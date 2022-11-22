treylon-burks-1400-us.jpg
Every summer we go to great lengths to emphasize that rookie receivers can take a while to hit. We preach patience, both on draft day and throughout the season. And I think most people get it, but with all the injuries we've seen this season, with all the bye weeks, it's really tough to hold on to guys who aren't showing any life at all. But the door is opening up wide for the 2022 class to make a furious finish to the season. 

Garrett Wilson may be getting a quarterback upgrade if the Jets choose to bench Zach Wilson. We don't know who they'd start for sure, but we do know Wilson has been the worst quarterback the Jets have started the past two years. Both George Pickens and Treylon Burks appear fo have emerged as the true No. 1 wide receivers for their teams. Skyy Moore and Drake London could be in for a big target boost because of injuries. And Jameson Williams just returned to practice.

So far this season, Chris Olave is the only rookie wide receiver to produce as a consistent starter, but that could be changing quickly.

In redraft, a few of these guys are available on the waiver wire, and they're in that section below. Make sure they're rostered. In Dynasty, this may be the last chance to buy low on some future stars. 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Rondale Moore WR
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Greg Dortch is a borderline WR2 once again.
headshot-image
Kadarius Toney WR
KC Kansas City
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Skyy Moore is the top Chiefs wide receiver this week if Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster are out.
headshot-image
Mike Williams WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer are must-start wide receivers if Williams is out.
headshot-image
Wan'Dale Robinson WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Darius Slayton's role as the alpha in this offense is secure. He's a good No. 3 in Fantasy.
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -9 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
10.5
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
38
REYDS
413
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 36
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
10.7
WR RNK
45th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
82
REYDS
502
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.4
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL WAS -4 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.6
WR RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
80
REYDS
792
TD
2
FPTS/G
13
headshot-image
Darnell Mooney WR
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
8.5
WR RNK
40th
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
61
REYDS
493
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.3
headshot-image
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
12.4
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
45
TAR
68
REYDS
496
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.6
headshot-image
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -9 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
12.1
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
51
TAR
83
REYDS
760
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.5
headshot-image
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -7 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
9.6
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
66
REYDS
529
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
14th
WR RNK
36th
ROSTERED
64%
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
61
REYDS
577
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.2
Peoples-Jones has proven to be a good No. 3 wide receiver with Jacoby Brissett, and he hasn't even needed touchdowns to do it. Starting next week he'll have Deshaun Watson, who is an enormous upgrade if he's the guy he was two years ago. Peoples-Jones has top-20 upside in the Fantasy playoffs.
headshot-image
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
10th
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
3%
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
39
REYDS
324
TD
2
FPTS/G
7
I actually prefer Dortch to People-Jones in Week 12 if Rondale Moore is out. The slot role in Arizona has consistently been around 10 targets per game and Dortch has shown a PPR floor of 13 points without Moore. Add him and start him for as long as Moore is out.
headshot-image
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -12 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
15th
WR RNK
41st
ROSTERED
51%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
47
REYDS
402
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.3
The Dolphins have had all kinds of problems with downfield receivers this season, which gives Collins more upside than his stats suggest. The Dolphins' explosive offense also means we're probably getting more pass attempts from Davis Mills as well.
headshot-image
Treylon Burks WR
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
7th
WR RNK
37th
ROSTERED
29%
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
30
REYDS
264
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.9
Just like we said with Christian Watson two weeks ago, when a rookie wide receiver breaks out in the second half, believe them. Burks' struggles never had anything to do with his talent. He looks to be fully healthy and fully acclimated to the offense, one more good week and we'll be starting him.
headshot-image
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
22nd
WR RNK
43rd
ROSTERED
9%
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
20
REYDS
169
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.5
If JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney remain out then Moore is a top-36 wide receiver with top-20 upside. He set career-highs in snaps, targets, catches, and yards last week. This could be a springboard to a strong finish.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -14.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
29th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
55%
YTD Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
Beckham is expected to select his team by the end of this month, which means he could be ramped up just in time for the start of the Fantasy Football playoffs. Now is the time to stash him if you've locked up a playoff spot.
headshot-image
Jameson Williams WR
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
19th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
31%
YTD Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
Williams is a priority stash for teams that have already locked up a playoff spot. He has as much upside as any rookie wide receiver in the Fantasy playoffs.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Davante Adams WR
LV Las Vegas • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
22.1
WR RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
64
TAR
112
REYDS
925
TD
10
FPTS/G
21.7
Adams is about the only good thing going in the Raiders passing game right now. He has 44 targets over his past three games and has 30 more Fantasy points than any other wide receiver in that stretch. With Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson off the main slate, he and Tyreek Hill provide a big edge on the field.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
12
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
45
TAR
68
REYDS
496
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.6
Assuming Mike Williams is out, Palmer has a dream matchup against a bad defense in a high-scoring game. The Cardinals have been very good at taking No. 1 receivers away this year, which should mean they'll attempt to take away Keenan Allen, opening up Palmer for another huge day.
