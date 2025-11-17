We got hit with several major injuries in Week 11, along with Ja'Marr Chase being suspended for one game, and the waiver wire for Week 12 should be busy. Get ready to spend your FAB because some quality replacement options might be available to boost your roster.

At quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. (knee) was placed on injured reserve and could be out for the season, while Aaron Rodgers (wrist) might miss Week 12 at Chicago. Kirk Cousins and Mason Rudolph aren't going to be options in one-quarterback leagues, but both could be useful in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, which we'll discuss below.

At running back, Josh Jacobs (knee), Jaylen Warren (ankle), Emari Demercado (ankle) and Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) were all injured in Week 11, although Tuten appears like he will play in Week 12 at Arizona. Jacobs and Warren could be out in Week 12, which would make Emanuel Wilson and Kenneth Gainwell huge priorities off the waiver wire. And if Demercado is out, along with Trey Benson (knee) still on injured reserve, then Zonovan Knight is worth adding in all leagues.

Drake London (knee) was the biggest injury at wide receiver, and it appears like he will miss Week 12 at New Orleans. Does that mean you should add Darnell Mooney? We'll address the Falcons below, among other wide receiver options, especially Michael Wilson with Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) still sidelined.

And with Chase suspended for one game after the NFL determined he spit on Pittsburgh's Jalen Ramsey in Week 11, the Bengals now need help at wide receiver for Week 12 against New England. That makes Andrei Iosivas worth adding in the majority of leagues.

Aside from the injuries, there are also plenty of other players to add for Week 12 based on performance. And we have four teams on a bye with the Broncos, Chargers, Commanders and Dolphins, meaning a lot of star power is missing.

The Week 12 waiver wire is going to be fun. So let's get started.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota

Injuries: Aaron Rodgers (wrist), Michael Penix Jr. (knee), Dillon Gabriel (concussion) Joe Burrow (toe), Jaxson Dart (concussion), Jayden Daniels (elbow), C.J. Stroud (concussion), Kyler Murray (foot) and Anthony Richardson (eye).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Sam Darnold (84 percent rostered), Joe Burrow (83 percent), Brock Purdy (83 percent) and Joe Flacco (79 percent). Darnold struggled at the Rams in Week 11 with 4.3 Fantasy points, but that was a tough matchup. His upcoming schedule is easier against Tennessee, Minnesota, Atlanta and Indianapolis, and he can still be considered a low-end starter in those games. ... Burrow is aiming to return in Week 13, and hopefully that's still the plan. When healthy, Burrow offers top-five upside, and he should be stashed in all leagues. ... Purdy is the prize here, and he returned from his six-game absence with a toe injury in Week 11 at Arizona and scored 25.3 Fantasy points. He offers must-start upside to close the season, and he should be added in all leagues where available. ... Flacco might only start one more game with Burrow hoping to return in Week 13, and it's not an easy matchup in Week 12 against New England, especially without Ja'Marr Chase (suspended). But Flacco has scored at least 28.3 Fantasy points in three home games in Cincinnati, and I would still trust him as a low-end starting quarterback against the Patriots.

Drop candidates: Aaron Rodgers (75 percent rostered), Marcus Mariota (56 percent), J.J. McCarthy (55 percent), Michael Penix Jr. (45 percent) and Justin Fields (39 percent). Even though it's his non-throwing wrist, Rodgers is either going to play at less than 100 percent or miss time, and he doesn't offer enough upside to take that risk. I love his matchup at Chicago in Week 12, but Rodgers can be dropped in all one-quarterback leagues now that he's dealing with this injury. ... Mariota can be dropped with Washington on a bye in Week 12, and we'll see if Jayden Daniels (elbow) is able to play when the Commanders return to action in Week 13. Washington also plays Denver in that game, and you won't trust Mariota against the Broncos in any one-quarterback leagues. ... McCarthy has combined for 24.7 Fantasy points in his past two games against Baltimore and Chicago, and you can't trust him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 12 at Green Bay or Week 13 at Seattle. ... Penix (knee) is headed to injured reserve, and his season could be over. The earliest he could return to action is Week 16, and Fantasy managers in one-quarterback leagues won't be starting him in the playoffs. ... Fields is expected to be benched in Week 12 in favor of Tyrod Taylor. There's little reason to roster Fields in one-quarterback leagues for the rest of the season, and he scored 8.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats PAYDS 1570 RUYDS 80 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.1 Brissett has turned into a must-start Fantasy quarterback since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot), and he should be added in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. In five starts for Murray, Brissett has scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in each outing, including three games with at least 44 pass attempts. He has great matchups in his next two games against Jacksonville in Week 12 and at Tampa Bay in Week 13, but then he faces the Rams in Week 14 and at Houston in Week 15. We'll worry about those games when we get there, but I love him against the Cardinals this week. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats PAYDS 201 RUYDS 10 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 11 We don't know if Winston will start again in Week 12 at Detroit, but Jaxson Dart remained in the concussion protocol Monday, which isn't a great sign for his availability after missing Week 11 against Green Bay. Winston was serviceable against the Packers with 19-of-29 completions for 201 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, along with three carries for 10 yards and a touchdown, with a lost fumble. I would expect more volume against the Lions on the road, which could be positive and negative for Winston, but if he starts again for Dart then I like Winston as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He should be added in all one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB and at least 5 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 1962 RUYDS 83 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.7 Young is probably only worth trusting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues heading into Week 12 at San Francisco, but that game could be a surprise high-scoring affair. Young just scored 37.8 Fantasy points in Week 11 at Atlanta, but that's only his third game this season with more than 20 points. And prior to Week 12, Young combined for 4.4 Fantasy points against Green Bay and New Orleans, so he's risky. But the 49ers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and it would be great to see Young build off his performance against the Falcons with another strong outing. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Mason Rudolph QB PIT Pittsburgh • #2

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 139 RUYDS -1 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 3.8 Aaron Rodgers (wrist) might not play in Week 12 at Chicago, and we'll see how long Rodgers could be out, if at all. It's worth adding Rudolph in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues just in case for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Rudolph has a great matchup against the Bears, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. He came on for Rodgers in Week 11 against Cincinnati and was 12-of-16 passing for 127 yards and one touchdown, and Rudolph scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in four of eight appearances for the Titans in 2024. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 37 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats PAYDS 250 RUYDS 4 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 3.4 Cousins will likely start for the Falcons for the rest of the season after Michael Penix Jr. (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Cousins came on in relief of Penix in Week 11 against Carolina and was 6-of-14 passing for 48 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also started for Penix in Week 8 against Miami and was 21-of-31 passing for 173 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. We're only adding Cousins in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 12 at New Orleans, and Drake London (knee) is also hurt. This isn't an ideal situation to trust Cousins, but he could be useful in deeper formats, especially if London isn't forced to miss an extended period of time. Davis Mills QB HOU Houston • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 726 RUYDS 44 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 14.3 Mills has scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in two starts for C.J. Stroud (concussion), and Mills could start again for the Texans in Week 12 against Buffalo on Thursday night. It's not an easy matchup against the Bills, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but Mills can still be useful in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in deeper formats. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in those formats. Tyrod Taylor QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 379 RUYDS 80 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 11 Taylor is expected to start for the Jets in Week 12 at Baltimore with Justin Fields getting benched, and Taylor could be the starter for the rest of the season. He's worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. In three appearances this season, Taylor has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once, which was Week 3 at Tampa Bay. The Jets offense is a mess, and Taylor doesn't offer much upside, especially with Garrett Wilson (knee) on injured reserve. That said, Taylor could be needed in deeper formats, and the Jets do face Miami in Week 14, Jacksonville in Week 15 and New Orleans in Week 16, if you want to trust him in those matchups. Shedeur Sanders QB CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats PAYDS 47 RUYDS 16 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 1.4 Sanders could start for the Browns in Week 12 at Las Vegas if Dillon Gabriel (concussion) is out, and Sanders could be an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Sanders came on for Gabriel in Week 11 against Baltimore and was 4-of-16 passing for 47 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he added 16 rushing yards. Sanders has limited upside given the lack of weapons in Cleveland, but he could still be needed in deeper leagues, so keep an eye on Gabriel's status throughout the week.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: De'Von Achane, Ollie Gordon II, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, Kimani Vidal, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Injuries: Josh Jacobs (knee), Jaylen Warren (ankle), Emari Demercado (ankle), Bhayshul Tuten (ankle), Justice Hill (toe), Bucky Irving (shoulder), Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), Isiah Pacheco (knee), Samaje Perine (ankle), J.K. Dobbins (foot), Omarion Hampton (ankle), Trey Benson (knee), Joe Mixon (foot), Braelon Allen (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Trey Benson (84 percent rostered) and Tyler Allgeier (77 percent). Benson will hopefully return to action soon after missing the past six games, and he could finish the season as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's worth stashing in all formats where he's still available. ... Allgeier scored another touchdown in Week 11 against Carolina, and he has now scored a touchdown in five of his past seven games. The Falcons might lean more on their ground game in Week 12 at New Orleans with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Drake London (knee) banged up, and Allgeier should be considered a flex option in that matchup.

Drop candidates: Jacory Croskey-Merritt (89 percent rostered), J.K Dobbins (70 percent) and Nick Chubb (66 percent). Croskey-Merritt is not worth holding on your roster in redraft leagues with the Commanders on a bye in Week 12. It appears like Chris Rodridguez Jr. is the best running back for Washington moving forward, and Croskey-Merritt has scored 5.8 PPR points or less in six games in a row. ... Dobbins (foot) was placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the regular season, which is unfortunate. He is not worth keeping on your roster in redraft leagues. ... Chubb had a season-low three carries in Week 11 at Tennessee, and he finished with 17 yards, along with no catches on two targets. Woody Marks has taken over the Texans' backfield, and hopefully that continues as long as Marks is healthy. Chubb can be dropped in all leagues heading into Week 12 against Buffalo.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 36 REYDS 204 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Jaylen Warren (ankle) left Week 11 against Cincinnati, and we don't know his status for Week 12 at Chicago. If he's out then Kenneth Gainwell would be a must-start running back in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB. Warren did say after the Bengals game that he could have returned, but there's no guarantee he'll be fine as the week goes on. Against Cincinnati, Gainwell had nine carries for 24 yards and seven catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. This is now his fourth game this season with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 29.5 PPR points in two of them. Gainwell could be a great Fantasy asset if Warren is out. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 220 REC 11 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 The NFL Network reported Monday that Josh Jacobs (knee) is considered day-to-day after he was injured in Week 11 at the Giants, but he could still miss Week 12 against Minnesota. If Jacobs is out then Wilson would be considered a No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Wilson replaced Jacobs against the Giants and had 11 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 9 yards on one target. Wilson has three games this season with at least 11 total touches in a reserve role behind Jacobs, and Wilson scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each outing. There's huge upside for Wilson is Jacobs is out. Sean Tucker RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 235 REC 7 REYDS 30 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.4 Tucker was a superstar in Week 11 at Buffalo with 19 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He took advantage of an amazing matchup, and he should be considered ahead of Rachaad White on the depth chart in Tampa Bay. But Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) could return in Week 12 at the Rams after he started to practice prior to Week 11, and clearly that puts a huge damper on Tucker's upside. We still don't know if Irving will play against the Rams, but he should be the lead running back for the Buccaneers when healthy. That said, Tucker is still worth adding in all leagues just in case Irving remains out for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. If Irving is out then Tucker is no worse than a flex option in Week 12. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 12 REYDS 86 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.1 Trey Benson (knee) remains on injured reserve, and Emari Demercado (ankle) left Week 11 against San Francisco. We weren't sure Knight was going to play against the 49ers because he was dealing with an ankle injury prior to the game, but he was active and had five carries for 24 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 21 yards on four targets. He's now scored at least 9.4 PPR points in four of six games without Benson, and he should be considered a flex option heading into Week 12 against Jacksonville if Benson and Demercado are out. Knight is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN WAS -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 Rodriguez took over the Washington backfield in Week 11 at Miami in Madrid, and he should continue in that role after the Commanders' bye in Week 12. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Against the Dolphins, Rodriguez had 15 carries for 79 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. Even prior to Week 11, Rodriguez had 18 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns combined against Seattle and Detroit, and he didn't finish the Lions game in Week 10 with a shoulder injury. He doesn't offer much in the passing game, and we'll see what happens after the bye with Jayden Daniels (elbow). But in this role, Rodriguez can be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues for the rest of the season. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 8 REYDS 61 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.2 Tuten left Week 11 against the Chargers with an ankle injury, but he told reporters after the game that he's fine. We'll keep an eye on his status heading into Week 12 at Arizona, but Tuten should be added in all leagues where available for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Prior to getting hurt in Week 11, he had 15 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown, and he had more carries than Travis Etienne (12) at that point in the game. You can't start Tuten in the majority of leagues yet, especially if he's hurt, but he's worth stashing on your bench in all formats. Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats RUYDS 191 REC 9 REYDS 92 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a huge game in Week 11 against Green Bay with 19 carries for 88 yards and four catches for 51 yards on four targets. But Singletary also played well with 16 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 3 yards on one target. He's now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in two of three games without Cam Skattebo (ankle), and Singletary can be a flex option in all leagues heading into Week 12 at Detroit. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 19 REC 1 REYDS -5 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 J.K. Dobbins (foot) is out for the remainder of the regular season, and McLaughlin is now No. 2 on the depth chart behind RJ Harvey. In the first game without Dobbins in Week 11 against Kansas City, McLaughlin had six carries for 19 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-5 yards on one target. Harvey is the only Denver running back to consider starting for the foreseeable future, but McLaughlin is worth stashing in the majority of leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. If Harvey were to miss any time then McLaughlin would be considered at least a flex option in the majority of leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin.

Injuries: Drake London (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix), Calvin Ridley (leg), Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), Chris Godwin (leg), Darius Slayton (hamstring), Rashod Bateman (ankle), Chimere Dike (chest), Elic Ayomanor (hamstring), Xavier Legette (hip), Tory Horton (groin), Garrett Wilson (knee), Mike Evans (collarbone), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jakobi Meyers (83 percent rostered), Ricky Pearsall (82 percent), Alec Pierce (76 percent) and Chris Godwin (66 percent). Meyers was more involved in his second game with the Jaguars in Week 11 against the Chargers with five catches for 64 yards on six targets, and hopefully he'll continue to be more productive moving forward, especially if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) remains out. ... Pearsall returned from his six-game absence with a knee injury in Week 11 at Arizona but had one catch for no yards on three targets. That said, I still have high hopes for him when healthy, and hopefully he can get back on track soon, starting in Week 12 against Carolina. He's worth stashing where available. ... Pierce is the prize here, and hopefully he stays hot after the Colts' bye in Week 11. Prior to the bye, Pierce scored at least 14.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has 20 targets in his past two outings against the Steelers and Falcons for 10 catches, 199 yards and a touchdown. ... Godwin (leg) returned to practice prior to Week 11, and hopefully he's ready to play soon after being out since Week 5. When healthy, he still has the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Drop candidates: Keenan Allen (94 percent rostered), D.J. Moore (94 percent), Garrett Wilson (90 percent rostered) and Keon Coleman (56 percent). Allen has scored 9.3 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's not worth holding on most rosters in 10-team leagues with the Chargers on a bye in Week 12. ... Moore has combined for one catch for 18 yards on seven targets in his past two games against the Giants and Vikings. He hasn't caught a touchdown since Week 3 and has just three games over 50 receiving yards on the season. You can drop Moore in all 10-team leagues. ... Wilson (knee) was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 11, and the earliest he can return is Week 15, if he will return at all. If you have an IR spot then stash Wilson, but if not then you can drop him in 10-team leagues given the uncertainty with his health. ... Coleman was a healthy scratch in Week 11 against Tampa Bay after he missed a team meeting Friday. We'll see what happens heading into Week 12, but Coleman is not worth keeping on your roster in most leagues. For the season, Coleman has just three games with at least 10 PPR points.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 416 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Wilson took advantage of Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) being out in Week 11 against San Francisco with 15 catches for 185 yards on 18 targets. Jacoby Brissett attempted 57 passes, so keep that in mind, but Harrison had 22 targets in his previous two outings before getting hurt. And Brissett has attempted at least 44 passes in three of five starts for Kyler Murray (foot). We don't know when Harrison will return, but Wilson should be added in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. He has two great matchups ahead against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in those games if Harrison is out. Also, you should consider adding Greg Dortch (2 percent rostered) if Harrison remains sidelined for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Dortch had six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the 49ers. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 234 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Watson had four catches for 46 yards and two touchdowns on five targets at the Giants in Week 11, and hopefully his role will continue to expand for the rest of the season. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. The five targets were a season high, and this is the first time he found the end zone in his four games back from last year's ACL tear. The Packers might have to lean more on Watson with Josh Jacobs (knee) hurt, and Green Bay is still adjusting to life without Tucker Kraft (knee). Watson should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues heading into Week 12 against Minnesota. Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 35 REYDS 256 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Ja'Marr Chase is appealing his one-game suspension for spitting on Pittsburgh's Jalen Ramsey, but Chase could be out in Week 12 against New England. If that happens then you can add Iosivas in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He has two games this season with seven targets, and he scored at least 13.2 PPR points in both of those outings. For the season, Chase is averaging 11.7 targets per game. Joe Flacco will lean on Tee Higgins the most without Chase, but Iosivas would be a sleeper against the Patriots if Chase is suspended. Kayshon Boutte WR NE New England • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 431 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.7 Boutte has been out for the past two games with a hamstring injury, but he's expected to practice Wednesday, which is a good sign of him returning to action in Week 12 against the Bengals. Prior to getting hurt in Week 9 against Atlanta, Boutte had scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span. Boutte is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and he would be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against Cincinnati. If Boutte is out again then take a flier on Mack Hollins (21 percent rostered) for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. In two games without Boutte, Hollins had 10 catches for 170 yards on 15 targets. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 53 REYDS 350 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Washington had a down game in Week 11 against the Chargers with two catches for 20 yards on two targets. But prior to that he had three games in a row with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 11.9 PPR points in two of those outings. We don't know when Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) will return, but as long as he's out, Washington has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 12 at Arizona. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 42 REYDS 224 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Mooney has been terrible this season with no touchdowns and 9.8 PPR points or less in each game, along with battling several injuries. But Drake London (knee) could miss Week 12 at New Orleans, and Mooney might now be the No. 1 receiver for the Falcons against the Saints. Keep in mind that Kirk Cousins will start for the injured Michael Penix Jr. (knee), which isn't ideal, but Mooney does have 15 targets in his past two games. That volume could increase, and Mooney is worth taking a flier on for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in all leagues. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 36 REYDS 256 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.7 You're not going to start Higgins in the majority of leagues in Week 12 against Buffalo, but he's worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he scored at least 13.4 PPR points in two of those outings. His playing time and production has started to increase over the past month, and after facing the Bills he gets a better matchup at Indianapolis in Week 13. Higgins could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats to close the season. Tyrell Shavers WR BUF Buffalo • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU BUF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 17 REYDS 172 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.4 Keon Coleman was benched in Week 11 against Tampa Bay after missing a team meeting, and Shavers stepped up with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on five targets. We'll see what happens with Coleman in Week 12 at Houston, but Shaver could emerge as a consistent playmaker for the Bills if his playing time increases. Given Buffalo's need for help on the perimeter, and what Shavers just did against the Buccaneers, he's worth stashing in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 118 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Xavier Legette (hip) left Week 11 at Atlanta, and he might be out in Week 12 at San Francisco. If that happens then Coker could see an increased role, and he's coming off a solid outing against the Falcons with four catches for 52 yards on four targets. Hopefully, Bryce Young will be forced to throw again (he attempted 45 passes against Atlanta), and Coker could be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues if Legette is out. Coker is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Oronde Gadsden II, Evan Engram, Zach Ertz and Greg Dulcich.

Injuries: Sam LaPorta (back), Tyler Higbee (ankle), Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), Darren Waller (pectoral), Mike Gesicki (pectoral) and Brenton Strange (quadriceps).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kyle Pitts (82 percent rostered) and Theo Johnson (74 percent). The last time we had Kirk Cousins starting for Michael Penix Jr. (knee), along with Drake London (knee) out, was in Week 8 against Miami. Pitts had nine catches for 59 yards on nine targets in that game, and he could have similar production in Week 12 at the Saints. He should be added in all leagues. ... Johnson had a down game in Week 11 against Green Bay with three catches for 36 yards on four targets, but he scored at least 10.7 PPR points in five of his previous seven games prior to facing the Packers. I'm still confident in Johnson as a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 12 at Detroit, especially if Darius Slayton (hamstring) is out.

Drop candidates: Sam LaPorta (91 percent rostered), Zach Ertz (85 percent), T.J. Hockenson (64 percent), David Njoku (64 percent) and Evan Engram (44 percent). LaPorta (back) was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 11, which means he's out until at least Week 15. You can stash him if you have an IR spot, but if not, LaPorta can be dropped in all 10-team leagues given the uncertainty of his health. ... Ertz can be dropped in all 10-team leagues with Washington on a bye in Week 11. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, and he scored 9.4 PPR points or less in each of his past four games. ... Hockenson has played five games with J.J. McCarthy and has four targets or less in four of those outings, with 39 receiving yards his best performance. There's little reason to trust Hockenson in most leagues heading into Week 12 at Green Bay. ... Njoku heads into Week 12 with three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on four targets in his past two outings against the Jets and Ravens. It will be tough to trust Njoku in the majority of leagues in Week 12 against the Raiders with Shedeur Sanders starting for the Browns, and Harold Fannin Jr. continues to outplay Njoku. I still like Fannin (70 percent rostered) as a low-end starter in most leagues, but Njoku can be dropped. ... Engram heads into his bye in Week 12 having scored 7.6 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. There appears to be little upside for Engram in the majority of leagues for the rest of the season.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 60 REYDS 491 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Johnson went into his bye in Week 11 on a high note with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on four targets in the first game since Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle. Johnson has now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in all but three games this season, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Tyler Shough heading into Week 12 against Atlanta. Johnson should be added in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 68 REYDS 489 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Schultz has a tough matchup in Week 12 against Buffalo, but he has scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past six games, including three in a row. And he has at least eight targets in three games in a row. After facing the Bills, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, Schultz gets an easier matchup with the Colts in Week 13 and the Cardinals in Week 14, which is favorable. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 24 REYDS 204 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Strange (hip) has been out since Week 5, but he will hopefully return in Week 12 at Arizona. When healthy, Strange could be a low-end starter in the majority of leagues, especially if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) remains out. Prior to getting hurt, Strange scored at least 10.5 PPR points in two games in a row, and he should be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. AJ Barner TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN SEA -13.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 37 REYDS 306 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Barner had a huge game in Week 11 at the Rams with 10 catches for 70 yards on 11 targets. He's now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and he continues to be the tush push option for Seattle in short-yardage situations, which resulted in a touchdown in Week 9 at Washington. Barner is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 42 REYDS 337 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 The Titans are dealing with three injuries at receiver with Calvin Ridley (leg) out for the season, as well as Chimere Dike (chest) and Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) also getting hurt in Week 11 against Houston. Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm (2 percent rostered) could be thrust into bigger roles in Week 12 against Seattle, and this is a good matchup since the Seahawks are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Okonkwo just had three catches for 56 yards on three targets against the Texans, and Helm had four catches for 29 yards on five targets. I like Okonkwo better than Helm, but both are worth a look in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Browns (65 percent rostered) at LV

Chiefs (62 percent rostered) vs. IND

Jaguars (32 percent rostered) at ARI

Saints (11 percent rostered) vs. ATL

Kicker streamers