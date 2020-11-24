This should be an interesting week on the waiver wire based on who is available and the guys you might have to replace due to injury. The good news is no team is on a bye in Week 12. But that doesn't mean your roster is intact.
In Week 11, Joe Burrow (knee), Rex Burkhead (knee), Lamical Perine (ankle) and Greg Olsen (foot) suffered serious injuries, and we're also keeping an eye on the status of Julio Jones (hamstring) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) -- along with all the other players who have already been out. On top of that, we got hit with COVID-19 related stories we have to monitor in Baltimore (J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram) and Minnesota (Adam Thielen).
Thankfully, there are a few good options on the waiver wire at each position, including some potential starters in Taysom Hill, Gus Edwards, James White, Michael Pittman and Deebo Samuel, among others. We also have streaming options at tight end, DST and kicker.
The Fantasy playoffs start in most leagues in Week 14, so be aggressive on the waiver wire this week if you're fighting for a postseason spot. You can't take your FAB dollars with you into the offseason -- at least in most leagues -- so spend your money now if there's a player you think can help you win.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 12 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Kyler Murray (shoulder), Joe Burrow (knee), Drew Brees (ribs), Matthew Stafford (thumb), Teddy Bridgewater (knee), Philip Rivers (toe), Nick Foles (leg), Gardner Minsher (thumb), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Sam Darnold (shoulder)
- On a bye: Nobody! Week 13 is the final week of byes.
- Priority list: Taysom Hill (64% rostered), Philip Rivers (49%), Daniel Jones (30%), Andy Dalton (18%), Alex Smith (28%) and P.J. Walker (4%)
- Check to see if available: Derek Carr (70% rostered). I liked Carr a lot going into Week 11 against Kansas City, and he had one of his best games of the season with 27 Fantasy points. He gets the Falcons in Week 12 and the Jets in Week 13 and has top-10 upside in those matchups.
- Potential drop candidates: Drew Brees (81% rostered), Carson Wentz (77%) and Jameis Winston (31%). There's no reason to stash Brees unless you have an injured reserve spot for him, and Winston is clearly behind Hill at this point for the Saints. As for Wentz, there's talk he could get benched for Jalen Hurts, and Wentz has scored 18 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. The only reason you might want to keep Wentz is for his matchup against Seattle in Week 12, but he's not close to a must-start quarterback in any league right now.
Taysom Hill QB
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs.
For at least one week, Hill proved Sean Payton right that he can be a quality NFL quarterback with his performance against the Falcons in Week 11. He looked good completing 18-of-23 passes for 233 yards, adding 10 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing yards should be sustainable, and keep in mind he had at least 35 rushing yards in three games prior to Week 11 when he wasn't the starter. If he can find the end zone through the air -- and continue to avoid turnovers -- he could be a must-start quarterback in all leagues. He should be added in all leagues and is worth at least 15% of your remaining FAB budget.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Rivers has become a quality Fantasy quarterback of late, and he comes into Week 12 having scored at least 27 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. He only scored 18 Fantasy points at Tennessee in Week 10, and he faces the Titans again this week. But in that game he still had 308 passing yards and a touchdown. I don't consider Rivers a must-start Fantasy quarterback in one-quarterback leagues, but he does have upside to finish in that range since Tennessee is No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Rivers is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Quietly, Jones went into his bye in Week 11 having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. He's been getting the job done with his legs since he's rushed for at least 64 yards in two of those outings. He comes off his bye with a plus matchup in Week 12 against the Bengals, who are No. 8 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and then he gets Seattle in Week 13, Arizona in Week 14 and Cleveland in Week 15. It could be risky to trust Jones in those matchups, but his recent level of play might give him hope to be a streaming option in deeper leagues. Jones is worth 3-5% of your remaining FAB.
Andy Dalton QB
DAL Dallas • #14
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Dalton returned in Week 11 following a two-game absence due to a concussion and a COVID-19 diagnosis and had his best game of the season at Minnesota with 25 Fantasy points. Hopefully he can build some momentum to become a streaming option in deeper one-quarterback leagues, as well as starter in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. He doesn't have the easiest matchup in Week 12 against Washington, but he could still be serviceable if he plays like he did against the Vikings, leaning on his playmakers in Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz. Dalton is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Alex Smith QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Smith has yet to have a huge Fantasy outing, and he didn't have to do much in Week 11 against the Bengals because Washington's run game and defense had a strong performance. The same thing could happen against Dallas, but this is a good matchup against the Cowboys, who are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. And prior to Week 11, Smith had 715 passing yards in his previous two games on 87 attempts, but he only had one touchdown and three interceptions in those outings against the Giants and Lions. We'll see how much Smith throws on Thanksgiving Day, but he could be a useful streaming option in deeper leagues. He's worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Bridgewater could return in Week 12 for a revenge game against the Vikings, but if he's out again then Walker becomes a streaming option in deeper leagues. The former XFL star had some positive moments replacing Bridgewater in Week 11 against Detroit, completing 24-of-34 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown, but he also had two interceptions. It's a plus matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, so keep an eye on Bridgewater's status this week. If he's out, Walker is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. You can also look at Bridgewater (59 percent rostered) as a streaming option if he's healthy to play for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Joe Mixon (foot), Chris Carson (foot), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle), D'Andre Swift (concussion), David Johnson (concussion), David Montgomery (concussion), Jerick McKinnon (neck), Myles Gaskin (knee), J.K. Dobbins (illness), Mark Ingram (illness), Rex Burkhead (knee), JaMycal Hasty (collarbone), Justin Jackson (knee), Devonta Freeman (ankle), Tevin Coleman (knee), Jeff Wilson (ankle) and A.J. Dillon (illness)
- Priority list: Gus Edwards (42% rostered), James White (45%), Cam Akers (46%), Carlos Hyde (48%), Frank Gore (15%), Devontae Booker (37%), Cordarrelle Patterson (18%) and Kerryon Johnson (22%)
- Check to see if available: Zack Moss (80% rostered), Wayne Gallman (78%), Jerick McKinnon (77%) and J.D. McKissic (76%). Moss could be a sneaky starting option this week against the Chargers, who have allowed eight touchdowns to running backs in their past five games. Gallman has five touchdowns in his past four games and should continue to play well with Freeman out, including in Week 12 against the Bengals. Mostert and Coleman are expected to return in Week 12 for the 49ers, but I don't mind stashing McKinnon since he could still have a prominent role in San Francisco, especially on passing downs. And McKissic should be rostered in all PPR leagues even though he had a down game in Week 11 against the Bengals (nine PPR points).
- Potential drop candidates: Darrell Henderson (85% rostered), Le'Veon Bell (82%) and Devin Singletary (76%). Henderson is part of a messy three-headed backfield with the Rams and could be on the verge of losing his job to Akers. Even though Bell scored in Week 11 at the Raiders he's clearly just a handcuff for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. And Singletary has scored nine PPR points or less in six games in a row and can't be trusted, even with a good matchup against the Chargers.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Ravens are expected to be without Dobbins and Ingram after both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. That means Edwards and Justice Hill (1% rostered) will be the main running backs Thursday at Pittsburgh, with Edwards expected to get most of the touches. In three games where Ingram was hurt or out with an ankle injury, Edwards scored in each outing while sharing touches with Dobbins, including Week 8 against the Steelers. Edwards had 16 carries for 87 yards in that game, and Pittsburgh allowed Edwards and Dobbins to combine for 31 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown in that matchup. We'll see how Edwards does without Dobbins and Ingram there, and hopefully Edwards gets more work in the passing game (he has three catches for 42 yards on the season). He should be added in all leagues for at least 25% of your remaining FAB budget. As for Hill, he only has one catch for 3 yards in 2020 and no carries, but he could be an option in deeper leagues with the hope Baltimore uses him with Dobbins and Ingram out. He's worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Burkhead suffered a serious knee injury Sunday at Houston and could be lost for the season. That should make White a borderline starter again in PPR, and you also could add Sony Michel (30% rostered) in deeper leagues. Prior to Week 11, White had been a non-factor for the Patriots and Fantasy managers, scoring a combined 14 PPR points in his previous four games. But against the Texans, White matched his season high in carries (five) and had his most targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (64) since Week 6. In PPR, White should be added in all leagues for at least 15% of your remaining FAB, and he's worth up to 10% in non-PPR leagues. As for Michel, he will likely be the primary backup to Damien Harris with Burkhead out, and we'll see how the Patriots use Harris and Michel in tandem. Michel is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Akers took a step back in his touches in Week 11 at Tampa Bay after he had 10 carries for 38 yards in Week 10 against Seattle. He only had five carries for 15 yards against the Buccaneers, but he added one catch for 4 yards and a touchdown on one target. He isn't expected to be the featured back for the Rams as long as Henderson and Malcolm Brown are healthy. And Henderson had eight carries for 5 yards, along with two catches for 4 yards on three targets against Tampa Bay, while Brown had three carries for 20 yards, as well as one catch for 8 yards on one target. But Akers might emerge as the best option of this trio, which could make him a potential flex play down the stretch. He's worth adding for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.
Carlos Hyde RB
SEA Seattle • #30
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Carson is expected to play in Week 12 after being out for the past four games, but I would still add Hyde in case Carson has a setback prior to facing the Eagles. In two games with Carson out or hurt with Hyde healthy, he has 29 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, as well as five catches for 24 yards on seven targets. Carson will likely resume his role as the main running back for Seattle, but Hyde will still get about 5-10 touches in a reserve role. He's a good player to stash on your bench as a handcuff for Carson for the rest of the year and is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Frank Gore RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Perine suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday at the Chargers, which means Gore is likely back as the main rusher for the Jets. And against the Chargers, Gore had his best game of the season with 15 PPR points, including his first touchdown in 2020. We'll see if he can carry that momentum over to a matchup against the Dolphins, who just allowed Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay to gain 166 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in Week 11. And Gore had 10 PPR points against Miami in Week 6. He's worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB if you need a flex option in deeper leagues.
LV Las Vegas • #23
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Booker is worth adding as a handcuff for Josh Jacobs and could be a lottery ticket in case Jacobs gets hurt. Booker also has at least six total touches in four games in a row, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of them. Along with Booker and Hyde, you should consider other handcuff options like Boston Scott (50% rostered), Tony Pollard (36%) and Benny Snell (17%). All of them have the potential to be lottery tickets should they get an increased workload and are worth 1% of your remaining FAB while you can get them cheap.
DET Detroit • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm hopeful that Swift is back in Week 12 against the Texans after missing Week 11 with a concussion. But if he's out again, Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson (59%) will share playing time, and Johnson might be the better of the two. He played 68% of the snaps in Week 11 against Carolina, and Peterson played just 29%. Now, Johnson only had six carries for 17 yards, along with two catches for 21 yards on five targets against Carolina. But Peterson had seven carries for 18 yards and no catches. The nice thing is it's an amazing matchup against the Texans, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs and have given up six touchdowns to the position in their past five games. Johnson and Peterson are worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Montgomery could be out again for the Bears, which could give Patterson the chance for an increased workload in a positive matchup against the Packers. In Week 10 against Minnesota with Montgomery out, Patterson had 12 carries for 30 yards, as well as two catches for 19 yards on two targets. He would lead a committee of Ryan Nall and Lamar Miller, but Patterson could be a flex option in Week 12. Green Bay has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in four games in a row. Patterson is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), Julio Jones (hamstring), Adam Thielen (illness), Kenny Golladay (hip), Brandon Aiyuk (illness), John Brown (ankle), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Julian Edelman (knee), Laviska Shenault (hamstring), Preston Williams (foot), Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), Randall Cobb (toe), Kenny Stills (quad), Danny Amendola (hip) and DeSean Jackson (ankle)
- Priority list: Michael Pittman (45% rostered), Deebo Samuel (50%), Nelson Agholor (41%), Sterling Shepard (51%), Tim Patrick (55%), Josh Reynolds (16%), Russell Gage (16%), Denzel Mims (12%), Damiere Byrd (2%), Jakeem Grant (11%) and Larry Fitzgerald (9%)
- Check to see if available: Curtis Samuel (81% rostered), Corey Davis (76%), Darius Slayton (75%), Jakobi Meyers (72%) and Cole Beasley (69%). Samuel has at least 16 PPR points in four of his past five games, and in two of those games he has at least nine targets. Davis has scored at least 11 PPR points in every game he's played this season, including Week 10 against the Colts, who he faces this week. Slayton has a great matchup against the Bengals in Week 12, and Cincinnati is tied for third in touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 14. Meyers had a down game in Week 11 at Houston with six PPR points, but he scored at least 13 PPR points in his three previous games and should continue to be involved for the Patriots. Beasley has scored at least 11 PPR points in 7-of-10 games this year and could be a sneaky sleeper this week against the Chargers with John Brown hurt.
- Potential drop candidates: Marquise Brown (85% rostered), Emmanuel Sanders (81%), John Brown (64%) and A.J. Green (53%). Marquise Brown has scored nine PPR points or less in five games in a row, and it's hard to justify holding him in most leagues at this point. Sanders has five targets or less in three games in a row since Michael Thomas has been back for the Saints. John Brown is hurt, and you don't have to stash him if he's going to miss time. And Green, despite scoring last week against Washington for the first time all season, isn't worth stashing with Burrow out.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Pittman is emerging as the best receiver for the Colts and has scored 34 PPR points in his past two games. Included in that was his outing in Week 10 at Tennessee when he had seven catches for 101 yards on eight targets, as well 21 yards on the ground, and hopefully he has similar production in the rematch this week. He has 18 targets in his past three games, and he's building solid rapport with Rivers. Pittman should be added in all leagues, and he's a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 12. He should be added for at least 15% of your remaining FAB budget.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Aiyuk could be out in Week 12, which could put Samuel back in the No. 1 receiver spot for the 49ers. But even if Aiyuk does play, I still expect Samuel and Aiyuk to work well as the lead receivers for San Francisco with George Kittle (foot) out. Prior to Samuel missing three games with a hamstring injury he had scored at least 11 PPR points in back-to-back games, including 18 PPR points in Week 6 against the Rams, the opponent he faces this week. He has the upside to be a borderline starter in all leagues, and Samuel is worth adding for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.
LV Las Vegas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Agholor has been the best Fantasy receiver for the Raiders this season, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his past seven games. He just had six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Chiefs in Week 11, and he has a great matchup in Week 12 at Atlanta. The Falcons allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Agholor can be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 12. He's worth adding for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Shepard comes off his bye with a great matchup against the Bengals, who are tied for third in touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 14. Shepard has at least six targets in every healthy game he's played this year, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past four outings. Shepard and Slayton should be considered sleepers in Week 12 as No. 3 Fantasy receivers, and Shepard is worth adding in all leagues for 10-15% of your remaining FAB. After Week 12, he also faces Seattle, Arizona and Cleveland in positive matchups.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Patrick's stat line in Week 11 against Miami is a little inflated because he had a 61-yard catch on the final play of the game when Drew Lock threw the ball up to kill the clock. Still, Patrick finished with five catches for 119 yards on eight targets, and he now has at least 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in five of his past seven games. And the two games where he failed to accomplish those feats he got hurt (Week 7) or was ejected for fighting (Week 10). He's been an excellent replacement option for Courtland Sutton (ACL) and should continue to be a quality target for Lock. I don't love his matchup in Week 12 against the Saints, but Patrick could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues to close the season. He's worth adding in all leagues for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Reynolds didn't have a great game against Tampa Bay on Monday night, but he did have six targets for the fourth game in a row. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games, including Week 6 at San Francisco, and he faces the 49ers again this week. It will be hard for Reynolds to post consistent production because of Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, but Reynolds can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gage could be a good replacement option if Julio Jones is out in Week 12 against the Raiders. Gage just had seven catches for 58 yards on 12 targets against the Saints with Jones in and out of the lineup. Gage didn't have a great performance the past two times Jones was out (Week 3 against Chicago or Week 5 against Carolina) with a combined seven PPR points in those two outings, but Gage has more potential for targets than the other Falcons backups like Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake. Gage is worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Denzel Mims WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Jets could be getting Darnold back this week, and we'll see what that does for Mims and Breshad Perriman (15% rostered). I don't love either one in a tough matchup against the Dolphins in Week 12, but I'd rather pick up Mims with the hope he gets featured down the stretch. And in Week 11 at the Chargers, Mims led the Jets in targets with eight. He had three catches for 71 yards, while Perriman had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on four targets. With Darnold, Jamison Crowder will likely be the No. 1 receiver, but Mims and Perriman could each be added in deeper leagues for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Damiere Byrd WR
NE New England • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Byrd has done a nice job this season when getting targets, but those games have been minimal. He has four games this season with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in all of them, including Week 11 against Houston. He had six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against the Texans, and hopefully that momentum carries over to Week 12 against the Cardinals. He could be a sneaky No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues and is worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.
MIA Miami • #18
• Experience: 2 yrs.
Preston Williams remains injured for the Dolphins, and Grant has at least five targets in the three games Williams has been hurt or out. He only has one touchdown over that span, but he could be a sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues this week against the Jets, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Grant is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Fitzgerald just had a productive game at Seattle in Week 11, and hopefully that momentum carries over to Week 12 at New England. He had eight catches for 62 yards on 10 targets, and he now has 14 PPR points in two of his past four games. Now, both of those games were against the Seahawks, so keep that in mind. But with teams trying to take away DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray could start leaning more on Fitzgerald as the No. 3 receiver behind Hopkins and Christian Kirk. In deeper leagues, Fitzgerald is worth a flier for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: George Kittle (foot), Zach Ertz (ankle) and Greg Olsen (foot)
- Priority list: Dalton Schultz (40%), Jordan Reed (26%), Austin Hooper (58%), Jordan Akins (4%), Logan Thomas (59%), Jimmy Graham (45% rostered), Will Dissly (1%) and Robert Tonyan (58%)
- Check to see if available: Evan Engram (77% rostered), Zach Ertz (73%) and Dallas Goedert (71%). Engram has scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has a great matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Ertz could return in Week 12 against Seattle, and he would potentially be a must-start Fantasy tight end again. If he's out, Goedert would remain a must-start option, and he just had 18 PPR points in Week 11 at Cleveland.
- Potential drop candidate: Jared Cook (87% rostered), Noah Fant (82%) and Tyler Higbee (66%). Cook has six targets in his past three games with three catches for 36 yards and no touchdowns over that span. Fant hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2 and has nine PPR points or less in six of his past seven games. Higbee hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2 and has scored nine PPR points or less in seven games in a row.
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Schultz has at least six targets in three games in a row, and he just scored in his first game back with Dalton in Week 11 at Minnesota. He had four catches for 25 yards on six targets against the Vikings, and hopefully Dalton continues to look for him in the red zone. Schultz should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB budget.
Jordan Reed TE
SF San Francisco • #81
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The last time Reed played in Week 10 at New Orleans he had five catches for 62 yards on six targets. Hopefully, he continues to produce at that level -- if not better. We'll see how Reed does if Deebo Samuel and Aiyuk are healthy, and Reed doesn't have the easiest of matchups against the Saints. But I still like Reed as a low-end starter as long as Kittle is out, and he's worth adding for 5% of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hooper hasn't been great in two games back following a two-game absence due to an appendectomy, but hopefully his matchup with Jacksonville in Week 12 will lead to positive results. He also faces Tennessee in Week 13, and Hooper can be considered a low-end starter in both of those outings. And he did have five targets in Week 11 against the Eagles, which tied for the team lead, although he only had three catches for 33 yards. Hooper is worth adding for 5% of your remaining FAB.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Akins could be in a good spot for the Texans with Cobb and Stills hurt, and Akins just had his best game of the season in Week 11 against New England with five catches for 83 yards on six targets. The problem is Darren Fells is still a factor for the Texans at tight end, as well as Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks at receiver. Still, the potential absences for Cobb and Stills is a positive for Akins against the Lions, who have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games. Akins is worth adding for 5% of your remaining FAB.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The last time Thomas faced Dallas in Week 7 he had four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He has at least five targets in three games in a row, but Thomas is averaging just 4.1 PPR points over that span. Still, given his targets and the matchup with the Cowboys, who have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games, Thomas is worth using a streaming option in all leagues. He's worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Jimmy Graham TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
We don't know who will start at quarterback for the Bears, but hopefully they lean on Graham against the Packers, who just allowed two touchdowns to Burton and Jack Doyle in Week 11. Graham is touchdown dependent, and he scored in Week 9 against Tennessee. Hopefully, Graham can find the end zone again in Week 12 against his former team. He's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Dissly gets a big opportunity with Olsen out, and hopefully Dissly can become a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Olsen was averaging about four targets a game -- Dissly averages about two targets a game -- and it would be great if Russell Wilson starts to feature Dissly. In 2019, before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 6, Dissly scored at least 12 PPR points in four of five games. He's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB to see if he can play at that level again.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tonyan scored in Week 11 against the Colts, but that's his first touchdown since Week 4, which coincides with when Davante Adams came back from his hamstring injury. We'll see if that momentum carries over to Week 12 against Chicago, and the Bears have allowed three tight ends to score in their past six games. Tonyan has four games this season with at least five targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in all four. Hopefully, he gets five targets this week from Aaron Rodgers. Tonyan is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Giants (24%) at CIN
- Seahawks (38%) at PHI
- Packers (57%) vs. CHI
- Texans (19%) at DET
KICKERS
- Mason Crosby (58%) vs. CHI
- Tyler Bass (24%) vs. LAC
- Joey Slye (29%) at MIN
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (45%) at DET