Every summer we go to great lengths to emphasize that rookie receivers can take a while to hit. We preach patience, both on draft day and throughout the season. And I think most people get it, but with all the injuries we've seen this season, with all the bye weeks, it's really tough to hold on to guys who aren't showing any life at all. But the door is opening up wide for the 2022 class to make a furious finish to the season.
Garrett Wilson may be getting a quarterback upgrade if the Jets choose to bench Zach Wilson. We don't know who they'd start for sure, but we do know Wilson has been the worst quarterback the Jets have started the past two years. Both George Pickens and Treylon Burks appear fo have emerged as the true No. 1 wide receivers for their teams. Skyy Moore and Drake London could be in for a big target boost because of injuries. And Jameson Williams just returned to practice.
So far this season, Chris Olave is the only rookie wide receiver to produce as a consistent starter, but that could be changing quickly.
In redraft, a few of these guys are available on the waiver wire, and they're in that section below. Make sure they're rostered. In Dynasty, this may be the last chance to buy low on some future stars.
Here is the rest of the Week 12 WR Preview:
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Greg Dortch is a borderline WR2 once again.
KC Kansas City
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Skyy Moore is the top Chiefs wide receiver this week if Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster are out.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer are must-start wide receivers if Williams is out.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Darius Slayton's role as the alpha in this offense is secure. He's a good No. 3 in Fantasy.
Numbers to Know
- 4 -- Brandin Cooks hasn't caught more than four passes in a game since Week 4.
- 11.4 -- Donovan Peoples-Jones has at least 11.4 PPR Fantasy points in five straight games.
- 10 -- Targets for Dionate Johnson over the last two weeks. Even without Chase Claypool, it appears Kenny Pickett has chosen his favorite target: George Pickens.
- 10 -- Receptions in three games for Adam Thielen since the arrival of T.J. Hockenson.
- 9 -- Catches for Greg Dortch after Rondale Moore went down early with an injury.
- 25.7 -- Average receiving yards for D.J. Moore over the last three games. Sam Darnold can't be any worse than Mayfield, can he?
Matchups that matter
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Peoples-Jones has proven to be a good No. 3 wide receiver with Jacoby Brissett, and he hasn't even needed touchdowns to do it. Starting next week he'll have Deshaun Watson, who is an enormous upgrade if he's the guy he was two years ago. Peoples-Jones has top-20 upside in the Fantasy playoffs.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I actually prefer Dortch to People-Jones in Week 12 if Rondale Moore is out. The slot role in Arizona has consistently been around 10 targets per game and Dortch has shown a PPR floor of 13 points without Moore. Add him and start him for as long as Moore is out.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Dolphins have had all kinds of problems with downfield receivers this season, which gives Collins more upside than his stats suggest. The Dolphins' explosive offense also means we're probably getting more pass attempts from Davis Mills as well.
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Just like we said with Christian Watson two weeks ago, when a rookie wide receiver breaks out in the second half, believe them. Burks' struggles never had anything to do with his talent. He looks to be fully healthy and fully acclimated to the offense, one more good week and we'll be starting him.
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
If JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney remain out then Moore is a top-36 wide receiver with top-20 upside. He set career-highs in snaps, targets, catches, and yards last week. This could be a springboard to a strong finish.
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Beckham is expected to select his team by the end of this month, which means he could be ramped up just in time for the start of the Fantasy Football playoffs. Now is the time to stash him if you've locked up a playoff spot.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Williams is a priority stash for teams that have already locked up a playoff spot. He has as much upside as any rookie wide receiver in the Fantasy playoffs.
DFS Plays
LV Las Vegas • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Adams is about the only good thing going in the Raiders passing game right now. He has 44 targets over his past three games and has 30 more Fantasy points than any other wide receiver in that stretch. With Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson off the main slate, he and Tyreek Hill provide a big edge on the field.
Assuming Mike Williams is out, Palmer has a dream matchup against a bad defense in a high-scoring game. The Cardinals have been very good at taking No. 1 receivers away this year, which should mean they'll attempt to take away Keenan Allen, opening up Palmer for another huge day.