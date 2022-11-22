Every summer we go to great lengths to emphasize that rookie receivers can take a while to hit. We preach patience, both on draft day and throughout the season. And I think most people get it, but with all the injuries we've seen this season, with all the bye weeks, it's really tough to hold on to guys who aren't showing any life at all. But the door is opening up wide for the 2022 class to make a furious finish to the season.

Garrett Wilson may be getting a quarterback upgrade if the Jets choose to bench Zach Wilson. We don't know who they'd start for sure, but we do know Wilson has been the worst quarterback the Jets have started the past two years. Both George Pickens and Treylon Burks appear fo have emerged as the true No. 1 wide receivers for their teams. Skyy Moore and Drake London could be in for a big target boost because of injuries. And Jameson Williams just returned to practice.

Week 12 Previews:

So far this season, Chris Olave is the only rookie wide receiver to produce as a consistent starter, but that could be changing quickly.

In redraft, a few of these guys are available on the waiver wire, and they're in that section below. Make sure they're rostered. In Dynasty, this may be the last chance to buy low on some future stars.

Here is the rest of the Week 12 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Greg Dortch is a borderline WR2 once again. Kadarius Toney WR KC Kansas City

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Skyy Moore is the top Chiefs wide receiver this week if Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster are out. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer are must-start wide receivers if Williams is out. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Darius Slayton's role as the alpha in this offense is secure. He's a good No. 3 in Fantasy.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Adds (WR Preview) Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 61 REYDS 577 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Peoples-Jones has proven to be a good No. 3 wide receiver with Jacoby Brissett, and he hasn't even needed touchdowns to do it. Starting next week he'll have Deshaun Watson, who is an enormous upgrade if he's the guy he was two years ago. Peoples-Jones has top-20 upside in the Fantasy playoffs. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 39 REYDS 324 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 I actually prefer Dortch to People-Jones in Week 12 if Rondale Moore is out. The slot role in Arizona has consistently been around 10 targets per game and Dortch has shown a PPR floor of 13 points without Moore. Add him and start him for as long as Moore is out. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -12 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 402 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 The Dolphins have had all kinds of problems with downfield receivers this season, which gives Collins more upside than his stats suggest. The Dolphins' explosive offense also means we're probably getting more pass attempts from Davis Mills as well. Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 264 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 Just like we said with Christian Watson two weeks ago, when a rookie wide receiver breaks out in the second half, believe them. Burks' struggles never had anything to do with his talent. He looks to be fully healthy and fully acclimated to the offense, one more good week and we'll be starting him. Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 169 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 If JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney remain out then Moore is a top-36 wide receiver with top-20 upside. He set career-highs in snaps, targets, catches, and yards last week. This could be a springboard to a strong finish.

Stashes (WR Preview) Odell Beckham Jr. WR LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Beckham is expected to select his team by the end of this month, which means he could be ramped up just in time for the start of the Fantasy Football playoffs. Now is the time to stash him if you've locked up a playoff spot. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Williams is a priority stash for teams that have already locked up a playoff spot. He has as much upside as any rookie wide receiver in the Fantasy playoffs.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR LV Las Vegas • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 22.1 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 112 REYDS 925 TD 10 FPTS/G 21.7 Adams is about the only good thing going in the Raiders passing game right now. He has 44 targets over his past three games and has 30 more Fantasy points than any other wide receiver in that stretch. With Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson off the main slate, he and Tyreek Hill provide a big edge on the field.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 68 REYDS 496 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Assuming Mike Williams is out, Palmer has a dream matchup against a bad defense in a high-scoring game. The Cardinals have been very good at taking No. 1 receivers away this year, which should mean they'll attempt to take away Keenan Allen, opening up Palmer for another huge day.