arizona after not getting a touch in Week 11 at San Francisco, so he's someone to consider dropping in shallow leagues if you need a roster spot. Breida could be out again in Week 12, and the 49ers will continue to use a committee, making him less attractive when everyone is healthy. Gore is clearly behind Devin Singletary and has minimal value moving forward, although he could potentially benefit if Singletary continues to fumble.

Week 12 Priority List Bo Scarbrough RB DET Detroit • #40

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DET -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 29th OWNED YTD Stats RUYDS 55 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 It appears that Scarbrough is the new lead running back in Detroit after he had 14 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against Dallas. His 14 carries were the most for a Lions running back since Kerryon Johnson had 26 in Week 4. Now, it's the Lions, and they'll still continue to give touches to J.D. McKissic, especially in the passing game, as well as Ty Johnson. And Scarbrough didn't have a catch or target against the Cowboys. But the matchup against Washington is great in Week 12 since the Redskins have allowed a running back to score in four of the past five games. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB budget, with his value better in non-PPR leagues than PPR. Jonathan Williams RB IND Indianapolis • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 28th OWNED YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 1 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 I'm lumping all the Colts running backs together because this has the chance to be messy with Mack out. I have no idea if Williams or Wilkins will get the majority of touches until Mack returns, but Wilkins was ahead on the depth chart before his ankle injury. And Hines will work on passing downs, so that makes this even worse. The hope would be that Wilkins doesn't return in Week 12 against Houston with the game Thursday night, and then Williams would be the lead running back against the Texans. He just had 13 carries for 116 yards, as well as one catch for 31 yards on one target against Jacksonville after Mack got hurt in Week 11. Keep an eye on the injury report Tuesday to see if Wilkins practices, and if he's out then spend at least 15 percent of your FAAB on Williams and 5-10 percent each on Wilkins and Hines. If Wilkins practices, prioritize Wilkins first, followed by Hines and Williams, but just keep in mind the Texans held the Colts running backs, with Mack, to 56 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards in Week 7. Houston has also allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 4. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK NR OWNED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 128 REC 14 REYDS 164 TD 3 FPTS/G 4.9 It's worth speculating on Darrel Williams just in case Damien Williams or McCoy can't go coming off Kansas City's bye in Week 12. Darrel Williams could be a league-winner if he ends up starting any games for the Chiefs down the stretch. In three games this year with at least 10 total touches, Williams has scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -6.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR OWNED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 118 REC 1 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.7 The Steelers will likely be without Conner this week against the Bengals, and we could see a committee of Samuels, Edmunds and Snell (5 percent owned), if healthy, in his place. I would actually lean toward Snell as the complement to Samuels if he's able to play, so keep an eye on the injury report, but Edmunds most likely will get the secondary touches against the Bengals in Week 12. He's not exciting, although he did have 12 carries for 73 yards in Week 9 against Indianapolis. But the matchup at Cincinnati is great, making Edmunds a potential flex option in all leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NE -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 41st OWNED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 18 REYDS 176 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Burkhead played 28 percent of the snaps in Week 11 against Philadelphia compared to 30 percent for Sony Michel (James White had 43 percent). At some point, the Patriots might turn to Burkhead over Michel to see if things can improve in their backfield, and Burkhead is worth stashing in all leagues. He scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his first three games before getting hurt in Week 4 and missing three games. Since his return in Week 8, he's played a limited role, but New England could give him more work to help the offense. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR BAL -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 45th OWNED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 390 REC 4 REYDS 29 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 Edwards has scored in two of his past three games and can be used as a flex option in deeper non-PPR leagues, even as the backup to Mark Ingram. But should Ingram go down with an injury, Edwards would become a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. He's worth stashing wherever you have an open roster spot since he could be a lottery ticket this year. Edwards is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 46th OWNED YTD Stats RUYDS 11 REC 8 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 The Dolphins might want to get away from Kalen Ballage, who has been awful as their starting running back at 1.9 yards per carry on 64 carries this season. According to the Palm Beach Post, no running back in NFL history has ever averaged fewer than 2.4 yards per carry on 100 or more carries in a full season. With that in mind, maybe you should stash Laird or even Myles Gaskin (8 percent ownership) just in case a change happens. I'd lean toward Laird now since he's been playing in tandem with Ballage, especially in the passing game, and he has eight catches for 66 yards on eight targets in his past two outings. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR OWNED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 11 REYDS 102 TD 3 FPTS/G 5 We're expecting Barkley to be fine in Week 12 and moving forward, and he said he has no plans to rest down the stretch. But just in case he suffers another injury or things change, it's not a bad idea to stash Gallman just in case he sees a bigger workload. Remember, in Week 4 with Barkley out, Gallman had 118 total yards and two touchdowns against Washington for 27 PPR points. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Qadree Ollison RB ATL Atlanta • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats RUYDS 11 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 There's a chance Freeman could return in Week 12 against Tampa Bay, in which case he would be the lead back for the Falcons again. But if Freeman is out, it might not be a bad idea to take a flier on Ollison in deeper leagues. Brian Hill struggled in Week 11 at Carolina with 38 total yards on 16 total touches, and Ollison had four carries for 11 yards and a touchdown. I still like Hill better if Freeman sits, but Ollison could get an expanded role if Hill struggles again. Ollison is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Jay Ajayi RB PHI Philadelphia

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR OWNED 19% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Ajayi signed with the Eagles prior to Week 11 against New England, but he didn't play behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. We don't know when Howard is going to return, but it doesn't sound like a long-term absence. You can stash Ajayi if you have an open roster spot, but it's hard to see him getting consistent playing time unless Howard is out for the year. He's only worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald

Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald Injuries of note: Tyreek Hill (hamstring), Tyler Lockett (leg), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), Adam Thielen (hamstring), T.Y. Hilton (calf), Mohamed Sanu (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (ankle), A.J. Green (ankle), Brandin Cooks (concussion), Will Fuller (hamstring), Deebo Samuel (shoulder), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Auden Tate (concussion), Diontae Johnson (concussion), Phillip Dorsett (concussion), Corey Davis (hip)

Tyreek Hill (hamstring), Tyler Lockett (leg), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), Adam Thielen (hamstring), T.Y. Hilton (calf), Mohamed Sanu (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (ankle), A.J. Green (ankle), Brandin Cooks (concussion), Will Fuller (hamstring), Deebo Samuel (shoulder), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Auden Tate (concussion), Diontae Johnson (concussion), Phillip Dorsett (concussion), Corey Davis (hip) Priority list: James Washington (13% ownership), Nelson Agholor (20%), Josh Gordon (64%), A.J. Brown (36%), Randall Cobb (39%), Hunter Renfrow (22%), Mecole Hardman (51%), N'Keal Harry (21%), Taylor Gabriel (15%), Tim Patrick (0%), Russell Gage (2%), Chris Conley (14%), Darius Slayton (34%), Josh Reynolds (12%), Demarcus Robinson (16%), Marcus Johnson (0%)

Check to see if available: Jamison Crowder (80%), DeVante Parker (80%), Will Fuller (74%), Deebo Samuel (74%), Zach Pascal (71%). Crowder has at least 18 PPR points in three games in a row, and Parker has at least 11 PPR points in seven games in a row. Both are must-start receivers until further notice. Fuller will hopefully return in Week 12 against the Colts, and he should be added in all leagues. Samuel has become a star with Sanders hurt the past two games, scoring 40 PPR points over that span. And Pascal should continue to be the No. 1 receiver for the Colts with Hilton out, and he has a great matchup against Houston this week.

Jamison Crowder (80%), DeVante Parker (80%), Will Fuller (74%), Deebo Samuel (74%), Zach Pascal (71%). Crowder has at least 18 PPR points in three games in a row, and Parker has at least 11 PPR points in seven games in a row. Both are must-start receivers until further notice. Fuller will hopefully return in Week 12 against the Colts, and he should be added in all leagues. Samuel has become a star with Sanders hurt the past two games, scoring 40 PPR points over that span. And Pascal should continue to be the No. 1 receiver for the Colts with Hilton out, and he has a great matchup against Houston this week. Drop candidates: Sammy Watkins (95%), A.J. Green (87%), Mike Williams (81%). Maybe you can stash Watkins during his bye with Hill hurt, but he's been bad for most of the season. Green doesn't appear close to playing. And Williams isn't worth stashing in shallow leagues with the Chargers on a bye in Week 12.

Week 12 Priority List James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -6.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 33rd OWNED 13% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 43 REYDS 369 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Washington could be the No. 1 receiver for the Steelers this week with Smith-Schuster and Johnson hurt. He had a great game in Week 10 against the Rams with 19 PPR points before the entire Steelers roster struggled in Week 11 at Cleveland, and he finished with just seven PPR points. But with an expected uptick in targets if everyone is hurt, Washington could be a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 12 against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed four touchdowns to receivers in the past four games. Washington is worth 10 percent of your FAAB budget. Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PHI -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 38th OWNED 20% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 63 REYDS 322 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Agholor could be the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles again in Week 12 against Seattle with Jeffery hurt. He has 17 targets in his past two games, although he's scored just 13 PPR points over that span. But that was against Chicago and New England, and the schedule starts to get lighter for Philadelphia over the next few weeks against Seattle, Miami, the Giants and Washington. The last two times Agholor saw double digits in targets in Week 2 at Atlanta and Week 3 against Detroit he scored at least 23 PPR points in each outing. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAAB. Randall Cobb WR DAL Dallas • #18

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 31st OWNED 39% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 53 REYDS 495 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Cobb has done well the past two weeks with at least 21 PPR points in each outing, and he has at least seven targets in three games in a row. Amari Cooper (knee) is playing hurt, which has helped Cobb during his recent stretch. He has a tough matchup in Week 12 at New England, followed by games against Buffalo, Chicago and the Rams, but if Cooper were to miss any time then Cobb could see a boost in value. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5 percent of your FAAB. Josh Gordon WR SEA Seattle • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 48th OWNED 64% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 38 REYDS 314 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Gordon could earn a prominent role if something is wrong with Lockett coming off Seattle's bye in Week 11. All indications are Lockett should be fine, but Gordon's Fantasy value would improve should Lockett miss any time. With Lockett healthy, Gordon would be the No. 3 receiver behind D.K. Metcalf, but hopefully the bye helped Gordon gain a better rapport with Russell Wilson as he continues to learn the offense. Keep an eye on Lockett's status, and Gordon is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 34th OWNED 35% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 446 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 Brown could be the No. 1 receiver for the Titans coming off their bye if Davis is still hurt. And prior to Tennessee's bye, Brown had scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past four outings. Even with Davis healthy, Brown should still be a primary target for Tannehill, and the Titans have some good matchups ahead against Oakland in Week 14 and Houston in Week 15 if you want to stash Brown now. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Taylor Gabriel WR CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 39th OWNED 15% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 334 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Gabriel has scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two outings and at least nine PPR points in four games in a row. He just had seven catches for 57 yards on 14 targets in Week 11 at the Rams, although most of that was likely Trubisky shying away from throwing to Allen Robinson in coverage from Jalen Ramsey. We don't know what the quarterback situation will be in Chicago this week with Trubisky or Chase Daniel, but Gabriel should have the chance for a quality outing against the Giants this week. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Hunter Renfrow WR OAK Oakland • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ OAK -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 43rd OWNED 22% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 365 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Renfrow has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he's done a nice job stepping up as the No. 2 receiver behind Tyrell Williams. Now, Renfrow is also behind Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs, but Renfrow can be a No. 3 receiver in PPR in Week 12 at the Jets, who have struggled with opposing receivers all season. Renfrow is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR OWNED 51% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 450 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1 Hardman and Robinson could have a prominent role for the Chiefs if Hill is hurt coming off the Week 12 bye. You might want to stash each one now, with Hardman more of the priority. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in six of his past 10 games. Robinson has been at nine PPR points or less in eight games in a row. Hardman is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB, and Robinson is worth 1 percent. N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NE -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR OWNED 21% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Harry could see a big role in Week 12 against the Cowboys if Dorsett and Sanu are out. It seems like Sanu will play, but it's not a bad idea to stash Harry just in case his playing time increases. And the Patriots could start to increase his workload even if everyone is healthy after he made his NFL debut in Week 11 at the Eagles with three catches for 18 yards on four targets. Harry is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -4.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 77 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Patrick returned in Week 11 at Minnesota after being out since Week 1 with a shoulder injury. He had four catches for 77 yards on eight targets and was the No. 2 receiver for the Broncos opposite Courtland Sutton. I don't love Patrick in Week 12 at Buffalo, but he's worth stashing in deeper leagues in case his performance in Week 11 is a sign of things to come. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 26 REYDS 157 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 Gage had a touchdown called back in Week 11 at Carolina, but he finished with a mediocre stat line with two catches for 32 yards on four targets. He's worth speculating on in deeper leagues in Week 12 against Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. Prior to Week 11, Gage had 14 targets in the first two games for Atlanta without Sanu. Gage is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Chris Conley WR JAC Jacksonville • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR OWNED 14% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 54 REYDS 519 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Conley did a nice job in Foles' first game back with six catches for 58 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he could be useful down the stretch in deeper leagues, especially in Week 13 against Tampa Bay. Conley is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAAB. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 37th OWNED 34% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 394 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.8 Slayton doesn't have a good matchup in Week 12 at Chicago, and Shepard could return this week. But if Shepard is out, add Slayton in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 19 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has a solid rapport with Daniel Jones. It will be hard for Slayton to post consistent stats if Shepard, Golden Tate and Evan Engram (foot) are all healthy, but I want to stash Slayton in deeper leagues if possible. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Josh Reynolds WR LAR L.A. Rams • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR OWNED 12% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 29 REYDS 211 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Reynolds could have a big role if the Rams are without Cooks and Robert Woods (personal) again, although it sounds like both could return this week. Reynolds had three catches for 55 yards on six targets in Week 11 against Chicago with both out, as well as losing a big touchdown being called back due to a penalty. Keep an eye on Cooks and Woods, and Reynolds is worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your FAAB. Marcus Johnson WR IND Indianapolis • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 47 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Marcus Johnson took advantage of Hilton and Parris Campbell (hand) being out in Week 11 against Jacksonville with four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Hilton could return this week, but Johnson is worth adding in deeper leagues if you need a receiver with a quality matchup against the Texans ahead in Week 12. Johnson is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE TIGHT ENDS

On a bye: Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith

Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Injuries of note: George Kittle (knee), Austin Hooper (knee), Evan Engram (foot), Eric Ebron (ankle), Delanie Walker (ankle)

George Kittle (knee), Austin Hooper (knee), Evan Engram (foot), Eric Ebron (ankle), Delanie Walker (ankle) Priority list: Ryan Griffin (7% ownership), Jacob Hollister (31%), Noah Fant (48%), Dallas Goedert (25%), Vance McDonald (42%), Jonnu Smith (21%), Ross Dwelley (9%), Kyle Rudolph (57%), Dawson Knox (4%), Cameron Brate (14%)

Check to see if available: Jack Doyle (70%). Doyle had no catches in Week 11 against Jacksonville, but he would be a must-start option if Ebron is out in Week 12 against the Texans.

Jack Doyle (70%). Doyle had no catches in Week 11 against Jacksonville, but he would be a must-start option if Ebron is out in Week 12 against the Texans. Drop candidates: Jason Witten (69%), O.J. Howard (63%), Jimmy Graham (56%). Witten has one game with more than eight PPR points in his past four outings and hasn't scored since Week 2. Howard was again in a secondary role in Week 11 against New Orleans and is back in bustville. His big game in Week 10 against the Cardinals was clearly an aberration. Graham has been at seven PPR points or less in three games in a row and faces a tough matchup with San Francisco in Week 12.

Week 12 Priority List Ryan Griffin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK OAK -3 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 4th OWNED 7% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 30 REYDS 269 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.5 With Chris Herndon (ribs) out for the season, Griffin has the chance to be a standout Fantasy tight end for the rest of the year. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has a great schedule coming up against Oakland, Cincinnati and Miami. I like Griffin as a top-five tight end in Week 12, and he's worth 10 percent of your FAAB budget. Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 6th OWNED 32% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 137 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Hollister went into Seattle's bye in Week 11 having scored 39 PPR points in his past two games against Tampa Bay and San Francisco. He has a tough schedule coming up against Philadelphia, Minnesota, the Rams and Carolina in terms of how those teams have played against tight ends, but I still want to add him in all leagues. He has 16 targets in his past two outings, and it's clear Wilson is leaning on him as a go-to option in Seattle's offense. Hollister is worth 10 percent of your FAAB. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 9th OWNED 48% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 48 REYDS 360 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 Fant had 11 targets in Week 11 at Minnesota, and he finished with four catches for 60 yards. That's now three games without Sanders after he was traded to San Francisco, and Fant has 24 targets over that span. He should continue to be heavily involved in Week 12 at Buffalo and beyond, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAAB. The matchup with the Bills will be tough, but he does get Kansas City in Week 15 and Detroit in Week 16. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PHI -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 11th OWNED 26% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 257 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.4 Goedert has scored in three of his past four games, and he continues to be a quality weapon for Carson Wentz with all the Eagles' injuries at receiver, even as the second tight end behind Zach Ertz. Goedert had six targets for three catches, 36 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against New England with Jeffery out, and Jeffery could be out again in Week 12 against Seattle. I like Goedert as a low-end starter this week, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your FAAB. Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -6.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 10th OWNED 42% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 220 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 McDonald should benefit if Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson are out in Week 12 at Cincinnati, and McDonald does have seven targets in each of his past three games. The Bengals have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past two games, so McDonald is worth using as a low-end starter this week if Smith-Schuster and Johnson are out. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 14th OWNED 21% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 287 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Walker could return this week for the Titans, which would make Smith irrelevant in most leagues. But if Walker is out again, consider Smith a low-end starter in most leagues. He's been quiet in his past two games with 11 combined PPR points against Carolina and Kansas City before Tennessee's bye in Week 11, but he had 28 PPR points in the two games prior to that. Jacksonville has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past three games, so hopefully Smith can score for the first time since Week 8. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB if Walker is out. Ross Dwelley TE SF San Francisco • #82

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB SF -3 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 12th OWNED 9% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 21 REYDS 66 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.1 Dwelley is only worth adding if Kittle is out again. In two games without Kittle, Dwelley has 12 targets for seven catches, 38 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 17 PPR points in the dream matchup with the Cardinals in Week 11. Keep an eye on Kittle's status, and if he's out again in Week 12 against Green Bay then Dwelley would be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK NR OWNED 57% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 35 REYDS 251 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.4 Since Thielen started dealing with his hamstring injury in Week 7, Rudolph has been a quality Fantasy asset. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games, with five touchdowns over that span. We'll see if Thielen will return in Week 13 after Minnesota's bye. It's worth stashing Rudolph just in case Thielen is out again, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BUF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 21st OWNED YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 35 REYDS 279 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 Knox has at least nine PPR points in his past two games, and he scored in Week 11 at Miami. He's becoming more of a weapon in Buffalo's offense, and he could be a streaming option in deeper leagues. Knox is worth adding with 1 percent of your FAAB heading into Week 12 against Denver. Cameron Brate TE TB Tampa Bay • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 22nd OWNED 14% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 35 REYDS 224 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 I have no idea what to make of the Tampa Bay tight end situation, but Brate just had 14 targets, 10 catches and 73 yards in Week 11 against New Orleans. This was after no targets in his past two games against Arizona and Seattle. O.J. Howard is too risky to trust, so maybe what Brate did in Week 11 is something to build off if the Buccaneers continue to give him targets. You can speculate on him with 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Lions (at WAS) - 23%

Browns (vs. MIA) - 42%

Falcons (vs. TB) - 3%

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Younghoe Koo (vs. TB) - 7%

Nick Folk (vs. PHI) - 34%

Mason Crosby (at SF) - 37%