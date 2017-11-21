Fantasy Football Week 12: What you missed Monday, with the Seahawks searching for answers at RB, and the Broncos searching for answers in general

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday, starting with a breakdown of last night's game:

The Seahawks are grasping at straws at RB

There wasn't much to take away from Monday night football. The guys you expected to be good were mostly fine – though not much more than fine, in the cases of Doug Baldwin, Tevin Coleman, and Julio Jones. No serious injuries happened to Fantasy-relevant players, and nobody came out of the woodworks and emerged as a potential difference maker out of nowhere.

The closest we got was in Seattle's backfield, as they continue to shuffle the deck chairs. Mike Davis, fresh off the practice squad, saw a decent amount of work early, rushing six times for 18 yards, while adding a pair of receptions that picked up 41 yards. Davis got the start for Seattle – Thomas Rawls was a healthy scratch and Eddie Lacy saw just three carries – but was forced out of the game in the third quarter with a groin injury, and was unable to return. We'll see if he can get back on the field, and he's worth a waiver claim if you have room.

Davis' absence pushed J.D. McKissic into a more prominent role and he was, again, fine. He rushed the ball seven times for 30 yards, and added five catches for 23y yards. We know McKissic can catch the ball, but if the Seahawks are willing to give him 10-plus carries moving forward, that could push him into starting territory. He's worth adding in all formats for the stretch run, just in case.

What else you need to know from around the NFL

The Broncos fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy

Because you can't fire the quarterbacks, I guess. Who could have seen a team leaning on Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler struggling to move the ball and generate points? All of you? Yeah, that makes sense.

The Broncos' issues probably aren't schematic. There probably isn't a scheme that can make Brock Osweiler look competent. I suppose a new coordinator can't hurt, but it probably won't help either. There's no reason to get excited here, though I suppose if they put Paxton Lynch in at QB in Week 12, there's at least a chance he can unearth something interesting in this offense. Your expectations should be low.

Robert Woods is expected to miss a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury

Woods was adding to his breakout season in Week 11, hauling in eight passes for 81 yards in his second straight game with double-digit targets. However, he suffered a sprained shoulder in the game against the Vikings, and Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters afterward he expects Woods to miss a couple of weeks, with an outside chance of season-ending shoulder surgery as well.

The injury will force Sammy Watkins to step up, as he has been a big disappointment in his first season in Los Angeles. McVay has shown a knack for scheming players up this season, so I'm excited to see what Watkins can do in a starring role. Tavon Austin will likely see more time at wide receiver but he is… less exciting.

Kelvin Benjamin avoided ligament damage in his knee

On two separate occasions this season, Benjamin has gone down with what looked like a serious injury, and for the second time, he appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario. Benjamin had an MRI taken on his knee Monday, which revealed no ligament damage. However, there is still no timetable for his return, and given his limited impact in Buffalo so far, even a two-week absence at this point in the season probably makes Benjamin droppable.

Other notes